8 best dog wet foods you can buy online

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 19, 2022 19:34 IST
Summary:

Looking for the best options for wet dog food for your beloved pup? Here’s a buying guide that details prices, features and pros and cons of the top 8 dogs' wet food available online, helping you select the best.

product info
Best dog wet foods help improve your pet's overall health.

Keeping a pet dog is more than just entertaining them with toys and providing a cosy bed. You need to ensure that your pet receives proper nourishment - one of the primary responsibilities of being a dog parent. There are numerous types and brands of dog food on the market for various breeds and ages.

The ideal dog food varies depending on your pet's breed, size, and health concerns if any. Veterinarians often advise wet foods for most dog breeds owing to their health benefits: better hydration and fewer carbs.

In a simpler world, food varieties for pets, especially dogs, would be equal. Fortunately, dog parents are faced with many great options to select from. Finding the right pick for your dog can often be challenging.

Don’t worry! We have compiled a list to help you narrow down the best dog's wet food available. The items are picked according to their compositions, nutritional value, price, customer reviews, and suggestions from veterinary doctors.

How to find the perfect dogs wet food?

To select the best dog's wet food, ensure the brand's food pack contains all the essential minerals and vitamins to maintain your dog's health. In addition, you should consider the product's cost and quality to ensure that you can continue to buy it for your dog over an extended period.

Ideal dogs' wet food must:

1) Promote healthy stools (i.e., neither diarrhoea nor constipation)

2) Maintain or enhance your dog's skin and coat

3) Does not cause weight gain or loss

4) Finally, your furry friend should enjoy the taste and be happy to get it!

10 best dogs wet food

1. PurePet Wet Dog Food - Chicken and Vegetable Chunks in Gravy

PurePet is one of the best brands for dogs' wet food. This product is wholesome and tasty, with healthy ingredients including all the essential vitamins and minerals and chicken liver. The omega 3 and 6 fatty acids blended with biotin and zinc promote healthy skin and coat.

The presence of natural glucosamine and chondroitin in this product supports strong muscles and joints. PurePet's wet food is perfect for fussy eaters. It improves overall health and boosts the immune system as it is easy to eat and digest.

Specifications:

Brand: PurePet

Flavour: Chicken

Nutritional Ingredients: Real chicken, meat, chicken liver, eggs, vegetables, Vitamins E, A, C, D3, B1, B2, B6, Choline, Minerals, Folic Acid

Breed Recommendation: All breeds

Fit for Ages: All ages

Form: Wet/Gravy

Quantity: 1100 grams

Most Suited for: Immune system health, oral health

Priced at 375

cellpic
Purepet Wet Dog Food For All Life Stages, Chicken and Vegetable Chunks in Gravy, 15 Pouches (15 x 70g)
375
Buy now

2. Pedigree Wet Food - Chicken Chunks in Gravy Flavour

If you wish to let your pup enjoy a delicious, mouth-watering, yet healthy meal, Pedigree is one of the best options. It is known to improve dogs' health, and their healthy, shiny coats are proof of that. With its tempting flavour, even the fussiest dogs will love this gravy meal. It has tender, juicy chicken chunks cooked in a nutritious, vitamin-rich gravy.

It boosts water content, which lowers the possibility of stones in dogs. You can combine it with either homemade food or dried Pedigree dog food. What's most notable about this product is that it was developed as per the research conducted by the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition.

Specifications:

Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Nutritional Ingredients: Calcium, Protein, Fats, Omega 3

Breed Recommendation: Pugs, Beagles, Labradors, Golden Retrievers, and German Shepherds

Fit for Ages: Puppies

Form: Gravy

Quantity: 1050 grams

Most Suited for: Immune system health

Priced at 600

cellpic
Pedigree Wet Food for Puppy, Chicken Chunks in Gravy Flavour, Pack of 15 (15 x 70g)
12% off 528 600
Buy now

3. Pedigree Wet Food for Adult Dogs

When your precious little dog baby has grown past the puppy stage, you can shift to Pedigree's wet food for adult dogs. Rich in vitamins and the flavour of juicy chicken chunks, Pedigree has created the perfect adult dog food. The aroma of this dish will entice even the fussiest of dogs.

It is one of the best options for dogs' wet food because it increases the water content and lowers the risk of stones in dogs. It can be combined with both homemade food and dried Pedigree dog food. It is also developed per research conducted by the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition.

Specifications:

Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Nutritional Ingredients: Chicken Liver, Carrot, Pumpkin, Fibre, Minerals and Vitamins

Breed Recommendation: Pugs, Beagles, Labradors, Golden Retrievers, and German Shepherds

Fit for Ages: Adults

Form: Chunks with Gravy

Quantity: 1050 grams

Most Suited for: Immune system health

Priced at 999

cellpic
Pedigree Wet Food for Adult Dogs, Grilled Liver Chunks Flavour in Gravy with Vegetables, 15 Pouches (15 X 70 g)
600
Buy now

4. Meat Up Wet Dog Food

The wet food for dogs from Meat Up is a healthy option suitable for all life stages of your beloved dog. It helps in easy and healthy digestion and also boosts hydration. It is ideal for enhancing your dog's appetite.

The chicken chunks in this Meat Up amalgamation contain real chicken and chicken liver in gravy, with the added nutritional value of eggs.

Specifications:

Brand: Meat Up

Flavour: Chicken

Nutritional Ingredients: Calcium, Phosphorous, Omega 3 & 6, vitamins, and minerals

Breed Recommendation: All breeds

Fit for Ages: Puppies

Form: Gravy

Quantity: 1700 grams

Most Suited for: Immune system health

Priced at 599

cellpic
Meat Up Wet Dog Food, Real Chicken & Chicken Liver in Gravy For All Life Stages, 12 Pouches (12 x 70g )
12% off 527 599
Buy now

5. Kennel Kitchen Wet Dog Food

Kennel Kitchen offers a premium quality deboned chicken product loaded with essential amino acids that help the muscle growth of your dog. It can provide all the necessary vitamins and minerals to develop a healthy immune system.

This product's natural lipids provide essential omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, which support a shinier coat, a robust immune system, and flexible joints. It also contains calcium, which aids in the development of strong bones and teeth. Besides that, it has solid dietary fibres that support good digestion.

There are no artificial preservatives in this product by Kennel Kitchen. This meal has the same nutritional value as any freshly cooked meal at home for the dog.

Specifications:

Brand: Kennel Kitchen

Flavour: Chicken

Nutritional Ingredients: Chicken, Vegetable Protein Extract, Amino Acids, Omega 3 & 6 Fatty Acids, Vitamin A, Vitamin D3, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin B1, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B6, Niacin, Folic Acid, Biotin, Choline Chloride, Iodine, Zinc, Manganese

Breed Recommendation: All breeds

Fit for Ages: Adults

Form: Gravy, Chunks

Quantity: 1680 grams

Most Suited for: Immune system health

Priced at 840

cellpic
Kennel Kitchen Wet Dog Food for Both Adult & Puppy Chicken Chunks in Gravy 80 Grams (24-Pack)
12% off 840 960
Buy now

6. JerHigh All Life Stages Wet Dog Food

JerHigh's chicken and liver gravy is a premium wet meal for dogs made of real duck meat. Meat is broken down into chunks and topped with flavorful gravy and is packed with nutrients such as vitamin E that promotes healthy and silky skin and fur.

This product is apt for all dog breeds and particularly beneficial in keeping dogs active during summer.

Specifications:

Brand: JerHigh

Flavour: Chicken and Liver

Nutritional Ingredients: Chicken Meat, Calcium, Vegetable protein, Vitamin D3

Breed Recommendation: All breeds

Fit for Ages: All life stages

Form: Gravy

Quantity: 60 grams

Priced at 840

cellpic
JerHigh All Life Stages Wet Dog Food, Human Grade High Protein Chicken, Gravy Chicken & Liver (Pack of 12)
840
Buy now

7. Cesar Gourmet Wet Food for Adult Dogs, Sasami & Vegetables Flavour

Cesar Gourmet's wet food for adult dogs is a delicious choice for your furry friends. It contains steamed low-fat sasami with vegetables. This product is a perfect meal with a satisfying consistency.

This delicious and high-quality meal provides the dog with 9% protein, 87% moisture, and 5% fibre.

Specifications:

Brand: Cesar Gourmet

Flavour: Sasami with Vegetables

Nutritional Ingredients: Chicken Meat, Calcium, Vegetable protein, Vitamin D3

Breed Recommendation: Golden Retriever, Pugs, Labrador, Beagle, German shepherd

Fit for Ages: Adults

Form: Wet

Quantity: 1120 grams

Priced at 1,499

cellpic
Cesar Gourmet Wet Food for Adult Dogs, Sasami & Vegetables Flavour, 16 Pouches (16 x 70g)
2% off 1,474 1,499
Buy now

8. Drools Adult Wet Dog Food

The adult dogs' wet food by Drools is perfect for lunch, dinner, or snacks for your beloved pet. The food is wholesome and nutritional to keep your dog agile and healthy.

The chicken, liver, and egg combination provides more than just good taste to the dog. It also aids their immune systems. It uses all the essential vitamins and other natural elements to support healthier bones and teeth.

Specifications:

Brand: Drools

Flavour: Chicken

Nutritional Ingredients: Chicken Meat, Calcium, Vegetable protein, Vitamin D3

Fit for Ages: Adults

Form: Wet

Quantity: 3600 grams

Most Suited for: Immune system health

Priced at 840

cellpic
Drools Adult Wet Dog Food, Real Chicken and Chicken Liver Chunks in Gravy, 24 Pouches (24 x 150g)
11% off 714 800
Buy now

Price of dogs wet foods at a glance:

ProductPrice
PurePet Wet Dog Food - Chicken and Vegetable Chunks in Gravy 375
Pedigree Wet Food - Chicken Chunks in Gravy Flavour 600
Pedigree Wet Food for Adult Dogs 999
Meat Up Wet Dog Food 599
Kennel Kitchen Wet Dog Food 840
JerHigh All Life Stages Wet Dog Food 840
Cesar Gourmet Wet Food for Adult Dogs, Sasami & Vegetables Flavour 1,499
Drools Adult Wet Dog Food 840

Best value for money

Kennel Kitchen's Wet Dog Food offers the best value for money. It provides all the vital vitamins, minerals, and nutrients required for the healthy development of a dog at this price.

Its components benefit a dog's overall and holistic development and health. Besides, it is the best option for dogs' wet food as it does not contain any artificial preservatives, making it an organic and ideal choice.

Best overall product

When choosing the best dog's wet food considering the overall features, the Drools Adult Wet Dog Food is a perfect choice. It is a budget-friendly dog food that can be given daily to give the dog energy, nutrients, vitamins, minerals, chicken, liver, and eggs.

Additionally, it helps boost skin and coat health. This product surpasses all the other listed products in terms of overall features.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best dogs wet foods

