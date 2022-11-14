Anti tick anti flea spray for dogs

Anti flea spray for dogs
Ticks and fleas can make your pet wiggle around and scratch, causing discomfort and medical issues. They feedon your pet, as the fur makes it a warm environment for them. These parasites can cause serious health issues like allergies and tick-borne infections. Also, frequent scratching can cause the skin to tear and cause damage.
When you notice frequent bouts of scratching, bloated ticks in the fur, or black dropping on your bed, you know you have a problem. Getting rid of them isn’t difficult with the right product. However, finding the right one can be confusing. To make the job easier for you, we have compiled a list of some popular choices. Let’s check them out.
What to look for in an anti-tick anti-flea spray for pets:
Dogs love to lick their fur. Toxic chemicals can cause health issues for your pet. This makes it vital to choose products that are safe for pets. Herbal products that contain ingredients such as aloe vera, lemongrass, Tulsi or sesame oil are great investments and ensure your pet’s safety while eradicating these parasites. Most of these ingredients are antibacterial and antifungal, so your pet’s skin health is also addressed. However, check the fine print for application instructions for your pet’s safety and yours.
1. Boltz Dogs and Cats Anti Tick & Flea Spray| Organic Natural Neem & Tulsi
Dealing with a flea-ridden dog can be a traumatic experience, more so when your pet is sharing your bed. Getting the right anti-tick and flea spray is vital under the circumstances. Boltz may have an answer for your problem.
About the product
- Powered by neem and tulsi scent
- The active ingredient is lemongrass oil
- Tulsi has antibacterial and antifungal properties
- Neem is antibacterial and keeps ticks and fleas at bay
- The spray prevents and treats ticks and fleas in all stages of life
- Price: Rs. 299/-
2. Medfly Parashield Fleas & Ticks Spray for Dogs and Cats: 100 ML
Tick and flea infestations aren’t something that can be ignored, as this can have profound health implications for your pet. Medfly parashield flea and tick spray is the perfect tick and flea control product for your dog.
About the product
- Suitable for young adults
- Fast results and pocket friendly
- An effective barrier against fleas and ticks
- Maximum coverage due to the V-shaped power spray
- Price: Rs. 320/-
3. Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis:100% Natural Tick & Flea Spray
To tackle your pet’s tick and flea problem, you need a gentle product that ensures a healthy coat. Bark Out Loud promises all this and so much more!
About the product
- The natural spray kills and repels tick and fleainfestation
- It contains rosemary, cedarwood, and sesame oil
- Ideal for adult dogs
- The all-natural product is safe to use
- Eliminates tick and flea life cycle by killing larvae and eggs
- Infestation preventive spray
- Antiseptic, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties
- Zero side effects as it doesn’t contain harmful ingredients
- Sesame oil protects against skin inflammation
- Easy to apply
- Price: Rs. 385/-
4. Captain Zack IRradicate Dog Oil Spray for Ticks & Fleas 250 ml
Tick and flea infestation in your pet can be frustrating, especially when your pet has rich fur growth. However, you can say goodbye to ticks and fleas and detangle the dog's hair at the same time. The best part? It smells heavenly!
About the product
- It Deodorizes and moisturizesand is ideal for puppies
- Gentle and soothing on dry skin
- The scent of lemongrass and eucalyptus
- Contains IR3535 is a proven tick and flea repellentingredient from Merck
- Repels insects such as mosquitoes and lice also
- Contains oatmeal, coconut milk, tea tree oil and vitamin E to nourish the skin, giving your pet a glossy coat
- Chemical-free and clinically tested for safety
- Price: Rs. 713/-
5. Petvit Anti-Tick & Flea Spray
Where your pet is concerned, you want what’s best for it. It combines tea tree, lemongrass, and neem oil, and you know your little pooch is in safe hands. What’s more, you don’t have to worry about your kids when they handle the dog.
About the product
- Also contains oils such as Eucalyptus, Neem, Citronella, and Olive
- Keeps insects such as ticks and fleas at bay
- Paraben free
- PH balanced product for dogs and cats
- Tea tree oil in the product is excellent for dry and damaged skin and also issues such as scabies
- Aloe vera helps relieve itching
- Price: Rs. 149/-
6. Dogz and Dudez Natural Neem Shield Tick & Flea Repellent Spray
When your dog has ticks and fleas, you must get to the root of the problem by irradicating larvae and lice. Dogz & Dudez does just that with its natural neem shield repellent spray. The best part is since you know it's herbal, you don't have to worry about your kids handling it.
About the product
- Suitable for home and kennel use
- Paraben-free and pH-balanced product
- Vegan
- Ideal for cats and puppies too
- The combination of neem and lemongrass breakdown the life cycle of the ticks and fleas, rooting out the problem.
- No harsh chemicals
- Price: Rs. 675/-
7. Jeroticks Effective Anti-tick spray for dogs and cats
Herbal flea and tick sprays ensure your pet doesn’t suffer from skin reactions or poisoning. Products such as Jeroticks have your back when it comes to pet safety. Once you spray your dog with this flea eradicator, you and your dog can have a good night's sleep!
About the product
- Herbal product contains aloe vera, Neem and coco
- Kills and repels ticks and fleas
- Suitable for pups
- Healthy gorgeous coat
- Kills mosquitoes, lice and larvae too
- Natural, pleasant odour
- 100% safe and non-toxic
- Ideal for all breeds such as Labrador, golden retrievers, German Shepherds,etc.
- Price: Rs. 299/-
8. Goofy Tails Anti Tick and Flea Spray for Dogs and Cats
When buying anti-tick and flea sprays, you want to avoid harsh chemicals for your pet's safety. Keeping this in mind, Goofy Tails has created a safe product for your bundle of joy. And as it protects your pet against the scourge of roundworm and hookworm, it's a win-win situation!
About the product
- Kills and repels fleas and ticks
- Repels mosquitoes too
- No harsh chemicals
- For dogs of all ages
- Can be applied on carpets, upholstery and surfaces to get to the root of the problem
- Safe for small pups too
- It also protects against roundworms, hookworms, heartworms, and mites
- Price: Rs. 450/-
9. Herbal Strategi: YesSpray Dogs Spray
What can go wrong with palmarosa, tulsi, and eucalyptus oils? This herbal wonder will surely get those pesky fleas and ticks running for cover! Your pet will be glad to be rid of the parasites.
About the product
- Eco-friendly and biodegradable witha natural fragrance
- Has no side effects
- Made from plant Extract
- Irritant and chemical-Free
- Pet-safe, skin-safe and ideal for puppies
- Safe for your skin as its non-toxic
- Good for all dog breeds
- Price: Rs. 675/-
10. WIGGLES Ravtix Anti Ticks Fleas Remover Spray for Dogs Cats
A flea infestation can be a harrowing experience for your pup. Nipping the problem in the bud is vital for your dog's comfort. And what better than Wiggles anti-flea spray to tackle the menace?
About the product
- Prevents itching
- Lice repellent
- Kills lice and ticks by dehydrating them
- Traps and immobilizes fleas so that they don’t bite
- As they are immobilized, they cannot migrate to other animals
- Price: Rs. 599/-
Price list of products
|Product
|Price
|Boltz Dogs and Cats Anti Tick & Flea Spray
|299
|Medfly Parashield Fleas & Ticks Spray for Dogs and Cats
|320
|Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis -100% Natural Tick & Flea Spray
|385
|Captain Zack IRradicate Dog Oil Spray for Ticks & Fleas
|713
|Petvit Anti-Tick & Flea Spray
|149
|Dogz & Dudez Natural Neem Shield Tick & Flea Repellent Spray
|675
|Jeroticks Effective Anti-Tick Spray for Dog & Cat
|299
|Goofy Tails Anti Tick and Flea Spray for Dog and Cats
|450
|Herbal Strategi- YesSpray Dogs Spray
|675
|WIGGLES Ravtix Anti Ticks Fleas Remover Spray for Dogs Cats
|599
The best value for money
The Bark Out Loud anti-tick, anti-flea spray is good value for money. Priced at Rs. 385/- the product is natural and safe. Moreover, it is antiseptic and antifungal and can tackle skin infections too. The sesame oil works wonders for skin inflammation, making this zero-side-effect product a great buy.
The best product overall
Captain Zack IRradicate dog oil spray is the best product overall. The IR3535 from Merck, Germany, is a proven tick and flea repellent. This, added to the product's moisturizing and deodorizing qualities, makes it an exciting buy. Your pet is safe because it’s clinically tested and contains ingredients such as oatmeal and coconut milk.
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”