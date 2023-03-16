10 toys to strengthen your bond with your rabbit: Buying guide

Having a pet is not enough; keeping it engaged is just as important.

If you're a rabbit owner, you know how important it is to bond with your furry friend. Playtime is the best way to build a bond while keeping your bunny healthy. Providing your rabbit with toys keeps them mentally and physically stimulated and strengthens the bond between you and your bunny. In this article, we've combined a list of the top 10 rabbit toys – including natural rabbit toys – to help you create a stronger relationship with your furry companion. The toys on this list were chosen based on several factors, including safety, durability, and entertainment value. Here, you will find something your bunny will love in this list of the best rabbit toys. Product list: 1. Futurekart Tunnel The Futurekart Tunnel is an interactive toy designed for rabbits to provide them with fun and stimulating playtime. Made of high-quality and durable materials, this tunnel features a foldable design, making it easy to store and transport. With a built-in ball in the centre of the tunnel, rabbits can enjoy chasing and pouncing on the ball, promoting exercise and mental stimulation. The tunnel also features a skylight to encourage your rabbit’s curiosity. Specifications: Polyester material 3-way and 5-way tunnels available Sprung-steel frame

Pros Cons Made of high-quality and durable materials May move around due to light weight Waterproof and scratch-resistant Foldable design for easy storage and transport

2. Savic Bunny Toy Feeder The Savic Bunny Toy Feeder is an innovative and fun way to provide your rabbits with daily nutrition while keeping them entertained. It functions as a hay, salad, and treat dispenser, all in one toy. This is designed to keep your pet active and engaged while improving their oral health. Specifications: Material: Plastic and metal Weight: 260 grams Ball can be used for free play or hung from provided stand to spin

Pros Cons Provides exercise, mental stimulation, and promotes oral health May be difficult to fill and clean for some users Can also be used as a feeder Stand provided for additional play

3. ULTECHNOVO Rabbit Grass House The ULTECHNOVO Rabbit Grass House is a unique hideaway that doubles as a playhouse for your rabbits. Made of natural grass and other safe materials, this toy is perfect for pets who love to play, sleep, and eat. The grass house provides a cosy and comfortable space for your bunny to relax and hide while encouraging exploration and physical activity. Specifications: Material: Natural reed grass straw Size: 26 x 20 x 12 cm Weight: 120g

Pros Cons Made with natural straw, making it biodegradable, breathable, and environmentally friendly Not suitable for rough play Can be handwashed to maintain hygiene Can be used as a hideaway, playhouse, and feeding station

4. Firstly Natural Willow Branch Ball The Firstly Natural Willow Branch Ball is a set of rabbit chew toys perfect for rabbits. These balls are made of natural willow branches and are safe for pets to chew and play with. They help to maintain oral health while also preventing rabbit teeth from overgrowing. They provide pets with a healthy and fun way to exercise their teeth and jaws while keeping them mentally stimulated and entertained. Specifications: Material: Natural willow branches Size: 3 inches Quantity: 5 pieces per set Can be used for chewing, playing, and mental stimulation

Pros Cons Made of natural and safe materials May not be as stimulating as other toys Helps maintain oral and dental health Set of 5 for extended play

5. KSK 12" Flexible Wood Hideout Give your rabbit a cosy place to rest, play and exercise with KSK 12" Flexible Wood Hideout. This hideout is perfect for rabbits that love to hide. The extra-large house can be used as a tunnel, ramp, bridge, or tube, providing a versatile play area for your pet. The natural, chewable wood is safe for pets to gnaw on and promotes healthy teeth growth. The flexible design allows for easy customisation and can be shaped into different configurations to keep things interesting for your pet. Specifications: Material: Teak Size: 29.5 x 21 x 19.5 cm Weight: 1.88kgs

Pros Cons Made of natural, chewable wood, which is safe for pets Metal wires used to bind wood, which could be a risk over time Flexible design allows for easy customization and varied play Suitable for indoor and outdoor play

6. KSK Rabbit Chew Toys KSK Rabbit Chew Toys is made from organic natural wood and is the perfect playtime accessory for your furry friend. Made from high-quality organic wood, these toys are safe, non-toxic, and durable. These provide a natural way for your rabbit to satisfy their chewing instincts, keeping their teeth healthy and strong. Specifications: Material: Natural Sundried Wood Size: 23.5 x 11.25 x 5.5 cm Weight: 170g

Pros Cons Made from natural and organic wood, making it safe for your pet to chew. Some customers have reported that the toys are smaller than expected. Provides a natural way to satisfy your rabbit's chewing instincts and maintain dental health Variety of shapes and sizes to keep your pet interested and engaged

7. Foodie Puppies Cotton Chewable Rope for Rabbits The Foodie Puppies Cotton Chewable Rope for Rabbits is perfect for your bunny’s teething and playtime needs. This 3-in-1 combo offer includes a 2 Knot Rope, Slipper Rope, and Carrot Rope made of durable cotton mix materials that are safe for rabbits to chew on. These chewable ropes promote dental health by reducing dental problems like overgrown teeth. Additionally, these toys are good for your rabbit's natural chewing habits. Specifications: Material: Cotton mix Length: 2 Knot Rope (12 inches), Slipper Rope (7 inches), Carrot Rope (7 inches) Package includes: 3 toys (2 Knot Rope, Slipper Rope, and Carrot Rope)

Pros Cons Made of durable and non-toxic cotton mix material, making it safe for rabbits to chew on. The ropes may not withstand aggressive chewers or constant use, requiring replacement over time. The different rope shapes and textures provide variety and can help with dental health by promoting healthy chewing habits The 3-in-1 combo offer provides great value for money.

8. INR Farm Fresh Apple Cinnamon Chew Sticks When it comes to natural rabbit toys, INR's Farm Fresh Apple Cinnamon Chew Sticks are a tasty and healthy chew toy for rabbits. These chew sticks are made from all-natural, farm-fresh ingredients and are flavoured with delicious apple and cinnamon to entice pets to play and chew. These chew sticks help with teeth grinding and promotes gum health. Specifications: Material: Apple wood Size: 20.5 x 13 x 6 cm Weight: 100g

Pros Cons Provides a healthy and fun chewing activity for pets The sticks may not last as long as other chew toys and may need to be replaced frequently Made from all-natural ingredients without any harmful additives Prevents overgrowing of teeth

9. Sage Square Natural Wooded Platform The Sage Square Natural Wooded Platform Toy Cage Accessory is a great addition to your rabbit's living space. It is made of natural wood that is safe for your pet to chew on and play with. This platform toy is ideal for rabbits and adds a play space to rabbit cages, keeping them entertained for hours. Specifications Material: Natural Wood Size: 30.5 x 1.7 x 25.5 cm Weight: 519 Grams

Pros Cons Provides an elevated platform for your pet to play and rest on Some rabbits may not be interested in using the platform toy Easy to attach and remove with wingnuts and washers Easy to clean and maintain

10.Kathson Rabbit Cage Tent with Tunnel and Mat The Kathson Rabbit Cage Tent with Tunnel and Mat is a perfect playpen for rabbits. It has a pop-open design that makes it easy to set up and fold when not in use, making it highly portable. This small animal playpen is made from durable and breathable materials that provide ample ventilation and protection for your pets. The playpen comes with a tunnel and mat, which provides extra fun and comfort for your pets. The mat is waterproof and easy to clean, ensuring the playpen stays fresh and hygienic. Specifications: Material: Polyester, Alloy Steel, Plastic Available in Pink and Blue Size: ‎119.38 x 119.38 x 38.1 cm Weight: 540 Grams

Pros Cons Portable and easy to set up and fold May not be suitable for extended use as it is designed for temporary playtime or outdoor activities. Made from durable and breathable materials Versatile and can be used both indoors and outdoors

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Futurekart Tunnel Collapsible Scratch-resistant Spacious Savic Bunny Toy Feeder Activity-based Durable plastic Suitable for rabbits of all sizes ULTECHNOVO Rabbit Grass House Hand-woven Safe to chew Multipurpose Firstly Natural Willow Branch Ball Natural material Promotes chewing Suitable for rabbits in all stages of life KSK 12' Flexible Wood Hideout Flexible design Durable material Can be converted into multiple bunny toy KSK Rabbit Chew Toys Natural material Promotes dental health Comes in a variety of shapes and sizes Foodie Puppies Cotton Chewable Rope for Rabbits Durable cotton rope Prevents overgrown teeth Promotes dental health INR Farm Fresh Apple Cinnamon Chew Sticks All-natural Apple Wood Promotes chewing Cinnamon flavour is enticing to bunnies Sage Square Natural Wooded Platform All-natural material wood Converts cage to playpen Easy to attach and detach Kathson Rabbit Cage Tent with Tunnel and Mat Portable and collapsible Comes with a tunnel and mat for extra fun and comfort Can be used both indoors and outdoors