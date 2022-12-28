10 best birds carriers in India: A buying guide

Birds carriers make life simple for people with birds as pets during travel.

If you have a bird as your pet, you obviously cannot hold it in your hands. Thus, you need to purchase the best bird carrier so that your lovely and caring bird does not get hurt during the travel. We all love our pets as they become a part of our family. So, if we travel somewhere, we ensure to keep them safe with us & carry them with comfort by leveraging a backpack or hanging bird carrier. According to a research report, the bird carrier and bags market is growing from 116 million USD in 2022 to 251 million USD (projection) by 2032. This fact shows the demand for bird carrier bags and backpacks. Without further ado, let's jump into the list of the best bird carriers that you can buy. How to find the best bird carrier bags to keep your bird pet safe? To purchase the best bird carrier bags at a reasonable price, you should determine the size of the pet first. Then, based on your colour, comfort, & design, you should look out online. Amazon is a marketplace where you can search for your preferred bird carrier bags. 10 best bird carriers you can buy 1. KiiDAS Pet Bird Carrier Parrots Backpack for Travelling Hiking It tops the list because of its stylish design, easy-to-carry backpack, and robust build quality. Your bird will feel at home inside this bird carrier. This breathable, wear-resistant large mesh area bird carrier is perfect for hiking and travelling. It also has a secure chest buckle for more security and carrying comfort. Specifications Brand: KiiDAS Species that can fit: Cockatiel, Parrot, Pigeon, Caciques, Mini Macaws, Small Cockatoos, Lories, etc. Colour: Light gray Carrying technique: Backpack Material: Polyester Resistant: Wear and anti-byte Size: 32 x 29 x 39.5 cm Weight: 1.68 kg

2. NATLIS Breathable Birds Cum Cat Carrier Shoulder Bag for Parrot & Small Birds It is another stylish and comfortable bird carrier with an exterior breathable, transparent cover. It is popular because of its ventilation holes and ergonomic design; & allowing your bird to see the whole scenery. This bird carrier can absorb sweat and relieve the pressure from your back to provide you comfort. Specifications Brand: NATLIS Species that can fit: Cockatiel, Parrot, Pigeon, Mini Macaws, Cockatoos, Lories, etc. Colour: Green Carrying technique: Backpack Material: Polyester Resistant: Anti-byte Size: 40 x 20 x 32 cm Weight: 490 g

3. BURAQ Bird Carrier Backpacks Astronaut Space Transparent Capsule Breathable Airline-Approved This stylish bird carrier bag looks like a space capsule that makes you feel that your bird is safe. It comes with a transparent broader vision with 19 vent holes. Its side vents make smoother air circulation within the bag. It is easy to clean. It has a more visible area for birds. The build quality is premium. Specifications Brand: BURAQ Species that can fit: Parrot, Cockatiel, Mini Macaws, Cockatoos, Lories, and other pets like rabbits, kittens, puppies, etc. Colour: Sea Green Carrying technique: Backpack Material: Polyester and scratch-proof premium material Resistant: Anti-byte and scratch Size: 31.8 x 25.4 x 41.9 centimeters Weight: 7 kg

4. TAIYO PLUSS DISCOVERY Bird Carrier This stylish side-hanging or back-hanging bird carrier travel bag is a perfect gift for your birds while you travel. The bag lets you easily sling it on your shoulders. Its wider view reduces the bird's stress and allows your pet to enjoy the outside scenario. It is a popular choice because of its excellent ventilation. Specifications Brand: TAIYO PLUSS Species that can fit: Parrot, Conures, Cockatiels, Mini Macaws, small Cockatoos, lories, and other similar parrot-sized birds. Colour: Transparent + Black Carrying technique: Shoulder sling Material: Nylon + Plastic Resistant: Anti-byte and scratch Size: 40L x 22W x 23H centimeters Weight: 1 kg

5. ABONERY Bird Travel Bag Portable Bird Parrot Carrier Transparent Breathable Travel Cage This portable travel cage is a perfect product that comes with a food bowl and a water bottle for your pet. It also features a standing perch for your bird. It is popular for all these features and robust material design. It also receives high customer ratings. It also has an anti-grab side mesh and an excellent vent for easy breathing. It has a visible area from both sides. Specifications Brand: ABONERY Species that can fit: Parrot, Conures, Cockatiels, Mini Macaws, small Cockatoos, lorries, etc. Colour: Transparent + Gray Carrying technique: Shoulder sling Material: Nylon + Polyester Resistant: Anti-byte and scratch Size: 17.3'' L x 10.6'' W x 13.3'' H Weight: 2.14 kg

6. Rypet Bird Carrier Backpack Parrot Portable Breathable Bag It is another stylish, trendy, durable, and lightweight bird carrier that is an excellent choice to carry your bird pet when you are on a journey or a small trip. It has sufficient side ventilation for smooth airflow. All total, there are nine ventilation holes. This backpack is easy to clean. It also comes with a transparent broader front vision. It is lightweight and easy to carry. Specifications Brand: Rypet Species that can fit: Parrots, small Cockatoos, Conures, Cockatiels, Mini Macaws, and other small birds. Colour: Transparent + Light green Carrying technique: Backpack Material: Polyester Stainless Steel Cotton Plastic Resistant: Anti-scratch Size: 16'' L x 10.5'' W x 11.5'' H Weight: 1.10 kg

7. Bird Travel Carrier, Portable Outgoing Small Animal Carrier This bird carrier has a Hedgehog design to carry your bird while you travel. This bird carrier bag is safer and more durable. It has a mesh-like design on both sides that allows airflow. Depending on your animal size, you must pay attention to the bag size. It features excellent side ventilation and is easy to carry. Specifications Brand: Bird Travel Species that can fit: Parrots, small Cockatoos, Conures, Cockatiels, Mini Macaws, and other small birds. Colour: Transparent + Light green Carrying technique: Shoulder sling Material: Polyester Resistant: Anti-tear Size: 8'' L x 7.1'' W x 6.7'' H Weight: 160 g

8. NESTKART Birds Carrier Cage Shoulder Bag Pet Parrot Travel Breathable Backpack Green It is another stylish, trendy, durable, and breathable bird carrier. It comes with a standing perch. This backpack design has a sturdy handle and a detachable bottom mat. Overall, it is easy to clean. Its stunning colour and excellent build quality make it a unique choice. Specifications Brand: NESTKART Species that can fit: Parrot, small Cockatoos, Conures, Cockatiels, Mini Macaws, etc. Colour: Green Carrying technique: Backpack Material: Polyester + Plastic Resistant: Anti-scratch Size: 8'' L x 5'' W x 13'' H Weight: 850 g

9. PET Carrier Bird Travelling Bag It is another stylish, durable, and robust design bird carrier. It also comes with a detachable bottom that makes it easier to clean. You can carry this backpack in metros, buses, trains, or malls. This multipurpose bird carrier has a front mesh through which your bird can see the scene outside. The ventilation feature is given through mesh attached to the carrier. Specifications Brand: PET Carrier Species that can fit: Parrot, small Cockatoos, Conures, Cockatiels, Mini Macaws, etc. Colour: Blue + Black Carrying technique: Backpack Material: Polyester Resistant: Anti-scratch Size: 31.8 x 25.4 x 41.9 centimeters Weight: 750 g

10. GAH Parrot Carrier Backpack Small Animals Transport Bird Travel Bag Red This bird carrier is very robust & is a perfect travel companion to bring your bird pets on your journey. Its removable cozy mat is easy to clean and lets your loving bird enjoy it inside. It features a transparent front for a better view. But its ventilation is slightly less compared to other carriers in this list. Specifications Brand: GAH Species that can fit: Parrot, small Cockatoos, Conures, Cockatiels, Mini Macaws, etc. Colour: Red + Black Carrying technique: Backpack Material: Canvas Resistant: Anti-scratch or anti-tear Size: 27 x 32 x 44 centimeters Weight: 290 g

Price of birds carriers at a glance:

Product Price KiiDAS Pet Bird Carrier Parrots Backpack for Travelling Hiking Rs. 9,619 NATLIS Breathable Birds Cum Cat Carrier Shoulder Bag for Parrot & Small Birds Rs. 1,899 BURAQ Bird Carrier Backpacks Astronaut Space Transparent Capsule Breathable Airline-Approved Rs. 1,519 TAIYO PLUSS DISCOVERY® Bird Carrier Rs. 4,099 ABONERY Bird Travel Bag Portable Bird Parrot Carrier Transparent Breathable Travel Cage Rs. 11,795 Rypet Bird Carrier Backpack Parrot Portable Breathable Bag Rs. 12,018 Bird Travel Carrier, Portable Outgoing Small Animal Carrier Rs. 3,421 NESTKART Birds Carrier Cage Shoulder Bag Pet Parrot Travel Breathable Backpack Green Rs. 3,999 PET Carrier Bird Travelling Bag Rs. 3,500 GAH Parrot Carrier Backpack Small Animals Transport Bird Travel Bag Red Rs. 6,948

Best value for money NATLIS Breathable Birds Cum Cat Carrier Shoulder Bag for Parrots & Small Birdsis the best value for money because it is cost-effective. It provides all premium-quality bird carrier features like a transparent cover, wide-angle view, breathable ventilation, etc. It can also absorb sweat and relieve the pressure from your back. Best overall product TAIYO PLUSS DISCOVERY Bird Carrieris the best overall because it comes under a mid-range budget with a premium material design, standing perch, wide-angle view, durable, lightweight, anti byte and scratch-proof, and easy to carry.