10 best cat scratchers to keep your feline happy

Published on Feb 27, 2023





Summary: Keep your cat happy and your furniture scratch-free with our list of the top 10 best cat scratchers, handpicked to suit every type of feline personality.

A designated cat scratcher can help prevent your personal belongings and stuff from getting ruined.

As a cat parent, you know how important keeping your furry friend happy and healthy is. One of the ways to do that is by providing them with a good cat scratcher. It keeps your cat's claws in check and provides them with a designated spot to scratch, saving your furniture from their claws. However, with so many cat scratchers on the market, choosing the right one for your feline friend can be overwhelming. That's why we've compiled a list of the top 10 cat scratchers for every type of cat. To create this list, we considered various factors, including the scratcher's size, durability, materials used, and whether it would suit different cat personalities. We considered the needs of both playful kittens and mature senior cats to ensure there's something for everyone. So, whether you have an energetic kitten who loves to play or an older cat who needs a comfortable spot to lounge, we've got you covered. Check out our top 10 cat scratchers to find the perfect fit for your feline friend. Product Descriptions: 1. Callas RioAndMe Cat scratcher bed The Callas RioAndMe Cat scratcher bed perfectly suits your cat's scratching needs. This cat scratcher encourages your feline to scratch on it rather than on your furniture. It is made of high-quality materials and comes with a cosy bed on the top, providing a comfortable spot for your cat to lounge or rest. Specifications: Material: Compressed wood and Sisal rope Colour: Cream Hanging toy available Height: 48cm

Pros Cons Provides a designated scratching spot for your cat Sisal rope may unravel with excessive scratching Includes a cosy bed on the top for your cat to relax Made of high-quality materials

2. Pets Company Cat scratcher The Pets Company Cat scratcher is a great way to keep your cat entertained and away from your furniture. This cat scratcher comes with a hanging toy, which will keep your furry friend engaged for hours. The scratcher is made of high-quality material and has a durable construction that can withstand your cat's sharp claws. It is compact in size and can be easily placed anywhere in your home, making it an ideal choice for cat owners living in small spaces. Specifications: Material: Corrugated Paper and Sisal Rope 58cm long Wall hanging scratching post

Pros Cons Includes catnip Hanging post may detach with excessive play Durable and compact Requires no assembly

3. Nobleza Reversible Cat scratcher The Nobleza Reversible Cat scratcher is a must-have for cat owners looking for a durable and eco-friendly scratcher. Made of high-quality, recyclable corrugated cardboard, this scratcher offers your feline friend a comfortable and safe scratching experience. It is reversible, which means you can use both sides of the scratcher, extending its lifespan. The scratcher's unique design includes a curved shape that enables your cat to stretch and play, making it an excellent choice for keeping your cat active and healthy. Specifications: Material: Recyclable Corrugated Cardboard No assembly required Dimensions ‎25.4 x 19.05 x 35.56 cm

Pros Cons Unique curved shape encourages stretching and play Some cats may prefer sisal or carpet material Lightweight and easy to move

4. ATMAH Sisal Cat scratcher The ATMAH Sisal Cat scratcher is a great choice for cats who love to scratch and claw. Made of high-quality sisal material, this scratcher offers a durable and comfortable scratching surface that satisfies your cat's natural urge to scratch. It features a sturdy base that prevents wobbling or tipping over during use, making it safe for your cat to scratch. The scratcher's compact size and stylish design make it a perfect addition to any room in your home. Specifications: Dimensions: ‎30 x 40 x 30 cm Weight: 350g No assembly required Material: Sisal

Pros Cons Made of high-quality and durable sisal material Limited scratching surface area Sturdy base prevents wobbling or tipping over

5. Goofy Tails Bone Shape Cat scratcher The Goofy Tails Bone Shape Cat scratcher is a unique and fun scratcher that your cat will love. The bone-shaped design offers a comfortable scratching surface that helps satisfy your cat's natural urge to scratch and claw. Made of high-quality cardboard material, this scratcher is durable and long lasting, as well as eco-friendly and recyclable. Its lightweight and compact design makes it easy to move around and store in any room in your home. Specifications: Dimensions: 48 x 22.9 x 6.6 cm Weight: 430 g Material: Cardboard No assembly required

Pros Cons Unique and fun bone-shaped design May not be suitable for larger cats Eco-friendly and recyclable Provides a comfortable scratching surface for cats

6. Kiki & Pooch Cat scratcher The Kiki & Pooch Cat scratcher is an eco-friendly cardboard scratcher that provides a great outlet for cats to sharpen their claws and stretch their muscles. It features a unique design with a ringing ball that adds an element of playfulness to the scratcher, keeping your cat entertained for hours. The scratcher comes with a packet of catnip to entice your cat to use it. Specifications: Material: Cardboard Dimensions: 22 x 12 x 7 cm Weight: 410g Included: 1 catnip packet

Pros Cons Eco-friendly and recyclable material Only suitable for kittens and small cats Comes with catnip for added attraction Unique design with ringing ball

7. Avenue Multi-Use Cat scratcher The Avenue Multi-Use Cat scratcher is a versatile scratcher that provides multiple options for your cat to scratch, play, and lounge. It can be laid flat for horizontal scratching, or attached to the wall with an easy-to-peel adhesive backing for vertical scratching, providing various scratching angles. The scratcher is made with high-quality materials and fits any home décor. Specifications: Material: Wool, cotton, sisal Dimensions: 22 x 12 x 7 cm Weight: 496g Included: Adhesive backing for vertical scratching

Pros Cons Sturdy and durable construction Not washable Adhesive backing for vertical scratching Wool, cotton, and sisal for comfortable scratching

8. Foodie Puppies Cat scratcher The Foodie Puppies Cat scratcher provides your feline friend with a cosy space to play and scratch. This scratcher is made with high-quality materials to ensure its durability and longevity. It can be laid flat for lounging, hung on the wall, or folded to attach to corners for the ultimate scratching experience. Specifications: Material: Sisal Dimensions: 15 x 5 x 5 cm Weight 100g

Pros Cons Foldable design suitable for lounging and scratching Wall hanging straps not sturdy Protects corners of furniture

9. WildStyle Pets Scratching Pad Cat scratcher The WildStyle Pets Scratching Pad Cat scratcher is a unique horizontal scratcher that helps to satisfy your cat's natural scratching instincts while keeping its claws healthy. Made with high-quality, eco-friendly materials, this scratcher features a stylish design that will complement any home decor. It also has a non-slip base that provides stability during use. Specifications: Material: Cotton and Wood Type: Horizontal scratcher Weight: 650g

Pros Cons Horizontal scratcher suitable for cats of all sizes and ages Cotton is not as durable as sisal Eco-friendly, non-toxic materials Non-slip base provides stability during use

10. Mats Avenue Scratch Pad The Mats Avenue Scratch Pad is a handcrafted cat scratcher designed to meet your cat's scratching needs. It is made with high-quality natural sisal material that is both eco-friendly and long-lasting. The honey-coloured scratch pad is 30x30 cm, making it perfect for small spaces. This cat scratcher also comes with 5-gram catnip leaves set, keeping your cat interested in the scratch pad for longer. It is a great way to keep your cat entertained and prevent them from scratching your furniture. Specifications: Material: Natural Sisal Size: 30x30 cm Set Includes: 1 Scratch Pad and 5-gram Catnip Leaves

Pros Cons Handmade with natural and eco-friendly sisal material May not be suitable for larger cats or cats that prefer vertical scratching surfaces Comes with a 5-gram catnip leaves set to keep cats interested Small size is perfect for small spaces

Top features of the products

Products Material Types Additional Features Callas RioAndMe Scratching Post Compressed wood and Sisal rope Vertical cat scratcher bed Hanging toy and plush bed Pets Company Cat scratcher Corrugated Paper and Sisal Rope Wall hanging scratching post Catnip included Nobleza Reversible Cat scratcher Recyclable Corrugated Cardboard Cat scratcher house Catnip included, Reversible ATMAH Sisal Cat scratcher Sisal Mat PVC rubber anti-skid backing Goofy Tails Bone Shape Cat scratcher Cardboard Mat Catnip included, Reversible Kiki & Pooch Cat scratcher Cardboard Cat scratcher toy Catnip and ringing bell included Avenue Multi-Use Cat scratcher Wool, cotton, sisal Mat or wall hanging scratching pos Adhesive backing for vertical scratching Foodie Puppies Cat scratcher Sisal Mat or corner cat scratcher toy Can be folded or laid flat WildStyle Pets Scratching Pad Cat scratcher Cotton and Wood Horizontal scratching pole No staple pins used for additional safety Mats Avenue Scratch Pad Sisal Mat Catnip included

Best value for money The Kiki & Pooch Cat scratcher Cardboard with Ringing Bell is the best value for money product. It is affordable and has many features that make it a worthwhile purchase. The corrugated cardboard material is eco-friendly and can withstand prolonged scratching. The addition of a ringing bell makes it more interactive and appealing to cats. It is also easy to assemble and can be set up in minutes, making it a convenient option for cat owners. Overall, the Kiki & Pooch Cat scratcher Cardboard with Ringing Bell provides great value for money without compromising quality or durability. Best overall product The Foodie Puppies Cat scratcher Hanging Board is the best overall product in the cat scratcher category. It has a unique design can be hung on a wall or door, making it a space-saving option for smaller homes. The sisal rope surface is ideal for cats who prefer scratching on rougher surfaces, and the attached dangling toy adds an element of playfulness. The scratcher board is also durable and can withstand prolonged use, making it a long-lasting investment. Overall, the Foodie Puppies Cat scratcher Hanging Board provides a great combination of features, making it the best overall product in the category. How to find the perfect cat scratcher There are a few key features to consider when choosing a cat scratcher. First, the material should be durable and able to withstand prolonged use. Sisal rope and corrugated cardboard are popular choices, as they are both sturdy and eco-friendly. Next, consider the size and shape of the scratcher. Cats prefer to scratch at an angle, so a slanted or curved scratcher board may be more appealing to them. It is also important to choose a scratcher that is appropriate for the size and breed of your cat. Finally, consider additional features such as hanging toys or interactive elements that may make the scratcher more appealing to your cat. Considering these factors, you can find the perfect cat scratcher that provides both entertainment and a practical solution for your furry friend's needs.

