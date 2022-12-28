Story Saved
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022
10 best birds carriers in India: A buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 28, 2022 15:14 IST
Summary:

We love our pets as family members. If we travel, we always want to keep them with us and carry them with comfort. Birds are sophisticated and we need to handle them with care. Here's a list of the best bird carriers and bird-carrying bags pet owners can buy at an affordable price.

Birds carriers make life simple for people with birds as pets during travel.

If you have a bird as your pet, you obviously cannot hold it in your hands. Thus, you need to purchase the best bird carrier so that your lovely and caring bird does not get hurt during the travel. We all love our pets as they become a part of our family. So, if we travel somewhere, we ensure to keep them safe with us & carry them with comfort by leveraging a backpack or hanging bird carrier. According to a research report, the bird carrier and bags market is growing from 116 million USD in 2022 to 251 million USD (projection) by 2032. This fact shows the demand for bird carrier bags and backpacks.

Without further ado, let's jump into the list of the best bird carriers that you can buy.

How to find the best bird carrier bags to keep your bird pet safe?

To purchase the best bird carrier bags at a reasonable price, you should determine the size of the pet first. Then, based on your colour, comfort, & design, you should look out online. Amazon is a marketplace where you can search for your preferred bird carrier bags.

10 best bird carriers you can buy

1. KiiDAS Pet Bird Carrier Parrots Backpack for Travelling Hiking

It tops the list because of its stylish design, easy-to-carry backpack, and robust build quality. Your bird will feel at home inside this bird carrier. This breathable, wear-resistant large mesh area bird carrier is perfect for hiking and travelling. It also has a secure chest buckle for more security and carrying comfort.

Specifications

Brand: KiiDAS

Species that can fit: Cockatiel, Parrot, Pigeon, Caciques, Mini Macaws, Small Cockatoos, Lories, etc.

Colour: Light gray

Carrying technique: Backpack

Material: Polyester

Resistant: Wear and anti-byte

Size: 32 x 29 x 39.5 cm

Weight: 1.68 kg

KiiDAS Pet Bird Carrier Parrots Backpack for Travelling Hiking, With Stainless Steel Tray & 2 Standing Perch, Breathable Birds Travel Cage for Small Birds, Conures, Green Cheek, Cockatiel (Light Gray)
9,619
Buy now

2. NATLIS Breathable Birds Cum Cat Carrier Shoulder Bag for Parrot & Small Birds

It is another stylish and comfortable bird carrier with an exterior breathable, transparent cover. It is popular because of its ventilation holes and ergonomic design; & allowing your bird to see the whole scenery. This bird carrier can absorb sweat and relieve the pressure from your back to provide you comfort.

Specifications

Brand: NATLIS

Species that can fit: Cockatiel, Parrot, Pigeon, Mini Macaws, Cockatoos, Lories, etc.

Colour: Green

Carrying technique: Backpack

Material: Polyester

Resistant: Anti-byte

Size: 40 x 20 x 32 cm

Weight: 490 g

NATLIS Breathable Birds Cum Cat Carrier Shoulder Bag for Parrot & Small Birds Backpack Suitable for Traveling and Hiking (Green)
24% off 1,899 2,499
Buy now

3. BURAQ Bird Carrier Backpacks Astronaut Space Transparent Capsule Breathable Airline-Approved

This stylish bird carrier bag looks like a space capsule that makes you feel that your bird is safe. It comes with a transparent broader vision with 19 vent holes. Its side vents make smoother air circulation within the bag. It is easy to clean. It has a more visible area for birds. The build quality is premium.

Specifications

Brand: BURAQ

Species that can fit: Parrot, Cockatiel, Mini Macaws, Cockatoos, Lories, and other pets like rabbits, kittens, puppies, etc.

Colour: Sea Green

Carrying technique: Backpack

Material: Polyester and scratch-proof premium material

Resistant: Anti-byte and scratch

Size: 31.8 x 25.4 x 41.9 centimeters

Weight: 7 kg

BURAQ Bird Carrier Backpacks Astronaut Space Transparent Capsule Breathable Airline-Approved, Ventilated Bag for Travel, Hiking and Outdoor for Birds Puppies & Cats (SEA Green)
47% off 1,599 2,999
Buy now

4. TAIYO PLUSS DISCOVERY Bird Carrier

This stylish side-hanging or back-hanging bird carrier travel bag is a perfect gift for your birds while you travel. The bag lets you easily sling it on your shoulders. Its wider view reduces the bird's stress and allows your pet to enjoy the outside scenario. It is a popular choice because of its excellent ventilation.

Specifications

Brand: TAIYO PLUSS

Species that can fit: Parrot, Conures, Cockatiels, Mini Macaws, small Cockatoos, lories, and other similar parrot-sized birds.

Colour: Transparent + Black

Carrying technique: Shoulder sling

Material: Nylon + Plastic

Resistant: Anti-byte and scratch

Size: 40L x 22W x 23H centimeters

Weight: 1 kg

TAIYO PLUSS DISCOVERY® Bird Carrier, Size: (40X22X23 CM) (LXWXH), Bird Carrier Travel Bag, Lightweight Transparent Breathable Portable Outdoor Travel Tote Bag With Wooden Stand, Suitable For budgies, lovebirds, conure, cockatiel
46% off 4,099 7,598
Buy now

5. ABONERY Bird Travel Bag Portable Bird Parrot Carrier Transparent Breathable Travel Cage

This portable travel cage is a perfect product that comes with a food bowl and a water bottle for your pet. It also features a standing perch for your bird. It is popular for all these features and robust material design. It also receives high customer ratings. It also has an anti-grab side mesh and an excellent vent for easy breathing. It has a visible area from both sides.

Specifications

Brand: ABONERY

Species that can fit: Parrot, Conures, Cockatiels, Mini Macaws, small Cockatoos, lorries, etc.

Colour: Transparent + Gray

Carrying technique: Shoulder sling

Material: Nylon + Polyester

Resistant: Anti-byte and scratch

Size: 17.3'' L x 10.6'' W x 13.3'' H

Weight: 2.14 kg

ABONERY Bird Travel Bag Portable Bird Parrot Carrier Transparent Breathable Travel Cage, Lightweight Bird Carrier with Food Bowl and Water Bottle
13,778
Buy now

6. Rypet Bird Carrier Backpack Parrot Portable Breathable Bag

It is another stylish, trendy, durable, and lightweight bird carrier that is an excellent choice to carry your bird pet when you are on a journey or a small trip. It has sufficient side ventilation for smooth airflow. All total, there are nine ventilation holes. This backpack is easy to clean. It also comes with a transparent broader front vision. It is lightweight and easy to carry.

Specifications

Brand: Rypet

Species that can fit: Parrots, small Cockatoos, Conures, Cockatiels, Mini Macaws, and other small birds.

Colour: Transparent + Light green

Carrying technique: Backpack

Material: Polyester Stainless Steel Cotton Plastic

Resistant: Anti-scratch

Size: 16'' L x 10.5'' W x 11.5'' H

Weight: 1.10 kg

Rypet Bird Carrier Backpack Parrot Portable Breathable Bag Pet Bird Lightweight Travel Cage with Standing Perch and Stainless Steel Tray
30% off 12,018 17,169
Buy now

7. Bird Travel Carrier, Portable Outgoing Small Animal Carrier

This bird carrier has a Hedgehog design to carry your bird while you travel. This bird carrier bag is safer and more durable. It has a mesh-like design on both sides that allows airflow. Depending on your animal size, you must pay attention to the bag size. It features excellent side ventilation and is easy to carry.

Specifications

Brand: Bird Travel

Species that can fit: Parrots, small Cockatoos, Conures, Cockatiels, Mini Macaws, and other small birds.

Colour: Transparent + Light green

Carrying technique: Shoulder sling

Material: Polyester

Resistant: Anti-tear

Size: 8'' L x 7.1'' W x 6.7'' H

Weight: 160 g

Bird Travel Carrier, Portable Outgoing Small Animal Carrier for Guinea Pig Hamster Rat Chinchillas Hedgehog Sugar Glider Parrot Reptile, Breathable Mesh Window Travel Bag with Detachable Strap Zipper
2,954
Buy now

8. NESTKART Birds Carrier Cage Shoulder Bag Pet Parrot Travel Breathable Backpack Green

It is another stylish, trendy, durable, and breathable bird carrier. It comes with a standing perch. This backpack design has a sturdy handle and a detachable bottom mat. Overall, it is easy to clean. Its stunning colour and excellent build quality make it a unique choice.

Specifications

Brand: NESTKART

Species that can fit: Parrot, small Cockatoos, Conures, Cockatiels, Mini Macaws, etc.

Colour: Green

Carrying technique: Backpack

Material: Polyester + Plastic

Resistant: Anti-scratch

Size: 8'' L x 5'' W x 13'' H

Weight: 850 g

NESTKART Birds Carrier Cage Shoulder Bag Pet Parrot Travel Breathable Backpack Green
43% off 3,999.99 6,999
Buy now

9. PET Carrier Bird Travelling Bag

It is another stylish, durable, and robust design bird carrier. It also comes with a detachable bottom that makes it easier to clean. You can carry this backpack in metros, buses, trains, or malls. This multipurpose bird carrier has a front mesh through which your bird can see the scene outside. The ventilation feature is given through mesh attached to the carrier.

Specifications

Brand: PET Carrier

Species that can fit: Parrot, small Cockatoos, Conures, Cockatiels, Mini Macaws, etc.

Colour: Blue + Black

Carrying technique: Backpack

Material: Polyester

Resistant: Anti-scratch

Size: 31.8 x 25.4 x 41.9 centimeters

Weight: 750 g

PET Carrier Bird Travelling Bag
12% off 3,500 3,999
Buy now

10. GAH Parrot Carrier Backpack Small Animals Transport Bird Travel Bag Red

This bird carrier is very robust & is a perfect travel companion to bring your bird pets on your journey. Its removable cozy mat is easy to clean and lets your loving bird enjoy it inside. It features a transparent front for a better view. But its ventilation is slightly less compared to other carriers in this list.

Specifications

Brand: GAH

Species that can fit: Parrot, small Cockatoos, Conures, Cockatiels, Mini Macaws, etc.

Colour: Red + Black

Carrying technique: Backpack

Material: Canvas

Resistant: Anti-scratch or anti-tear

Size: 27 x 32 x 44 centimeters

Weight: 290 g

GAH Parrot Carrier Backpack Small Animals Transport Bird Travel Bag Red
17% off 6,948 8,338
Buy now

Price of birds carriers at a glance:

ProductPrice
KiiDAS Pet Bird Carrier Parrots Backpack for Travelling HikingRs. 9,619
NATLIS Breathable Birds Cum Cat Carrier Shoulder Bag for Parrot & Small BirdsRs. 1,899
BURAQ Bird Carrier Backpacks Astronaut Space Transparent Capsule Breathable Airline-ApprovedRs. 1,519
TAIYO PLUSS DISCOVERY® Bird CarrierRs. 4,099
ABONERY Bird Travel Bag Portable Bird Parrot Carrier Transparent Breathable Travel CageRs. 11,795
Rypet Bird Carrier Backpack Parrot Portable Breathable BagRs. 12,018
Bird Travel Carrier, Portable Outgoing Small Animal CarrierRs. 3,421
NESTKART Birds Carrier Cage Shoulder Bag Pet Parrot Travel Breathable Backpack GreenRs. 3,999
PET Carrier Bird Travelling BagRs. 3,500
GAH Parrot Carrier Backpack Small Animals Transport Bird Travel Bag RedRs. 6,948

Best value for money

NATLIS Breathable Birds Cum Cat Carrier Shoulder Bag for Parrots & Small Birdsis the best value for money because it is cost-effective. It provides all premium-quality bird carrier features like a transparent cover, wide-angle view, breathable ventilation, etc. It can also absorb sweat and relieve the pressure from your back.

Best overall product

TAIYO PLUSS DISCOVERY Bird Carrieris the best overall because it comes under a mid-range budget with a premium material design, standing perch, wide-angle view, durable, lightweight, anti byte and scratch-proof, and easy to carry.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular orderofpriority.

Best birds carriers in India

What is the use of standing perch?

What is the use of ventilation holes?

What features must we look for in a bird carrier?

What should be the ideal weight of your bird carrier bag?

What is the use of a detachable mat in a bird carrier?

