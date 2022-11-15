Story Saved
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Best dog bandanas you can find online

  By Nivedita Mishra
  Published on Nov 15, 2022 20:35 IST
Summary:

Looking for the best dog bandanas can be challenging. The following list will let you explore the different categories of dog bandanas available in the market. Moreover, you will also gain insights into the type of fabric and the variety of patterns available.

Dog bandanas look rather cute.

Dog bandanas are the best way to keep small puppies or dogs cosy and warm during winter. Furthermore, it doubles up as a great collar that your dog can show off. Dog bandanas can also be a precautionary signal for people and let them know about behavioural or health conditions.

The following list of dog bandanas considers the brand, material, age range/ size, and colour. All of the following choices are preferred by almost all consumers and are highly rated in the e-commerce space.

How to find the perfect dog bandanas?

Before buying dog bandanas, you should decide where your dog will wear them and what purpose the bandana will serve. If you want to have it as a scarf for winter, then the material of the bandana will be the most important thing. And if you choose it as casual wear for your dog, then the colour, style, and prints on the bandana matter more.

Look for the size and colour that is right for your dog. To get the right bandana size for your dog, measure around your dog’s head using tape and then add two inches to it.

Top 10 dog bandanas that you can buy for your dog

1. Lana Paws Adjustable Birthday Boy Dog Bandana/Scarf (M-L)_Pack of 1, Multicolor

Lana Paws Adjustable Birthday Boy Dog Bandana/Scarf is a comfortable and lightweight bandana that is perfect for your dog's birthday. The bandana fits tiny and medium-sized dogs and is multicoloured. Your dog will love wearing it on walks.

Specifications:

Size: Medium to large and small to medium.

Weight: 30 grams

Colour: Multicolor

Brand: Lana Paws

Fabric: Poly canvas

Closure type: Buckle

Neck Style: Neckband collar

cellpic
Lana Paws Adjustable Birthday Boy Dog Bandana/Scarf (S-M, Multi Color, 1 Piece)
450
Buy now

2. Lana Paws Adjustable & Comfortable Tuxedo Dogs Bandana Scarf (M-L) Black & Red

This is one of the few dog bandanas that will make your dog look fantastic and give them a formal look. This is ideal for your dog on any special occasion. This scarf-style bandana is washable and adjustable for the best fit.

Specifications:

Size: Medium to large and small to medium.

Weight: 20 grams

Colour: Red and black

Brand: Lana Paws

Fabric: Nylon

Closure type: Buckle

Neck Style: Neckband collar

cellpic
Lana Paws Adjustable & Comfortable Tuxedo Dogs Bandana Scarf (M-L) Black & Red ( Pack of 1 )
1% off 445 450
Buy now

3. Dog-O-Bow Tuxedo Bandana For Dogs (XL, Black, Pack of One)

This is the ideal product if you want a soft dog bandana that is made from cotton. It includes some things that most dog bandanas do not—it comes with a velcro fastening and has a draper that is enough for a dog to allow free head motion. Furthermore, it comes with black buttons and a red bow, making it a stylish choice for your dog.

Specifications:

Size: XL

Weight: 90 grams

Colour: Black

Brand: DOG-O-BOW

Fabric: Cotton

Closure type: Hook and Loop

Neck Style: Neckband collar

cellpic
Dog-O-Bow Tuxedo Bandana For Dogs (XL, Black, Pack of One)
30% off 699 999
Buy now

4. For The Fur Kids Pampered Pooch Dog Bandana/Dog Accessory (Red)

This product is ideal for super pampered dogs and has a band space on the top, which allows the dog collar to slide through it quickly. This bandana is excellent for small dog breeds such as pugs, beagle huskies, etc. Get this bandana and give your dog something cute and comfortable to wear all day.

Specifications:

Size: Free size

Weight: 20 grams

Colour: Red

Brand: For The Fur Kids

Fabric: Cotton

Closure type: Pull On

Neck Style: Slip On

cellpic
For The Fur Kids Pampered Pooch Dog Bandana/Dog Accessory (Red)
3% off 435 450
Buy now

5. That Dog In Tuxedo I Love Mom Dog Bandana/Scarf with Adjustable Dogs Pet Collar (Blue, Xl)

You will find very few dog bandanas online that are embroidered. This adjustable, embroidered dog bandana says "I love mom" and expresses your loving relationship with your dog. The That Dog In Tuxedo I Love Mom Dog Bandana/Scarf comes in two sizes, i.e., S (10–16 inches), L (15–22), and XL (18–26 inches).So if you plan on buying this adorable bandana, you should measure your dog to avoid any misfits. One key feature of this bandana is that it is fade resistant.

Specifications:

Size: XL

Weight: 35 grams

Colour: Blue

Brand: That Dog In Tuxedo

Fabric: Nylon

Closure type: Buckle

Neck Style: Neckband collar

cellpic
That Dog In Tuxedo I Love Mom Dog Bandana/Scarf with Adjustable Dogs Pet Collar (Blue, Xl)
13% off 699 799
Buy now

6. Emily Pet Bandana Collar Fashion Classic Plaid Bow Tie Dog Collar for Medium Adjustable Dog Collar and Bandana for Large Dog Bandana Collar for Small Dogs (XS, Blue)

This is the right product if you wish to buy an eco-friendly bandana for your dog. Made from high-density polyester and cotton, this eco-friendly bandana is highly comfortable to wear. However, it is available only for newborn dogs. The large variant of this bandana comes with a safety quick-release buckle that can be easily removed and attached to a different collar, making cleaning easier.

Specifications:

Size: XS

Weight: 150 grams

Colour: Blue

Brand: Emily pets

Fabric: Cotton and polyester

Closure type: Snap

Neck Style: Round neck

cellpic
Emily Pet Bandana Collar Fashion Classic Plaid Bow Tie Dog Collar for Medium Adjustable Dog Collar and Bandana for Large Dog Bandana Collar for Small Dogs (XS, Blue)
25% off 263 349
Buy now

7. PAW LA LAND Smiley Adjustable Dogs and Cats Bandana/Scarf Size: Large (Necks up to 22 Inches)

This lightweight dog bandana is made from satin, giving it a silky smooth texture. It is a classic dog bandana with no clasp; you need to tie a knot to keep it in place. The attractive smiley prints on it make your dog look cute, and they will be the centre of attention at any party.

Specifications:

Size: L

Weight: 90 grams

Colour: Red

Brand: PAW LA LAND

Fabric: Satin

Closure type: Drawstring

Neck Style: Slip On

cellpic
PAW LA LAND Smiley Adjustable Dogs and Cats Bandana/Scarf Size - Large (Necks up to 22 Inches)
20% off 799 999
Buy now

8. Zora Pets Dog Bandana/Scarf: Adjustable & Festive (M, Red)

During the festive season, we wear bright and colourful clothes. So why not pick something positive for your dog as well? This handmade bandana comes with a sponge lining, is made from silk, and has a beautiful brocade. It is soft and sturdy to ensure that it does not fall off your dog during the festivities. This bandana comes with an adjustable strap which has a quick-release snap buckle attached to it.

Specifications:

Size: M

Weight: 50 grams

Colour: Red

Brand: PAW LA LAND

Fabric: Art Silk, brocade

Closure type: Snap

Neck Style: Slip On

cellpic
Zora Pets Dog Bandana/Scarf - Adjustable & Festive (M, Red)
14% off 599 699
Buy now

9. PSK PET MART Cat/Puppy Scarf Cum Bandana Cum Bow Tie Neck Scarfs Bandana Collar Cat Pet Adjustable (Brown Colour)

This beautiful puppy scarf bandana is ideal for small dogs. It is waterproof, making beach vacations or casual brunches a breeze for your pup. It will be the perfect pick for you if you have a small breed dog, such as a pug, Lhasa apso, or Shitzu. It is made from a locally sourced high-grade fabric and is hand-sewn by artisans. Furthermore, it has an attached strap that is adjustable and washable. It comes with an easy-release buckle with three holes.

Specifications:

Size: S

Weight: 50 grams

Colour: Red

Brand: PAW LA LAND

Fabric: Nylon and Denim

Closure type: Buckle

Neck Style: Slip On

cellpic
PSK PET MART Cat/Puppy Scarf Cum Bandana Cum Bow Tie Neck Scarfs Bandana Collar Cat Pet Adjustable (Brown Colour)
60% off 199 499
Buy now

10. Lana Paws Birthday Girl Dog Bandana Scarf, M-L_Pack of 1, Multicolor

This attractive birthday girl dog bandana is perfect for female dogs. It is made from polycanvas fabric and has high-quality digital prints on it. It comes in two different sizes; the S–M size is ideal for small to medium size breeds, while the M–L size is for large-sized breeds. This multicolour bandana has an adjustable strap with a quick-release snap buckle.

Specifications:

Size: S–M and M–L

Weight: 40 grams

Colour: Multi-colored

Brand: Lana Paws

Fabric: Poly canvas

Closure type: Buckle

Neck Style: Slip On

cellpic
Lana Paws Birthday Girl Dog Bandana Scarf, M-L_Pack of 1, Multicolor
4% off 430 450
Buy now

Price of bandanas for dogs at a glance:

ProductPrice
Lana Paws Adjustable Birthday Boy Dog Bandana/Scarf (M-L)_Pack of 1, Multicolor 450
Lana Paws Adjustable & Comfortable Tuxedo Dogs Bandana Scarf (M-L) Black & Red 445
Dog-O-Bow Tuxedo Bandana For Dogs (XL, Black, Pack of One) 699
For The Fur Kids Pampered Pooch Dog Bandana/Dog Accessory (Red) 435
That Dog In Tuxedo I Love Mom Dog Bandana/Scarf with Adjustable Dogs Pet Collar (Blue, Xl) 699
Emily Pet Bandana Collar Plaid Bow Tie Dog Collar for Medium Adjustable Dog Collar and Bandana for Large Dog Bandana Collar for Small Dogs (XS, Blue) 263
PAW LA LAND Smiley Adjustable Dogs and Cats Bandana/Scarf Size: Large (Necks up to 22 Inches) 799
Zora Pets Dog Bandana/Scarf: Adjustable & Festive (M, Red) 599
PSK PET MART Cat/Puppy Scarf Cum Bandana Cum Bow Tie Neck Scarfs Bandana Collar Cat Pet Adjustable (Brown Colour) 199
Lana Paws Birthday Girl Dog Bandana Scarf, M-L_Pack of 1, Multicolor 430

Best value for money

Emily Pet Bandana Collar Fashion Classic Plaid Bow Tie Dog Collar for Medium Adjustable Dog Collar and Bandana for Large Dog Bandana Collar for Small Dogs has the best value for money. At a price of just 263, this beautiful bandana with a pleated pattern is made from comfortable and eco-friendly fabrics. It has several components, such as a titch button, bow, and silver brass, which cost quite a lot when other brands offer.

Best overall product

The Fur Kids Pampered Pooch Dog Bandana/Dog Accessory (Red) is the best product. The bandana fits a dog during every stage of life and has a small gap on top to allow the pet’s collar to slide in.

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Bandanas for dogs

When does a dog need a bandana at all times?

What is the best fabric for dog bandanas?

How to tie a bandana on a dog?

How to measure a dog for a bandana?

What is the latest trend in dog bandanas?

