10 Best dog puppy food to buy in 2022

Published on Dec 18, 2022





Summary: If you are looking for the best food for dogs online, you have come to the right place. Check our carefully prepared list below to select the best option for your pet.

10 Best Dog Puppy Food

Finding the best food for your dog or puppy is very challenging. Although you may find several options online, ensuring the best option for your favourite dog or puppy is a bit challenging. Here is a list of the best dog or puppy food on Amazon. These products are carefully chosen as per customer review and their efficacy. You may find the best option among them that your beloved dog or puppy will love. You will also find the key details about each food, including its quality, taste, digestibility, nutritional benefits, cost, and how it stacks up against its rivals. How to find the best dog or puppy food? Dog food comes in many different types and brands. It can be difficult to determine which food is best for your pup. Here are a few tips to help you choose the best food for your pup: 1. Research the different types of foods available. Check out what brands or foods the owners of the same breed are buying and whether the dogs enjoy the food. Always read customer reviews on Amazon and check the ratings of the products before buying them. 2. Ask your veterinarian for recommendations. Your vet can recommend a food that is right for your pup based on their health and needs. 3. Consider your pup's age. Puppies have different nutritional needs than adult dogs. Make sure to choose a food appropriate for your pup's age. 4. Read the labels. Not all dog foods are created equal. Be sure to read the labels on the food you are considering to make sure it meets your pup's needs. 5. Try different brands. Just like people, dogs have different preferences. You may need to try a few different brands before finding one your pup loves. Top 10 best dog puppy food 1. Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy PEDIGREE Chicken Flavoured Dry Dog Food is a balanced meal for your puppy. It contains 24% crude protein, 10% crude fat, and 5% crude fibre. This dog food provides strong muscles, bones, and teeth and a healthier and shinier coat. It also ensures optimal digestion of nutrients and supports natural defences. PEDIGREE Puppy Dry Dog Food is developed by experts at the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition and is ideal for pugs, beagles, labradors, golden retrievers, and German shepherds. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Age range (description): Baby

Target species: Dog

Item form: Dry

Item Weight: 1.2kg

2. Meat Up Puppy Dry Dog Food, Chicken Flavor Meat Up formula is made with chicken and is rich in nutrients like DHA, omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, and probiotics, which all support optimal development, healthy skin and coat, and digestive health. Plus, it includes antioxidants for better overall health and strong immunity. Complete and balanced, this puppy food has all the vitamins and minerals your growing pup needs. Specifications: Brand: Meat Up

Flavour: Chicken

Age range (description): Puppy

Target species: Dog

Item form: Dry

Item weight: 6kg

3. Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food Drools Chicken Dog Food is a great way to ensure your puppy gets all the nutrients needed to grow up healthy and strong. Real chicken is the number one ingredient, and the food also contains a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to keep your pup's bones and digestive system healthy. The kibble is specially designed to help reduce tartar build-up, and the food is also highly palatable and easy for your pet to digest. Specifications: Brand: Drools

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Age range (description): Baby

Target species: Dog

Item form: Dry

Item weight: 4.2kg

4. Purepet Chicken & Vegetable Puppy Dry Dog Food Purepet chicken-flavoured dry food is the perfect way to provide complete and balanced nutrition for your growing puppy. With the proper ratio of protein and fat, this highly palatable food will help your puppy grow and develop while supporting its digestive system and keeping it healthy. Essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants promote growth and immunity in your pet, making Purepet the perfect choice for all breed sizes. Specifications: Brand: PUREPET

Flavour: Chicken

Age range (description): Puppy

Target species: Dog

Item form: Dry

Item Weight: 2.2kg

5. Royal Canin Mini Puppy Dry Dog Food, Meat Flavour Royal Canin's Meat dry food is formulated to meet the specific needs of small-breed puppies; this food is packed with nutrients to support your puppy's natural defences and oral health. As you know, puppies can be fussy eaters, so Royal Canin has ensured that this food is packed with flavour. So give your puppy the best start in life with Royal Canin. Specifications: Brand: Royal Canin

Flavour: Meat

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Age range (description): Baby

Target species: Dog

Item form: Dry

Special ingredients: Chicken

Item weight: 800g

6. IAMS Proactive Health Chicken Flavor Puppy Dry Food for Large Breed Dogs Only IAMS Chicken Puppy Dry Dog Food is a premium food tailored to large breed puppies' unique needs. It is packed with nutrients to support strong bones and healthy joints and promote natural defence with added Vitamin E. The crunchy kibbles help to reduce plaque build-up and support healthy teeth, and the beet pulp and prebiotic FOS promote healthy digestion. Specifications: Brand: IAMS

Flavour: Chicken

Age range (description): Puppy

Target species: Dog

Item form: Dry

Item weight: 3kg

7. Drools Focus Puppy Super Premium Dry Dog Food Every pet owner wants what's best for their pet, and Drools delivers this complete and balanced chicken-flavoured food. Made with real chicken as the number one ingredient, it provides your dog with high-quality protein to remain healthy. Whole grains like rice and oats in this dog food help absorb essential nutrients and improve the dog's digestive system. The presence of Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, Biotin, zinc, and Vitamin E, ensures good health for your dog's skin and coat. The natural ingredients in this product will help your dog derive the best health benefits. Specifications: Brand: Drools

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: Vegetarian

Age range (description): Baby

Target species: Dog

Item form: Dry

Item weight: 4.09kg

8. Chappi Puppy Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Milk Flavour Puppies have delicate tummies and need a balanced, nutritious diet to support their growth. Chappi Puppy food is made with chicken and contains the fibre, vitamins, and minerals puppies need for a healthy start in life. Chappi is a complete and balanced food suitable for all breeds of puppies, from Pugs to German Shepherds. Formulated by the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, Chappi Puppy Food is the perfect food to help your beloved pet grow up healthy and strong. Specifications: Brand: Chappi

Flavour: Chicken

Age range (description): Puppy

Target species: Dog

Item form: Dry

Item weight: 3kg

9. Purina SUPERCOAT Puppy All Breed Dry Dog Food Puppies need tailored nutrition to help them grow into healthy dogs. Purina Supercoat Puppy food is formulated to provide everything your puppy needs to develop its brain and vision, build strong teeth and bones, and maintain a strong immune system. With 26% protein and 12% fat, this food is also tailored for all puppy dog breeds. Plus, it's natural, with no artificial colours or flavours. Specifications: Brand: Purina

Flavour: Chicken

Age range (description): Puppy

Target species: Dog

Item form: Dry

Item weight: 3kg

10. Himalaya Healthy Chunk Pet Food For Young Dogs Himalaya Healthy Chunk Pet Food's chicken chunks are a great way to improve your baby dog's immune system health. These chicken chunks, made with all-natural ingredients, are a healthy and delicious way to keep your baby dog happy and healthy. With a net quantity of 3kg, this bag of chicken chunks will keep your baby dog happy and healthy for a long time. Specifications: Brand: Himalaya

Flavour: Chicken

Age range (description): Baby

Target species: Dog

Item form: Chunks

Item weight: 3kg

Best value for money Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy is the best value for money among all products mentioned above. It offers great taste, nutrition, and digestibility. It also helps build natural defences against diseases. This awesome product has been developed with your puppy's healthy growth in mind. That is why at this price, you get 24% crude protein, 5% crude fibre and around 10% fat for your puppy to help it gain health and stamina. Plus, it is a product of Pedigree, a brand well-known for the quality of dog food it makes. Best overall However, if it comes to the overall winner, it has to be the chicken-flavoured Meat Up Puppy Dry Dog Food. This product is a full package; from premium quality to amazing nutritional benefits, it offers everything your favourite little puppy needs to grow into a strong and healthy dog gradually. The probiotics in the product help build a strong gut, while the omega 3 and 6 fatty acids make its skin and fur healthier. This product is an offering from the Meat Up brand, which is famous for the pet food it makes. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy ₹ 292 2. Meat Up Puppy Dry Dog Food, Chicken Flavor ₹ 739 3. Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food ₹ 629 4. Purepet Chicken & Vegetable Puppy Dry Dog Food ₹ 305 5. Royal Canin Mini Puppy Dry Dog Food, Meat Flavour ₹ 675 6. IAMS Proactive Health Chicken Flavor Puppy Dry Food for Large Breed Dogs Only ₹ 1,002 7. Drools Focus Puppy Super Premium Dry Dog Food ₹ 1,691 8. Chappi Puppy Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Milk Flavour ₹ 535 9. Purina SUPERCOAT Puppy All Breed Dry Dog Food ₹ 803 10. Himalaya Healthy Chunk Pet Food For Young Dogs ₹ 750

