Sunday, Dec 18, 2022
10 Best dog biscuits & cookies to buy in 2022

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 18, 2022 13:20 IST
Summary:

If you are looking for the Best Biscuits & Cookies For Dogs, you have come to the right place. Looking for the Best Dog Biscuits & Cookies? Check this list out where we have curated the perfect list of Best Biscuits & Cookies For Dogs to have daily. 

product info
Top 10 Best Dog Biscuits & Cookies

Here is a list of the Best Dog Biscuits & Cookies that are now on the market in India. This is the right place to start your search for cookies that your furry friend would love.

Additionally, we include key details about each Cookie & Biscuit, including its quality, taste, digestibility, nutritional benefits, cost, and how it stacks up against its rivals. So, here are the Best Dog Biscuits & Cookies.

How to find the best dog biscuits & cookies?

Here are a few things to look for when choosing the best dog biscuits and cookies:

  • Ingredients: Make sure the ingredients list is short and easy to understand. Avoid any biscuits or cookies that contain artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.
  • Texture: Your dog should be able to easily bite and chew the biscuit or cookie. Avoid any that are too hard or break easily.
  • Size: Choose a biscuit or cookie that is an appropriate size for your dog. Too small and they may choke on it, too large and they may not be able to eat it properly.
  • Flavor: Dogs have different flavor preferences, so choose a biscuit or cookie that your dog is likely to enjoy. You may need to try a few different types before you find the perfect one.

Top 10 Best Dog Biscuits & Cookies

1. Heads Up For Tails Dog Biscuits Non-Veg - Treats Cookies

The Heads Up For Tails chicken and cheese biscuits are perfect for training your dog. Made with real chicken and cheese ingredients, these oven-baked biscuits are easy to digest and available in multiple flavors and sizes. Suitable for small, medium, and large dogs, these biscuits are a great way to treat your furry friend.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Heads Up For Tails
  • Flavor: Chicken, Cheese
  • Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description): All Life Stages
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Biscuit
  • Specific Uses For Product: Training
  • Breed Recommendation: Large Breeds
  • Item Weight 320 Grams
cellpic
Heads Up For Tails Dog Biscuits Non Veg - Treats Cookies (320 Gms Each, Chicken & Cheese) -Pack of 2
5% off 418 440
Buy now

2. Dear Paws Classic Cookies Treats for Adult Dogs 

The Barkhouse Chronicles Classic Cookies are the perfect choice for adult dogs who love dry biscuits and cookies. Made with high-quality ingredients and no preservatives, these cookies are 100% digestive friendly and available in a variety of delicious flavors including chicken, mutton, egg, and veg. With added carbs, fiber, and minerals, these cookies are also a great way to boost your dog's immunity.

Specifications

  • Brand: Barkhouse Chronicles
  • Flavor: Assorted
  • Age Range (Description): Adult
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Biscuits
  • Net Quantity: 900.0 grams
cellpic
Dear Paws Classic Cookies Treats for Adult Dogs | High Protein Biscuits | Rich with Fibers & Minerals (Assorted) - 900g
25% off 299 399
Buy now

3. Nootie Freshly Baked Real Chicken and Peanut Butter Cookie/Biscuits for All Life Stages of Dogs

Nootie Chicken Flavored Biscuits are the perfect snack or training treat for your dog! Made with 100% human-grade ingredients and fortified with vitamins and minerals, these biscuits are sure to keep your furry friend happy and healthy. 

The crunchy texture also helps remove plaque and tartar build-up, keeping your dog's teeth healthy and clean. Suitable for all age groups and breed sizes, Nootie Chicken Flavored Biscuits are a must-have for any pet parent! 

Specifications

  • Brand: Nootie
  • Flavor: Chicken
  • Age Range (Description): All Life Stages
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Biscuits
  • Specific Uses For Product: Training, Oral Health
  • Item Weight 1 Kilogram
cellpic
Nootie Freshly Baked Real Chicken and Peanut Butter Cookie/Biscuits for All Life Stages of Dogs, (1kg)
230
Buy now

4. Pets Real Mutton Dog Biscuits, Mutton Flavour, Dog Treats and Cookies

Pets Adult Dog Training Non-vegetarian Dry Food is a high-quality food designed to provide your dog with the nutrients they need to stay healthy and active. This food is made with real mutton and is perfect for dogs who are being trained or who need a little extra energy. This food comes in a 1 kg bag and is available in a variety of flavors. 

Specifications

  • Brand: Pets
  • Flavor: Mutton
  • Diet Type: Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description): Adult
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Dry
  • Specific Uses For Product: Training
  • Item Weight 1 Kilograms
cellpic
Pets Real Mutton Dog Biscuits, Mutton Flavour, Dog Treats and Cookies 1 Kg
44% off 225 399
Buy now

5. Chewers Oven Baked Assorted Dog Biscuits

Chewers are the perfect treat for your dog, no matter what their age or size. Made with only the finest ingredients, these oven-baked biscuits are packed with protein and essential vitamins and minerals to help keep your furry friend healthy and active. Whether you're using them for training, as a reward, or just to show your pup some extra love, Chewers are sure to please.

Specifications

  • Brand: Chewers
  • Flavor: Other
  • Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian
  • Age Range (Description): Adult
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Wafer
  • Specific Uses For Product: Training, Active, Reward, Teeth, Treat
  • Special Ingredients: Chicken
  • Item Weight: 1 kg
cellpic
Chewers Oven Baked Assorted Dog Biscuits, Contains Real Chicken, Mutton, Egg, Milk, Cheese & Strawberry, Dog Treat 1 Kg
225
Buy now

6. Sage Square Freshly Oven Baked Crunchy Real Chicken Dog Biscuits

Sage Square Chicken Biscuits are the perfect treat for your pup! Made with 100% natural ingredients, these biscuits are human-grade and free from GMOs, preservatives, and artificial colorings. The delicious chicken flavor will have your dog begging for more, and the slow oven-baked process makes them crunchy and easily breakable. Enriched with vitamins and minerals, Sage Square Chicken Biscuits are perfect for dogs of all ages and sizes.

Specifications

  • Brand: Sage Square
  • Flavor: Chicken
  • Age Range (Description): All Life Stages
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Biscuit
  • Specific Uses For Product: Training
  • Item Weight 500 Grams
cellpic
Sage Square Freshly Oven Baked Crunchy Real Chicken Dog Biscuits, Cookies Treat for Dogs, Puppy (500grm)
20% off 199 249
Buy now

7. set pet Milk Biscuits for Dogs & Cats

Looking for an all-natural and healthy treat for your dog? Look no further than set pet milk sticks! Made with only the finest ingredients, these milk sticks are perfect for training your dog or simply as a healthy snack. These sticks come in a convenient 2-pack and are recommended for all breed sizes.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Generic
  • Flavor: Milk
  • Age Range (Description): All Life Stages
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Stick
  • Specific Uses For Product: Training/ food
  • Breed Recommendation All Breed Sizes
  • Item Weight: 2 Packets of 500gm each
cellpic
set pet Milk Biscuits for Dogs & Cats, High Calcium & Fiber cookies good for Bones & Teeth Health Combo (500gm+500gm) Milk Dog Treat
42% off 189 325
Buy now

8. Heads Up For Tails Yummy In My Tummy Real Chicken Dog Biscuits For All Life Stages

Heads Up For Tails Chicken dry dog food is made with only the finest ingredients, this food is perfect for all life stages and is great for training. Each 320-gram tin contains plenty of food to keep your pup happy and healthy.

Specifications

  • Brand: Heads Up For Tails
  • Flavor: Chicken
  • Age Range (Description): All Life Stages
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Dry
  • Specific Uses For Product: Training
  • Package Information: Tin
  • Item Weight: 320 Grams
cellpic
Heads Up For Tails Yummy In My Tummy Real Chicken Dog Biscuits For All Life Stages - Gluten Free - 320g
5% off 209 220
Buy now

9. Purepet Milk Flavour, Real Chicken Biscuit, Dog Treats For All Life Stages

PUREPET Milk Flavored Dog Biscuits are made with real chicken as the #1 ingredient, these crunchy biscuits are not only delicious but also help remove plaque and reduce tartar build-up. Plus, the combination of Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids promotes lustrous skin and coat. Fortified with vitamins and minerals, PUREPET Dog Biscuits are available in 100% Veg, Chicken, Mutton, and Milk flavors and are sure to keep your pet active and healthy.

Specifications

  • Brand: PUREPET
  • Flavor: Milk
  • Age Range (Description): All Life Stages
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Dry
  • Specific Uses For Product: Oral Health
  • Breed Recommendation: All Breed Sizes
  • Item Weight: 905 Grams
cellpic
Purepet Milk Flavour, Real Chicken Biscuit, Dog Treats For All Life Stages - Jar, 905g
12% off 264 300
Buy now

10. Nootie assorted Flavor Cookies, Freshly Baked

Nootie's Assorted Dog Cookies are a delicious and nutritious treat for your four-legged friend! Made with all-natural, human-grade ingredients, these cookies are packed with flavor and nutrition. Your dog will love the variety of flavors in each pack, and you'll love knowing that you're giving them a healthy snack!

Specifications

  • Brand: Nootie
  • Flavor: Red-chicken -Green-veg -White-calcium/milk -Yellow-Egg
  • Target Species: Dog
  • Item Form: Chips
  • Item Weight: 1000 Grams
cellpic
Nootie assorted Flavor Cookies Freashly Baked, 1Kg Pack
230
Buy now

Best value for money

Sage Square Freshly Oven Baked Crunchy Real Chicken Dog Biscuits are the most value for money amongst the bunch. It is because of the value it offers along with the quality, taste, and cost-effectiveness. It also looks the most premium among the affordable ones. 

Best overall

Purepet Milk Flavour, Real Chicken Biscuit, and Dog treats are nutritious and packed with flavor. They're also low in calories, making them a great choice for dogs of all sizes and ages. Plus, they're affordable and easy to find - you can buy them online or at your local pet store. So why wait? Give your dog the treat they deserve.

Price list of the best flea spray for dogs

S.noProductPrice
1.Heads Up For Tails Dog Biscuits Non-Veg - Treats Cookies Rs. 405
2.Dear Paws Classic Cookies Treats for Adult Dogs  Rs. 299  
3.Nootie Freshly Baked Real Chicken and Peanut Butter Cookie/Biscuits for All Life Stages of Dogs Rs. 230  
4.Pets Real Mutton Dog Biscuits, Mutton Flavour, Dog Treats and Cookies Rs. 225  
5.Chewers Oven Baked Assorted Dog Biscuits Rs. 225  
6.Sage Square Freshly Oven Baked Crunchy Real Chicken Dog Biscuits Rs. 199
7.set pet Milk Biscuits for Dogs & Cats Rs. 189  
8.Heads Up For Tails Yummy In My Tummy Real Chicken Dog Biscuits For All Life Stages Rs. 209  
9.Purepet Milk Flavour, Real Chicken Biscuit, Dog Treats For All Life Stages Rs. 255  
10.Nootie assorted Flavor Cookies Freshly Baked Rs. 190 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

