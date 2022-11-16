Top-rated bird health supplies By Affiliate Desk

Feeding a Bird

For pet parents, the health of their pets is of utmost importance. When it comes to keeping a bird as a pet, one must know that they have different health requirements from other pets. However, you don't need to worry, as we've got you covered. This article guides you through all the top-rated bird health supplies that are a must-buy for your bird. Several brands and bird health supplies are available, making it challenging to select the best product. To simplify your search process, we have compiled a list of the top-rated bird health supplies in the market with the best features and user reviews. How to Find the Perfect Health Supplies for your Bird As Bird pet parents, you already know how delicate birds are and need to be looked after with a lot of love and dedication. Finding top-rated bird health supplies can be stressful if you don't know what you are looking for. Like humans, birds also need vitamins and minerals for healthy growth, development, and breeding. As their diet entirely depends on you, ensuring your bird's development and growth by adding vitamin and mineral supplements to their diet is of the utmost importance. As all health supplements contain different ingredients, you can visit a specialist to understand your bird's dietary requirements before deciding. Product details: 1. Growel Grow B-plex- Vitamins and Minerals Supplements As one of the leading producers of pet health supplies, Growel is a brand you can trust when it comes to your bird's health. The Growel Grow B-plex is a vitamin supplement that boosts your bird's health and aids in its development and growth. The main constituents of this product are Amino acids, vitamin E, and vitamin C. • The supplement is a mint-flavoured liquid that needs to be sprinkled over your bird's water or food. • The package consists of 500 gm of supplement. • This supplement is mainly for pigeons but can feed several other birds

2. DECVIN Electrolyte Powder Poultry and Bird Vitamin Supplements, Enzymes and Probiotics Poultry Feed Supplement with Betaine HCl (1KG, Electrolyte Powder) Despite feeding birds correctly, they can be malnourished due to the deficiency of specific vitamins and minerals. To fulfil their dietary requirements, add the DECVIN bird feed supplement to your routine. • The product comes in three sizes: 200 gm, 250 gm, and 1 kg • One of the top-rated bird health supplies in the market • Improves and maintains gastronomical health and digestion • This bird feed helps in reducing wet litter • Aids in heathy weight gain

3. Pet Care International (PCI) ImmuBoost to Provide Essential Vitamins for Healthy Bird Healthcare (100ml) Pet Care International is one of the top-rated bird health supply brands. This product is an immunity booster for birds as it helps in adding essential vitamins to their diet. • Improves reproductory health, i.e., egg health and builds immunity against diseases • Reduces stress and improves heart and muscle health • Ingredients: Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin H, Vitamin D3, Vitamin E, Vitamin K3, Vitamin B(1,2,6,12,3,5,9), Choline Chloride, and Lysine. • When to use: Use at the end of an ongoing antibiotic course if you notice decreased appetite. You can also administer it to improve the development of feathers. • How to use: mix 15 drops of the product with 50 ml of water. Never feed the bird the previously prepared solution.

4. Pet Care International (PCI) Cal-Care & Vita-Boost to Provide Essential Calcium & Vitamins for Healthy Bird Healthcare (Combo) (100ml) (100ml) This product by PCI will help boost your pet's health by aiding their dietary requirement of calcium and other essential vitamins. • Improves muscle health and the nervous system • Calcium in the product helps in healthy egg production • Needed for the healthy development of chicks • Top Ingredients: Vitamin A and Vitamin D3 • How to use: feed your bird a solution of 15 drops of the product with 50ml of water

5. Growel Amino Power Poultry & Cattle Health Supplement for Growth, Weight & Immunity (500 ml.) This is one of the top-rated bird health supplies that can work wonders for your bird's health regarding development and building immunity against diseases. • It consists of animal supplements, 46 amino acids, and essential vitamins. • Suitable for birds and other domesticated animals like goats, sheep and pigs. • Dosage varies with the type of bird.

6. BOLTZ Immunity Booster for All Birds for Healthy Growth with Essential Vitamins, Minerals and Amino acids-100ml, transparent, Small If you want an immunity booster that will help in your birds' healthy development, your search ends here. Boltz Immunity Booster is a great supplement to create a balanced diet. • It can be used regularly and is suitable for all birds • Ingredients: Amino acids, minerals and vitamins A, D3, C and E • Boosts health, immunity and reproductive health • How to use: create a solution of 5ml of the product with 250 ml of water to feed your bird

7. Star Farms Breed Plus Combo pack of 5 This combo pack by Star Farms is a perfectly balanced combination of formulae. It is one of the top-rated bird health supplies that improves your bird's development, growth, and reproductive health. • Item Quantity: 350 gm • Improves overall health, specifically in breeding and growth. • Boosts healthy weight gain. • Calcium helps in strong and healthy eggs.

8. Bird Plus Birds Multivitamins, 30 ml (Pack of 3) To keep your pet healthy, you must add specific vitamins to their diet. This combo pack by Bird Plus is one of the top-rated bird health supplies in the market to boost growth, development and breeding. • The package consists of three 30 ml multi-vitamin tonic bottles that develop resistance to diseases • Results in better breeding and quality of eggs • How to Use: Add a drop of the tonic to 30 ml of drinking water or 1 to 3 drops to your bird's food for four months. • If your pet bird has a pre-existing medical condition, take your Vet's advice before adding this product to your bird's feed.

9. STAR FARMS Calci Plus + Birds Health Supplements for Improve Growth and Egg Production - (500 ml) Star Farms is one of the leading brands that produces top-rated bird health supplies. Your bird needs enough calcium in its diet for proper growth and high-quality eggs, and the Calci Plus supplement by Star Farms is the right answer. • Improves breeding in birds and egg quality, making them strong • Boosts bird health during the rearing process • Quantity of product: 500 ml • Validity of product: 365 days

10. Star farms Birds Care Birds Health Supplements for Improving Bird General Health Supplements This Star Farms vitamin supplement improves feather colour and quality. It also boosts their growth and development. As the product is easy to use and bears positive results upon application, it is one of the most top-rated bird health supplies you can get. • How to use: Add drinking water or directly sprinkle it on bird food. • Boosts the growth of birds and improves their defence mechanism against diseases. • Product validity: 365 days

Price of all top-rated bird health supplies

Product Price Growel Grow B-plex- Vitamins & Minerals Supplements Rs. 300 DECVIN bird feed supplement powder Rs. 200 PCI Bird essential vitamins Rs. 280 PCI calcium boost and essential vitamins supplement Rs. 480 Growel Amino power bird supplement Rs. 630 Boltz Immunity Booster for birds Rs. 299 Star Farms Breed Plus Combo pack of 5 Rs. 565 Bird Plus Birds Multivitamins, 30 ml (Pack of 3) Rs. 284 STAR FARMS Calci Plus + Birds Health Supplements for Improve Growth and Egg Production Rs. 835 STAR FARMS Birds Care Birds Health Supplements for Improving Bird General Health Supplements Rs. 419

Best value for money Star farms calci plus + birds health supplements for improve growth and gg Production is the reasonable choice among all the top-rated bird health supplies. It is available on Amazon at a 36% discount of Rs. 835 and contains 500 ml of product. This supplement adds calcium to the bird's diet, boosting its development and enabling healthy breeding. The product has also received a 4.5-star rating from satisfied users on Amazon. Best overall product One of the top-rated bird health supplies available in the market is the Growel Grow B-Plex-Vitamins & Minerals Supplements. The ingredients of this supplement are all beneficial and will cover almost all health aspects of your bird, beginning with their development, immunity, breeding, and muscle and nervous system functioning. This product is one of Amazon's Bestsellers and has very high customer ratings.

