These comfy dog beds are perfect for your cuddly pooch!

Summary:
Dogs are social creatures and love a good cuddle. Keeping them off the bed can get tiresome, especially when you have had a tiring day. Also, dogs do a lot of daytime napping, so if you want to keep them off your couch, it’s time to get your furry friend a doggie bed. It saves you from vacuuming the furniture, and your pet has its own bed.
Just clicking on the buy now button isn’t going to work. There are a lot of factors to be considered before you take the plunge. Beds come in a variety of sizes and styles. And getting the right one will make your dog happy, and will get you undisturbed sleep. Older dogs may need a bed with a bit of cushioning. So, to choose wisely, this selection of popular dog bed options is a great start.
Finding the perfect dog bed
This compilation of popular dog beds will allow you to make an informed decision. There are several dog breeds and all of them have unique characteristics. Some species tend to be anxious and need a secure place to retreat while species that come from cold regions require air conditioning, making warm,cushioned beds ideal.
The characteristics of your dog breed also need to be factored in. A kennel-like structure is a ‘den’ your dog can retreat into when anxious. Anxious dogs tend to chew on rugs and slippers—a cave-likebed with their favourite chew toys is ideal for these nibbling angels.
1. Slatters Be Royal Store Reversible Dual Ultra Soft Velvet Luxury Sofa Bed
The soft velvety luxury is just what your doggie needs for a good snooze. The velvet wonder will keep your adorable pooch out of your bed!
About the product
2. Royal Pets Cart Dog Bed
Smart, comfortable and elegant, this dog bed has the hallmarks of a good product. While your pet rules the roost in his majestic bed, you can catch those 40 winks. And if you miss them, you can always invite them to hop on!
About the product
3. Mellifluous Small Size Dog and Cat Cave Velvet Pet Bed
When anxious, your little pooch has all the security it needs in this cave velvet bed. This is especially important during Diwali or when guests are visiting. What’s more, the velvet plushness is perfect for the adorable creature!
About the product
4. Pawsome Reversible Dual Colour Beige & Black Ultra Soft Ethnic designer Bed for Dog & cat
This gorgeous fluffy reversible bed is cosy enough to make you want to jump in! One thing’s for sure; your pooch will be thrilled with this new addition to your home! As it's reversible, you can change the look in minutes!
About the product
5. Royal Pets Cart Dog Bed & Cat Bed Red & Blue Color Anti-Skid Bottom & Machine Washable(Reversible)-Small
This classy piece doesn’t disappoint. It’s pretty to look at and great for your pooch too, as it’s secure and comfortable. It's lightweight, so you can cart it into your bedroom if your dog is lonely. Or maybe you are?
About the product
6. Amazon Basics Polyester Round Bolster Pet Dog Bed
Your pet probably didn’t see this coming. With this luxurious bed, it has no excuse left to jump onto your bed when it’s cold. Checkmate. The pillow-like feel is ideal for your pet to rest its head on.
About the product
7. Furhaven Pet Furniture for Dogs and Cats: Mid-Century Modern Style Elevated Dog Bed Frame
Royalty is made of these! This furhaven pet bed doesn’t come cheap. However, your pet holds a particular corner in your heart, and it is money well spent! What's more, it will add a touch of class to your home decor too!
About the product
8. Pawsome Bolster Pet Bed | Polyester Dog Beds Ideal for Metal Dog Crates | Machine Wash & Dry
Staid and straightforward, this no-fuss bed serves its purpose. The best part? It can be used inside the metal dog crate. You can place it on the elevated cooling bed for comfort as well. This budget bed is an excellent buy for your dog.
About the product
9. Amazon basics large Elevated Cooling Pet Dog Cot Bed
A doggie bed with a difference. This elevated dog bed provides maximum comfort with minimal fuss. To make it cosy, let your pet snuggle into its favourite blanket when relaxing.
About the product
10. Pawsome Dog Bed Pet Cat Raised Steel Sides Camping Cot Indoor Outdoor Waterproof Black Small (Small, Black)
This sleek pet bed is designed to give comfort and is stylish too. As it’s waterproof, it can be used outdoors for sunbathing or by the pool when you two go swimming.
About the product
|Product
|Price
|Slatters Be Royal Store Reversible Dual Ultra Soft Velvet Luxury Sofa Bed
|901
|Royal Pets Cart Dog Bed
|1549
|Mellifluous Small Size Dog and Cat Cave Velvet Pet Bed
|996.55
|Pawsome Reversible Dual Colour Beige & Black Ultra Soft Ethnic designer Bed for Dog and Cat
|699
|Royal Pets Cart Dog Bed and Cat Bed Red and Blue
|748
|Amazon Basics Polyester Round Bolster Pet Dog Bed
|909
|Furhaven Pet Furniture for Dogs and Cats - Mid-Century Modern Style Elevated Dog Bed Frame Price
|25,898
|Pawsome Bolster Pet Bed | Polyester Dog Beds
|699
|Amazon basics large Elevated Cooling Pet Dog Cot Bed
|2,699
|Pawsome Dog Bed Pet Cat
|1999
The Pawsome Dog Bed Pet Cat with Raised Steel Sides is good value for money. At Rs. 1,999/-, you get a sturdy bed with easy clean fabric. As it’s elevated, it doesn’t get dirty often. What’s more, all you need is your doggie blanket and your pet’s good to go. It can also be used with other dog beds for added comfort.
While the Furhaven bed is a bit pricey, it has long-term appeal as it is sturdy and long lasting. The cover can be changed when it gets dirty, making it a great addition to the house. The stylish frame blends in with home furniture to add to the décor. The best part? Your dog will feel like a member of the family in this elegant bed.
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
During the day, dogs nap for around 12-18 hours. They like comfort as much as you do. While your dog may be sleeping on a mat or cuddling up next to you, they need a place they feel is their own, so yes, get a bed for your dog.
Your pet will use the bed, for sure. However, you may need to encourage them to use it by removing the old bedding or dog bed they are using. You can encourage them to use the bed by placing their old blanket in it. With the scent, they can easily identify the bed as theirs.
Velvet is a safe and comfortable fabric for dogs and is a popular fabric choice for dog and cat beds. It is cool in summer and warm in winter. Breathable mesh fabric is also a good option.
The Royal pet cart dog bed should work. While your pup is small, it will be a full-grown adult in a year or so. Alsatians are massive dogs and need room to stretch. Also, while they curl up most of the time, dogs also also need to stretch their legs. So opt for a good-sized bed.
A raised bed is a good option for firm and even support, as it relieves the pressure on the joints. This is especially true for the older dog with joint issues.