10 best dog houses in 2022

Best dog houses in India

Here is a list of the Best Dog Houses available in India. This is the right place to start your search for Dog Houses that look premium and are affordable. Additionally, we evaluate the necessary details about each Dog House, including its quality, use case, looks, ease of use, cost, and how it stacks up against its rivals. So, ready to dive in? How to find the best dog house? There are a few things to consider when choosing a dog house: Size: The dog house should be big enough for your dog to stand up, turn around, and lie down comfortably. But it shouldn't be too big, or your dog might get cold in the winter.

The dog house should be big enough for your dog to stand up, turn around, and lie down comfortably. But it shouldn't be too big, or your dog might get cold in the winter. Insulation: A well-insulated dog house will keep your dog warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

A well-insulated dog house will keep your dog warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Material: The material of the dog house will affect its durability, ability to insulate, and ease of cleaning.

The material of the dog house will affect its durability, ability to insulate, and ease of cleaning. Ventilation: Good ventilation keeps the dog house from getting too stuffy.

Good ventilation keeps the dog house from getting too stuffy. Ease of assembly: Some dog houses are assembled, while others come in pieces, and you must put them together. If you choose a dog house to assemble, make sure it's not too difficult. Top 10 best dog houses 1. Mellifluous Toy Breed Dogs and Cat Foldable House Mellifluous's unique, foldable pet beds are made of the softest velvet and come in a luxurious red-black colour. They are lightweight and perfect for small spaces; your pet will love snuggling up in them. What more? They are also easy to clean and machine washable. Specifications: Brand: Mellifluous

Material: Velvet

Colour: Red-Black

Style: Foldable, Unique

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 41 x 44 x 45 Centimeters

Item Weight: 1.31 Kilograms

2. little dove Pet Teepee Dog(Puppy) & Cat Bed - Portable Pet Tents & Houses for Dog(Puppy) & Cat This product is the perfect way to add enrichment for your pets while providing a stylish and unique look to your home. The portable and versatile design can be used indoors and outdoors and is perfect for any space. Your pet will love spending time in its new home, and you will love the peace of mind that comes with knowing they are safe and happy. Specifications: Brand: Little dove

Material: Pine, Canvas, Cotton

Colour: Beige

Style: Portable, Unique

Target Species: Cat, Dog

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 49 x 49 x 49 Centimeters

Item Weight: 898 g

3. Aspen Pet Petbarn Dog House Looking for a comfortable and spacious home for your pet? The Petmate Barnhome III is perfect for your furry friend! Made from high-quality plastic, this pet shelter is durable and easy to clean. It features rear air ventilation, a rain-diverting rim, and a raised interior floor to keep your pet dry and comfortable. Assembly is required, though. Specifications: Brand: Petmate

Material: Plastic

Colour: Black

Style: Unique

Assembly Required: Yes

Item Dimensions LxWxH 67.3 x 45.7 x 41.9 Centimeters

Item Weight 4 kg 380 g

4. Pet Playpen Foldable Gate for Dogs This Gupamiga pet fence is the perfect solution for giving your small or medium-sized dog or rabbit a safe and spacious play area indoors or outdoors. The plastic panels are double thick for durability, and the smooth, burr-free design is safe for your pet's paws. The playpen is easy to set up and can be used indoors with the suction cup bottom or outdoors with sharp nails. Please clean the playpen after using it outdoors, and do not let children touch the nails. Specifications: Colour Black

Brand Gupamiga

Material Plastic

Style Modern

Shape Square

Item Weight 7 kg 580 g

5. PawHut Wicker Dog House The Pawhut blue rattan dog bed is a stylish and comfortable place for your furry friend to rest, rain or shine. Made with a steel frame and all-weather PE rattan, it's perfect for your patio, porch, or sunroom. The included soft padded cushion will surely be a hit with your pup, and the elevated design keeps them off the ground and away from moisture. With a weight capacity of 110 pounds, it's perfect for small to medium-sized dogs. Specifications: Brand: Pawhut

Material: PE Rattan, Steel

Colour: Blue

Assembly Required: Yes

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 97.8 x 69.2 x 73 Centimeters

6. Feline Ruff Home Sweet Home Looking for a place for your furry friend to call their own? Look no further than the Feline Ruff Home Sweet Home Pop-Up Cat Cube! This collapsible indoor cat house is the perfect hideaway cave for your dog or other pets. Covered in a soft, plush fabric, this pet bed provides a cosy and comfortable place for your furry friend to rest and relax. With easy assembly and no tools required, the Feline Ruff Pop-Up Cat Cube is the perfect solution for your pet's needs. Specifications: Brand: Feline Ruff

Colour Pop-Up Cube: GRAY

Style: Compact

Assembly Required: Yes

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 43.2 x 43.2 x 43.2 Centimeters

Item Weight: 150 g

7. Mellifluous Soft Velvet Cave House Bed Mellifluous pet products are the perfect combination of comfort and style. These velvet pet beds are soft and cosy while also trendy and modern. The small size is ideal for cats and dogs, and the brown-cream colour is neutral and stylish. The product care instructions are machine wash, and hand washes only. The item's weight is 1.42 kilograms. The manufacturer is Mysense, and the country of origin is India. Specifications: Brand: Mellifluous

Breed Recommendation: Small

Material: Velvet

Product Dimensions: 58L x 58W x 46Th Centimeters

Fill Material: Velvet

Item Weight: 1 kg 420 g

8. Aivituvin Cat/Doghouse Outdoor and Indoor This sturdy, grey Aivituvin cat house is perfect for any feline friend. At 9.07 kilograms, it weighs enough to stay put, but assembly is required. Aivituvin is a professional pet product manufacturer with 15 years of experience, so you can trust their products to be of the utmost quality. Sharing beautiful moments with your puppy is easy with the Aivituvin Cat House! Specifications: Brand: Aivituvin

Colour: Grey

Style: Sturdy

Assembly Required: Yes

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 75.9 x 48 x 66 Centimeters

Item Weight: 9.07 Kilograms

9. Fooubaby Cat Tent Pop-Up Cat House Whether your pet likes to play or lounge around, the Foubaby Black Net and Silver Edge Tent is the perfect place for your furry friend to call their own. This pet tent is made of a net fabric and reinforced with a steel wire to ensure it's sturdy and durable. The small size is suitable for one pet, and the black net and silver edge design will look great in any home. The Foubaby Black Net and Silver Edge Tent is easy to assemble and comes with a carrying bag for easy storage. Specifications: Colour: Black Net and Silver Edge

Brand: Fooubaby

Closure Type: Zipper

Assembly Required: Yes

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 3.05 x 1.6 x 1.27 Meters

Item Weight: 449 g

10. Shark-Shaped House Pet Bed The Oxford cloth and premium fleece brushed fabric used to create the Sanvpwsan pet bed are odourless, tasteless, and comforting. It is simple to maintain and clean. The bottom is constructed with an anti-skid and moisture-proof material to keep dogs secure and comfortable. It is a couch that doubles as a pet bed and can be folded up to make a sweet pet tent or a closed bed. It is well-crafted and has a sturdy construction. Specifications: Brand: Sanvpwsan

Material: Pp cotton plush fabric fleece microsuede oxford

Colour: Grey

Style: Characters

Target Species: Cat, Dog

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 29.5 x 37.8 x 8 Centimeters

Item Weight: 440 g

Price list

S.no Product Price 1. Mellifluous Toy Breed Dogs and Cat Foldable House Rs. 1,345.63 2. little dove Pet Teepee Dog(Puppy) & Cat Bed - Portable Pet Tents & Houses for Dog(Puppy) & Cat Rs. 8,378.00 3. Aspen Pet Petbarn Dog House Rs. 19,768.00 4. Pet Playpen Foldable Gate for Dogs Rs. 30,874.00 5. PawHut Wicker Dog House Rs. 21,055.00 6. Feline Ruff Home Sweet Home Rs. 2,422.00 7. Mellifluous Soft Velvet Cave House Bed Rs. 1,545.13 8. Aivituvin Cat/Doghouse Outdoor and Indoor Rs. 32,153.00 9. Fooubaby Cat Tent Pop-Up Cat House Rs. 6,418.00 10. Shark-Shaped House Pet Bed Rs. 4,245.00

Best value for money The Mellifluous Toy Breed Dogs and Cat Foldable House offers the best value of the bunch. It provides high quality, practicality, and comfort for a reasonable price. Even among the less expensive ones, it seems to be of superior quality. Best overall However, the Pet Playpen Foldable Gate for Dogs has to be the ultimate winner. This product delivers a complete package, from superior quality to comfort. It is the best item on this list overall due to its functionality, high quality, and customizability.