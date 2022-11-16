Guide to buying the best birdcages for your lovely birds By Nivedita Mishra

Published on Nov 16, 2022





Summary: Choosing the right birdcage for your pet birds is essential to make them feel comfortable. As they will spend most of their time in them, you must consider factors like size, material, quality, and ventilation before deciding. Read on to understand the different features, benefits and prices.

Birdcages should afford ventilation and should be spacious.

For bird lovers, having birds at their homes is an integral part of their lives. Birds are lovable and sensitive creatures, but great care must be taken when you decide to keep birds at your home. If you are also a bird lover, you must have beautiful birdcages where your pet birds can stay peacefully. Not every birdcage would be compatible with every type of bird. So, keeping this fact in mind, bird owners should look for birdcages that provide a comfortable environment. There are different kinds of birdcages available in the market. But, always be careful to choose a good quality birdcage to ensure its durability and safety for your birds. Read on to learn about the top ten birdcages that bird lovers should have in their homes when they plan to adopt pet birds. How to find the perfect birdcage? Selecting the best birdcage from the list of various birdcages in the market requires you to compare different features and specifications. You must also understand the needs of your pet birds to make an informed decision. Some crucial aspects that your birdcage must have are adequate space, non-toxic materials, detachable trays, food and water feeder, and wooden perches. When you compare all these parameters, Buraq 2 FT Birds Cage emerges as one of the best birdcages. It comes at a pocket-friendly price, is easy to clean, features several essential accessories, and is convenient to maintain. Top 10 birdcages 1. Buraq 2 FT Birds Cage This is a 2 feet bird house with a food and water feeder, swing, detachable trays, and wooden perches for the bird to stay comfortably. It is made of metal and comes in different colours. 1) Easy to detach and clean. The removable trays can be cleaned periodically to maintain hygiene for the birds. 2) The water and food feeder helps feed the bird easier and is detachable, making it easier to refill. 3) Foldable and easy to carry. 4) Comes in two sizes - 18 inches and 24 inches. The 18 inches birdcage costs Rs. 1100, and the 24 inches birdcage costs Rs. 1599. 5) The product has a 4.2/5 rating on Amazon. Buraq 2 FT Birds Cage 2 gate Best for Love bird cages Parrot, Parakeet, Budgies , Cockatiel Cage Hammock Large Bird Cage with swing Accessories

2. AVI CRAVE Birdcage Large 2.5 feet for Birds The AVI CRAVE Birdcage is suitable for parrots, finches, and love birds. It comes with two wooden perches, a cuttlefish bone holder, two entry gates, anti bird escape lock, and a breeding box. 1) Made of metal and comes in black color. 2) Has a handle on the top to carry the cage easily. 3) Costs around Rs. 2999. 4) Has a 4/5 rating on Amazon.

3. Aakriti Birdcage The Aakriti Birdcage is suitable for love birds, parrots, canaries, parakeets, larks, and budgies. The Birdcage has two plastic perches, plastic rings, and food and water bowls for the birds. 1) It can be opened from the bottom for easy cleaning and bird cleanliness. 2) Made of non-toxic, durable metal and comes in black. 3) Costs around Rs. 1599. 4) Has a 4.1/5 rating on Amazon.

4. CC ENTERPRISES Big Birdcage The CC ENTERPRISES Big Birdcageis designed for Love birds, Parakeet, Parrot, Cockatiel, Budgie, Cage Hammock and other birds of similar types. 1) Made of alloy steel and comes in blue, black, red, yellow and pink. 2) Can be opened from the bottom to clean the trash tray, making it easier to clean. 3) Lightweight and very easy to carry around. 4) Costs around Rs. 1677. 5) Has a 5/5 rating on Amazon.

5. Central Fish Aquarium’s Birdcage The Central Fish Aquarium's Birdcage is made from non-toxic metal and is eco-friendly. The Birdcage is suitable for Finches, Parrots, Budgies, Cockatiels, and Conures. The Birdcage has cuttlefish bone and a cuttlefish bone holder. The cuttlefish bone is important for the bird's health as it provides the required calcium and sharpens its beak. 1) Four feeder cups and two wooden perches. 2) The cage can be removed from the bottom for deep cleaning. The removable tray should be cleaned regularly to maintain clean hygiene in the Birdcage. 3) Unique design with a debris guard, deep base, and proper placement of the feeder cups prevent spillage. 4) Costs around Rs. 3400. 5) Has a 4.5/5 rating on Amazon.

6. Jainsons Pet Products 2.5 feet birdcage The Jainsons birdcage is made of non-toxic metal that is eco-friendly and safe for the birds. The Birdcage is suitable for small birds like Cockatiel, Canaries, Budgies, Finches, and Lovebirds. 1) Can be easily opened from the bottom for easy cleaning. The removable tray should be cleaned regularly to maintain hygiene for the birds. 2) Has two feeders, two plastic perches, and two rings. 3) Comes in pink, blue, yellow, and red. 4) Debris guard, deep base and proper feeder bowels placement prevent the waste from falling outside. 5) Costs around Rs. 2424. 6) Has a 4.1/5 rating on Amazon.

7. BURAQ 30-inch Sturdy Large birdcage The BURAQ 30-inch Sturdy Large Birdcageis made from premium metal and coated with antirust paint. The Birdcage has welded frames and protection against rust and water, making it a durable home for the birds. 1) Easy to move with four rolling casters attached to it. 2) Can be opened from the bottom for easy cleaning. 3) Large size for making the birds comfortable along with their accessories. 4) Contains two feeder bowls and three wooden perches and comes in black. 5) There is an option to install a breeding box. 6) Flat surface for extra space to hang bird toys or put some potted plants for decoration. 7) Costs around Rs. 4999. 8) Has a 4/5 rating on Amazon.

8. Central Fish Aquarium Foldable Square Metal Birdcage The foldable square metal Birdcage is made of non-toxic metal that is eco-friendly for birds and humans. The metallic cage can be easily removed from the bottom for cleaning.The Birdcage has two wooden perches, two feeder bowls, and a removable tray. 1) The bottom tray can be easily removed. This is extremely important to maintain a clean environment for the birds. 2) Perfectly suitable for Macaws, green Parrots, and large-sized birds. 3) Provides lots of space for the birds to move around. 4) Comes with a debris guard, deep base, and proper placement of the feeder bowls to restrict the spread of debris. 5) Costs around Rs. 3600. 6) Has a 4.4/5 rating on Amazon.

9. Central Fish Aquarium Birdcage The Central Fish Aquarium Birdcageis made of non-toxic metal that is safe for birds and humans. The Birdcage is specially built for small birds like Canaries, Budgies, Lovebirds, and Finches. 1) Two feeder bowls, two plastic perches, a swing, and a removable tray. 2) The removable tray can be removed from the bottom to clean the cage easily. This helps to keep the cage clean for the birds and prevents diseases. 3) Debris barrier, deep base and proper placement of the feeder bowls to prevent the spread of debris all over the house. 4) Costs around Rs. 1450. 5) Has a 5/5 rating on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.in/Budgies-Finches-Cuttlefish-BoneHolder-Plastic/dp/B098XVVJG1/ 10. AVI CRAVE Birdcage The AVI CRAVE Birdcage is made of iron and comes in black and white. The removable tray is in the bottom, and a mesh panel is placed between the cage and the tray to prevent birds from walking on them. The tray can be easily removed and cleaned. This would help to maintain a clean environment for the birds. 1) Suitable for small birds like Finches, Parrots, and Love birds. 2) Handle at the top, making it easy to carry it everywhere. 3) Comes with a cuttlefish bone and holder. 4) Two glass fibre feeder bowls, two wooden perches, two doors for the breeding box, one cuttlefish bone, and one cuttlefish bone holder. 5) Curved lock system that provides an efficient anti-escape lock that prevents birds' escape. 6) Costs around Rs. 1999. 7) Has a 4.2/5 rating on Amazon.

Price of birdcages at a glance:

Product Price Buraq 2 FT Birds Cage Rs. 1,699 AVI CRAVE BirdcageLarge 2.5 feet for Birds Rs. 2999 Aakriti birdcage Rs. 1599 CC ENTERPRISES Big Birdcage Rs. 1677 Central Fish Aquarium's Birdcage Rs. 3400 Jainsons Pet Products 2.5 feet birdcage Rs. 2424 BURAQ 30-inch Sturdy Large birdcage Rs. 4999 Central Fish Aquarium Foldable Square Metal Birdcagefor ₹ 3600 Central Fish Aquarium birdcage Rs. 1450 AVI CRAVE Birdcage Rs. 1999

Best value for money There are different kinds of birdcages available in the market. You can choose from different choices based on your requirement. Listed above are some of the top-reviewed and hot-selling birdcages on Amazon. Apart from these models, there are several kinds of birdcages that you can opt for. If you want a birdcage with the best value for money, you should go for the AVI CRAVE birdcage. The AVI CRAVE Birdcage comes for ₹1999. It provides all the required amenities while not burning a hole in your pocket. This birdcage includes anti escape lock, two glass fibre feeder bowls, two wooden perches, two doors for the breeding box, one cuttlefish bone, and one cuttlefish bone holder. All these aspects make it indeed an excellent value for your money. Best overall product Listed above are some of the high-rated birdcages out of numerous birdcages available on Amazon. These products have been compared based on user ratings, features and budget to help you make an informed decision. When you want to select the best product out of these ten birdcages, you should go for Central Fish Aquarium's Birdcage, which is priced at ₹3400. Although the Birdcage is on the higher side of the budget, but with the additional components provided for the comfort of the birds and the humans, this Birdcage is highly recommended. Otherwise, you can look for other options that meet your requirements.

Birdcages Are these birdcages delivered to all parts of India? Amazon is working on delivering its products all over India, but it is always advisable to check their service availability before booking the Birdcage for your lovely birds. Will someone come from the seller's side to assemble the Birdcage? No, there is no provision for someone from the seller to visit to assemble the Birdcage. The birdcages are simple to assemble, and anyone can assemble them. Additionally, you would have an instruction booklet to go through the assembling process. Is there any warranty on the product? There is no provision for a fixed warranty on the birdcages. Always check the product carefully for any damage. Some sellers might offer conditional warranties, but you must check for them beforehand. Are the products safe? All the products are safe and non-toxic. The birdcages are prepared from high quality materials so they won't affect the birds and do not harm humans. Is there an option for return or exchange on the birdcage? Always remember to check for the return policy for the birdcage before you purchase. If the ordered birdcage does not meet your requirements or there are any issues, you can easily exchange or return the product. So, always go for the products with a defined exchange or return policy. View More