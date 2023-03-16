Story Saved
10 toys to strengthen your bond with your rabbit: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 16, 2023 15:34 IST
Summary:

Discover the top 10 rabbit toys that can help you build a stronger bond with your bunny. These toys will keep your rabbit entertained and engaged while strengthening your relationship.

Having a pet is not enough; keeping it engaged is just as important.

If you're a rabbit owner, you know how important it is to bond with your furry friend. Playtime is the best way to build a bond while keeping your bunny healthy. Providing your rabbit with toys keeps them mentally and physically stimulated and strengthens the bond between you and your bunny. In this article, we've combined a list of the top 10 rabbit toys – including natural rabbit toys – to help you create a stronger relationship with your furry companion. The toys on this list were chosen based on several factors, including safety, durability, and entertainment value. Here, you will find something your bunny will love in this list of the best rabbit toys.

Product list:

1. Futurekart Tunnel

The Futurekart Tunnel is an interactive toy designed for rabbits to provide them with fun and stimulating playtime. Made of high-quality and durable materials, this tunnel features a foldable design, making it easy to store and transport. With a built-in ball in the centre of the tunnel, rabbits can enjoy chasing and pouncing on the ball, promoting exercise and mental stimulation. The tunnel also features a skylight to encourage your rabbit’s curiosity.

Specifications:

Polyester material

3-way and 5-way tunnels available

Sprung-steel frame

ProsCons
Made of high-quality and durable materialsMay move around due to light weight
Waterproof and scratch-resistant 
Foldable design for easy storage and transport 
Futurekart Cat Tunnel Kitten Dog Rabbits Cat Interactive Toy Play Toy Foldable Pet Cat Toy with Ball Tunnel (3 Way, Dark Blue)
4.3 (659)
4.3 (659)
789 999
Buy now

2. Savic Bunny Toy Feeder

The Savic Bunny Toy Feeder is an innovative and fun way to provide your rabbits with daily nutrition while keeping them entertained. It functions as a hay, salad, and treat dispenser, all in one toy. This is designed to keep your pet active and engaged while improving their oral health.

Specifications:

Material: Plastic and metal

Weight: 260 grams

Ball can be used for free play or hung from provided stand to spin

ProsCons
Provides exercise, mental stimulation, and promotes oral healthMay be difficult to fill and clean for some users
Can also be used as a feeder 
Stand provided for additional play 
Savic Bunny Toy Feeder for Rabbits, Guinea Pig, and Small Pets, Bunny Toy is Hay, Salad, and Treat Dispenser All in One, Safe to Use Animal Activity Toy
4 (1)
4 (1)
1,877 1,975
Buy now

3. ULTECHNOVO Rabbit Grass House

The ULTECHNOVO Rabbit Grass House is a unique hideaway that doubles as a playhouse for your rabbits. Made of natural grass and other safe materials, this toy is perfect for pets who love to play, sleep, and eat. The grass house provides a cosy and comfortable space for your bunny to relax and hide while encouraging exploration and physical activity.

Specifications:

Material: Natural reed grass straw

Size: 26 x 20 x 12 cm

Weight: 120g

ProsCons
Made with natural straw, making it biodegradable, breathable, and environmentally friendly Not suitable for rough play
Can be handwashed to maintain hygiene 
Can be used as a hideaway, playhouse, and feeding station 
ULTECHNOVO Rabbit Grass House Hideaway Grass Hut Toy Pet Chinchilla Bed Playhouse for Rabbits Guinea Pigs Squirrel and Small Animals to Play Sleep and Eat
3 (1)
3 (1)
2,599 5,199
Buy now

4. Firstly Natural Willow Branch Ball

The Firstly Natural Willow Branch Ball is a set of rabbit chew toys perfect for rabbits. These balls are made of natural willow branches and are safe for pets to chew and play with. They help to maintain oral health while also preventing rabbit teeth from overgrowing. They provide pets with a healthy and fun way to exercise their teeth and jaws while keeping them mentally stimulated and entertained.

Specifications:

Material: Natural willow branches

Size: 3 inches

Quantity: 5 pieces per set

Can be used for chewing, playing, and mental stimulation

ProsCons
Made of natural and safe materialsMay not be as stimulating as other toys
Helps maintain oral and dental health 
Set of 5 for extended play 
Firstly 5 Pcs Natural Willow Branch Ball for Small Animals, Rabbit Chew Toys Guinea Pig Toys Bird Chew Toy Bird Chewing Toys for Rabbits Chinchilla Hamsters Guinea Pigs Gerbils Parrot (3 Inch, Multi)
3 (1)
3 (1)
399 429
Buy now

5. KSK 12" Flexible Wood Hideout

Give your rabbit a cosy place to rest, play and exercise with KSK 12" Flexible Wood Hideout. This hideout is perfect for rabbits that love to hide. The extra-large house can be used as a tunnel, ramp, bridge, or tube, providing a versatile play area for your pet. The natural, chewable wood is safe for pets to gnaw on and promotes healthy teeth growth. The flexible design allows for easy customisation and can be shaped into different configurations to keep things interesting for your pet.

Specifications:

Material: Teak

Size: 29.5 x 21 x 19.5 cm

Weight: 1.88kgs

ProsCons
Made of natural, chewable wood, which is safe for petsMetal wires used to bind wood, which could be a risk over time
Flexible design allows for easy customization and varied play 
Suitable for indoor and outdoor play 
KSK 12" Flexible Wood Hideout - Extra Large - House, Tunnel, Ramp, Bridge, Tube for Guinea Pigs, Ferrets, Hedgehogs, Chinchillas, Small Rabbits, and Other Small Animals - Accessories, Toys (LARG)
4.5 (17)
4.5 (17)
899 1,200
Buy now

6. KSK Rabbit Chew Toys

KSK Rabbit Chew Toys is made from organic natural wood and is the perfect playtime accessory for your furry friend. Made from high-quality organic wood, these toys are safe, non-toxic, and durable. These provide a natural way for your rabbit to satisfy their chewing instincts, keeping their teeth healthy and strong.

Specifications:

Material: Natural Sundried Wood

Size: 23.5 x 11.25 x 5.5 cm

Weight: 170g

ProsCons
Made from natural and organic wood, making it safe for your pet to chew.Some customers have reported that the toys are smaller than expected.
Provides a natural way to satisfy your rabbit's chewing instincts and maintain dental health 
Variety of shapes and sizes to keep your pet interested and engaged 
KSK Hamster Chew Toys Rabbit Chew Toys, Rabbit Chew Toys, Pet Chew Toys Organic Natural Wood Ideal for Chinchilla, Guinea Pigs, Hamsters, Parrot Birds Grinding,Woode Toys for Small Animals
3.2 (14)
3.2 (14)
199 400
Buy now

7. Foodie Puppies Cotton Chewable Rope for Rabbits

The Foodie Puppies Cotton Chewable Rope for Rabbits is perfect for your bunny’s teething and playtime needs. This 3-in-1 combo offer includes a 2 Knot Rope, Slipper Rope, and Carrot Rope made of durable cotton mix materials that are safe for rabbits to chew on. These chewable ropes promote dental health by reducing dental problems like overgrown teeth. Additionally, these toys are good for your rabbit's natural chewing habits.

Specifications:

Material: Cotton mix

Length: 2 Knot Rope (12 inches), Slipper Rope (7 inches), Carrot Rope (7 inches)

Package includes: 3 toys (2 Knot Rope, Slipper Rope, and Carrot Rope)

ProsCons
Made of durable and non-toxic cotton mix material, making it safe for rabbits to chew on.The ropes may not withstand aggressive chewers or constant use, requiring replacement over time.
The different rope shapes and textures provide variety and can help with dental health by promoting healthy chewing habits 
The 3-in-1 combo offer provides great value for money. 

8. INR Farm Fresh Apple Cinnamon Chew Sticks

When it comes to natural rabbit toys, INR's Farm Fresh Apple Cinnamon Chew Sticks are a tasty and healthy chew toy for rabbits. These chew sticks are made from all-natural, farm-fresh ingredients and are flavoured with delicious apple and cinnamon to entice pets to play and chew. These chew sticks help with teeth grinding and promotes gum health.

Specifications:

Material: Apple wood

Size: 20.5 x 13 x 6 cm

Weight: 100g

ProsCons
Provides a healthy and fun chewing activity for petsThe sticks may not last as long as other chew toys and may need to be replaced frequently
Made from all-natural ingredients without any harmful additives 
Prevents overgrowing of teeth 
INR's Farm Fresh Apple Cinnamon Chew Sticks for Rabbits/Guineapigs/Small Pets
3 (4)
3 (4)
365 436
Buy now

9. Sage Square Natural Wooded Platform

The Sage Square Natural Wooded Platform Toy Cage Accessory is a great addition to your rabbit's living space. It is made of natural wood that is safe for your pet to chew on and play with. This platform toy is ideal for rabbits and adds a play space to rabbit cages, keeping them entertained for hours.

Specifications

Material: Natural Wood

Size: 30.5 x 1.7 x 25.5 cm

Weight: 519 Grams

ProsCons
Provides an elevated platform for your pet to play and rest onSome rabbits may not be interested in using the platform toy
Easy to attach and remove with wingnuts and washers 
Easy to clean and maintain 
Sage Square Natural Wooded Platform Toy Cage Accessory Ideal for Birds, Hamsters, Mice, Rabbit, Guinea Pig
4.4 (3)
4.4 (3)
376 598
Buy now

10.Kathson Rabbit Cage Tent with Tunnel and Mat

The Kathson Rabbit Cage Tent with Tunnel and Mat is a perfect playpen for rabbits. It has a pop-open design that makes it easy to set up and fold when not in use, making it highly portable. This small animal playpen is made from durable and breathable materials that provide ample ventilation and protection for your pets. The playpen comes with a tunnel and mat, which provides extra fun and comfort for your pets. The mat is waterproof and easy to clean, ensuring the playpen stays fresh and hygienic.

Specifications:

Material: Polyester, Alloy Steel, Plastic

Available in Pink and Blue

Size: ‎119.38 x 119.38 x 38.1 cm

Weight: 540 Grams

ProsCons
Portable and easy to set up and foldMay not be suitable for extended use as it is designed for temporary playtime or outdoor activities.
Made from durable and breathable materials 
Versatile and can be used both indoors and outdoors 
Guinea Pig Cage Rabbit Cage Tent with Tunnel & Mat, Small Animal Playpen Pop Open Outdoor/Indoor Exercise Fence Portable Pet Cage Tent for Guinea Pig Hamster Rabbit Bunny Chinchillas Hedgehogs
4 (100)
4 (100)
4,156 8,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Futurekart TunnelCollapsibleScratch-resistantSpacious
Savic Bunny Toy FeederActivity-basedDurable plasticSuitable for rabbits of all sizes
ULTECHNOVO Rabbit Grass HouseHand-wovenSafe to chewMultipurpose
Firstly Natural Willow Branch BallNatural materialPromotes chewingSuitable for rabbits in all stages of life
KSK 12' Flexible Wood HideoutFlexible designDurable materialCan be converted into multiple bunny toy
KSK Rabbit Chew ToysNatural materialPromotes dental healthComes in a variety of shapes and sizes
Foodie Puppies Cotton Chewable Rope for RabbitsDurable cotton ropePrevents overgrown teethPromotes dental health
INR Farm Fresh Apple Cinnamon Chew SticksAll-natural Apple WoodPromotes chewingCinnamon flavour is enticing to bunnies
Sage Square Natural Wooded PlatformAll-natural material woodConverts cage to playpenEasy to attach and detach 
Kathson Rabbit Cage Tent with Tunnel and MatPortable and collapsibleComes with a tunnel and mat for extra fun and comfortCan be used both indoors and outdoors

Best value for money:

The KSK Rabbit Chew Toys are an excellent value for money product as they come in a set of ten, providing plenty of options to keep rabbits engaged and entertained. The toys are made of natural wood, which is safe for rabbits to chew and help promote healthy dental hygiene. The variety of toys included, such as balls, carrots, and dumbbells, provide a diverse range of textures and shapes to keep rabbits stimulated. Considering the reasonable price of the set, it offers excellent value for money and is a great choice for budget-conscious rabbit owners.

Best overall product

The Kathson Rabbit Cage Tent with Tunnel and Mat is the best overall product in this category, as it offers an excellent combination of fun and comfort for rabbits. The tent provides a safe and secure space for rabbits to play, while the tunnel and mat add entertainment and comfort. The tent is easy to set up and can be used indoors and outdoors, providing versatility for rabbit owners. The quality materials ensure that the product is durable and long-lasting, making it a worthwhile investment for rabbit owners who want to give their pets a fun and comfortable environment.

How to find the perfect rabbit toy?

When it comes to finding the perfect toy for your bunny, there are several factors to consider. First and foremost, you want to ensure that the toy is safe and appropriate for your rabbit's size and age. It should also be made of durable materials that can withstand your rabbit's chewing and play habits. Also, toy requirements can change depending on your rabbit's activity level. Oral health requirements also play a role in deciding which bunny toys to purchase. Identifying your rabbit's needs before buying them toys is essential to choosing the best pet bunny toys for their comfort, health, and enjoyment.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Pet Toys And Accessories
pet care and supplies FOR LESS