8 best cat shampoos that are purr-fect

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 16, 2022 16:35 IST

Summary:

A good cat shampoo will not only cleanse and moisturise the skin, but also provide relief from itching and allergies.

Cat shampoos help in keeping the health of skin of cats in check.

Cat shampoos have many other functions than just keeping your cat clean. The perfect cat shampoo takes care of your cat's skin and coat. It removes odour, moisturises skin, and detangles fur as a part of its daily utility. As a part of its special functions, it prevents skin itching, removes tiny insects and worms, prevents hair fall, soothes allergies, and tackles fungi. If you are wondering where to find a multi-purpose shampoo, read on.

How to find the perfect cat shampoo?
Cats are not fond of bathing. This is more reason to find the right shampoo for your little feline friend. The Humane Society of the United States suggests that human shampoos are unsuitable for cats. The chemicals and natural compounds used in them are toxic and damaging to cat fur. Ingredients are natural compounds that make for a good cat shampoo are pyrethroids, parabens, phenol, sulphates, formaldehyde, mineral oil, propylene, glycol, pine oil, peppermint oil, cinnamon oil, clove oil and tea tree oil. Look for these ingredients and buy the perfect cat shampoo.

Your cat shampoo should successfully support your cat with all its adventures. Ensure you read all the precautions while bathing your cat and what substances to avoid. Compare the available shampoos' ingredients and buy the one that suits your cat's needs. Cats of all ages can be bathed with the same shampoo but make sure you consult your health expert if your kitten is below the age of 2 months.

8 best cat shampoos

1. Pawtitas Dog Shampoo and Conditioner

Use this hydrating, cleansing and detangling shampoo specially formulated for your feline's fur coat. The natural herbs and compounds help retain lustre and prevent hair fall. The additional function of odour removal helps cats stay itch-free and fragrant. It is suited for both dog and cat fur. This product is safe to use with cats and kittens. It is suitable for all breeds and sizes of cats.

Key features

Odour eliminator

Hydrating cleanser

Moisturiser

Shine and detangle for cat coat

Alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free

Made with organic natural herbs, essential oils, colloidal oatmeal,

Made for dry, sensitive and itchy skin

Certified organic chamomile, certified organic olive leaf, certified organic vegetable glycerin, Shea butter, coconut-based cleanser, Certified organic preservative

Aromatherapy

Pawtitas Natural Oatmeal Cat Shampoo and Conditioner leaves your Kitty Coat Clean, Silky and Smooth Kitten Hypoallergenic Pet Shampoo for Grooming Manufactured with Certified Organic Ingredients 16 OZ


2. Pro Pet Works Natural Oatmeal Shampoo
It is infused with premium compounds like organic almond oil and aloe vera gel. The unique characteristic of this product is that it soothes allergies born from flea bites, food, or grass. It hydrates dry and sensitive skin to replenish your cat's fur coat. It works effectively as a shampoo and conditioner. This product is safe for cats and kittens and is suitable for all breeds. Rinse gently and wash off this marvellous product to soothe your cat from skin problems.

Key features

Hypoallergenic

Combines Aloe vera gel, organic almond oil, Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin E and Vitamin B12

Alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free

Safe for daily use

For allergies and sensitive, itchy skin, an antifungal blend

Anti-dandruff

Hydrating, detangling, fragrant

pH balanced

Pro Pet Works Natural Oatmeal Shampoo and Conditioner in One Hypoallergenic and Soap with Aloe for Dogs and Cats (17Oz)


3. Dandor and Odor

Lavender and chamomile work with a combined effect to give your cat the perfect bath. The ingredients are gentle but leave your cat fragrant after a gentle wash. It will moisturise dry, flaky skin with the help of a baking soda formula making it soothed and dander free. This product is safe to use with cats and kittens. It is suitable for all breeds and sizes of cats.

Key features

Anti-dandruff

Anti-odour

Odour control with baking soda

Anti-allergy

Natural ingredients: lavender and chamomile

Good for cat coat and shine

Moisturising and soothing

Tearless shampoo

Net Weight: 591ml

4. Adams Plus Flea and Ticks Shampoo

Adams Plus Flea and Tick Shampoo with Precor is a sensitive skin formula that contains deep conditioners to remove loose dandruff, dirt, and scales. It kills fleas, flea eggs, brown dog ticks, American dog ticks, and lice. Precor's essential ingredient regulates flea growth and works effectively to keep your cat safe and comfortable. It has a soothing aloe gel that conditions cat fur and makes it shiny. This product is safe to use with cats and kittens. It is suitable for all cat breeds.

Key features

Easily removes fleas and ticks without harming the pet's skin and hair

For sensitive skin

Aloe vera, lanolin, and oatmeal

Kills fleas, larvae, ticks, lice, and flea eggs

It contains protein for pet fur conditioning

Flea management for 28 days

It can be used to spray home and yard to manage flea infestation.

Available as liquid, spray, and powder

Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo with Precor, 12-ounce


5. Vet's Best Waterless Cat Bath

The Waterless Cat Bath from Vet's Best is a gentle blend of naturally based cleansers with a calming fragrance and a soothing cleanser and moisturiser for skin and fur. The unique formula works without affecting flea control products and is suitable for cats over 12 weeks old. This product is safe for cats and kittens and is ideal for all breeds.

Key features

Waterless dry shampoo

contains aloe vera, neem oil, vitamin e and oatmeal

Anti-allergic and anti-itch

Formulated by veterinarian

Conditioning shampoo

Light scent

Easy waterless foam application

Vet's Best Dry Clean Waterless Cat Bath Foam, 4oz. by Veterinarian's Best


6. Tropiclean Hypoallergenic

Tropiclean gentle coconut pet shampoo is mild enough for kittens and pets with
allergies. Coconut gently cleanses your pet’s coat while aloe replenishes skin’s moisture for a fresh, healthy clean. Bath time is gentle and easy with these simple, natural ingredients that keep your pet clean, tearless and cuddly. It is also ideal for cats of all ages and safe for humans. It's excellent for all breeds and life stages.

Key features

pH balanced

Soap-free formula

Paraben-free and dye-free

It contains coconut, water, palm kernel oil, mined salt, oatmeal and aloe

Tropical coconut fragrance

Suitable for puppies and kittens older than 12 weeks.

Suitable for adult cats and dogs

Moisturising lotion formula

Tropiclean Gentle Shampoo, Coconut, 355 ml


7. Constellation By Lozalo Calming Cat Shampoo

This cat product serves all the purposes of shampoo. It has multiple essential oils and natural compounds to moisturise and replenish your cat's fur coat. A non-irritant and calming formula exclusively developed for cats to give life to their hair coat and to make it shiny & lustrous. The chamomile oil as an added ingredient helps in giving it anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and skin-protecting properties. It helps in keeping your pet cat fresh & rejuvenated. Gentle yet effective, it is a cleanser with the right combination of essential oils that bring out the best in your pet cat.

Key Highlights

It contains Lavender and Chamomile

It has calming and anti-inflammatory effects

Cools refresh and moisturise

pH Balancing

Sulphate-free, paraben free and dye free

No silicone

It can be used diluted with water

Available in 6 more variants

Conditioning

Constellation By Lozalo Calming Cat Shampoo, 375 ml


8. WIGGLES Vetgenie Dog Shampoo

The shampoo's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties soothe the skin and nourish it with softness. It balances the skin's pH level and prevents it from getting oily. This shampoo is gentle and safe; it eliminates odours by washing away dirt and keeps your pet's skin and coat looking healthy, clean and fresh. This product is safe for cats and kittens and is suitable for all breeds and sizes of cats.

Key Features

Eliminates order

Anti-inflammatory

Antibacterial

Conditioning shampoo

Herbal Flea and tick treatment

Paraben and sulphate free

Cruelty-free

pH balanced

Eco-friendly

Contains green app

WIGGLES Vetgenie Dog Shampoo for Labrador, German Shepherd, Cat Shampoo for Persian Cat, 200ml - Puppy Kitten Shampoo for Shih Tzu, Ticks & Fleas Treatment


Price of cat shampoos at a glance:

Product Price
 Pawtitas Dog Shampoo and Conditioner  4025
 Pro Pet Works Natural Oatmeal Shampoo 3821
 Adams Plus Flea and Ticks Shampoo  3500
 Vet's Best Waterless Cat Bath  2648
Tropiclean Hypoallergenic  855
 WIGGLES Vetgenie Dog Shampoo  390
 Constellation By Lozalo Calming Cat Shampoo  525
 Dandor and Odor  3098

Best value for money

WIGGLES Vetgenie Dog Shampoo is the best value for money. The shampoo's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties soothe the skin and nourish it with softness. It balances the skin's pH level and prevents it from getting oily. This shampoo is gentle and safe; it eliminates odours by washing away dirt and keeps your pet's skin and coat looking healthy, clean and fresh.

Best overall

Pawtitas Dog Shampoo and Conditioner is the best overall. Doctors and health experts recommend the shampoo's natural herbs and compounds that help retain lustre and prevent hair fall. The additional odour removal helps cats stay itch-free and fragrant. This product is safe to use with cats and kittens. It is suitable for all cat breeds and life stages.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best cat shampoos

Which shampoo is best for cats?

Pawtitas Dog Shampoo and Conditioner is the best shampoo for cats and is recommended by doctors and health experts.

What can I wash my cat with?

Natural compounds that make a good cat shampoo are pyrethroids, parabens, phenol, sulphates, formaldehyde, mineral oil, propylene, glycol, pine oils, peppermint oil, cinnamon oil, clove oil, and tea tree oil. Look for these ingredients before buying any cat shampoo.

How often should I bathe my cat?

Ideally, cats should only bathe once in 4 to 6 weeks. Cats are not fond of bathing, which is all the more reason to find the right shampoo for your little feline friend. Your cat shampoo should successfully support your cat with all its adventures. Ensure you read all the precautions while bathing your cat and the substances to avoid.

