These birdcage accessories will bring cheer to your feathered friend!

Summary:
Our feathered pets bring a lot of joy to our home. A small cage and a water bowl don't cut it anymore; they deserve much more. Your bird needs accessories to stimulate and keep them occupied. You can add many things to your bird cage to add adventure for your little birdie.
When buying birdcage accessories, it’s best to consider your bird's size, species, and nature. An active bird will love swings, perches and accessories to make life more enjoyable. Also, make sure the cage is big enough for your birds.
So, what kind of accessories are we looking at? To make it easier, let's look at the list of ten great birdie buys for your feathered friend!
This list of ten birdcage accessories will help you decide what suits your bird the best. Once you understand these items' pros and cons, you can choose. Before making your purchase, consider the size of your bird. If your bird is large, it will not be happy in a small cage. Birds such as parakeets or budgies are very affectionate and playful. They will need perches and swings to keep them entertained. Canaries are shy and may need nooks to hide in. Birds are a joy to behold, so gift them some accessories to bring happiness into their lives.
This roomy cage is ideal for parrots, love birds, and finches and can be placed on a shaded balcony or in your living room. The best part is that there is a lot of space to introduce perches and toys for your bird.
About the product
Parrots, parakeets and finches are playful birds who enjoy a lot of activity. The variety of toys included in the pack is enough to keep these adorable creatures entertained. You can put them in the cage at one go or introduce them gradually when you feel your birds are bored.
About the product
Breeding birds can be an exciting adventure. But, to make the environment conducive, you will need a breeding box. And this coir box is just the right fit. Besides breeding, birds need nooks to hide in when anxious.
About the product
Birds need stimulation and exercise, especially when you are away from home. The Boltz bird ladder and hanging chewable toys are ideal for your finches, parrots, and parakeets. Any activity will keep boredom away, and this is the kind that birds love.
About the product
Bringing the feel of the great outdoors is an excellent way to make your pet feel one with nature. The round organic bird nest is also ideal for the birds to nap and nest in. These nests are also exciting additions to your balcony, next to the bird feeders.
About the product
This exciting collection of wooden bird toys is sure to stimulate your feathered friends. With these hanging cage accessories, your birdie will never be bored. Moreover, they will get plenty of exercises and stimulate their brain too.
About the product
Ideal for keeping the cage clean, these tube food and water dispensers are a great buy. As they are attractive, they look great in the cage. But best of all, you can monitor the feed and take comfort that your bird is eating while you are away.
About the product
Natural materials such as jute and earthenware are just the thing to make a bird feel at home. The little nest is the perfect hideaway for your birdie, which comes in handy when you have company.
About the product
Whether you have lovebirds, budgerigars, finches, or canaries, this wooden bead flexible ladder will be a hit. Not only is it fun, but it’s a great exercise tool. The motion of the ladder is sure to excite your pet.
About the product
These beautifully crafted wooden perches would make any cage proud. They can act as stairs or perches. The choice is entirely your pet’s. As they are easily fixed, you can change the position as and when you want. One thing is sure; you will be looking at a happy bird!
About the product
|Product name
|Price (Rs)
|AVI CRAVE Birdcage
|1999
|Jainsons Pet Products
|638
|Sage square wooden bird toys
|754
|Sage Square 80ml Tube Shape Cage Food, Seed, Water Feeder Dispenser
|280
|Jainsons Pet Products Natural Earthenware Jute Bird Nest
|299
|Playful Natural Wood Bead Swing Flexible Ladder
|360
|FunMart Pack of 3 Birds Stair Platform Perch
|279
|Boltz Bird Ladder
|325
|LIVEONCE Coir Birds Breeding Box
|187
|LIVEONCE Safest Round Organic Bird nest
|638
LIVEONCE Coir Birds Breeding Box House for Cage priced at Rs. 187/- is good value for money. The breeding box affords your birdie a bit of privacy. As it’s made from natural materials, it gives the bird an outdoorsy feel. Moreover, it’s beautiful and adds an exciting decor element.
The AVI CRAVE Birdcage with its cuttlefish bone holder is the best overall buy. The large interior gives your bird breathing space and ample room for various bird toys, be it perches or swings. The tray is easy to clean, and the doors have a sound locking system. This cage would make any bird happy.
The beads are strung tightly together, so there should not be a problem. Moreover, the colours are non-toxic, so your bird is safe. However, for any toy, over time, there will be wear and tear, so it’s better to keep a check and replace them when needed.
If you have a big cage, stringing them up is no problem. However, you can introduce new items at intervals to keep your pet interested.
There is no reason why you can’t string up the coir breeding boxes and nests on your balcony. It will encourage the sparrows on your balcony as well. You may also want to string up a few bird feeders on your balcony to attract the birds.
Ideally, the cage should be placed against a wall so the birds don’t get anxious. Also, it’s a good idea to put breeding boxes and nests in the cage to give them a sense of security.
By and large, most nests can house two birds. However, introducing more is always a good idea if you have too many birds.