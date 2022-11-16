Should I feed these supplements to my cat every day?
It's recommended to follow the dosage guidelines mentioned on the product or consult your vet before making a decision.
Are you a pet parent whose cat has been losing too much hair or being extremely moody these days? The answer to these issues lies in the pet products that you buy for them. We understand that being a pet parent is a tough job. Like any other parent in the world, you want to provide your kitty with the best out there and ensure that they are sound and fit. But with pets, this can be incredibly challenging.
Well, worry not; in this article, we have curated the 10 Best Skin and Coat Supplements For Your Cat so that the next time you buy something for them, you know it’s the safest and best thing out there.
How to find the perfect Skin and Coat Supplements for Cats?
Before purchasing a Skin and Coat supplement for your cat, you should consider a few factors, such as the product's composition, expiration dates, comfort level, flavour, etc.
Always be careful while going through the product’s composition, as it might contain something your cat is allergic to. You can also take your cat to a vet and check the most common allergens they are sensitive to. Sometimes pets are also sensitive to a specific odour, so ensure that the product you buy for your cat doesn’t irritate them at all.
1. Pawstively pet care sky EC star coat skin and tonic supplement
The Pawstively pet care sky EC star coat skin and tonic supplement is one of the best options for your cats to keep their skin safe from various skin infections like dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, etc. The oil tonic enriches the cat’s skin with the essential nutrients required to increase its skin coat volume.The tonic works well for several skin coats, including dry skin, dull coats, flaky skin, low hair volume, etc.
Specification:
• Composition: 8 Essential amino acids + 10 Vitamins + Lycopene 750 mcg
• Net quantity: 200 ml
• Pack of two
2.Petvit multivitamin & multimineral supplement dogs & cats
The Petvit multivitamin & multimineral supplement for dogs & cats comes in chewable tablets containing all the essential vitamins and minerals your pet needs to have healthy skin and organs. The tablets ensure your cat is healthy by promoting proper cardiovascular functions, healthy coat growth, and a robust immune system. It’s a must-buy for all pet parents to keep their cats healthy and at their best.
Specifications:
• 60 Chewable tablets per bottle.
• Composition: contains Calcium, Phosphoric Acid, Ferrous Fumarate, Copper Sulphate, Magnesium Oxide, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B7, Vitamin B5, Choline Bitrate, Linoleic Acid, L-Arginine, L-Lysine
• Promotes healthy joints, skin coats, digestion, and immunity.
3.Wiggles wicoat skin coat supplement syrup
This product from wiggles keeps your cats safe from various kinds of airborne diseases and allergies, increases their hair volume, and gives their coat a healthy, silky touch. You should mix the supplement in your pet’s food according to the dosage instructions.
Specifications:
• It contains Natural Soyabean Oil (enriched with Omega 3 and 6) blended with vitamins & minerals.
• Flavour: Fish
• Net Volume: 250 ml
4.Vivaldis viusid 150ml
The Vivaldis viusid contains the most effective antioxidants to enhance your cat’s immunity and improves its skin and coat. It can be used for kittens as well as adult cats.
Specifications:
• Dose: 1ml per 5kg body weight, twice a day.
• Net Content: 150 ml
• Contains liver aroma
5. Palamountains, My Beau, Skin and Hair Supplement
This product from Palamountains contains Omega 3 & 6 Essential Fatty Acids (EFA) with EPA & DHA, essential to induce healthy cell growth as well as overall skin and coat health. The antioxidants protect the cat from allergies, and amino acids promote hair and nail strength.
Specifications:
• Non-vegetarian product
• Net quantity: 300 ml
• It should be stored in the refrigerator after opening.
6. The Dog Fur Glitter Solution
The wow dog fur glitter solution is a multivitamin supplement that keeps your cat’s skin coat healthy and prevents hair fall. It also enhances the pet’s immune system and protects it from skin-related diseases like Pyoderma, Mange, Fungal Skin Diseases, Atopy, and Flea Bite Dermatitis.
Specifications:
• Flavour: Salmon
• Net Content: 400 ml
• Composition: Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin A, D3, E, H, and Zinc.
7. PET360 Omega 3+6 Concentrated Salmon Fish Oil
This product from PET360, as the name suggests, contains Omega 3+6, which induces skin rehydration and neutralizes the effects of harmful compounds. It also decreases the pet’s susceptibility to allergens and protects its skin and hair follicles.
Specifications:
• Non-vegetarian product
• Net quantity: 20Flavourlavor- Salmon
8. Tail & Collar Club Fabcoat
From Tail & Collar product Club is a must-have pet supplement that adds volume to your cat’s coat. This oil tonic is enriched with Omega 3, 6, and 9 and COD liver oil, improving your cat’s immunity and preventing excessive hair loss.
Specifications:
• Net Content: 400 ml
• Flavour: Fish
• Contains COD Liver Oil
9. Genesisomega Fish 3 Oil
This product from Genesisomega is a multivitamin tonic oil with anti-inflammatory property that supports your cat's overall health. The multivitamins and Omega 3 fatty acids improve the cat’s skin coat and vision. It also aids healthy mental growth.
Specifications:
• Net Content: 200 ml
• Product type: Oil
• Non-toxic
10.Wiggles Pet PAWerful
The Pet PAWerful Calcium Phosphorus Syrup Supplement from wiggles takes care of the overall physique by helping your cat gain a healthy skin coat, strong bones, and teeth and recover rapidly from fractures.
Specifications:
• Net content: 200 ml
• Composition: Calcium, Phosphorus, and multivitamins.
• Dosage: Kittens (1 to 2 ml daily); Adult Cats )5 to 10 ml daily)
Best value for money
The Petvit Multivitamin & Multimineral Supplement Dogs & Cats is easily the best value for money. It contains a variety of vitamins and minerals to keep them healthy. It also boasts of antioxidants to help their immune system, joint health, and overall well-being by ensuring healthy coat growth and taking care of the internal body organs. The product comes at a very minimal price of ₹216.00, making it pet- and budget-friendly.
Best overall product
We nominate the WOW DOG fur glitter solution as the best overall product. This tonic not only improves the coat quality of your cat but also keeps them safe from skin-related diseases like Pyoderma, Mange, Fungal Skin Diseases, Atopy and Flea Bite Dermatitis.
Price list for all products
|Product
|Price
|WIGGLES Pet PAWerful
|₹299
|PET360 Omega 3+6 Concentrated Salmon Fish Oil
|₹289
|Palamountains, My Beau, Skin, and Hair Supplement
|₹1,813
|WIGGLES Wicoat Skin Coat Supplement Syrup
|₹379
|WOW DOG Fur Glitter Solution
|₹599
|Pawstively pet care Sky EC Star Coat Skin and Tonic Supplement
|₹595
|Petvit Multivitamin & Multimineral Supplement Dogs & Cats
|₹216
|Tail & Collar Club FABCOAT
|₹499
|Genesisomega Fish 3Oil
|₹398
No, we don’t recommend any additional cooking for the supplements mentioned above. You can mix them with the cat's already-cooked food.
Most of the above products suit both kittens and adult cats. But make sure you read the supplement's description and dosage beforehand.
All the products work best before their respective expiry dates.
No, unless your cat is allergic to something on the product's composition list, your pet is unlikely to catch any skin infections.