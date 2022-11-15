Top 10 nutritious fish food products for your aquarium fish By Affiliate Desk

Published on Nov 15, 2022





Summary: Providing appropriate nutrition to aquarium fish increases their lifespan. Go through this list of premium-quality fish food brands supplying wholesome nourishment for your fish's diet.

Food for your acquarium fish should strike a balance between plant- and animal-based nutrition.

Most aquarium fish are omnivorous, and their diet needs to have the right balance of plant and animal-based ingredients. Therefore, choosing suitable fish food based on the particular breed is essential for the fish's overall growth, weight distribution, colouration, and immunity. Here, we have curated a list of premium fish food products with high-quality ingredients while also being easy on the pocket. We have selected the most befitting products considering their nutrient composition, value for money, customer recommendations, container size, and absence of excessive fillers and preservatives. How to find the perfect fish food? To find the relevant food for your aquarium fish, you should know what species they belong to and whether they are surface, middle, or bottom feeders. This will give you an idea about their food's dietary composition and texture. Here are some things to consider while selecting fish food for your aquatic buddies. Know their feeding patterns (herbivorous, carnivorous, or omnivorous) and select products having appropriate nutrients. Choose a floating type of fish food for surface feeders and slow-sinking granules or pellets for middle and bottom feeders. Read the fish food labels before you purchase. The product should have the correct proportions of protein, lipids, amino acids, essential fatty acids, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. Check out these ten wholesome fish food products that meet the well-balanced nourishment standards for aquarium fish. Product Details 1. TAIYO Special Fish Food This 1 kg pack comprises 1.2 mm pellets of floating fish food suitable for feeding guppies, mollies, goldfish, and other small fish in your aquarium. The TAIYO food is rich in carotene, spirulina, vegetables, and a combination of fish, shrimp and wheat meals, which enhances colouration while providing the correct balance of nutrients. It can be fed thrice daily to fish belonging to any life stage. Product USP: It does not cloud your tank water. It is formulated using the most nutritious ingredients that fish readily consume. The manufacturers maintain high standards of quality control.

2. TUNAI Fish Food for Aquarium Available in three packaging sizes of 100 g, 250 g and 450g, this product is enriched with 26% protein to meet the daily dietary needs of small and medium-sized tropical aquarium fish. This fish food is fortified with probiotics to improve metabolism. Feeding your fish Tunai fish food thrice a day takes care of their overall nourishment and maintains optimum weight and colouration. Product USP: It comes in tin-type packaging that makes it easy to store and use. Its clean and clear formula helps the fish break it down, simplifying their digestion process. Pellets have high water resistance ensuring they do not get dissolved too quickly.

3. Tetra Bits Complete Fish Food This fish food, available in a 300 g pack, comes in the form of pellets or granules, making it ideal for middle and bottom feeders. A nutritious combination of fish derivatives, vegetable proteins, mollusc extracts, cereals, yeast, and minerals, it is the perfect solution for tropical fish's comprehensive daily feed. The product is imported from Germany and follows strict quality compliance. Product USP: Along with health benefits, it maintains the fish's pigmentation. It does not cloud the water. Since it comes in pellet form, you can remove the uneaten remains easily from the tank water.

4. Optimum Highly Nutritious Fish Food This fish food comes in a 1 kg pack fortified with nourishing ingredients, such as shrimp byproducts, corn protein, soybean meal, cassava, and fish oil. The cassava root extracts improve overall growth. The product is rich in vitamins that help the fish fight infections and stay healthy. What is more, this pellet-form fish food is available at highly economical rates. Product USP: All types of tropical fish can eat it. It is suitable for all life stages. Fish love its flavour and finish it up in no time. It is available as nutrient-dense pellets, which do not dirty or cloud the water.

5. Boltz Freeze Dried Blood Worms Fish Food This seafood-flavoured fish feed is suitable for carnivorous aquarium fish, such as bettas, arowanas, flowerhorns, and tetras. You can even give it as a treat for discus fish, guppies, and mollies. This product is made of 100% organic ingredients, aids digestion and has antibiotic properties. Customers who have bought this product love it as it enhances the fish's colour without dirtying the aquarium water. Product USP: It acts as an appetiser for fish and helps maintain an ideal weight. It boosts fish immunity. Since it is freeze-dried, it has a longer shelf life. URL:

6. Taiyo Pluss Discovery Premium Spirulina and Spinach Flakes The flaky texture of this product makes it ideal for surface and middle feeders. Enriched with the health benefits of spirulina and spinach, this fish food is easily digestible and meets daily dietary requirements. The presence of vitamins and minerals in it helps fish build resistance. Imported from Taiwan, this product is available in easy-to-use containers that you can store for a long time. Product USP: It uses all organic ingredients. The blend of the fish liver meal and shrimp flavour appeals to the fish's taste buds. The presence of nutrients ensures longevity.

7. Hikari Adult Tropical Food Sticks Suitable for arowanas and surface-feeding carnivores, these fish food sticks provide balanced nutrition for healthy growth and longevity. The sticks soften on absorbing water but do not lose their shape. They are lightweight and easily float on water, making it feasible for surface feeders to feed on them. Proteins like lysine and methionine support the fish's overall development and pigmentation. Product USP: It suits adult fish having sensitive digestive systems. No clouding of water occurs. Its consistency is very similar to that of live fish food.

8. Drools Finsters Fish Food This product comes in attractive 500 g packaging and is ideal as daily fish food. It consists of healthy ingredients, such as clam meal, wheat flour, soybean and corn. This fish food is available in the flaky form and is rich in fibre, fat and protein. The easily digestible ingredients facilitate quick nutrient absorption in the fish's body. Product USP: It is suitable for all sizes of fish. You may feed the flakes as they are or in the crushed form (for surface feeders). It is non-toxic and free of artificial colours and flavours.

9. TAIYO Aini Fish Food Packed in a 330 g handy container, this product uses organic ingredients to constitute a comprehensive daily meal for aquarium fish. You can feed this to your fish twice or thrice a day. Having a crude protein content of 35%, this fish food enhances growth and colouration. It is suitable for all freshwater fish varieties. Product USP: The pellets or granules do not dirty the tank water. The product is rich in carotene, which helps maintain pigmentation. It is manufactured under rigorous quality controls.

10. Boltz Fish Food For Growth & Health Made using organic and easily digestible ingredients, Boltz fish food is available in granular form. It is suitable for fish varieties, such as goldfish, angelfish, mollies, carp, cichlids, bettas, and swordtails. It is manufactured after sufficient research and assists in providing balanced nourishment. It comes in a smart-looking vacuum-packed container. Product USP: It has high concentrations of protein and fibre. The pellets do not cause clouding of water. It is an Indian-manufactured product. Its natural flavours and characteristic odour stimulate the fish's taste buds.

Price of fish food products at a glance:

Product Price TAIYO Special Fish Food (1.2 mm Pellet Size) Rs. 250 TUNAI Fish Food for Aquarium Rs. 125 Tetra Bits Complete Fish Food Rs. 1199 Optimum Highly Nutritious Fish Food Rs. 525 Boltz Freeze Dried Blood Worms Fish Food Rs. 399 Taiyo Pluss Discovery Premium Spirulina & Spinach Flakes Rs. 350 Hikari Adult Tropical Food Sticks Rs. 650 Drools Finsters Fish Food Rs. 179 TAIYO Aini Fish Food Rs. 315 Boltz Fish Food For Growth & Health Rs. 399

Best value for money The TAIYO Special Fish Food is a must-buy product if you want a cost-effective pack of generic aquarium fish. It is eligible for free delivery on Amazon and offers cashback and discount coupon facilities. The product is available on Amazon with a 25% discount on its M.R.P. Priced at just Rs. 188 for a net weight of 1 kg, this package contains 1.2 mm-sized pellets and lasts a long time, making it worth the buy. Best overall product The Optimum Highly Nutritious Fish Food is your best choice when deciding the most suitable nutrition for all aquarium fish types across all life stages. These pellets are safe for fish to consume thrice daily. The striking feature of this product is its distinctive shrimp flavour that stimulates the fish's taste receptors, allowing them to consume it within five minutes. It minimises the chances of water clouding. Enriched with probiotic and beta-glucans supplements, this fish food improves the disease resistance and overall performance of aquarium fish.

Nutritious fish food Which products in the fish food segment are new in the market? The Boltz Freeze Dried Blood Worms Fish Food, the Boltz Fish Food For Growth & Health, and the TUNAI Fish Food for Aquarium are some recently released products (in 2022) in the fish food segment, which have received decent customer reviews on Amazon. How is feeding freeze-dried bloodworms good for aquarium fish? Bloodworms are one of the primary foods in the aquatic food chain. They are a great source of protein and iron for fish. The freeze-dried varieties taste very similar to the live food option. Furthermore, freeze-drying them makes them free from disease-carrying germs and parasites. How much fish food should I feed my aquarium fish daily? Most fish require one or two feedings per day. Feeding the fish as much quantity as it will consume within three minutes is recommended. Generally, 3-4 pellets per serving will suffice. Avoid overfeeding as it causes health issues and the clouding of water. Is it okay to leave the uneaten fish food floating in the aquarium? If left in the aquarium, the uneaten fish food can clog the filter and cause a drop in the dissolved oxygen levels. The ammonia and nitrite contents in the water may rise, making the environment unhealthy for your fish. Hence, removing the uneaten food after around 10 minutes is recommended using a fine-mesh fish net or siphon. Most fish food products available have soybean meal as a common ingredient. What are its benefits? Soybean meal is an excellent supplement for fish meal protein and provides 40% of the crude protein content required for the fish's dietary needs. Moreover, its availability all year round and affordability make it a preferred ingredient in formulating nutrition-rich fish feeds. View More