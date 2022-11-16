Looking for cat furniture? Your kitty will love these

Cat beds can go a long way in making your pets feel comfortable.

Cats are curious creatures who love to explore, climb and scratch. Unfortunately, your furniture takes the brunt, as it’s an excellent scratching post. Getting some kitty furniture is an excellent idea to cut your losses. There are many options: cat condos, tents, scratching posts and climbing frames. It boils down to your budget and apartment size. So, how to find the perfect cat furniture? Before picking, remember the cat’s age and nature; a young and active cat will require exciting climbing frames, while an older cat may not be able to manage the hop. Older cats will need lower beds to nap in. Your home space is another criterion when buying a bulky cat tree. When considering wall-mounted climbing steps, ensure it is not under direct sunlight. Finding the right product is tricky, and to make it easy, we have collated some choice products for you that considers size, features, and pros and cons to help you make an informed choice. So let's dive in! 1. The Cloyster Cat Bed House Cats love to snuggle in dark corners. The Cloyster cat bed house is the perfect hideout for your kitty. The bed is a cushy little nook with a cute peephole to let your cat keep an eye on things. About the product: Made of soft cotton, the bed is stuffed with sponge and PP cotton, making it ideal for a good snuggle. The elasticity in the cushion ensures that it won’t collapse easily. The aesthetically appealing design has a non-slip bottom, and the hanging toy adds an exciting element to the bed. The cat house has a cosy warm blanket, while this cave-like structure is portable and can easily move around. It’s easy to wash by hand or in the washing machine. However, it’s best not to pop it into the dryer. Price: Rs. 1599/- Cloyster Cat Bed House, Cat Bed for Indoor Cats with Pet Blanket

2. Callas Cat Condo Tree Tower The Callas condo tree tower has a hammock bed and two scratching posts, enough to keep your kitty entertained. The sturdy tree tower can quickly handle your cat’s antics without tipping over. About the product: The hammock is soft and roomy, and the height is perfect for looking out the window so your cat can scorn the neighbour's pets. The scratching posts are made from sisal twine and are a lot of fun. The solid construction and strong base ensure safety while hopping on and off. A durable, long-lasting design that is easy to assemble and comes with plush and soft fabric for total comfort. Dimensions: L 40.1 x W 40.1 H x 41.2 cm | Weight – 2.99 Kg. Material: Wood, paper core, and fabric Price: Rs.1,210/-

3.Hiputte Cat Kitten Wall Mount Shelves Wall-mounted shelves add to home décorand are ideal for a cat to climb on. Moreover, your cat can have a panoramic view of the room from its perch in the hammock, making this ladder manna from heaven!On the downside, your cat may not always be available when you want to snuggle next to it! About the product: It is ideal for your cat when it needs space and prevents clutter on the floor as the shelves are wall-mounted. The hammock is made from fur fabric for ultimate comfort. You may find your cat grooming the fabric! Instructions on mounting the shelves come with the package. This DIY project can be tackled at home, or you can get a carpenter to install the racks. Easy to clean with a brush and a dry cloth. 𝗗𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: L x W x H (10 x 2.5 x 4) inch. Price: Rs. 1499/-

4. Kiki N Pooch Small Cat Tree Sisal Scratching Post Furniture Playhouse Age is no bar for this exciting cat tree sisal scratching post and playhouse. Your cat rules the home and your heart, and the perch on this scratching post is the perfect place for your puss to enjoy itsfiefdom. The contour scratching board is an exciting option when it wants to sharpen its claws. About the product: It's made from a high-density board and guarantees stability. The plush fabric is non-toxic and contains no formaldehyde, odour, or toxins in the dye. Encourages activity and mental development in your cat. Cats love to toy with mice. While a live one is not always feasible, a dangling mouse that beeps will engulf your cat for hours. It is easy to carry and an appealing addition to your home décor. Product weight: 439.8 gms Price: Rs.1,376.55/-

5. THE DDS STORE Cat Tree Post Scratcher Furniture Play House Let your kitty have the adventure of a lifetime thanks to this utterly gorgeous cat tree post-scratcher with multiple levels. There is a lot to do; hop onto platforms, hide in the nook, or scratch the posts. All you need is another kitten to join in the fun! The best part? Your kitty will not claw your furniture anymore! About the product: A fun cat tree post scratcher to keep your cat entertained. It can climb, play, jump or nap in this cat activity centre. Posts are covered with sisal, and the platforms are in polyester wool. Easy to clean with a damp cloth and a vacuum cleaner. Ideal for small, medium and large cats and kittens. Price Rs. 1,424.05/-

6. MSBC Duck-Shaped Cat Scratch Pad Beat your puss at its own game! And what’s better than this duck-shaped cat scratch pad for it to frolic in? A sure way to keep your naughty puss away from your leather armchair, this cat furniture is ideal for all adult cats. About the product This product's convex and concave shapes allow the cat to have an excellent scratching session and a nap when desired. The shape is designed for the ultimate kitty-scratching sessions. Aesthetically appealing and fits seamlessly with your décor. You can unfold the kitty into a longer scratching surface when it is hyperactive. Reversible and foldable. It is made from recycled and hardened corrugated cardboard and cornstarch glue. Perfectly safe for the cat and the environment too. Folded Size: 13 3/4"L x 9 7/8"W x 5 1/2"H. Unfolded Size: 27 1/2"L x 9 7/8"W x 4 1/8"H. Price: Rs. 899.00/-

7.WildStyle Pets Curve Detachable Wooden Cat Bed Utterly adorable, this curved wooden cat bed is an excellent addition to your home. The quaint design is just right for your kitty after an exciting day of scratching and frolicking. About the product: Elevated design for optimal air circulation to keep your pet cool. It is made from safe and lasting material. Non-toxic and strong wooden frame. Breathable cotton fabric for the hammock. Made of water-resistant material and can support about 12.5 kg weight. It protects your kitty from dust, ticks, and cold as it is 9 inches high. Easy to assemble and disassemble for storage or when you are travelling. Price: Rs. 2,499.00/-

8. Cat Swing Hammock Cats need stimulation. And this cat swing hammock will give your kitty hours of pleasure. The best part? It’s cosy and warm in the winter and cool in the summer. About the product: Thick linen fabric with a multi-layer mesh cloth. Anti-slip mat ensures the cat's safety. Stable and not easy to topple. Good air circulation. Gorgeous colours make it suitable for your home decor. It can be detached as it is lightweight and can be moved easily. A swing chair and hammock all rolled into one, it will surely intrigue and stimulate your cat. A single turn fixes the furniture to a four-legged bed. Price: Rs. 12,119.00/-

9. Cat Bed Sometimes, all your cat needs is a good old comfortable bed to nap in. A no-nonsense cat bed fits the bill. Your pet doesn’t need to climb or hop, especially if it’s old or feeling under the weather. About this product: A snug round bed with felt fabric at the bottom. It's wear and dirt-resistant. Made from good quality, soft, skin-friendly fabric, it is easy to clean and great for all weather patterns. Dimensions: 15x15x5.9in Price: Rs. 2,458/-

10. Elevated Cat Bed This elevated cat bed is easy to carry around and great for the kitty to nap indoors or in the garden. About the product: Sturdy pine structure made with safe and scratch-resistant pinewood. A durable, breathable canvas that can hold upto a 17.5kg load. Ideal for the rainy season and for keeping dust and dirt at bay. Extremely travel-friendly. Price Rs. 4,085.00/-

Price of cat beds and furniture at a glance:

Product Price The Cloyster Cat Bed House 1599 Callas Cat Condo Tree Tower 1210 Hiputte Cat Kitten Wall Mount Shelves 1499 Kiki N Pooch Small Cat Tree Sisal Scratching Post 1376.55 THE DDS store Cat Tree Post Scratcher 1424.05 MSBC Duck-Shaped Cat Scratch Pad 899 WildStyle Pets Curve Detachable Wooden Cat Bed 2499 Cat Swing Hammock Price 12,119 Cat Bed 2458 Elevated Cat Bed 4085

Best value for money The Callas cat condo tree tower at Rs. 1210/- is a great buy. It meets all the parameters; sisal scratching posts that allow the kitty to sharpen its claws and a cosy bed for a snooze. Moreover, your pet can hop on and off to stretch its muscles. Best overall product The Hiputte Cat Kitten Wall Mount Shelves is the best buy overall. This cat furniture doesn’t clutter the room and affords the cat enough opportunity to climb and exercise its muscles. Cats are independent creatures, and the hammock affords them some ‘me’ time. It's also ideal when entertaining guests or having little kids.