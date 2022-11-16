These birdcage accessories will bring cheer to your feathered friend!

Birdcage

Our feathered pets bring a lot of joy to our home. A small cage and a water bowl don't cut it anymore; they deserve much more. Your bird needs accessories to stimulate and keep them occupied. You can add many things to your bird cage to add adventure for your little birdie. When buying birdcage accessories, it’s best to consider your bird's size, species, and nature. An active bird will love swings, perches and accessories to make life more enjoyable. Also, make sure the cage is big enough for your birds. So, what kind of accessories are we looking at? To make it easier, let's look at the list of ten great birdie buys for your feathered friend! How to find the perfect birdcage accessories This list of ten birdcage accessories will help you decide what suits your bird the best. Once you understand these items' pros and cons, you can choose. Before making your purchase, consider the size of your bird. If your bird is large, it will not be happy in a small cage. Birds such as parakeets or budgies are very affectionate and playful. They will need perches and swings to keep them entertained. Canaries are shy and may need nooks to hide in. Birds are a joy to behold, so gift them some accessories to bring happiness into their lives. 1. AVI CRAVE birdcage This roomy cage is ideal for parrots, love birds, and finches and can be placed on a shaded balcony or in your living room. The best part is that there is a lot of space to introduce perches and toys for your bird. About the product Perfect home for parrots, finches and love birds

Made from ironand long-lasting thick andsmooth wire

Dimensions 62L x 46W x 46H cm

Hook on the topand an easy clean tray

It has a spacious door

Price: Rs. 1,999

2. Jainsons pet products Parrots, parakeets and finches are playful birds who enjoy a lot of activity. The variety of toys included in the pack is enough to keep these adorable creatures entertained. You can put them in the cage at one go or introduce them gradually when you feel your birds are bored. About the product Target species: Parrot, Finch, Parakeet

Includes six different wooden toys

Multiple layers for climbing, chewing and exploring

Easy to install as they have hooks that can be attached to the cage

The product is handmade and safe

Package Contains: 5 x Bird Toys and 1 x Ladder Nest

Price: Rs. 299

3. LIVEONCE coir birds breeding box house for cage Breeding birds can be an exciting adventure. But, to make the environment conducive, you will need a breeding box. And this coir box is just the right fit. Besides breeding, birds need nooks to hide in when anxious. About the product An attractive home-within-a-home for breeding

Ideal for small birds such as sparrows and love birds

Coir is natural and attractive for birds

A protective environment for the chick to grow

Smooth coir bird bed inside

Dimensions: 12 x 12 x 20 cm

Price: Rs. 187.00

4. Boltz bird ladder and hanging chewable wooden bird toys Birds need stimulation and exercise, especially when you are away from home. The Boltz bird ladder and hanging chewable toys are ideal for your finches, parrots, and parakeets. Any activity will keep boredom away, and this is the kind that birds love. About the product The package contains two bird toys made from bamboo

Your bird can climb, chew, and swing

Easy to install. You can hang the toys inside the cage

Ideal for foot exercise and mental stimulation

Price: Rs. 325.00

5. LIVEONCE safest round organic bird nest Bringing the feel of the great outdoors is an excellent way to make your pet feel one with nature. The round organic bird nest is also ideal for the birds to nap and nest in. These nests are also exciting additions to your balcony, next to the bird feeders. About the product Coir-made nest look-alike that has a natural appeal

Designed for small birds such as sparrows

Attractive to birds as they feel safe

This bird nest can house two sparrows or small birds

Price: Rs. 638.00

6. Sage square wooden bird toys combo This exciting collection of wooden bird toys is sure to stimulate your feathered friends. With these hanging cage accessories, your birdie will never be bored. Moreover, they will get plenty of exercises and stimulate their brain too. About the product Ideal for parakeets, budgerigars, and small birds

The package includes six bird toys such as a bungee spiral ladder, swing, square hanging, flexible ladder, rectangular platform, and wooden perch

The toys will give your birds hours of excitement and exercise

It keeps the brain stimulated and decreases boredom

It has hooks for easy installation

Safe edible dye

Price: Rs. 754.00

7. Sage square 80ml tube shape cage food, seed, water feeder dispenser Ideal for keeping the cage clean, these tube food and water dispensers are a great buy. As they are attractive, they look great in the cage. But best of all, you can monitor the feed and take comfort that your bird is eating while you are away. About the product Made from plastic with an 80 ml capacity

Dimensions : 13.5 x 3 cm

The plastic base can be stuck to the cage bottom to keep it in place

Effortless feeding

Automatic water and food discharge

Anti-bacterial as the small outlet keeps food covered

It can be used for a variety of birds

Price: Rs. 280.00 8. Jainsons pet products natural earthenware jute bird nest Natural materials such as jute and earthenware are just the thing to make a bird feel at home. The little nest is the perfect hideaway for your birdie, which comes in handy when you have company. About the product Alleviates the bird’s stress levels as there is a sense of security

Made from jute and earthenware, so it’s sustainable and non-toxic

The hollow space in the nest is ideal for bird seed and treats

Suitable for parakeets, finches, love birds, and canaries

Provides mental as well as physical stimulation

Dimensions: 51L x 14W x 14H Centimeters

Price: Rs. 299.00

9. Playful natural wood bead swing flexible ladder Whether you have lovebirds, budgerigars, finches, or canaries, this wooden bead flexible ladder will be a hit. Not only is it fun, but it’s a great exercise tool. The motion of the ladder is sure to excite your pet. About the product This natural wood ladder allows your feathered wonder a chance to stretch its legs

It has four hooks, and you can place it anywhere in the cage

If you have a big cage, you can change positions, constantly introducing newness to the environment

It stimulates the mental process and is a great exercise tool

Adds interest to the cage as the bird can use the bridge to get on different perches

Price: Rs. 360.00

10. Funmart pack of 3 birds stair platform perch These beautifully crafted wooden perches would make any cage proud. They can act as stairs or perches. The choice is entirely your pet’s. As they are easily fixed, you can change the position as and when you want. One thing is sure; you will be looking at a happy bird! About the product The pack has three wooden platforms with a perfect finish, so your bird is safe

There are no sharp edges, resulting in an injury-free zone for your pet

The set comes with screws to fix them in place

Size: 1.) 208 cm 2.) 128 cm 3.) 12 x 8 cm

Price: Rs. 279

Product name Price (Rs) AVI CRAVE Birdcage 1999 Jainsons Pet Products 638 Sage square wooden bird toys 754 Sage Square 80ml Tube Shape Cage Food, Seed, Water Feeder Dispenser 280 Jainsons Pet Products Natural Earthenware Jute Bird Nest 299 Playful Natural Wood Bead Swing Flexible Ladder 360 FunMart Pack of 3 Birds Stair Platform Perch 279 Boltz Bird Ladder 325 LIVEONCE Coir Birds Breeding Box 187 LIVEONCE Safest Round Organic Bird nest 638

Price list of all products

Best value for money LIVEONCE Coir Birds Breeding Box House for Cage priced at Rs. 187/- is good value for money. The breeding box affords your birdie a bit of privacy. As it’s made from natural materials, it gives the bird an outdoorsy feel. Moreover, it’s beautiful and adds an exciting decor element. Best overall product The AVI CRAVE Birdcage with its cuttlefish bone holder is the best overall buy. The large interior gives your bird breathing space and ample room for various bird toys, be it perches or swings. The tray is easy to clean, and the doors have a sound locking system. This cage would make any bird happy.