Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Buy these healthy rabbit feed for your favourite bunny

  Published on Nov 15, 2022 18:47 IST
The article overviews the best rabbit food available in the market. It has details of the composition of each rabbit food product, its price range and its effects on your pets. After reading this article, you can choose the product you should buy for your rabbit.

Keeping a rabbit as a pet means that you will need to keep specific feed for it as it has special needs...

Rabbits are adorable little creatures that need care and have a particular diet. Like other pets, such as dogs and cats, nutritionists discourage giving them human food. They have specific needs that require a certain kind of diet that should mostly contain hay, some amount of pellet food and very low quantities of fresh vegetables. Given their short life span of 10-12 years, it is natural for you as a pet parent to choose the best food for your cute little bunny so they can have an active and healthy life. Read on to help you know all about the best rabbit food.

This article brings you well-researched information about rabbit food. In the first step, the composition of an ideal rabbit food based on several nutritionists’ and veterinarians’ suggestions was studied. Only the products with the perfect composition have been included in the list so that your rabbit gets the best food. The list has various products that offer specific use of their products ranging from oral health, digestive health, lustrous coat, and so on. Products that help in preventing health problems are also listed below.

How to find the perfect rabbit food?

Choosing the best product for your furry friend can be difficult among the hundreds of products available on Amazon. It can be overwhelming and confusing. The best way to start looking for a product that suits your bunny is to take note of the needs of your rabbits.

Do they like colourful food? Are they selective eaters? Are they having digestive issues? Many products on the market are specifically made, keeping these issues in mind. Once you have narrowed down the products that fit your category, look for the composition. It should fulfil all the dietary requirements and be made in a Sloan environment with no added preservatives. Remember the product’s price as some companies over-charge for basic food items. The following list has all this information about the currently available best rabbit food in the market. Go through the list to reach an informed decision.

1. Boltz Premium Adult Rabbit Food

This made-in-India product has a good mixture of ingredients that provide the necessary vitamins and minerals. The pellets are high in fibre, helping in easy digestion. Ingredients in this product, such as apples, carrots, roasted gram, lemon, cabbage, and so on, are locally sourced and completely free from pesticides. Pet parents love this brand because of its excellent ingredients. It is currently the number one bestseller in the animal food category.

Pellets formed product

Pesticides-free

Currently available at a 20% discount

Boltz Premium Adult Pellet Rabbit Food,Nutritionist Choice (ISO 9001 Certified)-1200 gm
20% off 399 499
2. Versele Laga Crispy Muesli

The Versele Crispy Muesli contains delicious flakes, vegetables, and proteins. The multi-coloured feed has extra vitamins to strengthen your rabbit’s immune system. The product composition is also targeted at taking care of rabbits’ intestines and teeth. The resealable packaging is user-friendly and saves the product from going stale.

Vegetarian diet type

Muesli flavoured

Fit for medium to large-sized rabbits

Seed formed product

Versele Laga Rabbits Crispy Muesli (2.7 Kg, Multicolor)
10% off 1,170 1,300
3. INR’s Farm Fresh Pellets

INR’s farm fresh pellets mix different hay, grains, and Vitamin B-12 supplements. The product has been developed with expert guidance from veterinarians and nutritionists. The extra hay, such as Timothy hay, alfa hay and lesser seeds and grains, help build better resistance against disease. If your rabbit is selective about food, this is a good product as its pellets are homogeneous and prevent selective feeding.

Vegetarian flavour

Pellet-form food

Suitable for all life stages

Specifically used for stomach issues

INR's Farm Fresh Premium Pellets Food for Rabbits || 1 KG Advanced Nutrition Diet for Rabbits
15% off 329 387
4. Vitapol Karmeo Small Animal Food for Rabbit

The multi-coloured food by Vitapol Karmeo is a great economical product for your favourite rabbits. The feed is processed and prepared in a clean and controlled environment ensuring at least a two-year shelf life. It comes in the form of seeds, making it an appealing food choice for your pet rabbits.

Vegetarian diet

Stick-form product

Suitable for all breed sizes

Currently available at a 5% discount

5. Petking Rabbit Food Rabbit Food

Petking offers tasty treats specially formulated to care for a rabbit’s everyday nutritional needs. The secret ingredient in this product is a small quantity of dried apples that takes care of your rabbit’s intestinal problems and helps with easy digestion.

Apple flavoured

Fit for all breed sizes

Pellet form product

Resealable packaging

CHOW PRINCE Petking Premium Rabbit Food, Nutritionist Choice with Alfa Hay (Halal India Certified)-1 kg Dry Pallet, Apple Flavor
1% off 258 260
6. Bio Blooms Rabbit/Bunny Pellet Foods

Bio Blooms is another excellent product for your rabbit. It is produced following all the necessary dietary guidelines from the specialists. The high calcium composition strengthens your rabbit’s teeth and bones. Its super saver package is a great option for bulk ordering your rabbit’s feed.

Chemical-free formula

Fit for all breed sizes

Specifically used for strengthening immunity

Available at 41% discount

Bio Blooms Rabbit/Bunny Pellet Foods (5KG) Bio_253C
41% off 650 1,100
7. Harringtons Adult Small Animal Optimum Rabbit Pellet Food

This nutritionist-approved formula helps maintain your rabbit’s oral and bone health. The homogeneous pellet food has extra apples and grapes, giving it an irresistible taste. The product comprises natural ingredients and has no added artificial colours or flavours. Unlike other products, the formula also has green tea elevating the natural antioxidants in your pet rabbit.

Pellet form product

Variety of flavours

Specifically used for oral and bone health

Fit for all breed sizes

PETSLIFE Premium Rabbit Food ,1 Kg
18% off 495 600
8. Petslife Premium Rabbit Food

This is one of the few products available on Amazon with dairy produce. This product helps your rabbit become calmer because it contains skimmed milk, healthy fruits with less sugar, and natural oil. It is an excellent product for healthy eyes, skin, and coat. This product is formulated with fatty acids to enhance your rabbit's heart health. Therefore, this is a premium quality, overall healthy food for your favourite rabbit.

Vegetable flavour

Fit for all life stages

Recommended for all breed sizes

Specifically used for immune health

Acorn® Alfalfa Hay Naturally Dried (1.4 KG) | Food for Rabbit, Guinea Pig, Hamsters and Other Small Animals | High Fiber Food | Pesticides Free |
21% off 550 700
9. Acorn Alfalfa Hay Naturally Dried Food

Pet parents usually complain that the hay they feed their rabbits has much dust. To address this concern, Acorn Alfalfa Hay launched their high-fibre dust-free hay. Acorn hay is naturally dried and pesticide-free, making it a very healthy and clean food for your rabbit. It is high in calcium, taking care of your rabbit’s teeth. The well-formulated composition also keeps the rabbit's weight in check.

Vegetarian flavour

Fit for all life stages

Recommended for all breed sizes

Currently available at a 21% discount

Acorn® Alfalfa Hay Naturally Dried (1.4 KG) | Food for Rabbit, Guinea Pig, Hamsters and Other Small Animals | High Fiber Food | Pesticides Free |
21% off 550 700
10. Surtaru Rabbit Feed

Surtaru feed offers a mix of great ingredients for your rabbit. It has soybean meal, wheat bran, and hay in its composition that helps maintain the rabbit's weight. Its calcium-rich composition helps in making the bones and teeth healthy. The great packaging of this product enables hassle-free rabbit feed.

Vegetable flavours

Suitable for adult rabbits

100% Organic feed

Soya-based organic pellets

Surtaru Rabbit Feed | 100% Organic, Highly Fibrous, Healthy & Delicious Pellet…
50% off 199 399
Price of healthy rabbit feed at a glance:

ProductPrice
Boltz Premium Adult Rabbit Food 499
Versele Laga Crispy Muesli 1,300
INR’s Farm Fresh Pellets 387
Vitapol Karmeo Small Animal Food for Rabbit 240
Petking Rabbit Food 260
Bio Blooms Rabbit/Bunny Pellet Foods 1,100
Harringtons Adult Small Animal Optimum Rabbit Pellet Food 825
Petslife Premium Rabbit Food 600
Acorn Alfalfa Hay Naturally Dried Food 700
Surtaru Rabbit Feed 399

Best value for money rabbit feed

Bolz Premium Rabbit Food offers an excellent price for your rabbit's dietary components. Boltz food has vitamins, minerals, and high fibre content like the more expensive products. The protein in the feed helps the rabbit have an active lifestyle. It is the most reviewed product, with four-star ratings on Amazon. Customers like this product as their rabbits enjoy its taste.

A great USP of the product that makes it so loved is the absence of added preservatives. Pet parents also reported that it lessened the requirement for treats by their rabbits. Do consider this product for your cute little bunny.

Best overall rabbit feed

Though Harrington Adult Small Animal Optimum Rabbit Pellet Food is priced a little high, the quality of this product makes it a favourite one for pet parents. The 4.3 rating out of 5 is proof of its immense popularity. People worldwide, especially in India, have reported that their rabbits loved the taste of these pellets.

The customers also appreciate the user-friendly and eco-friendly packaging of the product. The product was made with inputs from veterinarians and animal specialist nutritionists, so its composition is ideal for keeping your rabbit healthy. It has unique ingredients like green tea, apples and grapes, making it a favourite treat for your rabbit.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

