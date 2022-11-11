Sign out
Top 10 bird foods: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 11, 2022 13:13 IST

Trying to find the best food for your bird? Read our curated list of the 10 best bird food, with their prices and specifications, to help you make the right decision.

Bird foods come loaded with essential nutrients needed for their development.

Many quality bird food brands and options are available for all kinds of birds. Different birds have different dietary requirements; hence, top-quality bird food is produced, keeping the bird's health and development in mind. As Bird food is eco-friendly, easily digestible and non-toxic, it is an excellent addition to their diet. If you are a new bird parent, remember that your bird depends on you to feed them. Therefore, to help you out, we have listed the top 10 best bird foods.

Bird food varies in terms of cost, benefits, type and ingredients. Hence, finding the best food for your pet birdie can be challenging due to the availability of multiple options. Read on to find a list of the top 10 best bird food available online!

How to find the perfect bird food?

For the healthy development of birds, bird food should have a balanced mixture of protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. Many new bird parents find it challenging to select the best food to buy online. To know what specific ingredients to look for while selecting food for your bird, you can also consult a vet to get an idea of your bird's dietary requirements.

Top-rated bird food brands will have the following qualities:

High product quality and packaging

Taste of the feed

The type of seeds used

Amount of oil

Affordability

Top 10 bird foods to buy online:

1. The Birds Company Premium Seed Blend of 9 Grains & Nuts, 450 gm

Highly recommended among the top 10 bird food on Amazon, The Birds Company premium Seed blend is ideal for almost all birds, wild or domestic. This product mixes nine nuts and grains to make it a delicious and nutritious feed.

Created with human-edible ingredients, the product is free of preservatives and artificial colouring, making it a healthy option for bird food.

Improves bird health and brightens feather colour

Helps maintain the bird's body weight and reduces stress levels

Consists of Spirulina which is rich in calcium and also acts as a prebiotic

Age: Birds of all ages

2. Boltz Adult Bird Food for Cockatiel & Lovebirds Mix Seeds, Canary Seed, Sunflower seed (1.2 kg)

This premium quality bird food is best suited for adult birds. It is the perfect blend of seeds that are rich in vitamins and minerals for healthy growth and breeding.

Aids feather brightening and growth

Best suited for birds like Cockatiel and Lovebirds

Improves digestive health and is free from all types of toxins and preservatives

Maintain bird weight and is excellent for breeding

3. The Birds Company Premium Foxtail Millet (Kangni) Select, Fortified with Spirulina, 450 gm

As one of the top 10 best bird foods available in the market, this product by the Birds Company is the perfect food for a variety of birds, such as Lovebirds, Canaries, Finches, Budgies, Cockatiels, and so on.

The top ingredient is Foxtail Millet, also known as Kangni.

Aids feather brightening and growth

Consists of Spirulina, which is rich in calcium, boosts immunity and acts as a bird prebiotic

Made naturally, it is free of preservatives and colouring

4. Parrots Wizard All Life Stages Dry Bird Food Small Size Sunflower Seeds for Birds, 900 G

This Parrot Wizard dry bird food is an excellent choice for bird feed and has high reviews and ratings on Amazon. It is best suited for birds like Parrots, Budgies, Cockatiels and Lovebirds and helps boost growth and breeding capacity.

The product is vegetarian and naturally made, without chemicals or preservatives

Packaging: Comes in a bag

It can be used for birds of all ages

Recommended breed: Medium Breed

Package dimensions: 15 x 15 x 10 cm

5. TS EMPIRE Rio Spray Millet Natural Feed For Bird Of All Life Stages - 100 gm

All pets love treats, and birds are no exception. When a bird is in the wild, it can treat itself to tasty fresh grains, but pet birds can't. So, if you are a bird parent looking for a treat to feed your bird, look no further than the pets empire Rio spray millet. It is loved by all birds and is primarily a favourite among birds such
as Canaries, Amadinas, and Parakeets.

Natural flavour, with no added preservations

Aids in better digestion and is suitable for all breeds

Quantity of product: 100 gm

6. Nature Forever All Life Stages Bird Seeds Feeder Mix, Millet, 900gm

Millets are one of the most favourite seeds among all birds and aid healthy development. The Nature Forever Bird feeder mix is one of the best choices and can be found among the top 10 best bird food recommendations on Amazon.

No added chemicals or artificial colouring

Suitable for various Parrots, Budgies, Finches, and Sparrows, amongst other birds.

Easy to use and is fit for consumption by birds of all ages

Increases the stamina in birds and aids in healthy weight gain

The package contains one unit of product

Quantity of product: 900 gm

7. The Birds Company Premium Cuttlefish Bone, 100 gm

This bird food is a non-vegetarian product whose primary ingredient is cuttlefish bone. It is ideal for various Cockatiels, Conure, Cockatoos, Doves, Parrots, Finches, African Greys, etc. This bird food is rich in calcium and helps in breeding and healthy weight gain.

This product is natural with no added chemicals, colourings, or preservatives

It is suitable for birds of all ages.

Product Quantity: 100 gm

Brightens up the feather colour and quality.

8. The Birds Company Premium Striped Sunflower Seed Select, Fortified with Spirulina, 450 gm

This Amazon-recommended bird food product by the Birds Company is among the top 10 best bird food products. As a vegetarian product, its primary ingredients are sunflower seeds and Spirulina. Sunflower seeds contain calcium, fibre, iron, and a variety of vitamins, while Spirulina is rich in calcium and helps with bone and feather development.

Can be fed to various conures, Macaws, Budgies, Lovebirds, Cockatiels, and African Greys

The product has no added colouring, preservatives, or chemicals

Suitable for consumption by birds of all ages.

Product quantity: 450 gm

9. Foxtail Millet Bird Food Kangni Seeds For Birds Pack of 1 kg

Kangni seeds, also known as Foxtail Millet, are one of the most preferred bird feeds as they are highly nutritious and consist of several vitamins and minerals required for birds to live a healthy life. Manufactured by Happy Tails, this bird feed of Kangni seeds is perfect for creating a balanced diet for your bird.

Suitable for consumption by birds of all breeds and ages

This bird food is easily digestible and is fit for consumption through all seasons

It acts as an energy booster as it is highly nutritious

Product quantity: 1 kg

10. Boltz Bird Food for Sparrow, Finches and Pigeon-1kg

The last among the top 10 best bird food, this Boltz Bird food is an ideal feed for all wild birds and contains ingredients such as wheat, green prose, paddy, red millet, pearl millet, corn, oats, and red sorghum.

This product is purely vegetarian

The product has no added colouring, preservatives, or chemicals

It has a blend of nutritious seeds to keep your bird at its best health

Improves the nervous system, digestion, weight, and immunity of birds.

Product Quantity: 1 kg

Suitable as feed for all bird ages

Price of bird food at a glance:

Bird foodPrice
The Birds Company Premium Seed Blend of 9 Grains & Nuts, 450 gm Rs. 185.00
Boltz Adult Bird Food for Cockatiel & Lovebirds Mix Seeds, Canary Seed, Sunflower seed (1.2 kg) Rs. 399.00
 The Birds Company Premium Foxtail Millet (Kangni) Select, Fortified with Spirulina, 450 gm Rs. 185.00
 Parrots Wizard All Life Stages Dry Bird Food Small Size Sunflower Seeds for Birds, 900 G Rs. 250.00
 PETS EMPIRE Rio Spray Millet Natural Feed For Bird Of All Life Stages - 100 gm Rs. 208.00
 Nature Forever All Life Stages Bird Seeds Feeder Mix, Millet, 900g, 1 Piece Rs. 250.00
 The Birds Company Premium Cuttlefish Bone, 100 gm Rs. 225.00
 The Birds Company Premium Striped Sunflower Seed Select, Fortified with Spirulina, 450 gm Rs. 200.00
 Foxtail Millet Bird Food Kangni Seeds For Birds Pack of 1 KG Rs. 128.00
 Boltz Bird Food for Sparrow, Finches and pigeon-1kg  299.00

Best value for money

Among the top 10 best bird food, the Foxtail millet bird food pack of 1 kg by Happy Tails has the best value for money. It is available on Amazon at a 72% discount and is priced at Rs. 128.00. This product is a perfect low-budget option, providing a balanced diet that is nutritious and delicious.

Best value added product

The Boltz Adult Bird Food for Cockatiels & Lovebirds is a premium quality bird food with a unique blend of several seeds that comprises a healthy and easily digestible diet. This is an all-natural product with no added colouring or preservatives. This 1.2 kg bird food is available on Amazon at a 20% discount, has high ratings and more than a thousand reviews.

Top 10 bird foods

How to introduce new food to my bird?

It is easier to introduce new food to young birds as they adapt quickly. Add the food item along with their usual food for better adaptation.

Should I feed cooked food to my bird?

Avoid feeding cooked food with salt or sugar to your bird.

Is bird food user-friendly?

All of the above-stated products come in excellent packaging, with user instructions that are easy to follow.

