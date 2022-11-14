Anti tick anti flea spray for dogs

Summary:
Ticks and fleas can make your pet wiggle around and scratch, causing discomfort and medical issues. They feedon your pet, as the fur makes it a warm environment for them. These parasites can cause serious health issues like allergies and tick-borne infections. Also, frequent scratching can cause the skin to tear and cause damage.
When you notice frequent bouts of scratching, bloated ticks in the fur, or black dropping on your bed, you know you have a problem. Getting rid of them isn’t difficult with the right product. However, finding the right one can be confusing. To make the job easier for you, we have compiled a list of some popular choices. Let’s check them out.
What to look for in an anti-tick anti-flea spray for pets:
Dogs love to lick their fur. Toxic chemicals can cause health issues for your pet. This makes it vital to choose products that are safe for pets. Herbal products that contain ingredients such as aloe vera, lemongrass, Tulsi or sesame oil are great investments and ensure your pet’s safety while eradicating these parasites. Most of these ingredients are antibacterial and antifungal, so your pet’s skin health is also addressed. However, check the fine print for application instructions for your pet’s safety and yours.
1. Boltz Dogs and Cats Anti Tick & Flea Spray| Organic Natural Neem & Tulsi
Dealing with a flea-ridden dog can be a traumatic experience, more so when your pet is sharing your bed. Getting the right anti-tick and flea spray is vital under the circumstances. Boltz may have an answer for your problem.
2. Medfly Parashield Fleas & Ticks Spray for Dogs and Cats: 100 ML
Tick and flea infestations aren’t something that can be ignored, as this can have profound health implications for your pet. Medfly parashield flea and tick spray is the perfect tick and flea control product for your dog.
3. Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis:100% Natural Tick & Flea Spray
To tackle your pet’s tick and flea problem, you need a gentle product that ensures a healthy coat. Bark Out Loud promises all this and so much more!
4. Captain Zack IRradicate Dog Oil Spray for Ticks & Fleas 250 ml
Tick and flea infestation in your pet can be frustrating, especially when your pet has rich fur growth. However, you can say goodbye to ticks and fleas and detangle the dog's hair at the same time. The best part? It smells heavenly!
5. Petvit Anti-Tick & Flea Spray
Where your pet is concerned, you want what’s best for it. It combines tea tree, lemongrass, and neem oil, and you know your little pooch is in safe hands. What’s more, you don’t have to worry about your kids when they handle the dog.
6. Dogz and Dudez Natural Neem Shield Tick & Flea Repellent Spray
When your dog has ticks and fleas, you must get to the root of the problem by irradicating larvae and lice. Dogz & Dudez does just that with its natural neem shield repellent spray. The best part is since you know it's herbal, you don't have to worry about your kids handling it.
7. Jeroticks Effective Anti-tick spray for dogs and cats
Herbal flea and tick sprays ensure your pet doesn’t suffer from skin reactions or poisoning. Products such as Jeroticks have your back when it comes to pet safety. Once you spray your dog with this flea eradicator, you and your dog can have a good night's sleep!
8. Goofy Tails Anti Tick and Flea Spray for Dogs and Cats
When buying anti-tick and flea sprays, you want to avoid harsh chemicals for your pet's safety. Keeping this in mind, Goofy Tails has created a safe product for your bundle of joy. And as it protects your pet against the scourge of roundworm and hookworm, it's a win-win situation!
9. Herbal Strategi: YesSpray Dogs Spray
What can go wrong with palmarosa, tulsi, and eucalyptus oils? This herbal wonder will surely get those pesky fleas and ticks running for cover! Your pet will be glad to be rid of the parasites.
10. WIGGLES Ravtix Anti Ticks Fleas Remover Spray for Dogs Cats
A flea infestation can be a harrowing experience for your pup. Nipping the problem in the bud is vital for your dog's comfort. And what better than Wiggles anti-flea spray to tackle the menace?
|Product
|Price
|Boltz Dogs and Cats Anti Tick & Flea Spray
|299
|Medfly Parashield Fleas & Ticks Spray for Dogs and Cats
|320
|Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis -100% Natural Tick & Flea Spray
|385
|Captain Zack IRradicate Dog Oil Spray for Ticks & Fleas
|713
|Petvit Anti-Tick & Flea Spray
|149
|Dogz & Dudez Natural Neem Shield Tick & Flea Repellent Spray
|675
|Jeroticks Effective Anti-Tick Spray for Dog & Cat
|299
|Goofy Tails Anti Tick and Flea Spray for Dog and Cats
|450
|Herbal Strategi- YesSpray Dogs Spray
|675
|WIGGLES Ravtix Anti Ticks Fleas Remover Spray for Dogs Cats
|599
The Bark Out Loud anti-tick, anti-flea spray is good value for money. Priced at Rs. 385/- the product is natural and safe. Moreover, it is antiseptic and antifungal and can tackle skin infections too. The sesame oil works wonders for skin inflammation, making this zero-side-effect product a great buy.
Captain Zack IRradicate dog oil spray is the best product overall. The IR3535 from Merck, Germany, is a proven tick and flea repellent. This, added to the product's moisturizing and deodorizing qualities, makes it an exciting buy. Your pet is safe because it’s clinically tested and contains ingredients such as oatmeal and coconut milk.
You can use the flea spray directly on your pup if the product specifies it. Pet flea sprays kill the parasites, but you will need to re-apply the product every few days for a few weeks till the infestation subsides. However, it’s best to check the label before spraying. And yes, vacuum the surroundings for complete eradication.
Most reliable products for dogs and cats last at least a month. A few products last a lot longer, around 8-12 weeks. Check the label of your product for more information.
You can start by vacuuming carpets, the floor and the upholstery. Wash all dog linen and beds with hot water and dry them in a dryer or sunlight. With year-round tick and flea treatment for your pets, you should be good to go; spray the house and yard when the infestation is severe.
You can use a comb on its fur. Go against the hair growth so that the skin is visible. You can begin at the tail-end and move upwards. It's best to check between the toes and around the armpits, tail, and ears. If they are there, you will spot them.
If the fleas are moving slowly, they are dying, so rest assured that your spray is working.