10 best tick shampoos for dogs that are safe and effective

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 28, 2023 12:30 IST

Summary:

Tick shampoos for dogs have been specially formulated to help keep your furry friend free of ticks and fleas. Their unique blend of ingredients (devoid of harsh chemicals or toxins) helps prevent pesky parasites from hijacking your pet’s coat.

One of the biggest challenges dog lovers struggle with are ticks and fleas and hence the need for tick shampoos.

If you're like many pet owners, keeping your pup free of ticks is a constant battle. Ticks can cause skin irritation, persistent scratching and biting, and even more serious problems such as Lyme Disease. Fortunately, one of the best ways to fight back against tick infestations is to use tick shampoos.Tick shampoo for dogs are special types of dog hygiene products that are specially formulated to kill and repel ticks on your pup while also providing them with a healthy coat. There are a variety of anti tick shampoo that come in different formulas and packaging.Below we have listed 10 of the best tick shampoos for dogs that are safe and effective. Each product comes with usage instructions and safety tips so read carefully before using. In addition, please note some applications may be toxic if not used as directed. It's always important to be aware of any potential side effects when using products on your animal!

1.Himalaya Erina-EP Tick and Flea Control Shampoo

Himalaya Erina-EP Tick and Flea Control Shampoo a natural, safe solution for managing pet flea, tick, and lice infestations. Featuring no chemical ingredients, this shampoo is gentle on the skin and coat of your pet and helps keep the pH balance in check to avoid any scaling or skin damage. This innovative product is one of the best tick remedies for dogs as it offers quick relief from these pesky pests while being safe for your pet.

Specifications

  • Brand: Himalaya
  • Item Form: Liquid
  • Item Weight: 0.4 Pounds
  • Item Volume: 200 Milliliters

ProsCons
Value for MoneyNot for daily use
Easy to use 
Himalaya Erina Coat Cleanser 200Ml
4.3 (13,788)
25% off
206 275
Buy now

2.Robust Anti Tick Shampoo

Introducing Robust Anti Tick Shampoo for Dogs! Keep your furry friend free from ticks and other ectoparasites with our special formula of jojoba oil that not only keeps the coat lustrous, but also helps in the fight against parasites. Your dog will be sparkling clean after each use and feel relieved to be without annoying pests. Give them the best in anti-tick protection with Robust - pick up a bottle today!

Specifications

  • Brand: ROBUST
  • Item Form: Liquid
  • Scent: Anti Tick & Flea
  • Item Weight: 590 Grams
  • Active Ingredients: Lemongrass Oil
  • Item Volume: 400ml
  • Target Species: Dogs

ProsCons
Easy to useThe product has a strong  machine oil smell
Removes and repel ticks, fleas, lice and mites 
Robust Anti Tick Shampoo (100% Vegan) | Removes & Repels Ticks, Fleas, Flea Eggs and Lice | for Dogs and Cats | with Eucalyptus & Lemongrass Oil (400ml)
3.9 (613)
17% off
399 480
Buy now

3. Captain Zack - Excuse Me, Fleas Dog Shampoo

Introducing Captain Zack Excuse Me, Fleas Dog Shampoo to make your pup's summertime fun and flea-free! Formulated with natural extracts of aloe vera and essential oils, this antimicrobial shampoo works effectively on fleas, lice and eggs. This gentle shampoo provides a soothing sensation for your pup while eliminating annoying pests from the coat. Trusted by pet owners across the nation, Captain Zack ensures that your four-legged friend can enjoy their summer.

Specifications

● Brand:Captain Zack

● Item Form: Liquid

● Active Ingredients: Aloe Vera, Citronella, Vitamin E, Lemongrass Essential Oil & Vitamin E

● Item Volume: 200 Milliliters

ProsCons

NO NASTY CHEMICALS

For this quantity, the price is little high
NATURAL INGREDIENTS – We have used plant-based ingredients like Aloe Vera and Natural Extracts of Vitamin E 
Captain Zack Dog Shampoo for All Breeds | Excuse Me, Fleas! 200ml | pH Balanced | Protects Against Ticks, Fleas & Lice | Natural Moisturizing Shampoo | Maintains Overall Skin Health
4.3 (1,578)
6% off
338 360
Buy now

4.Wahl 820007 Flea and Tick Shampoo

Wahl 820007 Flea and Tick Shampoo is a gentle and effective formula designed to keep your pet healthy and protected. This shampoo contains the natural extracts of rosemary and mint, providing a refreshing cooling sensation for your pup with every bath. It is made from plant-based ingredients that are free from any harsh chemicals, allowing you to give your pup a safe yet effective cleanse from fleas and ticks.

Specifications

  • Brand: Wahl
  • Scent: Rosemary,Mint
  • Item Form: Lotion
  • Liquid Volume : 24 Fluid Ounces

ProsCons
Simple to useLittle costly

HYPOALLERGENIC

With alcohol free and paraben free ingredients, this flea & tick shampoo is extremely safe and effective for your dog’s skin and coat.

 
Worth For Money 
Wahl 820007 Flea and Tick Shampoo, Rosemary Mint 710ml /24oz
4.2 (2,530)
4% off
819 850
Buy now

5.Race Products Fight Anti-Tick Shampoo

Race Products Fight Anti-Tick Shampoo is the perfect solution to keep your dog healthy and happy! All-natural, plant-based formula is tough on ticks and fleas, giving you peace of mind that your pet won’t be bothered by these pesky parasites. The shampoo includes neem oil which is derived from a type of evergreen tree found in India; it has been used as an insect repellent and anti-itch remedy.

Specifications:

●       Brand: Race Product

●      Item Form: Liquid

●       Item Weight: 200 Grams 

●       Active Ingredient: Neem

ProsCons
No chemical fragrance none

Value for money

 
Easy To use  
Race Products Fight Anti-Tick Neem Shampoo for Pets, 200 ml
4.1 (433)
13% off
199 230
Buy now

6. Virbac Clinar Pet  Tick Shampoo

Virbac Clinar  Tick Shampoo for dogs  is the perfect solution for eliminating ticks and fleas from your pet’s coat. This gentle yet effective formula has been specifically designed to kill ticks and fleas while also providing lasting protection against future infestations. Enriched with natural ingredients such as lavender oil, rosemary extract, and neem oil, this shampoo effectively combats skin irritation, reduces itching, and soothes skin inflammation.

Specifications:

●       Brand: Virbac 

●      Item Form: Lotion

●       Liquid Volume : 100 Milliliters

ProsCons
smells goodnone
Worth the price 

7.Wagzee Tick & Flea Shampoo

Wagzee Tick & Flea Shampoo is an effective and easy to use product that helps get rid of your dog’s fleas and ticks. The Natural formula works quickly to eliminate pests, providing quick relief for your pup. This premium shampoo uses natural plant extracts to soothe their skin while removing fleas and ticks from the coat. With regular use, this product can help protect your pet from further infestations.It is the best dog shampoo for ticks.

 

Specifications

  • Brand: Wagzee
  • Ingredients : Aloe Vera,Coconut,Eucalyptus,Lemongrass
  • Item Weight   200 Grams
  • Item Volume  200 Milliliters

ProsCons
Soothes skin itchy from fleasMore expensive than many
No Chemicals  
Wagzee Tick & Flea Shampoo For Dogs & Cats | Waterless Dog Shampoo for Ticks and Fleas | No Artificial Fragrance & Vegan Friendly - 200ml
4.4 (81)
22% off
195 250
Buy now

8.ROMSAY Anti-Tick & Flea Shampoo

ROMSAY Anti-Tick & Flea Shampoo is an effective and safe way to rid your pup of fleas and ticks. Our special blend of natural ingredients will help protect your pet from pesky pests, leaving them feeling refreshed and clean. This gentle shampoo won't irritate their skin or strip it of its natural oils, so your furry friend stays healthy and protected.It is effective tick shampoo for dogs.

Specifications

  • Brand: Romsay
  • Scent:  Blueberry
  • Item Weight:  200 Milliliters
  • Item Volume: 400 Milliliters

ProsCons

Made with natural ingredients

Natural but strong scent

Kills ticks and  fleas for up to 10 days

 
Wahl Flea and Tick Shampoo, 300ML, White (0820007-324)
4.2 (2,530)
14% off
384 449
Buy now

9.Amorite® Anti Tick & Flea Dog Shampoo

Keep your cute friend feeling their best with the Amorite® Anti Tick & Flea Dog Shampoo. Proudly made in the INDIA and certified to be safe for your dog, this shampoo will help to effectively fight off fleas, ticks and other parasites. It contains natural ingredients such as aloe vera, rosemary oil and coconut extract which helps to nourish and care for your pup’s skin while eliminating pesky nuisances from their coat.

Specifications:

  • Brand:Amorite
  • Item Form: Liquid
  • Scent: Neem & Tulsi
  • Item Weight : 300 Grams
  • Active Ingredients: Aloe Vera

Item Volume: 300 Millilitres

ProsCons
Value for money

None

Easy to use 
Amorite® Anti Tick & Flea Dog Shampoo for pet with Neem & Tulsi 300ml
3.9 (198)
50% off
249 499
Buy now

10.DOGGIE DOG 5-in-1 Neem Tulsi Dog Shampoo

Dog owners must deal with the significant problem of ticks and fleas. To keep ticks and fleas away, use this shampoo twice a week. The numerous therapeutic benefits of Tulsi are widely documented in Ayurveda. Their antifungal, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties keep ticks and fleas off pets.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Doggie Dog
  • Scent: Neem Tulsi
  • Item Weight: 200 Milliliters
  • Special Ingredients : Shikakai, Ingredients: Water, Plant based surfactants derived from Coconut and Bhringraj, Fagrance and Preservatives.

ProsCons
Smells GoodNone

Good Ingredients 

 
Cost Effective 
Effective on ticks and lice 
DOGGIE DOG 5-in-1 Neem Tulsi Dog & Cat Shampoo and Conditioner for ticks and fleas, Moisturising for Sensitive Skin, hairfall for pomeranian, golden retriever, shih tzu, pug, labrador, poodle with eBook (Neem Tulsi (5 IN 1) 200ML)
4.4 (66)
75% off
247 997
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

 Products Features  1 Features  2Features  3

Himalaya Erina-EP Tick and Flea Control Shampoo

prevents re - infestationValue for moneycontrols and treats flea allergy dermatitis

Robust Anti Tick Shampoo

AffordableToxin freeEasy to use

Captain Zack - Excuse Me, Fleas Dog Shampoo

Excellent to usescentsoftness

Wahl 820007 Flea and Tick Shampoo

deodorizinglongevity

ensures accurate delivery

Race Products Fight Anti-Tick Shampoo

Very cheap antimicrobialunique all-natural formulation

Virbac Clinar PetTick Shampoo

Made with natural ingredientsCost effectiveaffordable

Wagzee Tick & Flea Shampoo

deodorizing

antioxidant, and emollient

Quick result
ROMSAY Anti-Tick & Flea ShampooscentnourishingToxin free

Amorite® Anti Tick & Flea Dog Shampoo

cleansingprotective of your petquick itch relief

DOGGIE DOG 5-in-1 Neem Tulsi Dog Shampoo

Power of Neemanti-inflammatoryValue for money

Best overall product

The best overall tick treatment product is Virbac Clinar Tick Shampoo for dogs, and it costs Rs. 585. Virbac Clinar Tick Shampoo for dogs is a potent yet kind, all-natural flea and tick repellent that kills or deters fleas, flea larvae, and ticks on contact. This flea Shampoo is simple on various surfaces, including outdoor covers, carpets, cushions, blankets, pet coats, and paws.

Best value for money

The best value-for-money product is Wagzee Tick & Flea Shampoo and Flea Control Shampoo, it costs Rs. 195. Wagzee Tick & Flea Shampoo is a combination of natural active ingredients that can be used to treat pets for tick, flea, and lice infestations. Without any hazardous components, Wagzee Tick & Flea Shampoo is gentle on the skin and coat. The pH balance of Wagzee Tick & Flea Shampoo prevents pet skin damage and scaling.

How to find the perfect shampoo for dogs?

You must consider a few factors when looking for the best dog tick treatment options within your price range. The first thing you must do is create a budget. Once you've decided on a budget, your options may be limited. One of the best ways to find cost effective, high-quality dog tick treatment products is to read reviews. Many websites and blogs offer reviews of tick-prevention products for dogs. It assists you in locating the dog tick-treatment remedies that are the most cost-effective. Asking around is a great way to find treatments that are both inexpensive and effective for treating ticks on pets. You can seek advice from your family members by speaking with them. They may be aware of effective dog tick removal products that you haven't considered yet. Once you've decided on a few, it's time to compare dog tick treatment kits. Examine the features of each unit to see which tick prevention products for dogs provide the features you require. Another thing you should do to ensure you get the best deal is to compare prices. It's time to take advantage of all the great features of the best affordable air conditioners you've discovered.

Product Price
Himalaya Erina Coat Cleanser 200Ml ₹ 206
Robust Anti Tick Shampoo (100% Vegan) | Removes & Repels Ticks, Fleas, Flea Eggs and Lice | for Dogs and Cats | with Eucalyptus & Lemongrass Oil (400ml) ₹ 399
Captain Zack Dog Shampoo for All Breeds | Excuse Me, Fleas! 200ml | pH Balanced | Protects Against Ticks, Fleas & Lice | Natural Moisturizing Shampoo | Maintains Overall Skin Health ₹ 338
Wahl 820007 Flea and Tick Shampoo, Rosemary Mint 710ml /24oz ₹ 819
Race Products Fight Anti-Tick Neem Shampoo for Pets, 200 ml ₹ 199
Wagzee Tick & Flea Shampoo For Dogs & Cats | Waterless Dog Shampoo for Ticks and Fleas | No Artificial Fragrance & Vegan Friendly - 200ml ₹ 195
Wahl Flea and Tick Shampoo, 300ML, White (0820007-324) ₹ 384
Amorite® Anti Tick & Flea Dog Shampoo for pet with Neem & Tulsi 300ml ₹ 249
DOGGIE DOG 5-in-1 Neem Tulsi Dog & Cat Shampoo and Conditioner for ticks and fleas, Moisturising for Sensitive Skin, hairfall for pomeranian, golden retriever, shih tzu, pug, labrador, poodle with eBook (Neem Tulsi (5 IN 1) 200ML) ₹ 247

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Pet Toys And Accessories
.How often should I bathe my dog with flea and tick shampoo?

It would be best if you bathe your dog with flea & tick shampoo as often as the product instructions recommend. For many flea and tick shampoos, bathing your pup once every 1-2 weeks should be adequate for controlling biting pests. Do not bathe your dog with flea and tick shampoo more often than the label recommends. Doing so could cause skin irritation or an adverse health event in your dog. Talk to your vet or groomer for expert guidance on effective flea and tick products, including the best tick and flea and  shampoos for dogs.

. How long does it take dog flea and tick shampoo to work?

It usually doesn't take long for flea and tick shampoo to work since many of these products kill fleas on contact. Many are also designed to kill ticks within 14-20 hours. Flea and tick shampoos vary widely, however, so check the label to learn what to expect. If you have a serious flea problem, flea and tick shampoos may not fully solve it, or it may take weeks or months to eradicate the problem. Some of the best dog flea and tick shampoos combine long-lasting flea control with instant killing to help break the flea lifecycle and stop new infestations.

Which shampoo is effective for dog flea shampoo?

Wagzee,Captain Zack, Himalaya Erina are considered to be best for  tick shampoo for dogs based upon ingredients, ratings and reviews

