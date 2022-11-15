Guide to purchasing the best fish medication and health supplies By Affiliate Desk

Summary: The article reflects upon the top 10 fish medication and health supplies that benefit aquarium owners. It discusses the benefits, features, and prices of the medicines used for different fish breeds.

Fish in fish bowl need special healthcare.

Aquariums have always been an exciting part of several households. Having an aquarium in the house is a source of fun and joy and gives a therapeutic feeling. Nowadays, many people have been maintaining big or small aquariums in their homes. The thought of having a beautiful aquarium is always mesmerising, but the backend work can be pretty tedious. There are different fishes available in the market for your aquariums. Some need less maintenance, while some are more sensitive and may require additional care. So, it is highly advisable to discuss their requirements. Fish medication and health supplies are the core requirement to keep your fish healthy. Apart from feeding them the right food and taking care of their health, the environment around them is essential for their survival. This article discusses finding the best fish medications and health supplies required for your fish. How to find the perfect fish medication and health supplies? Several fish medications and health supplies are present in the market, and choosing the right ones is crucial. Always check the symptoms of the fish, and select the medications accordingly for them. The medicines are different for bacterial and fungal infections. So, checking with experts before ordering the medication is always advisable. All details have been discussed here and are available on each product's page. One should read the details regarding the particular illness and get the required medication. Top 10 fish medication and health supplies 1. Malachite Green F Aquatic Remedies Disease Control Medicine The fish in your aquarium may get infected with different bacterial or fungal diseases. Using Malachite Green F Aquatic Remedies Disease Control Medicine fights against white spot disease, fin rot parasite, swabbing wounds on fishes, and fungi diseases. This medicine can be used for the prevention of disease and quarantine purposes. This medicine is safe to use on all aquatic animals kept in aquariums. The medicine costs Rs. 160 per bottle and comes in a 100 gm bottle manufactured by Anand Enterprises.

2. API FIN & Body Cure Freshwater Fish Powder Medication The API FIN & Body Cure Freshwater Fish Powder Medication is used to treat bacterial diseases in fish. The medicine works best on bacterial infections like body slime, eye clouds, tail & fin rotting, open red sores, gill disease, and haemorrhage of internal organs, muscles, and skin of the fish. Always use it for freshwater aquariums in case of bacterial diseases. Four doses are required to complete the entire treatment, and the medication would result in slight water discolouration that can be removed with API BIO CHEM ZORB or activated charcoal. The medicine comes in a 45 gm bottle in powder form and costs Rs. 1300 per bottle. The package can treat around 100 gallons of water. The product has a rating of 4.4/5 on Amazon and is manufactured by API FIN.

3. Supratect 100% Natural Fish Health Products for Ponds and Aquariums The Supratect 100% Natural Fish Health Product for Ponds and Aquariums can be used in aquariums.The medicine costs Rs. 4029 per bottle. The 130 gm bottle has a rating of 4.5/5 on Amazon. The dosage should be high for saltwater. Check instructions before using. The medicine fights against all kinds of disease issues in fish. It is plant-based, so there are no harmful side effects on the fish. Many users have tested it successfully and treated freshwater ick without damaging the plants or hurting the shrimps or snails. It is considered as the most efficient medicine to fight against fungal infections. The medicine treats all fungal diseases within 24 hours of mixing in the water.

4. Aquanature Aquarium Salt for Fresh Water Aquaria The Aquanature Aquarium Salt for Fresh Water Aquaria helps improve the fish's gills, making breathing easier.This medicine provides electrolytes which are highly required for fish to reach peak colouration and vitality. The electrolytes disappear with the change of water, so regular use of this medicine maintains the electrolytes in the water. Always use this medicine when there is a water change in the aquarium. Always go through the instructions before using them, as it may affect the live plants inside the aquarium. The medicine is prepared from evaporated sea salt and costs Rs. 269 per bottle. The medicine comes in a 1 Kg bottle. Manufactured by Aquanature, the product has a rating of 4.3/5 on Amazon.

5. Aquatic Remedies Bactonil FW Anti Bacterial Medication The Aquatic Remedies Bactonil FW Anti Bacterial Medication is an anti-bacterial medicine used to treat different bacterial diseases in fishes. The drug shows remarkable results within 12 hours of usage. The medicine is effective against fin rot, reddish patches on the skin, ulcerous wounds, mouth fungus, and physical injuries. The medicine costs ₹169 per bottle and comes in a 135 gm bottle (120 mm). Manufactured by AQUASTAR, the product has a rating of 4/5 on Amazon.

6. Foodie Puppies Aquatic Remedies Worm Out Fish Deworming The Foodie Puppies Aquatic Remedies Worm Out Fish Deworming is an effective deworming medicine for Arowana, Flowerhorn, Discuss, and other fishes. The medicine works against bacterial infections like worms in the liver, stomach, blood, gill flukes, and kin flukes.The medicine also works effectively against flatworms and tapeworms in shrimp tanks. Put 10 ml of the medicine in 100 litres of water. The water turns foamy from aeration as it occurs during deworming sensing process. You can change 30% of the water if there is any inconvenience after the procedure. The medicine costs Rs. 799 per bottle and comes in a 60 gm bottle. Manufactured by Foodie Puppies, the product has a rating of 4.2/5 on Amazon.

7. AquaNature Betta Cure The AquaNature Betta Cure is an effective and safer method to treat bacterial infections naturally. The medicine is a natural, anti-bacterial, and antifungal fish treatment for Betta fish. This medicine should be used immediately whenever your Betta fish displays any sign of disease. The medicine heals the damaged tissues because of netting, handling, and fighting. The medicine also helps regenerate fins and skin. It can be used for body slime, mouth fungus, cottony growth, fin and tail rot and fungus. It costs Rs. 190 per bottle and comes in a 30 gm bottle. Manufactured by Aquanature, the product has a rating of 4.2/5 on Amazon.

8. Aquatic Remedies Speed 2 Worm-Bac The Aquatic Remedies AQUATIC REMEDIES Speed 2 Worm-Bac is an anti-bacterial and fights against worm infections.The medicine fights against chronic symptoms and white excreta caused by internal infections. The medicine costs Rs. 320 per bottle and comes in a 20 gm. Manufactured by Aquatic remedies, the product has a rating of 4.2/5 on Amazon.

9. DR FISH Aquarium Pharmacists Green O Green Malachite Green The DR FISH Aquarium Pharmacists Green O Green Malachite Green is a medicine of broad-spectrum treatment used for fungi, protozoans, and exterior parasites in ornamental fishes. The medicine attaches firmly to the cytoplasmic structure of the parasites and disturbs their normal functioning. It can be used for freshwater and marine fish and costs Rs. 175 per bottle. The medicine comes in a 124 gm bottle. Manufactured by DR FISH, the product has a rating of 4/5 on Amazon.

10. AquaNature Fungus Cure The AquaNature Fungus Cure is an effective treatment against fungal infections in eyes and mouth, fin and tail rotting, and controls secondary contagious bacterial infections. This fungal infection occurs because of external injuries but primarily because of bacterial infections that destroy the fish's mucous membrane of the upper skin. The medicine is perfect for the treatment of fungal infections in freshwater fishes. The medicine costs Rs. 250 for a 120 ml bottle, Rs. 399 for a 250 ml bottle, Rs. 720 for a 500 ml bottle, Rs. 1290 for a 1 ltr bottle, and Rs. 3800 for a 5 ltr bottle. Aquanature manufactures the product. Manufactured by Aquanature, the product has a rating of 4.5/5 on Amazon.

Price of fish medication at a glance:

Product Price Malachite Green F Aquatic Remedies Disease Control Medicine Rs. 160 API FIN & Body Cure Freshwater Fish Powder Medication Rs. 1300 Supratect, 100% Natural Fish Health Product for Ponds and Aquariums Rs. 4029 Aquanature Aquarium Salt for Fresh Water Aquaria Rs. 269 Aquatic Remedies Bactonil FW Anti Bacterial Medication Rs. 169 Foodie Puppies Aquatic Remedies Worm Out Fish Deworming Rs. 799 AquaNature Betta Cure Rs. 190 Aquatic Remedies AQUATIC REMEDIES Speed 2 Worm-Bac Rs. 320 DR FISH Aquarium Pharmacists Green O Green Malachite Green Rs. 175 AquaNature Fungus Cure Rs. 250

Best value for money When it comes to the best value for money, opt for Malachite Green F Aquatic Remedies Disease Control Medicine, as it fights against all kinds of bacteria disease that causes diseases like fin rot parasites, swabbing wounds on fishes, white spot diseases and fungi diseases. This medicine is highly beneficial and comes at Rs. 160 per bottle. Best overall If you are looking for the best overall, opt for Aquatic Remedies Bactonil FW Anti Bacterial Medication. The price is practical and treats all bacterial diseases showing remarkable changes within 12 hours of using it.

