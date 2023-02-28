10 stylish and comfortable dog crates

What is the average price of a dog crate in India?
The price of a dog crate in India ranges from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 15,000, depending on the size, material, and features
Summary:
If you're a dog owner, you know how important it is to provide your four-legged companion with a safe and comfortable space. One of the best ways to do this is by investing in a high-quality dog crate. With multiple options on the market, knowing which one to choose can be difficult. Based on careful research and evaluation, we've created a list of the top 10 best dog crates for comfort and style. We have considered factors such as durability, ease of use, and course, your furry companion's overall comfort and well-being. Whether you're looking for a modern and stylish crate or a cosy and comfortable option, we've got you covered. So, let's dive into our top picks to help you find the perfect dog crate for your pet.
Product Descriptions
1 RvPaws Dog cage
The RvPaws Dog cage is a powder-coated, single-door metal crate that provides a safe and comfortable space for your dog. The cage for dogs features a removable tray for easy cleaning and maintenance and paw protectors to prevent your pet from getting injured while inside. The crate is also foldable, making it easy to store when not in use or to transport when travelling with your pet. This sturdy crate is a versatile addition to any home.
Specifications:
Material: Metal
Size: 18 to 36 inches
Single-door design
|Pros
|Cons
|Powder-coated finish for durability
|May not be suitable for large breeds
|Removable tray for easy cleaning
|Paw protectors to prevent injury
|Foldable for easy storage and transportation
2.AmazonBasics Two Door Top Load Pet Kennel
The AmazonBasics Two Door Top Load Pet Kennel is a high-quality carrier designed to provide a comfortable and secure space for your pet during travel. With a sturdy plastic construction and two doors for easy access, this kennel is perfect for small dogs. The top-loading feature lets you easily place and remove your pet from the carrier, while the steel wire front door and ventilation holes provide ample airflow and visibility. The kennel is also lightweight and easy to clean, making it a convenient option for pet owners on the go.
Specifications:
Material: Plastic
Size: 23 inches
Two-door design
|Pros
|Cons
|Steel wire front door and ventilation holes for airflow and visibility
|Suitable only for small pets
|Two-door design for easy access
|Easy to assemble and clean
3. Midwest Dog cage
The Midwest Dog cage is a durable and secure option for large dogs and adult pets. With heavy-duty metal construction and a double-door design, this kennel is built to last and provides easy access for you and your pet. The cage features a removable plastic tray for easy cleaning and a divider panel that allows you to adjust the cage size as your pet grows. The cage for dogs also includes a carrying handle for easy transportation and folds flat for convenient storage when not in use.
Specifications:
Material: Metal
Size: 24 to 49 inches
Double-door design
|Pros
|Cons
|Divider panel for size adjustment
|Large size may not be suitable for all living spaces
|Carrying handle for easy transportation
|Folds flat for convenient storage
4. AmazonBasics Foldable Metal Pen
The AmazonBasics Foldable Metal Pet Dog Exercise Fence Pen With Gate is a versatile and durable solution for keeping your pet safe and contained indoors and outdoors. The fence pen is made of sturdy metal wire with a rust-resistant black finish and features eight separate panels that can be arranged in various shapes to fit your space and needs. The built-in gate allows easy access to the pen, and the entire unit folds flat for easy storage and transport.
Specifications:
Material: Metal wire
Size: 60 x 60 x 42 inches
Build-in gate
Number of panels: 8
|Pros
|Cons
|Rust-resistant black finish
|May not be suitable for very large or aggressive dogs
|Versatile and customizable design
|Folds flat for easy storage and transport disassemble
5. Big & Adult Dog Heavy Duty Dog crate
This Big & Adult Dog Heavy Duty Dog crate is designed for large breed dogs and features a strong metal construction that ensures durability and longevity. The cage is powder-coated with a black finish, adding to its aesthetic appeal. With a size of 42 inches, the crate offers ample space for the pet to move around and play comfortably. The cage has four wheels attached to its base, making it easy to move from one place to another. The two-door design enables easy access and exit for the pet, and the latches ensure the door remains securely closed.
Specifications:
Material: Metal
Size: 42 inches
Wheels: 4
Doors: 2
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to move with wheels
|Not suitable for smaller spaces
|Dual door design for easy access
|More expensive compared to other dog crates
|Secure door latches ensure safety
6. Emily Pets Dog house
The Emily Pets Dog house is the perfect solution for providing your dog with a comfortable and secure space. Whether for indoor or outdoor use, this weatherproof plastic house is beautifully blue and features a sturdy construction that ensures durability and stability. The kennel has a spacious interior with enough room for a dog bed for ultimate pet comfort.
Specifications:
Material: Plastic
Size: 24 to 50 inches
No doors
|Pros
|Cons
|Weatherproof design for outdoor use
|Plastic material may not be as breathable as other materials
|Sturdy and durable construction
|May not be suitable for extreme weather conditions
|Spacious interior for large dogs
7. Midwest Heavy Duty Dog Airline Travel Flight Crate
The Midwest Heavy Duty Dog Airline Travel Flight Crate is designed to keep your furry friend safe and comfortable while travelling. This airline-approved crate has heavy-duty plastic construction and features a steel wire door for added security. The kennel's interior is spacious and well-ventilated, allowing your dog to stay comfortable during long flights. The crate also has a handle for easy transport and can be easily assembled and disassembled for storage.
Specifications:
Material: Heavy-duty plastic construction with steel wire door
XS to XL sizes available
Steel wire door with durable latch system
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple air vents for ventilation
|Assembly may be challenging for some users
|Removable plastic tray for easy cleaning
|Airline-approved for most flights
8. AmazonBasics Folding Portable Soft Pet Dog crate
The AmazonBasics Folding Portable Soft Pet Dog crate is designed to provide a comfortable and secure environment for your dog. This crate is made of durable and water-resistant materials that can withstand regular use. It features mesh windows on all four sides, providing ample ventilation and visibility for your pet. The crate is easy to assemble and folds flat for convenient storage and portability.
Specifications:
Material: Polyester and PVC
Size: 36 x 24 x 24 inches
Top and front entry options with locking zippers
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable and water-resistant material
|Not suitable for aggressive chewers
|Four mesh windows for ventilation and visibility
|Not suitable for dogs heavier than 30kg
|Easy to assemble and fold
|Removable and washable fleece pad for comfort
|Exterior side pockets for storing accessories
9. NARAYANMUNI Pet Tent Dog house Cage
The NARAYANMUNI Pet Tent Dog house Cage is a portable and collapsible octagonal dog house that can be used indoors and outdoors. It features a mesh fabric that provides adequate ventilation, and it is made of durable and long-lasting, high-quality materials. The cage for dogs is designed to provide your furry friend with a comfortable and safe space to rest and play, making it perfect for use while camping, travelling, or simply relaxing at home. The octagonal shape of the tent provides plenty of space for your pet to move around, and it can be easily assembled and disassembled for convenience.
Specifications:
Material: Oxford cloth and mesh fabric
Size: 29 x 29 x 17 inches
Portable, collapsible, and lightweight
|Pros
|Cons
|Provides adequate ventilation with mesh fabric
|The octagonal shape may not be suitable for all living spaces
|Easy to assemble and disassemble
|Can be used both indoors and outdoors
10. Emily Pets Collapsible Dog crate
The Emily Pets Collapsible Dog crate is a medium-sized pet cage suitable for dogs. This collapsible crate for dogs comes with a toilet, making it convenient for pet owners. The cage is made of high-quality material and is sturdy enough to last for a long time. It has a modern design and is easy to assemble and transport.
Specifications:
Material: Metal
Size: 18 to 36 inches
Collapsible design for easy transport and storage
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a toilet for added convenience
|May not be suitable for large dogs
|Suitable for both indoor and outdoor us
|Easy to assemble and transport
Top 3 features for you
|Products
|Weight
|Size
|Additional Features
|RvPaws Dog cage
|3.5-13.5kgs
|18 to 36 inches
|Paw protectors to prevent injury
|The AmazonBasics Two Door Top Load Pet Kennel
|2.05kgs
|23 inches
|2 door design for easy access
|Midwest Dog cage
|5.6-19.2kgs
|24 to 49 inches
|Folds flat for convenient storage
|AmazonBasics Foldable Metal Pen
|12.93kgs
|60 x 60 x 42 inches
|8 panels are easy to disassemble for storage
|Big & Adult Dog Heavy Duty Dog crate
|42kgs
|42 inches
|Attached wheels make it easy to move
|Emily Pets Dog house
|5-7kgs
|24 to 50 inches
|Weatherproof design for outdoor use
|Midwest Heavy Duty Dog Airline Travel Flight Crate
|2.2-6.8kgs
|XS to XL
|Airline approved for most domestic and international flights
|AmazonBasics Folding Portable Soft Pet Dog crate
|4.38kgs
|36 x 24 x 24 inches
|Collapsible design for easy storage and transport
|NARAYANMUNI Pet Tent Dog house Cage
|0.65kgs
|29 x 29 x 17 inches
|Provides adequate ventilation with mesh fabric
|Emily Pets Collapsible Dog crate
|4-5.5kgs
|18 to 36 inches
|Comes with a toilet for added convenience
Best value for money
The NARAYANMUNI Pet Tent Dog house Cage is the best value for money product for dog owners. It offers a spacious and comfortable home for your furry friend, made of durable, high-quality materials that can withstand wear and tear. It is also foldable and portable, making it easy to store and transport, and it can be used indoors and outdoors. Overall, this product provides excellent value for its affordable price, making it a smart choice for any pet owner on a budget.
Best overall product
The Midwest Heavy Duty Dog Airline Travel Flight Crate stands out with its top-of-the-line features. Made from high-quality materials, this crate for dogs is designed to keep your pet safe and comfortable during travel. The crate meets airline standards and has been rigorously tested to withstand the toughest conditions. It features reinforced corners, secure locks, and a durable build that can withstand the rigours of air travel. The crate also has a removable tray for easy cleaning and a one-year warranty. Overall, the Midwest Heavy Duty Dog Airline Travel Flight Crate is a top choice for pet owners who want the best.
How to find the perfect crate for dogs?
When choosing a crate for your dog, several important factors must be considered. First, consider the size of your dog and choose a crate that allows them to stand up, turn around, and lie down comfortably. Second, consider the crate's material and whether it suits your dog's needs. Third, consider the features of the crate, such as doors, latches, and ventilation. Considering these points, finding the perfect crate would be fairly easier.
|Product
|Price
|RvPaws Dog Cage - Powder Coated, Single Door Folding Metal Cage/Crate/Kennel with Removable Tray and Paw Protector for Dogs, Cats and Rabbits (Black, 18 Inch)
|₹ 1,199
|AmazonBasics Two Door Top Load Pet Kennel (23-inch)
|₹ 2,159
|Midwest Dog Cage Double Door Heavy Duty Folding Metal Kennel for Large Size Dogs and Adults 36 Inch
|₹ 3,749
|AmazonBasics Foldable Metal Pet Dog Exercise Fence Pen With Gate - 60 x 60 x 42 Inches
|₹ 4,769
|Big &Adult Dog Heavy Duty Dog Crate Strong Metal Large Dog Cage 42 INCH Black Colour with Wheel 702
|₹ 21,888
|Emily Pets Dog Houses Cat Houses Condos Large Dog Kennel Dogs Crates Dog Houses, Indoor and Outdoor Plastic Dog House, Weatherproof Plastic House (Color : Blue, Size : 35 in(L) × 29in(W) ×31in(H)
|₹ 13,899
|Midwest Heavy Duty Dog Airline Travel Flight Crate Carrier Kennel, Cage for Pets IATA Approved 24 Inch (Dimension-Length 23.90 /Width 15.75 /Height 15.94)
|₹ 3,299
|AmazonBasics Premium Folding Portable Soft Pet Dog Crate Carrier Kennel - 36 x 24 x 24 Inches, Black
|NARAYANMUNI Pet Tent- 1pc Portable Folding Pet Tent Oxford Cloth Small Octagonal Outdoor Fence Dog Cat Mesh House Cage 74*74*43cm
|₹ 1,619
|Emily Pets Pet Folding Cage Medium Pet Cage Collapsible Dog Crate with Toilet Suitable for Dog Cat Rabbit Indoor Ourdoor 30 INCH
|₹ 3,499
The important features to consider when buying a dog crate are size, material, ventilation, durability, ease of cleaning, and security.
The most effective type of dog crate for travelling by air is airline approved, sturdy, and provides adequate ventilation for the dog
The Midwest Life Stages Double Door Folding Metal Dog crate is a high-quality, durable dog crate made from heavy-duty steel wire and a leak-proof plastic pan.
As of 2023, some of the newest releases of dog crates in India include the Big & Adult Dog Heavy Duty Dog crate, the Emily Pets Dog house, and the Bharat International Wooden Dog crate