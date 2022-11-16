8 best cat shampoos that are purr-fect

Cat shampoos help in keeping the health of skin of cats in check.

Cat shampoos have many other functions than just keeping your cat clean. The perfect cat shampoo takes care of your cat's skin and coat. It removes odour, moisturises skin, and detangles fur as a part of its daily utility. As a part of its special functions, it prevents skin itching, removes tiny insects and worms, prevents hair fall, soothes allergies, and tackles fungi. If you are wondering where to find a multi-purpose shampoo, read on. How to find the perfect cat shampoo?

Cats are not fond of bathing. This is more reason to find the right shampoo for your little feline friend. The Humane Society of the United States suggests that human shampoos are unsuitable for cats. The chemicals and natural compounds used in them are toxic and damaging to cat fur. Ingredients are natural compounds that make for a good cat shampoo are pyrethroids, parabens, phenol, sulphates, formaldehyde, mineral oil, propylene, glycol, pine oil, peppermint oil, cinnamon oil, clove oil and tea tree oil. Look for these ingredients and buy the perfect cat shampoo. Your cat shampoo should successfully support your cat with all its adventures. Ensure you read all the precautions while bathing your cat and what substances to avoid. Compare the available shampoos' ingredients and buy the one that suits your cat's needs. Cats of all ages can be bathed with the same shampoo but make sure you consult your health expert if your kitten is below the age of 2 months. 8 best cat shampoos 1. Pawtitas Dog Shampoo and Conditioner Use this hydrating, cleansing and detangling shampoo specially formulated for your feline's fur coat. The natural herbs and compounds help retain lustre and prevent hair fall. The additional function of odour removal helps cats stay itch-free and fragrant. It is suited for both dog and cat fur. This product is safe to use with cats and kittens. It is suitable for all breeds and sizes of cats. Key features Odour eliminator Hydrating cleanser Moisturiser Shine and detangle for cat coat Alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free Made with organic natural herbs, essential oils, colloidal oatmeal, Made for dry, sensitive and itchy skin Certified organic chamomile, certified organic olive leaf, certified organic vegetable glycerin, Shea butter, coconut-based cleanser, Certified organic preservative Aromatherapy

2. Pro Pet Works Natural Oatmeal Shampoo

It is infused with premium compounds like organic almond oil and aloe vera gel. The unique characteristic of this product is that it soothes allergies born from flea bites, food, or grass. It hydrates dry and sensitive skin to replenish your cat's fur coat. It works effectively as a shampoo and conditioner. This product is safe for cats and kittens and is suitable for all breeds. Rinse gently and wash off this marvellous product to soothe your cat from skin problems. Key features Hypoallergenic Combines Aloe vera gel, organic almond oil, Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin E and Vitamin B12 Alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free Safe for daily use For allergies and sensitive, itchy skin, an antifungal blend Anti-dandruff Hydrating, detangling, fragrant pH balanced

3. Dandor and Odor Lavender and chamomile work with a combined effect to give your cat the perfect bath. The ingredients are gentle but leave your cat fragrant after a gentle wash. It will moisturise dry, flaky skin with the help of a baking soda formula making it soothed and dander free. This product is safe to use with cats and kittens. It is suitable for all breeds and sizes of cats. Key features Anti-dandruff Anti-odour Odour control with baking soda Anti-allergy Natural ingredients: lavender and chamomile Good for cat coat and shine Moisturising and soothing Tearless shampoo Net Weight: 591ml

4. Adams Plus Flea and Ticks Shampoo Adams Plus Flea and Tick Shampoo with Precor is a sensitive skin formula that contains deep conditioners to remove loose dandruff, dirt, and scales. It kills fleas, flea eggs, brown dog ticks, American dog ticks, and lice. Precor's essential ingredient regulates flea growth and works effectively to keep your cat safe and comfortable. It has a soothing aloe gel that conditions cat fur and makes it shiny. This product is safe to use with cats and kittens. It is suitable for all cat breeds. Key features Easily removes fleas and ticks without harming the pet's skin and hair For sensitive skin Aloe vera, lanolin, and oatmeal Kills fleas, larvae, ticks, lice, and flea eggs It contains protein for pet fur conditioning Flea management for 28 days It can be used to spray home and yard to manage flea infestation. Available as liquid, spray, and powder

5. Vet's Best Waterless Cat Bath The Waterless Cat Bath from Vet's Best is a gentle blend of naturally based cleansers with a calming fragrance and a soothing cleanser and moisturiser for skin and fur. The unique formula works without affecting flea control products and is suitable for cats over 12 weeks old. This product is safe for cats and kittens and is ideal for all breeds. Key features Waterless dry shampoo contains aloe vera, neem oil, vitamin e and oatmeal Anti-allergic and anti-itch Formulated by veterinarian Conditioning shampoo Light scent Easy waterless foam application

6. Tropiclean Hypoallergenic Tropiclean gentle coconut pet shampoo is mild enough for kittens and pets with

allergies. Coconut gently cleanses your pet’s coat while aloe replenishes skin’s moisture for a fresh, healthy clean. Bath time is gentle and easy with these simple, natural ingredients that keep your pet clean, tearless and cuddly. It is also ideal for cats of all ages and safe for humans. It's excellent for all breeds and life stages. Key features pH balanced Soap-free formula Paraben-free and dye-free It contains coconut, water, palm kernel oil, mined salt, oatmeal and aloe Tropical coconut fragrance Suitable for puppies and kittens older than 12 weeks. Suitable for adult cats and dogs Moisturising lotion formula

7. Constellation By Lozalo Calming Cat Shampoo This cat product serves all the purposes of shampoo. It has multiple essential oils and natural compounds to moisturise and replenish your cat's fur coat. A non-irritant and calming formula exclusively developed for cats to give life to their hair coat and to make it shiny & lustrous. The chamomile oil as an added ingredient helps in giving it anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and skin-protecting properties. It helps in keeping your pet cat fresh & rejuvenated. Gentle yet effective, it is a cleanser with the right combination of essential oils that bring out the best in your pet cat. Key Highlights It contains Lavender and Chamomile It has calming and anti-inflammatory effects Cools refresh and moisturise pH Balancing Sulphate-free, paraben free and dye free No silicone It can be used diluted with water Available in 6 more variants Conditioning

8. WIGGLES Vetgenie Dog Shampoo The shampoo's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties soothe the skin and nourish it with softness. It balances the skin's pH level and prevents it from getting oily. This shampoo is gentle and safe; it eliminates odours by washing away dirt and keeps your pet's skin and coat looking healthy, clean and fresh. This product is safe for cats and kittens and is suitable for all breeds and sizes of cats.



Key Features Eliminates order Anti-inflammatory Antibacterial Conditioning shampoo Herbal Flea and tick treatment Paraben and sulphate free Cruelty-free pH balanced Eco-friendly Contains green app

Price of cat shampoos at a glance:

Product Price Pawtitas Dog Shampoo and Conditioner ₹ 4025 Pro Pet Works Natural Oatmeal Shampoo ₹ 3821 Adams Plus Flea and Ticks Shampoo ₹ 3500 Vet's Best Waterless Cat Bath ₹ 2648 Tropiclean Hypoallergenic ₹ 855 WIGGLES Vetgenie Dog Shampoo ₹ 390 Constellation By Lozalo Calming Cat Shampoo ₹ 525 Dandor and Odor ₹ 3098

Best value for money WIGGLES Vetgenie Dog Shampoo is the best value for money. The shampoo's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties soothe the skin and nourish it with softness. It balances the skin's pH level and prevents it from getting oily. This shampoo is gentle and safe; it eliminates odours by washing away dirt and keeps your pet's skin and coat looking healthy, clean and fresh. Best overall Pawtitas Dog Shampoo and Conditioner is the best overall. Doctors and health experts recommend the shampoo's natural herbs and compounds that help retain lustre and prevent hair fall. The additional odour removal helps cats stay itch-free and fragrant. This product is safe to use with cats and kittens. It is suitable for all cat breeds and life stages.