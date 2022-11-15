Sign out
Top nine dog car seat covers: A buying guide

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Nov 15, 2022 20:30 IST

If you are looking for the best dog car seat covers with good material and durability under a budget, you have come to the right place.

Dog car seat covers should be able to withstand claws.

Want to take your pup on exciting adventures so they can stick their head from the car's window and enjoy the wind? Here is a list of the best dog car seat covers under a budget; this is the ideal spot to begin your search for the overall best dog car seat cover on a budget.

We will look at vital characteristics of each seat cover, such as material quality, resistance capacity, coverage, ease of use, cleaning, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each seat cover’s specifications and the best seat covers under varying budgets by the different brands.

How to find the perfect dog car seat covers under a budget?

There is no definitive answer to this question. However, there are a few key factors to consider when choosing a pet car seat cover.

First, consider the size of your pet. You'll want to measure and choose a cover large enough to accommodate them comfortably.

Second, consider the material. Some fabrics are more durable than others, so you'll want to ensure the cover you choose can withstand your pet's claws.

Finally, consider the colour. Some colours are more visible than others, so you'll want to choose a cover that will make it easy for you to spot your pet in the event of an accident.

Top 9 best dog car seat covers

Pawsome Dog Car Seat Cover, Waterproof and Scratch Proof and Nonslip Back Seat Cover, Dog Travel Hammock with Seat Anchors, Machine Washable, Durable, Universal fits All Cars, Pet Cover(Black) (for Hatchback)

Looking for a seat cover that will protect your car from your pet's claws, paws, spills, hair, and dander? Look no further than the Pawsome Pet Seat Cover! Made from PP Cotton, 600D Oxford Cloth, and a slip-proof PVC net, this cover creates an effective barricade against liquids, keeping your backseat clean and dry. With quick-release clips, It's easy to install and fits all standard vehicles like cars, trucks, and SUVs. Plus, the anti-slip rear keeps it securely in place.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions ‎147.2 x 132.8 x 1.3 cm

Position: ‎Rear

Outer Material: ‎Plastic, Polyvinyl Chloride, Cotton

Material: ‎Polyvinyl Chloride

Colour: ‎Black

Item Weight: ‎880 g

Dog Car Seat Cover

Dog Car Seat Cover, Waterproof & Scratch Proof & Nonslip Back Seat Cover, Dog Travel Hammock with Seat Anchors, Machine Washable, Durable, Universal fits All Cars, Pet Cover(Black) (for Hatchback)
64% off
899 2,499
Buy now

KOZI PET Water Proof Technology Tafta Fabric Black Color Car Seat Cover for Dog/Cat (for Sedan and SUV Cars) Black

This is the KOZI PET black hammock convertible seat cover, designed for the backseats of larger trucks, SUVs, and vehicles. It easily converts between a hammock and standard bench coverage, with side-flaps extensions for extra coverage to the side of your seat cushions. It is made with high-quality, heavy-duty waterproof polyester for durability and comfort and is easy to install and clean. You can machine wash it on a gentle cycle.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Material: Polyester

Auto Part Position: Rear

Item Dimensions: LxWxH: 32 x 18 x 17 Centimeters

Item Weight: 1 kg 440 g

KOZI PET Water Proof Technology Tafta Fabric Black Color Car Seat Cover for Dog/Cat (for Sedan and SUV Cars) Black
5% off
1,800 1,899
Buy now

Petslover Dog Back Seat Cover Protector Waterproof Scratchproof Hammock

This is the best of the best when it comes to car seat covers for pets! The heavy-duty, colourfast 800D polyester, thick UV-coated straps, durable nylon clips, and has no azo dyes or heavy chemicals, making this product durable and long-lasting. The unique 7-layer construction makes the seat bottom waterproof (seams are not watertight). You can install it in seconds with quick-release clips and sturdy seat anchors.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Material: Polyester

Auto Part Position: Rear

Package Dimensions: ‎34.7 x 30.1 x 19.1 cm

Item Weight: 778 g

Petslover Dog Back Seat Cover Protector Waterproof Scratchproof Hammock for Dogs Backseat Protection Against Dirt and Pet Fur Durable Pets Seat Covers for Cars(Hatchback Cars, Black), Polyester
71% off
719 2,499
Buy now

Fluffy's Waterproof Hatchback Oxford-Dog Hammock Car Trunk Rear Seat Cover with Side Protection, Black, 1550 g

Fluffy's car seat cover is the perfect way to clean your car while travelling with your dog. The cover is durable, quilted, water-resistant, and breathable, and it has a "clear view window" that allows you to see your dog while driving. The cover is easy to install and clean.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions: ‎81.3 x 45.7 x 43.2 cm

Position: ‎Front

Size: ‎Rear Seat cover (Hatchback)

Colour: ‎Black

Water Resistance: ‎Waterproof

Item Weight: ‎1 kg 550 g

Fluffy's Waterproof Hatchback Oxford-Dog Hammock Car Trunk Rear Seat Cover with Side Protection, Black, 1550 g
50% off
1,259 2,499
Buy now

PetsUp Oxford Fabric Polyester Pet Seat Cover for Car

This pet seat cover is the best way to protect your car seats from a mess. Made with four layers of reinforced fabric, it is durable and comfortable for your pet. The top layer is water resistant, the second layer is soft PP cotton, the third layer is 100% waterproof polyester, and the fourth layer is PVC non-slip rubber. This cover is also easy to install and has seat anchors to keep it in place.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Material: Polyester

Package Dimensions: ‎42.5 x 37.79 x 8.3 cm

Item Weight: 1 kg 340 g

PetsUp Oxford Fabric Polyester Pet Seat Cover for Car (147 x 137 cm, Black)
15% off
1,525 1,799
Buy now

Petslover Waterproof Polyester Pet Dog/Cat Car Rear Back Seat Carrier Cover Blanket Hammock with Adjustable Belt, Black

This Petslover pet car seat cover is the perfect way to keep your car clean and free of pet hair, dirt, and other messes. It is made of high-quality, heavy-duty waterproof polyester for durability and comfort and is designed with premium Color-Fast material to prevent colour bleeding. It is easy to install. Just snap the buckle straps around your backseat headrests and secure the long strap behind the cover around the car's backseats.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Material: Polyester

Auto Part Position: Rear

Item Dimensions: LxWxH: 52.1 x 101.6 Centimeters

Item Weight: 2 kg 450 g

Petslover Waterproof Polyester Pet Dog/Cat Car Rear Back Seat Carrier Cover Blanket Hammock with Adjustable Belt, Black
61% off
1,349 3,499
Buy now

Royal Pets Cart Polyester Scratch Proof Waterproof Machine and Hand Washable Dog car seat Cover for All Pets (Black, 39"x59")

Looking for a reliable and easy-to-use car seat cover for your furry friend? Look no further than the Royal Pets Cart! This seat cover is designed with two additional side folds for easy access in and out of the car and is made from sturdy, scratch-proof 600D Oxford fabric with a waterproof TPU layer. It's also easy to clean as well. Snap the clasp ties around your headrests and wrap up the seat secures. You can quickly install or remove the cover in just two minutes, making it the perfect solution for on-the-go pet owners.

Specifications:

Material: ‎Polyester

Size: ‎Small

Colour: ‎Black

Assembly Required: ‎No

Product Dimensions: ‎99.06 x 149.86 x 5 cm

Item Weight: ‎800 g

Royal Pets Cart Polyester Scratch Proof Waterproof Machine and Hand Washable Dog car seat Cover for All Pets (Black, 39"x59")
55% off
1,349 2,999
Buy now

AmazonBasics Polyester Waterproof Car Back Bench Seat Cover Protector for Pets - 56 x 47, Black

The AmazonBasics waterproof car bench seat cover is a great way to keep your car clean and protects your car seat from any scratches, dirt, dander, and spills. This seat cover is made of 100% polyester and is designed for most cars and SUVs. It attaches easily and quickly with two headrest loops, seat anchors, and elastic straps. The seat cover can also be machine washed as well.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Material: Polyester

Auto Part Position: Rear

Product Dimensions: ‎142 x 119 x 0.1 cm

Item Weight: 921 g

AmazonBasics Polyester Waterproof Car Back Bench Seat Cover Protector for Pets - 56 x 47, Black
51% off
1,069 2,200
Buy now

PetsloverFor Double Layers Oxford Fabric Waterproof Pet Car Seat Cover Dog Hammock Protector Back Mat Pet Carriers Sedan & SUV Seat Cover

This is the Petslover Luxury SUV pet seat cover, built for large dogs and adapts to rough use. The brown cover is made of heavy-duty fabric. It is padded for comfort and has side flaps to protect your car seat. This easy-to-install cover is machine washable and has non-slip rubber to prevent the blanket from moving. The seat belt openings have Velcro closures.

Specifications:

Colour: Brown

Material: Fabric

Auto Part Position: Rear

Item Dimensions: LxWxH: 152.4 x 162.6 Centimeters

Item Weight: 2 kg 450 g

PetsloverFor Double Layers Oxford Fabric Waterproof Pet Car Seat Cover Dog Hammock Protector Back Mat Pet Carriers Sedan & SUV Seat Cover
38% off
1,169 1,899
Buy now

Price of dog car seat covers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Pawsome Dog Car Seat Cover899
KOZI PET Car Seat Cover1,799
Petslover Dog Back Seat Cover719
Fluffy's Car Trunk Rear Seat Cover1,259
PetsUp Oxford Fabric Pet Seat Cover1,525
Petslover Polyester Pet Car Rear Back Seat1,349
Royal Pets Cart Dog car seat Cover1,349
AmazonBasics Car Back Bench Seat Cover1,069
Petslover Double Layer Pet Car Seat Cover1,169

Best value for money

The Pawsome Dog Car Seat Cover offers the best value for money under 1,000/-. It covers practically every aspect of being a good car seat cover. It is made of excellent material and provides the utmost comfort. Additionally, it includes various other features like quick-release clips and the use of material that keeps your backseat clean.

Best overall

However, if we have to select the best dog car seat cover, we would opt for the Petslover Double Layer Pet Car Seat Cover. This seat cover has great material, comfort, and durability. And above that, it is an offering from Petslover, a brand that is well known for the quality pet products it makes.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best dog car covers

What is the best dog car seat cover under 1000 in 2022?

Pawsome Dog Car Seat Cover would be an excellent option to go with. The brand produces some of the best pet products. The comfort and sturdiness are also decent. This seat cover keeps the backseat dry and fits most cars, making it much easier to use. An added benefit is the product's price point. 

How do I know if the pet car seat covers I am considering will fit my car?

Most pet car seat covers are designed to fit various car models. To ensure that the cover you select will fit your car, check the cover's dimensions against the dimensions of your car's backseat.

How do I clean a pet car seat cover?

Most pet car seat covers are machine-washable. However, it is always best to check the care instructions on the cover you select to be sure. Some covers may require spot-cleaning or hand-washing.

