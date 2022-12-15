10 Best small animals houses & habitats in 2022

Best small animals houses and habitats in india

Introduction Here is a curated list of the Best Small Animals Houses and Habitats that are now on the market in India, making it easier for you to choose in terms of quality, ease of use, comfortable, and affordable. Additionally, we include necessary details about each product, including its quality, use case, looks, ease of use, cost, and how it stacks up against its rivals. So read on to find your pet a cosy new home! How to find the best small animals houses and habitats for your pet? Here are a few tried and tested tips:

Consider your pet’s needs Each type of small animal has different housing requirements. For example, rabbits need a larger home with plenty of space to run and play, while a hamster can be content in a smaller cage. Think about your pet’s individual needs when choosing a housing option. Choose a housing option that is easy to clean Small animals can be messy, so choosing a housing option that is easy to clean is crucial. Consider cages with removable bottom panels or litter boxes that can be quickly scooped out. Make sure the housing is well-ventilated Most animals need fresh air to stay healthy, so make sure the housing you choose is well-ventilated. Avoid plastic cages that do not have adequate ventilation. Choose a housing option that is the right size It’s essential to choose a housing option that is the right size for your pet. Your pet will feel cramped and uncomfortable if the housing is too small. Conversely, they may have difficulty finding food and water if the accommodation is too large. Top 10 Best Small Animals Houses & Habitats 1. YKD Chinchilla Wood House with Platform This wooden pet house is made of premium skimmed pine-fir wood, providing pets with a natural sense of security. The main body of the house has a platform to facilitate pets to climb in and out. The roof can be used as a habitat, adding cloth cushions or putting food on the roof. The house is 11.4 x 7.48 x 7.48 inches (L x W x H), the door is 3.93 x 4.33 inches (W x H), and the hole is 3.14 inches (Diameter). Specifications: Manufacturer: ‎YKD Pet

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 19 x 19 x 29 Centimeters

Item Weight: 771 g

2. Homeya small animal pet bed, sleeping house habitat The homeya pet bed is perfect for your small furry friends! Made of high-quality flannelette, it is soft and comfortable for your pet to sleep in. The anti-slip bottom surface prevents the bed from shifting and moving, even on hardwood floors. The cute cartoon design is sure to be a hit with your pet, and the large entrance is perfect for any small pet to enter and exit. The entire bed is machine washable for easy cleaning. Specifications: Brand: HOMEYA

Special Feature: Easy to Clean, Anti-Slip, Easy to Use

Material: Flannelette

Target Species: Hedgehog, Guinea Pig, Mouse, Rabbit, Chinchilla, Hamster

Colour: Blue

3. Myidea guinea pig nest If you're looking for a high-quality, comfortable pet bed for your small animal, look no further than the MYIDEA pet bed! Made from a soft velvet blend and plush fill material, this bed is perfect for your hedgehog, guinea pig, cat, dog, or chinchilla. It features a cute cartoon animal design in a bright crocodile colour and is easy to clean with a removable cushion pad. Your pet will love snuggling up in their new MYIDEA pet bed! Specifications: Brand: MYIDEA

Material: Velvet Blend, Plush

Fill Material: Cotton

Target Species: Hedgehog, Guinea Pig, Cat, Dog, Chinchilla Colour: Crocodile

4. Outing man mini gat tent outdoor playpen The Outing man pet sun tent is perfect for everyday use on your deck, lawn, balcony, and more, allowing cats and other small pets to safely enjoy a day in the sun with a 360-degree view. The tent is made of durable, high-quality mesh and can be quickly and easily set up in seconds. It also includes four tent pegs for staking down your outdoor cat enclosure. Plus, the portable, lightweight design makes transporting your cat tent simple. Specifications: Manufacturer: ‎OUTING MAN E-Commerce Ltd.

Item Weight: 907 g

5. Kmeiou small animal beds The kmeiou small pet nest is the perfect home for your furry friend! Made from 100% cotton, it is soft and comfortable for your pet to relax. The waterproof Oxford cloth and super soft short plush make it durable and stylish, while the high precision PP cotton filling and non-slip bottom make it practical and safe. With a large capacity and adorable cartoon animal shapes, this nest will become your pet's favourite home in no time! Specifications: Brand: KAMEIOU

Material: Cotton

Fill Material: Cotton

Target Species: Hedgehog, Guinea Pig, Rabbit, Hamster, Chinchilla

Colour: Cartoon B

6. Guinea pigs wood house with window Girvem pet wooden house is a great way to provide your small animals with a natural hideaway and habitat. Made of high-quality, brown-baked solid wood, this house is non-toxic and paint-free, giving your furry friends a safe and secure space of their own. With one door and two windows, the GIRVEM pet wooden house is easy to access for your fur baby, and the roof can be used as a habitat or for food storage. Pre-drilled screw holes make assembly a breeze, and the firmly fixed bolts on the house keep your fragile ones safe and protected. Specifications: Brand: GIRVEM

Target Species: Guinea Pig, Chinchilla, Hamster

Material: Wood

Colour: Brown

Number of Doors: 1

7. Hamster hideout wood house with windows The whearted Pine Wood Hamster House is the perfect home for your small pet. This traditional style home is made of natural pine wood and features two and four peeping windows on both sides. The versatile design is suitable for all small animals. The assembled style is easy to install and simple to operate. Specifications: Brand: Whearted

Material: Pinewood

Colour: Brown

Style: Traditional

Assembly Required: Yes

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 27.4 x 30 x 17 Centimeters

Item Weight: 980 g

8. Tfwadmx guinea pig warm bed house This is the perfect bed for your adorable pet! The Tfwadmx bed is made of high-quality cotton and Oxford cloth and can be machine or hand-washed. The bottom is waterproof, non-slip plastic and the bed is filled with PP cotton for safety. It is large enough for your guinea pig, hedgehog, rat, chinchilla, or other small pets to sleep comfortably. Specifications: Brand: Tfwadmx

Material: Cotton

Fill Material: Cotton

Target Species: Hedgehog, Guinea Pig, Rabbit, Chinchilla, Hamster

Colour: Gray

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 30 x 30 x 27.9 Centimeters

Item Weight: 284 g

9. Outback jack kitty compound The ABO Gear Happy Habitat and Fun Run is the perfect way to let your indoor pet safely enjoy the outdoors. The portable and lightweight design is ideal for travel, and the easy setup makes it a breeze. The 360-degree view lets your pet see all around while the mesh sides and bottom keep unwanted predators out. The ABO Gear Happy Habitat and Fun Run includes one cat tent and one cat tunnel with a zippered door at both ends, making it the perfect way to let your indoor pet safely enjoy the outdoors. Specifications: Colour: Black

Brand: ABO Gear

Material: Nylon

Style: Portable, Everyday

Closure Type: Zipper

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 86.4 x 54.6 x 16.5 Centimeters

Item Weight: 3 kg 180 g

10. Hollypet Warm Small Pet Animals Bed The Hollypet Banana Pet House is the perfect hideaway for your small pet. This pet house is designed for all-season use, made of durable cotton materials with a soft plush cover and high-precision PP cotton filling. The bottom cushion pad makes it soft and comfortable for your pet, and the enclosed space provides a cosy hideaway for your pet to relax. The surface is washable for easy care, and the cute fruit shape design is timeless. Specifications: Brand: Hollypet

Material: Cotton

Fill Material: Cotton

Target Species: Hedgehog, Guinea Pig, Dog, Chinchilla, Hamster, Pig

Colour: Yellow Banana

Price List

Product Price (in Rs) YKD Chinchilla Wood House with Platform 6,440.00 HOMEYA Small Animal Pet Bed, Sleeping House Habitat 5,698.00 MYIDEA Guinea Pig Nest 4,928.00 OUTING MAN Mini Cat Tent Outdoor Playpen 12,898.00 KAMEIOU Small Animal Beds 3,042.00 Guinea Pigs Wood House with Window 5,678.00 Hamster Hideout Wood House with Windows 6,405.00 Tfwadmx Guinea Pig Warm Bed House 4,978.00 Outback Jack Kitty Compound 20,830.00 Hollypet Warm Small Pet Animals Bed 4,181.00

Best value for money Kameiou Small Animal Beds offers the most value for money amongst the bunch, owing to its quality, usability, and looks. It also looks premium and guarantees comfort for your pet. Best overall The outing man mini cat tent outdoor playpen is the unquestioned champion in feel and comfort. This product is a complete package, from premium quality to the looks and practicality it offers.