These comfy dog beds are perfect for your cuddly pooch! By Affiliate Desk

Published on Nov 15, 2022 04:20 IST





Summary: Dogs love a good nap. Your sofa usually takes the brunt, what with the drool and the dog hair. This makes a dog bed a pet essential.

Comfy dog beds

Dogs are social creatures and love a good cuddle. Keeping them off the bed can get tiresome, especially when you have had a tiring day. Also, dogs do a lot of daytime napping, so if you want to keep them off your couch, it’s time to get your furry friend a doggie bed. It saves you from vacuuming the furniture, and your pet has its own bed. Just clicking on the buy now button isn’t going to work. There are a lot of factors to be considered before you take the plunge. Beds come in a variety of sizes and styles. And getting the right one will make your dog happy, and will get you undisturbed sleep. Older dogs may need a bed with a bit of cushioning. So, to choose wisely, this selection of popular dog bed options is a great start. Finding the perfect dog bed This compilation of popular dog beds will allow you to make an informed decision. There are several dog breeds and all of them have unique characteristics. Some species tend to be anxious and need a secure place to retreat while species that come from cold regions require air conditioning, making warm,cushioned beds ideal. The characteristics of your dog breed also need to be factored in. A kennel-like structure is a ‘den’ your dog can retreat into when anxious. Anxious dogs tend to chew on rugs and slippers—a cave-likebed with their favourite chew toys is ideal for these nibbling angels. 1. Slatters Be Royal Store Reversible Dual Ultra Soft Velvet Luxury Sofa Bed The soft velvety luxury is just what your doggie needs for a good snooze. The velvet wonder will keep your adorable pooch out of your bed! About the product Ideal for small dogs and puppies

Made from velvet

Dimensions 73 x 73 x 20 cm

Keeps doggie comfortable in any weather

Breathable soft bed

Nest-like structure gives a feeling of security

Easy to carry

Highly durable and easy to clean

Price: Rs. 901/-

2. Royal Pets Cart Dog Bed Smart, comfortable and elegant, this dog bed has the hallmarks of a good product. While your pet rules the roost in his majestic bed, you can catch those 40 winks. And if you miss them, you can always invite them to hop on! About the product For all breed sizes

Made from polyester

comfortable edge for resting the head

It has an anti-skid base

Choice of colours to suit your décor

Machine washable and handwash friendly

66L x 53W x 22H cm

Price: Rs. 1549/-

3. Mellifluous Small Size Dog and Cat Cave Velvet Pet Bed When anxious, your little pooch has all the security it needs in this cave velvet bed. This is especially important during Diwali or when guests are visiting. What’s more, the velvet plushness is perfect for the adorable creature! About the product Made for small dogs

Cave-like structure for security and comfort

Anti-skid base

Great for all weather conditions

Aesthetically appealing for your home décor

Made for high-grade velvet and good quality foam/PP cotton filling

Non-toxic

Easy clean product; machine washable or handwash

L x W x H: Small (48 x 48 x 40) cms.

Price: Rs. 996.55/-

4. Pawsome Reversible Dual Colour Beige & Black Ultra Soft Ethnic designer Bed for Dog & cat This gorgeous fluffy reversible bed is cosy enough to make you want to jump in! One thing’s for sure; your pooch will be thrilled with this new addition to your home! As it's reversible, you can change the look in minutes! About the product Made from polyester

Ideal for small dogs and cats

Available in beige

Made from very soft fleece fabric, polyester and nylon

Water-resistant and anti-skid bottom

Suitable for all seasons

Machine washable

44x42x24 CM (small)

Price: Rs. 699/-

5. Royal Pets Cart Dog Bed & Cat Bed Red & Blue Color Anti-Skid Bottom & Machine Washable(Reversible)-Small This classy piece doesn’t disappoint. It’s pretty to look at and great for your pooch too, as it’s secure and comfortable. It's lightweight, so you can cart it into your bedroom if your dog is lonely. Or maybe you are? About the product Raised edge gives neck and head support

Bolster design ideal for your pet

Anti-slip bottom

Select size and colours

Machine washable and handwash friendly as it can be drip dried

retains shape after wash

Price: Rs. 748/-

6. Amazon Basics Polyester Round Bolster Pet Dog Bed Your pet probably didn’t see this coming. With this luxurious bed, it has no excuse left to jump onto your bed when it’s cold. Checkmate. The pillow-like feel is ideal for your pet to rest its head on. About the product Made from canvas with polyester filling

Safe and cosy bed

Supreme softness due to the plush flannel

Canvas sides for durability

Gives a pillow-like feel

Machine wash separately in cool water

1-year warranty

Dimensions: 20 x 20 x 6 inches; Weight: 0.5 Kgs

Price: Rs. 909/-

7. Furhaven Pet Furniture for Dogs and Cats: Mid-Century Modern Style Elevated Dog Bed Frame Royalty is made of these! This furhaven pet bed doesn’t come cheap. However, your pet holds a particular corner in your heart, and it is money well spent! What's more, it will add a touch of class to your home decor too! About the product Made from veneer, available in grey

Weight: 15.5 pounds

Contemporary design for style and comfort

Compatible with existing dog furniture

Easy to assemble

Material variant; walnut bamboo

Available in small, medium, large and jumbo

Price: Rs. 25,898.00/-

8. Pawsome Bolster Pet Bed | Polyester Dog Beds Ideal for Metal Dog Crates | Machine Wash & Dry Staid and straightforward, this no-fuss bed serves its purpose. The best part? It can be used inside the metal dog crate. You can place it on the elevated cooling bed for comfort as well. This budget bed is an excellent buy for your dog. About the product The Pet bed fits into an 18-inch dog crate

Standalone bed too

Perfect for small breeds

Combination of crate and bed makes the perfect refuge for your dog

Machine wash

18.3L x 13.3W x 2H cms

Price: Rs. 699/-

9. Amazon basics large Elevated Cooling Pet Dog Cot Bed A doggie bed with a difference. This elevated dog bed provides maximum comfort with minimal fuss. To make it cosy, let your pet snuggle into its favourite blanket when relaxing. About the product The breathable mesh fabric is cooling for pets

There is a 7-inch elevation

The durable mesh fabric can be machine washed or sprayed

Easy to assemble

Fabric surface area is 38L x 26W inches

Can hold up to 68 kg weight

10. Pawsome Dog Bed Pet Cat Raised Steel Sides Camping Cot Indoor Outdoor Waterproof Black Small (Small, Black) This sleek pet bed is designed to give comfort and is stylish too. As it’s waterproof, it can be used outdoors for sunbathing or by the pool when you two go swimming. About the product Suitable for small breeds

Made from mesh fabric for better ventilation

It’s easy to clean and assemble

lightweight and easy to carry around

Elevated Size: Small Length x Width (58 x 53) cm; Medium (69 X 58) cm; Large (81 x 62) cm; XL (90 x 67) cm

Price: Rs. 1,999/-

Price list of products

Product Price Slatters Be Royal Store Reversible Dual Ultra Soft Velvet Luxury Sofa Bed 901 Royal Pets Cart Dog Bed 1549 Mellifluous Small Size Dog and Cat Cave Velvet Pet Bed 996.55 Pawsome Reversible Dual Colour Beige & Black Ultra Soft Ethnic designer Bed for Dog and Cat 699 Royal Pets Cart Dog Bed and Cat Bed Red and Blue 748 Amazon Basics Polyester Round Bolster Pet Dog Bed 909 Furhaven Pet Furniture for Dogs and Cats - Mid-Century Modern Style Elevated Dog Bed Frame Price 25,898 Pawsome Bolster Pet Bed | Polyester Dog Beds 699 Amazon basics large Elevated Cooling Pet Dog Cot Bed 2,699 Pawsome Dog Bed Pet Cat 1999

Best value for money The Pawsome Dog Bed Pet Cat with Raised Steel Sides is good value for money. At Rs. 1,999/-, you get a sturdy bed with easy clean fabric. As it’s elevated, it doesn’t get dirty often. What’s more, all you need is your doggie blanket and your pet’s good to go. It can also be used with other dog beds for added comfort. Overall best product While the Furhaven bed is a bit pricey, it has long-term appeal as it is sturdy and long lasting. The cover can be changed when it gets dirty, making it a great addition to the house. The stylish frame blends in with home furniture to add to the décor. The best part? Your dog will feel like a member of the family in this elegant bed.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Dog furniture FAQs 1. Does my pet dog need a bed? During the day, dogs nap for around 12-18 hours. They like comfort as much as you do. While your dog may be sleeping on a mat or cuddling up next to you, they need a place they feel is their own, so yes, get a bed for your dog. 2. I am thinking of buying the Furhaven bed. However, I am scared my dog won’t use it. How can I make sure they will like it? Your pet will use the bed, for sure. However, you may need to encourage them to use it by removing the old bedding or dog bed they are using. You can encourage them to use the bed by placing their old blanket in it. With the scent, they can easily identify the bed as theirs. 3. I want to buy the Mellifluous Velvet bed for my dog. Which fabric is ideal for dogs? Velvet is a safe and comfortable fabric for dogs and is a popular fabric choice for dog and cat beds. It is cool in summer and warm in winter. Breathable mesh fabric is also a good option. 4. I have an Alsatian pup. Which bed should I opt for? The Royal pet cart dog bed should work. While your pup is small, it will be a full-grown adult in a year or so. Alsatians are massive dogs and need room to stretch. Also, while they curl up most of the time, dogs also also need to stretch their legs. So opt for a good-sized bed. 5. Is a raised bed good for my dog? A raised bed is a good option for firm and even support, as it relieves the pressure on the joints. This is especially true for the older dog with joint issues. View More