8 Best vegetarian dog food to buy today

Although dogs are omnivores, however, truth be told, these furry children can easily sustain on vegetable-based diets as long as their nutritional requirements are met. The best part is that vegetarian dog food is easily digestible, does not cause allergic reactions, supports digestive and gut health, and is anti-inflammatory. It also contains a higher portion of dietary fibre and antioxidants and is an ideal choice for your dog. Moreover, it has been often seen that dogs consuming traditional meat-based diets require an added supplement of different nutrients and medicines, while vegetarian dog food already provides that extra supplement. Probably that is why vegetarian dog food is becoming increasingly popular among pet owners. Besides providing additional nutrients, vegetarian diets also help your dog’s weight management as long as a healthy and active lifestyle is maintained. Given their abundant benefits and easy availability, a wide range of vegetable-based dog foods is available nowadays to ensure that your furry friend gets all the essential nutrients in the right amount, along with a rich and delicious flavour

So, it can be slightly challenging to pick the right vegetarian dog food ideal for your dog. Therefore, to help you pick the right dog food, we have listed the top vegetarian dog food for you, taking into account the nutritional value, best pricing, and customer reviews.

How to find the perfect vegetarian dog food?

Finding an ideal vegetarian diet for your dog can be pretty stressful sometimes. Therefore, while looking for alternatives for your dog’s food, the most important thing to keep in mind is finding a vegetarian dog food that fulfils its nutritional requirements without compromising on the taste.

Ideal dog food should consist of all the necessary vitamins and minerals, along with other nutrients like antioxidants and probiotics to help support their health and immune system. It should also contain nutrients like omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to help maintain your dog’s skin and coat, a high protein content to take care of their active lifestyle, and other nutrients to improve their muscles, bones and teeth.

So, while choosing vegetarian dog food for your furry child, ensure that all these are duly offered in the vegetarian dog food.

1. Meat Up 100% Veg Dry Adult Dog Food, Vegetable Flavour, 3 Kg

A popular choice among pet owners, Meat Up 100% Veg Dry Adult Dog Food is enriched with all the essential nutrients and provides a healthy and balanced diet for your dog. Besides necessary vitamins and minerals, this vegetarian dog food consists of antioxidants to support a healthy immune system for your dog, along with omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to take care of their skin and coat.

It is also rich in probiotics to improve their digestive and gut health and glucosamine to help with bone health, thus making it an ideal choice for dogs. This completely plant-based formula is specially curated for adult dogs and is recommended for dogs of all breeds.

Specifications: