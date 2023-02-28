Sign out
10 stylish and comfortable dog crates

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 28, 2023 19:50 IST

Summary:

Discover 10 best dog crates - from sleek and modern designs to cosy and comfortable options - that will offer comfort to your furry companion.

A good dog crate will keep your pet happy and at ease.

If you're a dog owner, you know how important it is to provide your four-legged companion with a safe and comfortable space. One of the best ways to do this is by investing in a high-quality dog crate. With multiple options on the market, knowing which one to choose can be difficult. Based on careful research and evaluation, we've created a list of the top 10 best dog crates for comfort and style. We have considered factors such as durability, ease of use, and course, your furry companion's overall comfort and well-being. Whether you're looking for a modern and stylish crate or a cosy and comfortable option, we've got you covered. So, let's dive into our top picks to help you find the perfect dog crate for your pet.

Product Descriptions

1 RvPaws Dog cage

The RvPaws Dog cage is a powder-coated, single-door metal crate that provides a safe and comfortable space for your dog. The cage for dogs features a removable tray for easy cleaning and maintenance and paw protectors to prevent your pet from getting injured while inside. The crate is also foldable, making it easy to store when not in use or to transport when travelling with your pet. This sturdy crate is a versatile addition to any home.

Specifications:

Material: Metal

Size: 18 to 36 inches

Single-door design

ProsCons
Powder-coated finish for durabilityMay not be suitable for large breeds
Removable tray for easy cleaning 
Paw protectors to prevent injury 
Foldable for easy storage and transportation 
RvPaws Dog Cage - Powder Coated, Single Door Folding Metal Cage/Crate/Kennel with Removable Tray and Paw Protector for Dogs, Cats and Rabbits (Black, 18 Inch)
4 (22)
29% off
1,199 1,699
Buy now

2.AmazonBasics Two Door Top Load Pet Kennel

The AmazonBasics Two Door Top Load Pet Kennel is a high-quality carrier designed to provide a comfortable and secure space for your pet during travel. With a sturdy plastic construction and two doors for easy access, this kennel is perfect for small dogs. The top-loading feature lets you easily place and remove your pet from the carrier, while the steel wire front door and ventilation holes provide ample airflow and visibility. The kennel is also lightweight and easy to clean, making it a convenient option for pet owners on the go.

Specifications:

Material: Plastic

Size: 23 inches

Two-door design

ProsCons
Steel wire front door and ventilation holes for airflow and visibilitySuitable only for small pets
Two-door design for easy access 
Easy to assemble and clean 
AmazonBasics Two Door Top Load Pet Kennel (23-inch)
4.5 (31,907)
23% off
2,159 2,800
Buy now

3. Midwest Dog cage

The Midwest Dog cage is a durable and secure option for large dogs and adult pets. With heavy-duty metal construction and a double-door design, this kennel is built to last and provides easy access for you and your pet. The cage features a removable plastic tray for easy cleaning and a divider panel that allows you to adjust the cage size as your pet grows. The cage for dogs also includes a carrying handle for easy transportation and folds flat for convenient storage when not in use.

Specifications:

Material: Metal

Size: 24 to 49 inches

Double-door design

Pros Cons
 Divider panel for size adjustment Large size may not be suitable for all living spaces
 Carrying handle for easy transportation 
 Folds flat for convenient storage 
Midwest Dog Cage Double Door Heavy Duty Folding Metal Kennel for Large Size Dogs and Adults 36 Inch
4.2 (21,395)
38% off
3,749 6,000
Buy now

4. AmazonBasics Foldable Metal Pen

The AmazonBasics Foldable Metal Pet Dog Exercise Fence Pen With Gate is a versatile and durable solution for keeping your pet safe and contained indoors and outdoors. The fence pen is made of sturdy metal wire with a rust-resistant black finish and features eight separate panels that can be arranged in various shapes to fit your space and needs. The built-in gate allows easy access to the pen, and the entire unit folds flat for easy storage and transport.

Specifications:

Material: Metal wire

Size: 60 x 60 x 42 inches

Build-in gate

Number of panels: 8

ProsCons
Rust-resistant black finishMay not be suitable for very large or aggressive dogs
Versatile and customizable design  
Folds flat for easy storage and transport disassemble 
AmazonBasics Foldable Metal Pet Dog Exercise Fence Pen With Gate - 60 x 60 x 42 Inches
4.4 (4,159)
46% off
4,769 8,900
Buy now

5. Big & Adult Dog Heavy Duty Dog crate

This Big & Adult Dog Heavy Duty Dog crate is designed for large breed dogs and features a strong metal construction that ensures durability and longevity. The cage is powder-coated with a black finish, adding to its aesthetic appeal. With a size of 42 inches, the crate offers ample space for the pet to move around and play comfortably. The cage has four wheels attached to its base, making it easy to move from one place to another. The two-door design enables easy access and exit for the pet, and the latches ensure the door remains securely closed.

Specifications:

Material: Metal

Size: 42 inches

Wheels: 4

Doors: 2

ProsCons
Easy to move with wheelsNot suitable for smaller spaces
Dual door design for easy accessMore expensive compared to other dog crates
Secure door latches ensure safety 
Big &Adult Dog Heavy Duty Dog Crate Strong Metal Large Dog Cage 42 INCH Black Colour with Wheel 702
44% off
21,888 38,888
Buy now

6. Emily Pets Dog house

The Emily Pets Dog house is the perfect solution for providing your dog with a comfortable and secure space. Whether for indoor or outdoor use, this weatherproof plastic house is beautifully blue and features a sturdy construction that ensures durability and stability. The kennel has a spacious interior with enough room for a dog bed for ultimate pet comfort.

Specifications:

Material: Plastic

Size: 24 to 50 inches

No doors

ProsCons
Weatherproof design for outdoor usePlastic material may not be as breathable as other materials
Sturdy and durable constructionMay not be suitable for extreme weather conditions
Spacious interior for large dogs 
Emily Pets Dog Houses Cat Houses Condos Large Dog Kennel Dogs Crates Dog Houses, Indoor and Outdoor Plastic Dog House, Weatherproof Plastic House (Color : Blue, Size : 35 in(L) × 29in(W) ×31in(H)
20% off
13,899 17,374
Buy now

7. Midwest Heavy Duty Dog Airline Travel Flight Crate

The Midwest Heavy Duty Dog Airline Travel Flight Crate is designed to keep your furry friend safe and comfortable while travelling. This airline-approved crate has heavy-duty plastic construction and features a steel wire door for added security. The kennel's interior is spacious and well-ventilated, allowing your dog to stay comfortable during long flights. The crate also has a handle for easy transport and can be easily assembled and disassembled for storage.

Specifications:

Material: Heavy-duty plastic construction with steel wire door

XS to XL sizes available

Steel wire door with durable latch system

ProsCons
Multiple air vents for ventilationAssembly may be challenging for some users
Removable plastic tray for easy cleaning 
Airline-approved for most flights 
Midwest Heavy Duty Dog Airline Travel Flight Crate Carrier Kennel, Cage for Pets IATA Approved 24 Inch (Dimension-Length 23.90 /Width 15.75 /Height 15.94)
4.3 (64)
27% off
3,299 4,500
Buy now

8. AmazonBasics Folding Portable Soft Pet Dog crate

The AmazonBasics Folding Portable Soft Pet Dog crate is designed to provide a comfortable and secure environment for your dog. This crate is made of durable and water-resistant materials that can withstand regular use. It features mesh windows on all four sides, providing ample ventilation and visibility for your pet. The crate is easy to assemble and folds flat for convenient storage and portability.

Specifications:

Material: Polyester and PVC

Size: 36 x 24 x 24 inches

Top and front entry options with locking zippers

ProsCons
Durable and water-resistant materialNot suitable for aggressive chewers
Four mesh windows for ventilation and visibilityNot suitable for dogs heavier than 30kg
Easy to assemble and fold 
Removable and washable fleece pad for comfort 
Exterior side pockets for storing accessories 
AmazonBasics Premium Folding Portable Soft Pet Dog Crate Carrier Kennel - 36 x 24 x 24 Inches, Black
4.4 (761)
Get Price

9. NARAYANMUNI Pet Tent Dog house Cage

The NARAYANMUNI Pet Tent Dog house Cage is a portable and collapsible octagonal dog house that can be used indoors and outdoors. It features a mesh fabric that provides adequate ventilation, and it is made of durable and long-lasting, high-quality materials. The cage for dogs is designed to provide your furry friend with a comfortable and safe space to rest and play, making it perfect for use while camping, travelling, or simply relaxing at home. The octagonal shape of the tent provides plenty of space for your pet to move around, and it can be easily assembled and disassembled for convenience.

Specifications:

Material: Oxford cloth and mesh fabric

Size: 29 x 29 x 17 inches

Portable, collapsible, and lightweight

ProsCons
Provides adequate ventilation with mesh fabricThe octagonal shape may not be suitable for all living spaces
Easy to assemble and disassemble 
Can be used both indoors and outdoors 
NARAYANMUNI Pet Tent- 1pc Portable Folding Pet Tent Oxford Cloth Small Octagonal Outdoor Fence Dog Cat Mesh House Cage 74*74*43cm
4 (35)
55% off
1,619 3,597
Buy now

10. Emily Pets Collapsible Dog crate

The Emily Pets Collapsible Dog crate is a medium-sized pet cage suitable for dogs. This collapsible crate for dogs comes with a toilet, making it convenient for pet owners. The cage is made of high-quality material and is sturdy enough to last for a long time. It has a modern design and is easy to assemble and transport.

Specifications:

Material: Metal

Size: 18 to 36 inches

Collapsible design for easy transport and storage

ProsCons
Comes with a toilet for added convenienceMay not be suitable for large dogs
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor us 
Easy to assemble and transport 
Emily Pets Pet Folding Cage Medium Pet Cage Collapsible Dog Crate with Toilet Suitable for Dog Cat Rabbit Indoor Ourdoor 30 INCH
4.6 (10)
13% off
3,499 3,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductsWeightSizeAdditional Features
RvPaws Dog cage3.5-13.5kgs18 to 36 inchesPaw protectors to prevent injury
The AmazonBasics Two Door Top Load Pet Kennel2.05kgs23 inches2 door design for easy access
Midwest Dog cage5.6-19.2kgs24 to 49 inchesFolds flat for convenient storage
AmazonBasics Foldable Metal Pen12.93kgs60 x 60 x 42 inches8 panels are easy to disassemble for storage
Big & Adult Dog Heavy Duty Dog crate42kgs42 inchesAttached wheels make it easy to move
Emily Pets Dog house5-7kgs24 to 50 inchesWeatherproof design for outdoor use
Midwest Heavy Duty Dog Airline Travel Flight Crate2.2-6.8kgsXS to XLAirline approved for most domestic and international flights
AmazonBasics Folding Portable Soft Pet Dog crate4.38kgs36 x 24 x 24 inchesCollapsible design for easy storage and transport
NARAYANMUNI Pet Tent Dog house Cage0.65kgs29 x 29 x 17 inchesProvides adequate ventilation with mesh fabric
Emily Pets Collapsible Dog crate4-5.5kgs18 to 36 inchesComes with a toilet for added convenience

Best value for money

The NARAYANMUNI Pet Tent Dog house Cage is the best value for money product for dog owners. It offers a spacious and comfortable home for your furry friend, made of durable, high-quality materials that can withstand wear and tear. It is also foldable and portable, making it easy to store and transport, and it can be used indoors and outdoors. Overall, this product provides excellent value for its affordable price, making it a smart choice for any pet owner on a budget.

Best overall product

The Midwest Heavy Duty Dog Airline Travel Flight Crate stands out with its top-of-the-line features. Made from high-quality materials, this crate for dogs is designed to keep your pet safe and comfortable during travel. The crate meets airline standards and has been rigorously tested to withstand the toughest conditions. It features reinforced corners, secure locks, and a durable build that can withstand the rigours of air travel. The crate also has a removable tray for easy cleaning and a one-year warranty. Overall, the Midwest Heavy Duty Dog Airline Travel Flight Crate is a top choice for pet owners who want the best.

How to find the perfect crate for dogs?

When choosing a crate for your dog, several important factors must be considered. First, consider the size of your dog and choose a crate that allows them to stand up, turn around, and lie down comfortably. Second, consider the crate's material and whether it suits your dog's needs. Third, consider the features of the crate, such as doors, latches, and ventilation. Considering these points, finding the perfect crate would be fairly easier.

What is the average price of a dog crate in India?

The price of a dog crate in India ranges from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 15,000, depending on the size, material, and features

What are the important features when buying a dog crate?

The important features to consider when buying a dog crate are size, material, ventilation, durability, ease of cleaning, and security.

What is the most effective type of dog crate for air travel?

The most effective type of dog crate for travelling by air is airline approved, sturdy, and provides adequate ventilation for the dog

