10 best diapers for dogs: From potty training to senior years

What is the average price range of dog diapers in India?
- Dog diapers in India can range from ₹150 to ₹1,500, depending on the type of diaper and the pack size. Washable diapers are generally more expensive than disposable ones.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
As a dog owner, keeping your pet clean and comfortable is a top priority. And if you're dealing with a puppy or an older dog, accidents can happen. That's where diaper for dogs come in handy. Whether you're potty training your new pup or managing incontinence in your senior dog, the right diaper can make all the difference. But with so many options on the market, choosing the best one for your dog can be overwhelming. That's why we've compiled a list of the top 10 diapers for dogs. Our expert recommendations are based on comfort, absorbency, and durability, ensuring you can find the perfect diaper for your dog’s needs.
Product Descriptions:
1. Barkbutler x Fofos Disposable Female Dog Diapers
Barkbutler x Fofos Disposable Female Dog diapers are designed for female dogs in heat, dealing with excitable urination, or incontinence. They are made of high-quality materials that are ultra-soft, comfortable, and offer superior protection for your pet. With their secure fit and adjustable tabs, these diapers prevent leakage, so your dog can move around freely and comfortably.
Specifications:
Pack: 16 pieces
Gender: Female
Size: 25-33cm
Type: Disposable
Adjustable tabs: Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Adjustable tabs ensure a secure fit
|The disposable design can be less environmentally friendly than reusable options
|Comes in a convenient pack of 16 pieces
|Ultra-soft and comfortable
2. Barkbutler x Fofos Disposable Male Dog Diaper
Barkbutler x Fofos Disposable Male Dog diapers are perfect for male dogs dealing with incontinence, excitable urination, or in heat. These diapers provide ultra-protection with high-quality absorbent fabric and secure fit, ensuring your pet stays dry and comfortable. With their adjustable tabs, these diapers provide the perfect fit for your dog's waist, and their disposable design makes them convenient and easy to use.
Specifications:
Pack: 10 pieces
Gender: Male
Size: 24-41cm
Material: High-quality absorbent fabric
Adjustable tabs: Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes in a convenient pack of 10 pieces
|The disposable design can be less environmentally friendly than reusable options
|Made of high-quality and absorbent fabric
|Adjustable tabs ensure a secure fit
3. Simple Solution True Fit Disposable Dog Diapers
Simple Solution True Fit Disposable Dog diapers are super absorbent and feature wetness indicators, leak-proof protection, and adjustable fur-friendly fasteners that provide a comfortable and secure fit for your furry friend. With their ability to absorb liquid quickly, these diapers provide long-lasting dryness that keeps your dog feeling fresh and clean.
Specifications:
Pack: 12 pieces
Gender: Female
Size: Large-XL (46-69cm waist)
Material: Super absorbent fabric
Adjustable fasteners: Yes
Wetness indicator: Yes
Leak-proof protection: Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Adjustable fur-friendly fasteners provide a comfortable and secure fit
|May not fit smaller dogs with waist sizes below 46cm
|Wetness indicator shows when it's time to change the diaper
4. Fuz Bigaza Washable Diapers
Fuz Bigaza Washable Dog Diaper Male is a set of three reusable and washable belly bands for male dogs. These bands are designed to be highly absorbent, making them ideal diaper for puppies and senior dogs with incontinence issues. They are made from a high-quality, durable material that withstands multiple washes. The Fuz Bigaza washable dog diapers come in a beautiful sea-coloured design so your dog can stay dry in style!
Specifications:
Waist Size: 31-43cm
Type: Washable
Quantity: 3
Material: High-quality and durable fabric
|Pros
|Cons
|Washable and reusable
|Requires frequent washing
|Highly absorbent
|May not be suitable for heavy incontinence
|Made of durable material
5. KUTKUT Washable Female Dog Diaper
The KUTKUT washable dog diapers are reusable dog pads for periods. This super-absorbent and comfortable menstruation pant is large with an adjustable waist of 42-60cm, making it suitable for most female dogs. The pant is washable and reusable, making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution. It is made with high-quality material that is soft, breathable, and comfortable for your dog to wear. The diaper also features an elastic waistband and adjustable Velcro closures, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit.
Specifications:
Type: Washable Female Dog Diaper
Size: Large
Adjustable Waist: 42 - 60cm
Closure: Velcro
|Pros
|Cons
|Reusable and eco-friendly
|May need to be changed frequently during heavy bleeding
|Super absorbent and comfortable
|Adjustable waist for a secure fit
6. TRIXIE Protective Diaper Nappy Pants
The TRIXIE Protective Diaper Nappy Pants for Dogs are washable pants designed to keep your pet dry and comfortable during their period or toilet training. The dog pads for periods come in small to medium sizes, fitting waist sizes of 32-39cm. They are made from a soft, lightweight fabric that allows for breathability, while the elastic band around the waist and legs ensures a secure fit. They are a great alternative to disposable diapers, and they can be reused many times, saving you money in the long run.
Specifications:
Size: Small to Medium (32-39cm waist)
Material: Soft and lightweight fabric
Features: Elastic band for a secure fit, washable and reusable
|Pros
|Cons
|Washable and reusable
|May not provide as much absorbency as disposable options
|Elastic band ensures a secure fit
|Comes with 3 spare pads
7. Emily Pets Disposable Puppy Dog Diaper
Emily Pets Disposable diapers for puppies are the perfect solution for pet owners looking for an easy-to-use and hygienic way to keep their puppies clean and dry. Made from soft and breathable cotton, these diapers are comfortable for your pets and can be easily disposed of after use. These diapers are ideal for use during potty training, for pets with incontinence, or those in heat. The medium size fits a waist size of 28-38cm.
Specifications:
Type: Disposable
Size: Medium
Waist size: 28-38cm
Material: Cotton
Suitable for: Potty training, incontinence, heat
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use and dispose
|May not fit all dogs
|Suitable for incontinence, potty training, and dogs in heat
|Soft and comfortable
8. TRIXIE Disposable Diapers for Male Dogs
TRIXIE Disposable Diapers for Male Dogs are an ideal solution for male dogs experiencing urinary incontinence, excitable urination, or traveling. These diapers are designed to fit comfortably and snugly, ensuring your dog stays dry and comfortable all day. The disposable design of these diapers makes them a convenient choice for pet owners on the go, while their high absorbency ensures that your dog is protected from leaks.
Specifications:
Type: Disposable
Ideal for male dogs
Specially designed to fit comfortably and securely
Highly absorbent to protect against leaks
Perfect for urinary incontinence, excitable urination, or traveling
Available in a pack of 12
Size: 38-58 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Disposable design for convenience
|Might require additional securing
|Highly absorbent to protect leaks
|Perfect for long travels
9. Qpets Reusable Female Dogs Diapers
The Qpets Reusable diaper for dogs with 3 Absorption Cotton Pads are a great solution for female dogs that need a little extra protection. These reusable doggy diapers are made with breathable fabric and three absorbent cotton pads, providing your pet a comfortable and convenient way to stay dry and clean. The diapers are easy to wash and can be reused multiple times, making them a cost-effective solution for pet owners.
Specifications:
Size: XL (40-50cm)
Material: Breathable Fabric
Includes: 3 Absorption Cotton Pads
Closure: Velcro
|Pros
|Cons
|Reusable and cost-effective
|May not fit all dog breeds or body types
|Includes 3 absorbent cotton pads
|Limited range of sizes
|Velcro closures for a secure and adjustable fit
10. Dono Disposable Male Dog Wraps
The Dono Disposable Male Dog Wraps are a pack of 14 highly absorbent and leak-proof dog diapers for male dogs. The non-slip design ensures the diapers stay in place, and the elastic edges provide a comfortable and secure fit. These disposable diapers are ideal for dogs with incontinence, excitable urination, or male marking. The super absorbent core quickly locks in moisture and controls odour, keeping your home clean and fresh. The convenient adhesive strips make it easy to secure diapers, and the breathable material ensures that your dog is comfortable and cool.
Specifications:
Pack of 14 disposable male dog wraps
Non-slip design with elastic edges for a secure fit
Super absorbent core locks in moisture and controls odour
Ideal for dogs with incontinence, excitable urination, or male marking
Adhesive strips for easy and secure attachment
Breathable material for comfort and ventilation
Fits 15-81cm waists
|Pros
|Cons
|Elastic edges for secure fit for a wide range of sizes
|Adhesive strips can be difficult to remove
|Super absorbent core
|Not eco-friendly
|Breathable material for comfort
Top 3 features of the products
|Products
|Waist Size
|Type
|Gender
|Barkbutler x Fofos Disposable Female Dog diapers
|25-33cm
|Disposable
|Female
|Barkbutler x Fofos Disposable Male Dog Diaper
|24-41 cm
|Disposable
|male
|Simple Solution True Fit Disposable Dog diapers
|46-69 cm
|Disposable
|Female
|Fuz Bigaza Washable Diapers
|31 -43 cm
|Washable, Reusable
|male
|KUTKUT Washable Female Dog Diaper
|42- 60 cm
|Washable, Reusable
|Female
|TRIXIE Protective Diaper Nappy Pants
|32-39 cm
|Washable, Reusable
|Female
|Emily Pets Disposable Puppy Dog Diaper
|28-38 cm
|Disposable
|unisex
|TRIXIE Disposable Diapers for Male Dogs
|28- 38 cm
|Disposable
|male
|Qpets Reusable Female Dogs Diapers
|40-50 cm
|Washable, Reusable
|Female
|Dono Disposable Male Dog Wraps
|15- 81 cm
|Disposable
|male
Best value for money:
The Fuz Bigaza Washable Diapers are the best value for money among the products listed. These reusable diaper for dogs are not only budget-friendly but also come in a pack of three, making them a cost-effective solution for pet parents in the long run. With an adjustable design, these diapers can fit various sizes, and their waterproof and leakproof material ensures that they keep your furry friend clean and dry. The durability of these diapers means you don't have to keep repurchasing, and their eco-friendly nature adds to their overall value.
Best overall product:
The Dono Disposable Male Dog Wraps are the best overall product among the options available. With a comfortable and secure fit, these wraps provide superior protection against leakage, making them ideal for long-term use. Their breathable and absorbent material keeps your pet dry and comfortable, and their adjustable design fits various sizes. The unique wetness indicator lets you know when it's time for a change, making the Dono wraps a convenient and user-friendly option.
How to find the perfect dog diaper?
Choosing the right dog diaper can be challenging, but it's essential to consider your pet's needs when making your decision. When choosing the right dog diaper, it is essential to consider your pet's size, breed, and individual needs. If you're looking for a cost-effective and eco-friendly option, the Fuz Bigaza Washable Diapers are an excellent choice. These reusable diaper for dogs offer an adjustable fit, are waterproof and leakproof, and come in a pack of three, providing value for your money. On the other hand, if you prioritize superior protection and convenience, the Dono Disposable Male Dog Wraps are the best overall option. With a breathable and absorbent design, adjustable fit, and wetness indicator, they offer unbeatable protection and are easy to use.
|Product
|Price
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Look for features such as adjustable waistbands, leak-proof barriers, and breathable fabrics. Some diapers also have additional features such as odour control and wetness indicators.
Both disposable and washable dog diapers can be effective, but washable ones are eco-friendlier and more cost-effective in the long run. Disposable diapers are more convenient for travel or when a dog is experiencing diarrhoea.
Some of India's newest releases in the dog diaper category include the Joy Pet Products Reusable Dog Diaper, priced at ₹499, and the BINGPET Male Dog diapers, priced at ₹599 for a pack of three.