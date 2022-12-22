10 best guinea pig cages in 2022

Best Guinea Pig Cages in India

Guinea pigs are adorable and beloved pets, making them the perfect companion for any home. Finding the right enclosure for your guinea pig is essential for their health and safety, but knowing which model is the most suitable for you can be challenging. To make your search easier, we have compiled a list of the ten best guinea pig cages in 2022. Our selection of featured cages of varying sizes, materials, and price points for every guinea pig owner. Whether on a budget or looking for a luxurious home for your furry friend, you can find the perfect cage here! How to find the best guinea pig cage? Finding the best guinea pig cage for your furry friends is crucial to guinea pig care. Not only should the cage provide enough space for them to roam, but it should also be safe and easy to clean. Here are some tips to consider when selecting the perfect guinea pig cage: • First, look for a spacious cage that allows your guinea pig to move around, climb, and explore, along with plenty of room for a food and water dish. The cage should also provide enough air circulation and privacy. • Second, look for a cage made of robust and durable material with a non-toxic coating and rust-proof wire. Ensure the cage has sturdy locks and a good roof to protect your guinea pig from potential predators. • Third, ensure the bottom of the cage is lined with absorbent bedding that is easy to remove for cleaning. Avoid using cedar and pine, as these are toxic for guinea pigs. • Last but not least, consider your budget. Plenty of affordable options are available, so you don’t have to break the bank to find the best guinea pig cage for your pet. Top 10 best guinea pig cages 1. Sevvy's Iron Mesh Pet Cage With Sevvy's compact pet cage, you can create your pet environment with metal wire grids made from alloy steel, iron, and metal. The product includes cable ties to build doors and ramps or reinforce the structure.Quick and easy to assemble, you can watch your puppies, hamsters, guinea pigs, and rabbits from all angles. Plus, you'll have plenty of fun watching them play in their self-made pet home! Specifications: • Brand: Sevvy • Material: Alloy Steel, Iron, Metal • Style: Compact • Closure Type: Tie • Item Weight: 4 kg 280 g

2. Savic Martha Double Hamster & Guniea Pigs Cage The MARTHA Cage from Savic is the perfect hamster home. It includes everything you need to give your furry friend an unforgettable living experience! With a huge size of 46.5cm x 29.5 cm x 26.5cm and 9.5mm bar spacing, your hamster will have plenty of space to explore and play. The large lower area and base allow your pet to frolic freely, while the easy-to-move design with two large handles ensures you can take the cage with you wherever you go. It also features a door for easy access. Specifications: • Manufacturer: ‎Savic • Product Dimensions: ‎25 x 35 x 20 cm • Item Weight: 1 kg 500 g

3. Guinea Habitat Plus Guinea Pig Cage The MidWest Homes for Pets guinea pig cage is designed with convenience and peace of mind. Made of alloy steel, this cage is durable and sturdy and provides 8 square feet of living area for your guinea pig. The removable wire mesh top, PVC-lined canvas bottom, and 14-inch high sides offer secure and convenient access and protection for your guinea pig's sensitive feet. This guinea pig cage is easy to assemble, requires no tools, and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Specifications: • Brand: MidWest Homes for Pets • Target Species: Guinea Pig • Product Dimensions: 119.4L x 35.6W x 61H Centimeters • Material: Alloy Steel • Specific Uses For Product: Indoor or outdoor use • Item Weight: 5 kg 670 g

4. The Pets Company Double Door Folding Metal Cage The Pets Company double-door cage is an excellent choice for the indoor keeping of tiny animals such as guinea pigs, ferrets, rabbits, and chinchillas. It's built of rigid plastic and aluminium and has a detachable and washable composite plastic tray for fast and simple cleanup. It has two slide-bolt locks on each door for added safety and security. This cage folds flat for simple storage and travel and measures 60L × 46W x 8H centimetres. With The Pets Company's double-door cage, you may have peace of mind knowing your pet is safe and secure. Specifications: • Brand: The Pets Company • Target Species: Guinea Pig, Ferret, Rabbit, Dog, Chinchilla • Product Dimensions: 60L x 46W x 8H Centimeters • Material: Plastic, Metal • Specific Uses For Product: Indoor • Item Weight: 6 kg 700 g

5. Puppy Royal Cage This unique, 1-level cage from Taiyo Pluss Discovery is perfect for small animals like guinea pigs and small dogs. Made with durable materials, it measures 25L x 30W x 25H centimetres, making it easy to store. Easy to use and clean, this beautiful pink coloured cage is an excellent addition to your petting space. Weighing just 500 grams and made in India, it comes with a 1-count package that you can use for exceptional convenience. With this fantastic product from Taiyo Pluss Discovery, your pets will surely enjoy their home! Specifications: • Brand: Taiyo Pluss Discovery • Target Species: Guinea Pig, Dog • Product Dimensions: 25L x 30W x 25H Centimeters • Special Feature: Easy to Clean, Easy to Use • Item Weight: 500 g

6. RvPaws Cage House Our RvPaws metal dog crate is the perfect choice for your small pet. Assembly is a breeze - no tools required - and it folds flat for easy storage. The one-piece sides and top increase ventilation and visibility, and the removable tray is composite plastic and can be easily washed for convenience. An easy-entry front and full door complete this comprehensive package, perfect for indoor, outdoor, or behavioural needs. Specifications: • Brand: RvPaws • Product Dimensions: 46L x 30W x 37H Centimeters • Material: Metal • Specific Uses For Product: Outdoor, Behavior, Indoor • Item Weight: 3 kg 500 g

7. Savic Martha Hamster & Guniea Pigs Cage The MARTHA cage by Savic is the perfect solution for your hamster. This large cage includes a house, two platforms, a ladder, a bowl, an exercise wheel, and a bottle, giving your pet everything they need to be happy and healthy. The cage has plenty of room for your pet to move around at 46.5cm x 29.5 cm x 26.5cm with 9.5mm bar spacing. Moreover, the cage has a large lower base and two handles, making it easy to move around. The large door also provides easy access to your hamster. Specifications: • Manufacturer: ‎Savic • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 25 x 35 x 20 Centimeters • Item Weight: 1 kg 200 g

8. Eiiel Guinea Pig Cage This Eiiel guinea pig and hamster cage provides a safe and comfortable home for your small pet. Made from durable plastic, this cage features a divider space to create two separate living areas for two small animals of the same species. An integrated 5.9-inch barrier prevents guinea pig litter from entering the other side, and the textured bottom provides traction and comfort for their delicate feet. The simple setup process requires no tools, and velcro tabs allow for easy dismantling and storing when needed. Specifications: • Brand: Eiiel • Target Species: Guinea Pig, Hamster • Material: Plastic • Number of Levels: 1

9. Space Organiser Pet Iron Mesh Cage This modern and stylish white Metal Space Organiser is ideal for pet owners. This fence has metal wire grids cut into various forms to be used as a pet cage for multiple animals, such as puppies, hamsters, guinea pigs, and rabbits. It has been designed with accessible assembly features and includes a wooden hammer and illustrative instructions to assist you during the assembly process. The package also includes cable ties that allow DIY expandable features allowing extending your playpen to bigger spaces or multiple cabinets quickly. Specifications: • Brand: Space Organiser • Colour: White • Material: Metal • Product Dimensions: 35L x 35W x 35H Centimeters • Style: Modern • Product Weight: 9.5 kg

10. Auel Portable Pet Hamster Cage This Auel all-life-stage bowl is the perfect travel-friendly size. It is small and cute, making it easy to carry along. Its transparent material is surprisingly durable and won't break easily, giving you peace of mind. The bowl also includes a heel, kettle, and bowl, making feeding convenient and hassle-free. The transparent PVC bottom can also be detached from the wire when unused, making it space-efficient and perfect for any living environment. Get this all-life-stage bowl today and make meal and snack time enjoyable! Specifications: • Brand Generic • Age Range (Description) All Life Stages • Size(LxWxH): Approx. 23x18x17.5 cm • Material: PVC • Item Weight: 450 g

Product Price Sevvy Iron Mesh Pet Cage ₹ 3,299 Savic Martha Double Hamster & Guniea Pigs Cage ₹ 3,705 Guinea Habitat Plus Guinea Pig Cage ₹ 24,581 The Pets Company Double Door Folding Metal Cage ₹ 2,103 Puppy Royal Cage ₹ 2,740 RvPaws Cage House ₹ 1,199 Savic Martha Hamster & Guniea Pigs Cage ₹ 3,135 Eiiel Guinea Pig Cage ₹ 16,495 SPACE ORGANISER Pet Iron Mesh Cage ₹ 3,299 AUEL Portable Pet Hamster Cage ₹ 1,842

Best value for money RvPaws Cage House offers the best value of the bunch. It is because it provides High quality, Comfort, and Benefits for a reasonable price. Even among the less expensive ones, it seems to be of superior quality. Best overall On the other hand, Savic Martha Hamster & Guniea Pigs Cage needs to be the overall winner. This product provides a comprehensive package, from exceptional quality to cost-effectiveness. It is the best item on our list regarding quality, functionality, and appearance.