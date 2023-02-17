Story Saved
10 affordable cat foods: Buyer's guide

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 17, 2023 10:28 IST
Summary:

This article provides detailed information on top 10 affordable cat foods to invest which are high on nutritional value and not very expensive.

Cat food should be nutritious and of good quality but affordable too.

Providing the best diet for your pet cat is essential for proper pet care. There are many types of food available in the market curated for cats and their breeds. Feeding them requires precision in the quality, flavour, and nutrition needs. It would be best to buy nibbles which offer high nutritional value, top-notch quality, and are made of natural ingredients for your pet. We have curated a list of the best cat food products to provide your kittens with the utmost tenderness and care.

Read on to find the 10 best affordable cat foods you should buy today and feed your pet with the quality cat food they deserve.

Product List

1. Whiskas Dry Food for kittens Ocean fish with Milk flavour

The Whiskas provides affordable cat food products. It has a wide range of flavours for various breed sizes and types. Moreover, your kitten gets the best nutritional value with crunchy fish chunks. The cat food consists of calcium, chicken, and milk as its main ingredients. It has around 41 nutrients for a healthy body and bone growth. Apart from this, this cat food has natural antioxidants based on Vitamin E supplements. Your kitty gets 30% protein, 12% fat, and 5% fibre.

Specifications

Brand: Whiskas

Product Weight: 3 kg

Flavour: Ocean fish with milk

Age Range: 2 to 12 months

Breed Recommendation: Persian Cat, British Shorthair, and Siamese Cat

Unique Feature: The cat food provides a sound immune system.

ProsCons
It comes with great flavours and the best quality ingredients. The company should be careful with transportation and packaging arrangements.
The cat food is fresh 
Whiskas Kitten Dry Cat Food (2-12 Months), Ocean Fish with Milk Flavour, 3kg Pack
4.5 (14,269)
4.5 (14,269)
2. Whiskas Dry Food for Adult Cats Ocean Fish Flavour

This cat food is made for Adult cat breeds and consists of ocean fish, chicken, and minerals to provide good health. The Whiskas' adult cat food provides your cat with a shiny fur coat, good energy levels, and better eyesight. The product includes Omega 3, 6 fatty acids, Vitamin A, and taurine with 30% proteins and 5% fibre. It has balanced flavours, and your pet gets the best food quality necessary for solid growth.

Specifications

Brand: Whiskas

Product Weight: 7 kg

Flavour: Ocean Fish

Age Range: Above one year

Breed Recommendation: All breeds (Adult)

Unique Feature: This cat food has weight management elements

ProsCons
You get the best quality product at this price. The company should do more quality inspection checks. 
It is incredibly healthy and tasty. 
Whiskas Adult Dry Cat Food (1+ Years), Ocean Fish Flavour, 7kg Pack
4.5 (8,857)
4.5 (8,857)
3. Whiskas Wet cat food for Kittens Tuna in Jelly flavour

This food is a combo wet cat pack with unique flavours and a nutritious diet. This affordable cat food has appropriate hydration levels with delectable jelly flavours, making it a power-packed meal for your little pets. It has balanced vitamins and mineral enrichment, and your pet gets the goodness of tuna fish, which improves their growth. The wet food comes in a jelly form, making it easy to digest.

Specifications

Brand: Whiskas

Product Weight: 4.08 grams

Flavour: Tuna

Age Range: 2 to 12 months

Breed Recommendation: All breed size

Unique Feature: The food provides high-quality proteins for an active behaviour system.

Pros Cons
Cat food provides more calcium required by catsThe packaging is average.
Whiskas Kitten Wet Cat Food (2-12 Months), Tuna in Jelly Flavour, 48 Pouches (48 x 85G)
4.5 (5,581)
4.5 (5,581)
4. PUREPET Adult Dry Cat Seafood

PUREPET’s affordable cat food is rich in nutrients, vitamins, and proteins for better body growth. It comes in Seafood flavours and has a fantastic blend of organic flavours, which keeps the urinary tract system healthy. The food includes 26% protein and 2.5% crude fibre for better digestive health. It consists of Sardine, Mackerel, eggs, Vitamins, and antioxidants. Product quality is inspected, and the brand ensures your pet gets an authentic meal.

Specifications

Brand: PUREPET

Product Weight: 7 kg

Flavour: Seafood

Age Range: Adult

Breed Recommendation: All breeds

Unique Feature: The food has prebiotics and probiotics for a healthy immune system.

ProsCons
The brand provides high-quality cat foodThe kibbles are hard
PUREPET Adult Dry Cat Seafood, 7 Kg
4.2 (1,580)
4.2 (1,580)
5. Royal Canin Intense Beauty Gravy Adult cat food

The Royal Canin adult food is made with natural ingredients and high-quality seafood, vegetables, and meat. This affordable cat food is in gravy form and contains high-water content. The pet cat is set to like the flavours, and the cat food will surely enhance its taste buds. The food has an apt amount of fatty acids, Omega, protein, fibre, and calcium.

Specifications

Brand: Royal Canin

Product Weight: 1020 grams (85 grams, 12 packs)

Flavour: Seafood, Vegetable, and Meat

Age Range: Adult

Breed Recommendation: All breeds

Unique Feature: It is a quality flavour food product and works on fur.

ProsCons
Customer support service is good. There is a risk of diarrhoea. 
It makes the body healthy and the fur shiny. 
Royal Canin Intense Beauty Gravy Adult Cat Seafood, 85g (12 Pack)
4.3 (577)
4.3 (577)
6. Sheba Fine Food for Adult Cats

The Sheba Cat food contains vitamins, minerals, and essential proteins for the healthy growth of the body. This cat food contains a high water ratio which helps the cat to stay hydrated and improves the cat’s bowel movements. It has 7.5% protein and 0.4% fat, with the richness of a fish and vegetable diet. The cat food offers a luscious diet to your cat, and you don’t have to worry about meal patterns.

Specifications

Brand: Sheba

Product Weight: 1.68 kg

Flavour: Tuna, Pumpkin, and Carrot

Age Range: Adult

Breed Recommendation: Small Breeds

Unique Feature: The cat food is allergen-free.

ProsCons
The flavour is excellent and fulfilling. The gravy content could be thicker. 
Sheba Fine Adult Wet Cat Food (1+ Years), Tuna Pumpkin & Carrot in Gravy Flavour, Pack of 24 (24x 70g)
4.5 (421)
4.5 (421)
7. Drools Ocean Fish Dry Adult Cat food

This affordable cat food strengthens the immune system. It primarily maintains the fur coat and enhances the vision with its fish ingredients. The prebiotics and probiotics prevent hairball formation and make their digestive system healthy. The cat food is made of Real sardine, Mackerel, eggs, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, and B12 with apt organic materials like zinc, iron, and copper essential for body needs.

Specifications

Brand: Drools

Product Weight: 8.4 kg

Flavour: Seafood

Age Range: Adult

Breed Recommendation: All breeds

Unique Feature: The kibbles are crunchy and easily digestible.

ProsCons
The cat food comes with Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids for the lustrous coatIt is available only in limited flavours. 
Good customer support and delivery.  
Drools Ocean Fish Dry Adult Cat Food, 7kg (+20% Extra Free Inside)
4 (108)
4 (108)
8. Whiskas Adult Dry Cat Food Mackerel flavour

This Whiskas Dry cat food product gives 480 grams in 15 packs each with this combo product. The cat food has real fish chunks for your little cat. The product has Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids for a better digestive system, Vitamin A for better eyesight, proteins and fats for energetic levels all day, and 30% protein with 5% fibre for better digestion.

Specifications

Brand: Whiskas

Product Weight: 7.2 kg

Flavour: Mackerel

Age Range: Above one year

Breed Recommendation: All breeds

Unique Feature: The food has a balanced diet prepared according to the cat’s dietary needs.

ProsCons
The food is tasty and within an affordable price range. There should be a precise quality inspection. 
Whiskas Adult (1+ Year) Dry Cat Food, Mackerel Flavour, 480g, Pack of 15
4.5 (4,654)
4.5 (4,654)
9. Meat Up Adult Cat Dry Food

The meat up adult cat dry food consists of taurine for a healthy heart with a fantastic blend of organic ingredients to control urinary pH levels. It has probiotics, prebiotics for hairball prevention, and ocean fish for shiny fur. The cat food has enhancing flavours like Mackerel, sardine fish, and eggs for a healthy digestive system and proper growth.

Specifications

Brand: Meat Up

Product Weight: 14 kg

Flavour: Fish

Age Range: Adult

Breed Recommendation: All breeds

Unique Feature: This brand provides cat food for all needs, types, breeds, and sizes.

ProsCons
The cat food is affordable and provides value-for-money health benefits. It may cause diarrhoea
Meat Up Adult Cat Dry Food, Fish Flavour, 7 KG (Buy 1 Get 1 Free )
4 (4,825)
4 (4,825)
10. Purina FRISKIES Seafood Sensations Adult Cat Food

The Purina FRISKIES comes in a seafood flavour and provides energy to your pet cat. This affordable cat food has crunchy kibbles, and the brand offers several delectable flavours like Tuna, salmon, whitefish, crab, and shrimp. You can feed them according to their needs and taste patterns. It has the right amount of proteins, antioxidants, fatty acids, and taurine for strong muscle growth, a better immune system, and healthy fur.

Specifications

Brand: Purina

Product Weight: 6.5 kg

Flavour: Seafood

Age Range: Adult

Breed Recommendation: Large breeds

Unique Feature: The food has 28% proteins and 5% fibre for a healthy digestive system.

ProsCons
The brand provides top-notch food quality and flavours.The packaging quality is average.
Purina FRISKIES Seafood Sensations Adult Cat Food, Tuna Salmon Whitefish Cran & Shrimp Flavours, 6.5kg
4.3 (71)
4.3 (71)
3 best features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Whiskas Dry Food for kittens Ocean fish with Milk flavourIt has a good amount of antioxidants.  The food ensures an excellent immune system It is available in tasty flavours.
Whiskas Dry Food for Adult Cats Ocean Fish FlavourYour pet gets a good weight management system. It has a high amount of vitamins and minerals. Gradual improvement of health, eyesight, and fur coat
Whiskas Wet cat food for Kittens Tuna in Jelly flavourIt has a rich water content The pet gets more calcium and proteins. This cat food is easily digestible.
PUREPET Adult Dry Cat SeafoodIt keeps the urinary tract healthy. It has antioxidants. It comes with prebiotics and probiotics.
Royal Canin Intense Beauty Gravy Adult cat foodIt contains a good amount of water. The food has many vitamins, minerals, and proteins It contains Omega and fatty acids for fast growth. 
Sheba Fine Food for Adult CatsThe food is free from allergens.  The flavours are intriguing.  It has good water content.
Drools Ocean Fish Dry Adult Cat foodThe kibbles are nutritious and crunchy It has a large number of proteins, vitamins, and fatty acids Prebiotics and probiotics make the digestive system healthy.
Whiskas Adult Dry Cat Food Mackerel flavourThe food is prepared to meet the cat's nutritional needs The kibbles have real fish chunks.  It has a good amount of ingredients for improved eyesight levels.
Meat Up Adult Cat Dry FoodIt has a tasty flavour It has a good amount of prebiotics and probiotics The cat food has an enriching flavour. 
Purina FRISKIES Seafood Sensations Adult Cat FoodIt improves the overall digestion system. The kibbles are crunchy and tasty. The cat gets better eyesight with food intake.

Best overall product

The best product on the list is Whiskas Dry Food for kittens Ocean fish with Milk flavour. The product has the goodness of seafood with the right amount of milk proteins. The food has delectable flavours and improves the digestion system. Your pet gets several health benefits with the richness of proteins and fibre. This cat food serves the best quality and is the best choice for your cat's needs.

Value for money

The value for money is Meat Up Adult Cat Dry Food. The food is incredibly delicious and rich in nutrients. It prevents hairball and builds up the immune system. The food is available for all cat types and controls urinary pH levels making their overall growth safe and healthy.

How to choose the best cat food?

To determine the best cat food, you need to consult your veterinarian. Analysing the body requirements and patterns is necessary for a particular food brand or variant. You should also know about the flavours your cat prefers. The size of kibbles, protein, fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and other health benefits should be considered. Proper market analysis by reading the customer reviews for a particular product helps ensure you get the best product. Lastly, go for food brands that help with consistent growth and offer the best quality food.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Pet Food And Supplements
The 10 Best Affordable Cat Foods

What flavour should I feed my cat?

What foods should not be given to cats?

How many flavours are available in cat foods?

How do Omega 3 and 6 help?

Why is fibre necessary for the body?

