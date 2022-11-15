Buy these healthy rabbit feed for your favourite bunny

Keeping a rabbit as a pet means that you will need to keep specific feed for it as it has special needs...

Rabbits are adorable little creatures that need care and have a particular diet. Like other pets, such as dogs and cats, nutritionists discourage giving them human food. They have specific needs that require a certain kind of diet that should mostly contain hay, some amount of pellet food and very low quantities of fresh vegetables. Given their short life span of 10-12 years, it is natural for you as a pet parent to choose the best food for your cute little bunny so they can have an active and healthy life. Read on to help you know all about the best rabbit food. This article brings you well-researched information about rabbit food. In the first step, the composition of an ideal rabbit food based on several nutritionists’ and veterinarians’ suggestions was studied. Only the products with the perfect composition have been included in the list so that your rabbit gets the best food. The list has various products that offer specific use of their products ranging from oral health, digestive health, lustrous coat, and so on. Products that help in preventing health problems are also listed below. How to find the perfect rabbit food? Choosing the best product for your furry friend can be difficult among the hundreds of products available on Amazon. It can be overwhelming and confusing. The best way to start looking for a product that suits your bunny is to take note of the needs of your rabbits. Do they like colourful food? Are they selective eaters? Are they having digestive issues? Many products on the market are specifically made, keeping these issues in mind. Once you have narrowed down the products that fit your category, look for the composition. It should fulfil all the dietary requirements and be made in a Sloan environment with no added preservatives. Remember the product’s price as some companies over-charge for basic food items. The following list has all this information about the currently available best rabbit food in the market. Go through the list to reach an informed decision. 1. Boltz Premium Adult Rabbit Food This made-in-India product has a good mixture of ingredients that provide the necessary vitamins and minerals. The pellets are high in fibre, helping in easy digestion. Ingredients in this product, such as apples, carrots, roasted gram, lemon, cabbage, and so on, are locally sourced and completely free from pesticides. Pet parents love this brand because of its excellent ingredients. It is currently the number one bestseller in the animal food category. Pellets formed product Pesticides-free Currently available at a 20% discount

2. Versele Laga Crispy Muesli The Versele Crispy Muesli contains delicious flakes, vegetables, and proteins. The multi-coloured feed has extra vitamins to strengthen your rabbit’s immune system. The product composition is also targeted at taking care of rabbits’ intestines and teeth. The resealable packaging is user-friendly and saves the product from going stale. Vegetarian diet type Muesli flavoured Fit for medium to large-sized rabbits Seed formed product

3. INR’s Farm Fresh Pellets INR’s farm fresh pellets mix different hay, grains, and Vitamin B-12 supplements. The product has been developed with expert guidance from veterinarians and nutritionists. The extra hay, such as Timothy hay, alfa hay and lesser seeds and grains, help build better resistance against disease. If your rabbit is selective about food, this is a good product as its pellets are homogeneous and prevent selective feeding. Vegetarian flavour Pellet-form food Suitable for all life stages Specifically used for stomach issues

4. Vitapol Karmeo Small Animal Food for Rabbit The multi-coloured food by Vitapol Karmeo is a great economical product for your favourite rabbits. The feed is processed and prepared in a clean and controlled environment ensuring at least a two-year shelf life. It comes in the form of seeds, making it an appealing food choice for your pet rabbits. Vegetarian diet Stick-form product Suitable for all breed sizes Currently available at a 5% discount

5. Petking Rabbit Food Rabbit Food Petking offers tasty treats specially formulated to care for a rabbit’s everyday nutritional needs. The secret ingredient in this product is a small quantity of dried apples that takes care of your rabbit’s intestinal problems and helps with easy digestion. Apple flavoured Fit for all breed sizes Pellet form product Resealable packaging

6. Bio Blooms Rabbit/Bunny Pellet Foods Bio Blooms is another excellent product for your rabbit. It is produced following all the necessary dietary guidelines from the specialists. The high calcium composition strengthens your rabbit’s teeth and bones. Its super saver package is a great option for bulk ordering your rabbit’s feed. Chemical-free formula Fit for all breed sizes Specifically used for strengthening immunity Available at 41% discount

7. Harringtons Adult Small Animal Optimum Rabbit Pellet Food This nutritionist-approved formula helps maintain your rabbit’s oral and bone health. The homogeneous pellet food has extra apples and grapes, giving it an irresistible taste. The product comprises natural ingredients and has no added artificial colours or flavours. Unlike other products, the formula also has green tea elevating the natural antioxidants in your pet rabbit. Pellet form product Variety of flavours Specifically used for oral and bone health Fit for all breed sizes

8. Petslife Premium Rabbit Food This is one of the few products available on Amazon with dairy produce. This product helps your rabbit become calmer because it contains skimmed milk, healthy fruits with less sugar, and natural oil. It is an excellent product for healthy eyes, skin, and coat. This product is formulated with fatty acids to enhance your rabbit's heart health. Therefore, this is a premium quality, overall healthy food for your favourite rabbit. Vegetable flavour Fit for all life stages Recommended for all breed sizes Specifically used for immune health

9. Acorn Alfalfa Hay Naturally Dried Food Pet parents usually complain that the hay they feed their rabbits has much dust. To address this concern, Acorn Alfalfa Hay launched their high-fibre dust-free hay. Acorn hay is naturally dried and pesticide-free, making it a very healthy and clean food for your rabbit. It is high in calcium, taking care of your rabbit’s teeth. The well-formulated composition also keeps the rabbit's weight in check. Vegetarian flavour Fit for all life stages Recommended for all breed sizes Currently available at a 21% discount

10. Surtaru Rabbit Feed Surtaru feed offers a mix of great ingredients for your rabbit. It has soybean meal, wheat bran, and hay in its composition that helps maintain the rabbit's weight. Its calcium-rich composition helps in making the bones and teeth healthy. The great packaging of this product enables hassle-free rabbit feed. Vegetable flavours Suitable for adult rabbits 100% Organic feed Soya-based organic pellets

Price of healthy rabbit feed at a glance:

Product Price Boltz Premium Adult Rabbit Food ₹ 499 Versele Laga Crispy Muesli ₹ 1,300 INR’s Farm Fresh Pellets ₹ 387 Vitapol Karmeo Small Animal Food for Rabbit ₹ 240 Petking Rabbit Food ₹ 260 Bio Blooms Rabbit/Bunny Pellet Foods ₹ 1,100 Harringtons Adult Small Animal Optimum Rabbit Pellet Food ₹ 825 Petslife Premium Rabbit Food ₹ 600 Acorn Alfalfa Hay Naturally Dried Food ₹ 700 Surtaru Rabbit Feed ₹ 399

Best value for money rabbit feed Bolz Premium Rabbit Food offers an excellent price for your rabbit's dietary components. Boltz food has vitamins, minerals, and high fibre content like the more expensive products. The protein in the feed helps the rabbit have an active lifestyle. It is the most reviewed product, with four-star ratings on Amazon. Customers like this product as their rabbits enjoy its taste. A great USP of the product that makes it so loved is the absence of added preservatives. Pet parents also reported that it lessened the requirement for treats by their rabbits. Do consider this product for your cute little bunny. Best overall rabbit feed Though Harrington Adult Small Animal Optimum Rabbit Pellet Food is priced a little high, the quality of this product makes it a favourite one for pet parents. The 4.3 rating out of 5 is proof of its immense popularity. People worldwide, especially in India, have reported that their rabbits loved the taste of these pellets. The customers also appreciate the user-friendly and eco-friendly packaging of the product. The product was made with inputs from veterinarians and animal specialist nutritionists, so its composition is ideal for keeping your rabbit healthy. It has unique ingredients like green tea, apples and grapes, making it a favourite treat for your rabbit.