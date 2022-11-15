Shopping for dog collars online? Here’s your complete guide

Best dog collars are ones that don't give any discomfort but look good as well.

Dog collars are a great way to help your dog look the best. It is also functional as it gives you control of your dog and easily attaches a leash while you are out for a walk. Although, as a caring dog parent, you look for the best product online, finding it within your budget may take time and effort. This article will help you select the best dog collar per specific requirements. While making the list of best dog collars, we focused on products that give your adorable pet no discomfort while giving you ample control. We also included a lot of variety to suit different purposes, such as training your dog. The collars in the article also have options on the fabric type to suit your dog’s needs. Go through this article to find the best one now. How to find the perfect dog collar? The comfort and well-being of your dog should come first when choosing a collar. Your dog should feel comfortable in a good collar. At the same time, it should give you some control over your furry friend. The length of the collar should be adjusted well so that it fits the dog snugly without creating any problems with its head movement. To adjust your dog’s collar fit, measure the circumference of your dog’s neck and add 2 cm to get the collar’s length. Before finally buying the collar, ensure that you check the ratings and reviews on Amazon to understand the customer experience regarding the product. Moreover, please fix your budget at the beginning to shortlist models accordingly. 1. Pets Like Polly Collar The nylon collar by Pets Like is made explicitly for medium and large-breed adult dogs. The collar has a buckle for easy closure. It comes in different colours, like maroon, navy blue, grey, brown, and so on. The collar is easy to adjust and comes in three different sizes. Features Material: Nylon Colour: Multicolour Item dimension: ‎34 x 4 x 2.5 cm Closure type: Buckle

2. Qpets Dog Collar The Qpets Dog Collar has been designed to care for your and your dog’s needs. The nylon material makes the collar wear-resistance and long-lasting. It is easy to put on your dog because of the special quick-release metal buckle. It comes in two sizes and can be adjusted to fit your dog. The strap handle on the collar makes handling your dog very convenient and gives a better grip. This specially designed collar is also used to train your dogs. Features Colour: Khakhi Material: Nylon, metal Size: L (43-52 cm) and XL (50-59 cm) Closure type: Hook and loop, buckle

3. Kraftidy Dog Collar Belt This cute neck collar is a perfect choice for your dog as it has a name tag that you can customise per your dog’s name and other details. It comes in three different sizes and has a lot of colour options to choose from. The material is soft and skin-friendly, so your dog would feel comfortable wearing it. It has a simple design, and you can easily adjust it to fit your dog perfectly. Features Colour: Variety of options Material: Nylon Closure type: Buckle Size: Small, medium, and large

4. Paws A Little Reflective Collars The multicoloured collars by Paws A Little come with a unique feature. The belts are lined with reflective material that glows in the dark. So, the collar makes it safe for you to take your dog out in the dark for a walk or camping. The collar is comfortable and durable because of its material. Another feature that makes it a favourite among dog owners is that it dries quickly. Features Colour: Multicolour Material: Nylon Closure type: Buckle Item dimensions: 53.3 x 2.5 x 0.2 cm

5. Senapati Neck Collar This is one of the best sellers in dog collars. It comes as a set consisting of a collar and a leash. The set comes in bright red with buckles and eyelets to adjust the size according to your dog’s comfort. It is fit for a medium-sized dog and is water-resistant, enabling you to use it when bathing the dog. The collar’s excellent fabric quality gives you a great grip and puts you in control. Features Colour: Red Material: Nylon Closure type: Buckle and eyelet Item dimensions: 10 x 7 x 4 cm

6. Red German Prong Collar The pinch collar by Red German is specifically designed for training dogs. It is made of steel with a chrome finish. The nickel plating on the collar makes it resistant to corrosion. This collar is used by specialists who have some experience in training, as the collar has obtuse prongs which might make your dog uncomfortable. The steel build makes it easy to clean using just a damp cloth. Features Material: Steel Item description: Pet pinch collar Colour: Silver Closure type: Buckle

7. Vamaleathers This beautiful and sturdy dog collar is unique as it is handcrafted using cotton canvas. The cotton material makes it easy to maintain and allows the free flow of air. This designer-quality collar comes in five different colours. Though the collar comes in three different sizes - S (12” -17”), M (16” -21”), and L (20” -25”), the manufacturer instructs that extra holes can be made on the collar to suitably fit the dog. Features Material: Cotton canvas and brass buckle Colour: Red/Brown/Black/Blue/Green Closure type: Buckle Item dimension: 73.7 x 3.2 x 0.4 cm

8. Lana Paws Dog parents want fun things for their adorable best friend. Lana Paws has introduced their collars with 50+ designs using striking colours to fulfil the quirkiness quotient. The unique design is not the only feature that sets the collar apart from others; it is also made of polyester making it lightweight and soft. This fabric dog collar is perfect for your dog if it has sensitive fur. It is also suitable for growing dogs as they are active and move around, and the soft fabric won’t cut their skin. Features Material: Polyester Closure type: Buckle Colour: Multicolour Item dimension: 28 x 6.2 x 3 cm

9. PetWale Dog Collar The PetWale Dog Collar is another excellent choice for your dainty puppy, as the fabric collar is made of cotton. The fabric allows free movement for your pet without the fear of cuts and tears. The attractive designs add to your dog’s style quotient, making the walks extra enjoyable. The fabric collar is lined with nylon giving it outstanding durability. Features Material: Cotton Colour: Multicolour Closure type: Buckle Item dimension: ‎17.8 x 1.9 x 2 cm

10. Smarty Choke Collar The choke collar is another good option for training large dogs. It is made of nylon and steel, making it sturdy and durable. You can rely on this collar to keep your dog by your side while training. Though the collar does not come with a buckle, slipping it around your dog’s neck is very easy. The clip rings help you adjust the collar to a suitable size. Features Material: Nylon, metal Closure type: Pull-on Colour: Red Item dimension: ‎21.4 x 14 x 4 cm

Price of dog collars at a glance:

Name MRP Discounted price Pets Like Polly Collar ₹ 399 ₹ 199 Qpets Dog Collar ₹ 1,336 ₹ 899 Kraftidy Dog Collar Belt ₹ 599 ₹ 279 Paws A Little ₹ 400 ₹ 259 Senapati Neck Collar ₹ 399 ₹ 180 Red German Prong Collar ₹ 1,199 Rs. 589 Vamaleathers ₹ 599 ₹ 300 Lana Paws ₹ 650 ₹ 525 Petwale Rs. 300 No discount Smarty Pet ₹ 399 ₹ 248

The best value-for-money dog collar The Senapati dog neck collar is the best value-for-money option among those listed above. Apart from a great discount on the price, the product comes in a combo of a collar and leash. It has all the features that make it a great product: great material, durability, ease to use, wear resistance, and sturdiness. The fact that it is waterproof and won’t trouble your pet while bathing or playing around adds to the benefits of this product. It is also lightweight and has anti-slip properties making it very reliable. Thus, if you are looking for a durable dog collar within a budget, then Senapati Dog Neck Collar Belt and Leash Combo is the best option for you. The overall best dog collar The overall best dog caller would depend on your bespoke requirements. However, the Qpets Dog Collar gives you better control over your dog when you train it. The Qpets Dog Collar has all the basic features which make it comfortable, durable and sturdy. The strap handle on the collar sets the product apart from similar products. It also has excellent reviews on Amazon, and customers have awarded it 4 out of 5 stars, which exhibits higher customer satisfaction. Though the collar is a little expensive, its long-term durability makes it an investment for you and your most-loved dog.