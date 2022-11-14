Anti tick anti flea spray for dogs

Anti flea spray for dogs

Ticks and fleas can make your pet wiggle around and scratch, causing discomfort and medical issues. They feedon your pet, as the fur makes it a warm environment for them. These parasites can cause serious health issues like allergies and tick-borne infections. Also, frequent scratching can cause the skin to tear and cause damage. When you notice frequent bouts of scratching, bloated ticks in the fur, or black dropping on your bed, you know you have a problem. Getting rid of them isn’t difficult with the right product. However, finding the right one can be confusing. To make the job easier for you, we have compiled a list of some popular choices. Let’s check them out. What to look for in an anti-tick anti-flea spray for pets: Dogs love to lick their fur. Toxic chemicals can cause health issues for your pet. This makes it vital to choose products that are safe for pets. Herbal products that contain ingredients such as aloe vera, lemongrass, Tulsi or sesame oil are great investments and ensure your pet’s safety while eradicating these parasites. Most of these ingredients are antibacterial and antifungal, so your pet’s skin health is also addressed. However, check the fine print for application instructions for your pet’s safety and yours. 1. Boltz Dogs and Cats Anti Tick & Flea Spray| Organic Natural Neem & Tulsi Dealing with a flea-ridden dog can be a traumatic experience, more so when your pet is sharing your bed. Getting the right anti-tick and flea spray is vital under the circumstances. Boltz may have an answer for your problem. About the product Powered by neem and tulsi scent

The active ingredient is lemongrass oil

Tulsi has antibacterial and antifungal properties

Neem is antibacterial and keeps ticks and fleas at bay

The spray prevents and treats ticks and fleas in all stages of life

Price: Rs. 299/-

2. Medfly Parashield Fleas & Ticks Spray for Dogs and Cats: 100 ML Tick and flea infestations aren’t something that can be ignored, as this can have profound health implications for your pet. Medfly parashield flea and tick spray is the perfect tick and flea control product for your dog. About the product Suitable for young adults

Fast results and pocket friendly

An effective barrier against fleas and ticks

Maximum coverage due to the V-shaped power spray

Price: Rs. 320/-

3. Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis:100% Natural Tick & Flea Spray To tackle your pet’s tick and flea problem, you need a gentle product that ensures a healthy coat. Bark Out Loud promises all this and so much more! About the product The natural spray kills and repels tick and fleainfestation

It contains rosemary, cedarwood, and sesame oil

Ideal for adult dogs

The all-natural product is safe to use

Eliminates tick and flea life cycle by killing larvae and eggs

Infestation preventive spray

Antiseptic, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties

Zero side effects as it doesn’t contain harmful ingredients

Sesame oil protects against skin inflammation

Easy to apply

Price: Rs. 385/-

4. Captain Zack IRradicate Dog Oil Spray for Ticks & Fleas 250 ml Tick and flea infestation in your pet can be frustrating, especially when your pet has rich fur growth. However, you can say goodbye to ticks and fleas and detangle the dog's hair at the same time. The best part? It smells heavenly! About the product It Deodorizes and moisturizesand is ideal for puppies

Gentle and soothing on dry skin

The scent of lemongrass and eucalyptus

Contains IR3535 is a proven tick and flea repellentingredient from Merck

Repels insects such as mosquitoes and lice also

Contains oatmeal, coconut milk, tea tree oil and vitamin E to nourish the skin, giving your pet a glossy coat

Chemical-free and clinically tested for safety

Price: Rs. 713/-

5. Petvit Anti-Tick & Flea Spray Where your pet is concerned, you want what’s best for it. It combines tea tree, lemongrass, and neem oil, and you know your little pooch is in safe hands. What’s more, you don’t have to worry about your kids when they handle the dog. About the product Also contains oils such as Eucalyptus, Neem, Citronella, and Olive

Keeps insects such as ticks and fleas at bay

Paraben free

PH balanced product for dogs and cats

Tea tree oil in the product is excellent for dry and damaged skin and also issues such as scabies

Aloe vera helps relieve itching

Price: Rs. 149/-

6. Dogz and Dudez Natural Neem Shield Tick & Flea Repellent Spray When your dog has ticks and fleas, you must get to the root of the problem by irradicating larvae and lice. Dogz & Dudez does just that with its natural neem shield repellent spray. The best part is since you know it's herbal, you don't have to worry about your kids handling it. About the product Suitable for home and kennel use

Paraben-free and pH-balanced product

Vegan

Ideal for cats and puppies too

The combination of neem and lemongrass breakdown the life cycle of the ticks and fleas, rooting out the problem.

No harsh chemicals

Price: Rs. 675/-

7. Jeroticks Effective Anti-tick spray for dogs and cats Herbal flea and tick sprays ensure your pet doesn’t suffer from skin reactions or poisoning. Products such as Jeroticks have your back when it comes to pet safety. Once you spray your dog with this flea eradicator, you and your dog can have a good night's sleep! About the product Herbal product contains aloe vera, Neem and coco

Kills and repels ticks and fleas

Suitable for pups

Healthy gorgeous coat

Kills mosquitoes, lice and larvae too

Natural, pleasant odour

100% safe and non-toxic

Ideal for all breeds such as Labrador, golden retrievers, German Shepherds,etc.

Price: Rs. 299/-

8. Goofy Tails Anti Tick and Flea Spray for Dogs and Cats When buying anti-tick and flea sprays, you want to avoid harsh chemicals for your pet's safety. Keeping this in mind, Goofy Tails has created a safe product for your bundle of joy. And as it protects your pet against the scourge of roundworm and hookworm, it's a win-win situation! About the product Kills and repels fleas and ticks

Repels mosquitoes too

No harsh chemicals

For dogs of all ages

Can be applied on carpets, upholstery and surfaces to get to the root of the problem

Safe for small pups too

It also protects against roundworms, hookworms, heartworms, and mites

Price: Rs. 450/-

9. Herbal Strategi: YesSpray Dogs Spray What can go wrong with palmarosa, tulsi, and eucalyptus oils? This herbal wonder will surely get those pesky fleas and ticks running for cover! Your pet will be glad to be rid of the parasites. About the product Eco-friendly and biodegradable witha natural fragrance

Has no side effects

Made from plant Extract

Irritant and chemical-Free

Pet-safe, skin-safe and ideal for puppies

Safe for your skin as its non-toxic

Good for all dog breeds

Price: Rs. 675/-

10. WIGGLES Ravtix Anti Ticks Fleas Remover Spray for Dogs Cats A flea infestation can be a harrowing experience for your pup. Nipping the problem in the bud is vital for your dog's comfort. And what better than Wiggles anti-flea spray to tackle the menace? About the product Prevents itching

Lice repellent

Kills lice and ticks by dehydrating them

Traps and immobilizes fleas so that they don’t bite

As they are immobilized, they cannot migrate to other animals

Price: Rs. 599/-

Price list of products

Product Price Boltz Dogs and Cats Anti Tick & Flea Spray 299 Medfly Parashield Fleas & Ticks Spray for Dogs and Cats 320 Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis -100% Natural Tick & Flea Spray 385 Captain Zack IRradicate Dog Oil Spray for Ticks & Fleas 713 Petvit Anti-Tick & Flea Spray 149 Dogz & Dudez Natural Neem Shield Tick & Flea Repellent Spray 675 Jeroticks Effective Anti-Tick Spray for Dog & Cat 299 Goofy Tails Anti Tick and Flea Spray for Dog and Cats 450 Herbal Strategi- YesSpray Dogs Spray 675 WIGGLES Ravtix Anti Ticks Fleas Remover Spray for Dogs Cats 599

The best value for money The Bark Out Loud anti-tick, anti-flea spray is good value for money. Priced at Rs. 385/- the product is natural and safe. Moreover, it is antiseptic and antifungal and can tackle skin infections too. The sesame oil works wonders for skin inflammation, making this zero-side-effect product a great buy. The best product overall Captain Zack IRradicate dog oil spray is the best product overall. The IR3535 from Merck, Germany, is a proven tick and flea repellent. This, added to the product's moisturizing and deodorizing qualities, makes it an exciting buy. Your pet is safe because it’s clinically tested and contains ingredients such as oatmeal and coconut milk.