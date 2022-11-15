Buy these healthy rabbit feed for your favourite bunny

Keeping a rabbit as a pet means that you will need to keep specific feed for it as it has special needs...

Rabbits are adorable little creatures that need care and have a particular diet. Like other pets, such as dogs and cats, nutritionists discourage giving them human food. They have specific needs that require a certain kind of diet that should mostly contain hay, some amount of pellet food and very low quantities of fresh vegetables. Given their short life span of 10-12 years, it is natural for you as a pet parent to choose the best food for your cute little bunny so they can have an active and healthy life. Read on to help you know all about the best rabbit food.

This article brings you well-researched information about rabbit food. In the first step, the composition of an ideal rabbit food based on several nutritionists’ and veterinarians’ suggestions was studied. Only the products with the perfect composition have been included in the list so that your rabbit gets the best food. The list has various products that offer specific use of their products ranging from oral health, digestive health, lustrous coat, and so on. Products that help in preventing health problems are also listed below.

How to find the perfect rabbit food?

Choosing the best product for your furry friend can be difficult among the hundreds of products available on Amazon. It can be overwhelming and confusing. The best way to start looking for a product that suits your bunny is to take note of the needs of your rabbits.

Do they like colourful food? Are they selective eaters? Are they having digestive issues? Many products on the market are specifically made, keeping these issues in mind. Once you have narrowed down the products that fit your category, look for the composition. It should fulfil all the dietary requirements and be made in a Sloan environment with no added preservatives. Remember the product’s price as some companies over-charge for basic food items. The following list has all this information about the currently available best rabbit food in the market. Go through the list to reach an informed decision.

1. Boltz Premium Adult Rabbit Food

This made-in-India product has a good mixture of ingredients that provide the necessary vitamins and minerals. The pellets are high in fibre, helping in easy digestion. Ingredients in this product, such as apples, carrots, roasted gram, lemon, cabbage, and so on, are locally sourced and completely free from pesticides. Pet parents love this brand because of its excellent ingredients. It is currently the number one bestseller in the animal food category.

Pellets formed product

Pesticides-free

Currently available at a 20% discount