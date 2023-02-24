Sign out
5 best dog carrying bags: Buyer’s guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 24, 2023 13:22 IST

Summary:

Dog lovers will stop at nothing to ensure their darling pooches live and travel in utmost comfort. A dog bag is one such accessory that we can’t do without. We have put together a list of top dog bags available in India. Do check it out.

If you are a dog lover, you can’t do without a dog bag. Here’s a list of some of the best in the market.

If you are a pet parent, you consider the animal companion to be your child and dislike leaving them behind. There comes the dog carrying bag to take you out of this situation. Finding the ideal carrier for your pet may make all the difference when you start carrying them around, regardless of whether you are planning an international vacation or simply a trip to the nearby market.

To help you pick the most suitable product we have narrowed it down to the five best dog bags and described the features in detail for each.

Product List

  KIKA Pets Head-Out Dog Carrier Backpack Puppy Dog Travel Carrier Front Pack Breathable Head-Out Backpack Carrier for Small Dogs Cats Rabbits (Large Size, L)

This dog bag is made from breathable mesh and polyester that help to keep it ventilated and you can easily communicate with the pet while carrying it. The product has a neck hole at the top that helps to always make the pet visible. The integrated security leash with a clamp can be connected to the animal's collar to stop it from escaping.

Specifications:

  • Brand: KIKA
  • Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎38.1L x 22.9W x 45.7H Centimeters
  • Color: Blac-Grey
  • Special Feature: Padded shoulder belt
  • Finish Type: Polyester

ProsCons
LightweightThe size is suitable for pets between 15-20 Kg
KIKA Pets Head Out Dog Carrier Backpack Puppy Dog Travel Carrier Front Pack Breathable Head-Out Backpack Carrier for Small Dogs Cats Rabbits (Large Size, L)
3.8 (150)
56% off
1,090 2,499
Buy now

AmazonBasics Two Door Top Load Pet Kennel (23-inch)

The dog bag carrier has two door options: a front door and a top loader. To make loading easier, the top door may be opened in either direction. The product is equipped with screws that help to improve security at the top and bottom of the kennel. The product is composed of sturdy plastic with a steel wire frame for the front door and has a one-year limited guarantee.

Specifications:

  • Brand: AmazonBasics
  • Product Dimensions: ‎ 58.4L x 33W x 38.1H Centimeters
  • Color: Grey and Blue
  • Special Feature: Top load
  • Finish Type: Plastic and Metal

ProsCons
Easy to assemble Suitable for small pets
Durability 
AmazonBasics Two Door Top Load Pet Kennel (23-inch)
4.5 (31,846)
23% off
2,159 2,800
Buy now

AmazonBasics Large Soft-Sided Mesh Pet Transport Carrier Bag - 20 x 10 x 11 Inches, Black

This dog carry bag has two loop handles that may be used as dual seatbelt/luggage straps for safe transportation. There is a removable shoulder strap for hands-free carrying. Also, the soft-sided carrier has a spring wire frame that can be adjusted to fit the under-seat measurements of most significant domestic airlines, so your best friend won't have to stay alone at home.

Specifications:

  • Brand: AmazonBasics
  • Product Dimensions: ‎ 50 x 25.9 x 28.4 cm; 1.2 Kilograms
  • Color: Black
  • Special Feature: Dual load option
  • Finish Type: Mesh

ProsCons
Comfortable Handles are not strong enough
East to carry for traveling 
AmazonBasics Large Soft-Sided Mesh Pet Transport Carrier Bag - 20 x 10 x 11 Inches, Black
4.4 (13,072)
48% off
2,089 4,000
Buy now

Jranter Dog Carrier Backpack - Legs Out Front-Facing Pet Carrier Backpack for Small Medium-Large Dogs, Airline Approved Hands-Free Cat Travel Bag for Walking Hiking Bike and Motorcycle

This dog carrier backpackfor simple installation has movable straps with clips that can be worn either front or back. The strap’s additional padding eases shoulder pain and keeps the pet close to the body. Pressure on the pet's neck is relieved by the top round, specially created foam.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Jranter
  • Product Dimensions:‎ 24.99 x 21.01 x 40 cm; 336 Grams
  • Color: Grey
  • Special Feature: Easy to clean
  • Finish Type: Canvas

 Pros Cons
 Exceptionally light Comparatively expensive
Jranter Dog Carrier Backpack - Legs Out Front-Facing Pet Carrier Backpack for Small Medium Large Dogs, Airline Approved Hands-Free Cat Travel Bag for Walking Hiking Bike and Motorcycle
4.3 (866)
50% off
2,999 5,999
Buy now

Foodie Puppies Astronaut Space Transparent Capsule Breathable Airline-Approved, Ventilate Transparent Carrier Backpack for Travel, Hiking, and Outdoor for Puppies and Cats (Yellow)

This pet carrier bag is made of PVC which is an ecologically benign material that is sturdy, waterproof, and stain-resistant. The pet will not feel uneasy due to the gloomy area thanks to the transparent cover. The backpack features a net pocket on one side where you can store a water bottle or food, and it also has an opening on the other side for easy pet entry and exit.

Specifications:

  • Brand:Foodie Puppies
  • Product Dimensions:‎ 42 x 25 x 35 cm; 6.5 Kilograms
  • Color: Yellow
  • Special Feature: Transparent outer shell
  • Finish Type: Plastic

ProsCons
Value for moneyNot suitable for big pets
Multiple color options are available 
Foodie Puppies Astronaut Space Transparent Capsule Breathable Airline-Approved, Ventilate Transparent Carrier Backpack for Travel, Hiking and Outdoor for Puppies and Cats (Yellow)
4.1 (156)
39% off
1,399 2,299
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

Products

 Features  1

Features 2

 Features  3

KIKA Pets Head Out Dog Carrier Backpack Puppy Dog Travel Carrier Front Pack Breathable Head-Out Backpack Carrier for Small Dogs Cats Rabbits (Large Size, L) Unique designHigh-quality materialLightweight
AmazonBasics Two Door Top Load Pet Kennel (23-inch)Easy to carrySturdyGood material
AmazonBasics Large Soft-Sided Mesh Pet Transport Carrier Bag - 20 x 10 x 11 Inches, Black Mesh structurePortableDurable
Jranter Dog Carrier Backpack - Legs Out Front-Facing Pet Carrier Backpack for Small Medium-Large Dogs, Airline Approved Hands-Free Cat Travel Bag for Walking Hiking Bike and Motorcycle Elegant lookRobustEasy to handle
Foodie Puppies Astronaut Space Transparent Capsule Breathable Airline-Approved, Ventilate Transparent Carrier Backpack for Travel, Hiking, and Outdoor for Puppies and Cats (Yellow) Good qualityTransparent bodyMultipurpose

Best overall product

It is difficult to select the most suited product for your needs. If to choose one we will go with AmazonBasics Two Door Top Load dog carrier. This product has a sturdy look and is extremely durable. Also, the product is compact and can be carried easily while traveling.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 1090, the KIKA pets head out dog carrier backpack is an amazing choice. The product has a detailed design and superb build quality. You can easily hand it at the back with the help of a padded shoulder strap.

How to find the perfect dog-carrying bag?

The most important step is to thoroughly review each dog-carrying backpack available on the market based on the features and specifications that each model offers. Keep in mind that criticism is the greatest facilitator, so be sure to often read customer reviews and complaints made online on various platforms. Ultimately, pick the product that received mostly positive reviews.

Product Price
KIKA Pets Head Out Dog Carrier Backpack Puppy Dog Travel Carrier Front Pack Breathable Head-Out Backpack Carrier for Small Dogs Cats Rabbits (Large Size, L) ₹ 1,090
AmazonBasics Two Door Top Load Pet Kennel (23-inch) ₹ 2,159
AmazonBasics Large Soft-Sided Mesh Pet Transport Carrier Bag - 20 x 10 x 11 Inches, Black ₹ 2,089
Jranter Dog Carrier Backpack - Legs Out Front-Facing Pet Carrier Backpack for Small Medium Large Dogs, Airline Approved Hands-Free Cat Travel Bag for Walking Hiking Bike and Motorcycle ₹ 2,999
Foodie Puppies Astronaut Space Transparent Capsule Breathable Airline-Approved, Ventilate Transparent Carrier Backpack for Travel, Hiking and Outdoor for Puppies and Cats (Yellow) ₹ 1,399

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Pet Toys And Accessories
5 Best Dog Carrying Bags – A Buyer’s Guide

How safe is it to carry a dog in a backpack?

Carrying a dog in a backpack can be safe as long as it is designed accurately, the weight and physical fitness of the person carrying the same are considered, and the dog is properly secured and comfortable while resting inside

How to choose a good dog-carrying bag?

When choosing a dog-carrying bag, there are several important factors so that you select a good one for both you and your dog. Some of them are highlighted below:

  • Size of the bag and dog
  • Comfort provided to the pet 
  • Safety of the pet 
  • Durability and quality of the material used 
  • Style and design of the product
  • Reviews shared by the other customers

What is the most appropriate way to carry a dog?

The most appropriate way to carry a dog depends on the size, weight, and physical condition of the dog, as well as the person carrying it. It is important to be mindful of the dog's comfort and safety and to make sure that the carrier is appropriate for their size and weight. Also, allow the dog to stretch their legs and relieve itself if needed.

pet care and supplies FOR LESS