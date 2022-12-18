8 Best vegetarian dog food to buy today

Best vegetarian dog food

Although dogs are omnivores, however, truth be told, these furry children can easily sustain on vegetable-based diets as long as their nutritional requirements are met. The best part is that vegetarian dog food is easily digestible, does not cause allergic reactions, supports digestive and gut health, and is anti-inflammatory. It also contains a higher portion of dietary fibre and antioxidants and is an ideal choice for your dog. Moreover, it has been often seen that dogs consuming traditional meat-based diets require an added supplement of different nutrients and medicines, while vegetarian dog food already provides that extra supplement. Probably that is why vegetarian dog food is becoming increasingly popular among pet owners. Besides providing additional nutrients, vegetarian diets also help your dog’s weight management as long as a healthy and active lifestyle is maintained. Given their abundant benefits and easy availability, a wide range of vegetable-based dog foods is available nowadays to ensure that your furry friend gets all the essential nutrients in the right amount, along with a rich and delicious flavour So, it can be slightly challenging to pick the right vegetarian dog food ideal for your dog. Therefore, to help you pick the right dog food, we have listed the top vegetarian dog food for you, taking into account the nutritional value, best pricing, and customer reviews. How to find the perfect vegetarian dog food? Finding an ideal vegetarian diet for your dog can be pretty stressful sometimes. Therefore, while looking for alternatives for your dog’s food, the most important thing to keep in mind is finding a vegetarian dog food that fulfils its nutritional requirements without compromising on the taste. Ideal dog food should consist of all the necessary vitamins and minerals, along with other nutrients like antioxidants and probiotics to help support their health and immune system. It should also contain nutrients like omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to help maintain your dog’s skin and coat, a high protein content to take care of their active lifestyle, and other nutrients to improve their muscles, bones and teeth. So, while choosing vegetarian dog food for your furry child, ensure that all these are duly offered in the vegetarian dog food. 1. Meat Up 100% Veg Dry Adult Dog Food, Vegetable Flavour, 3 Kg A popular choice among pet owners, Meat Up 100% Veg Dry Adult Dog Food is enriched with all the essential nutrients and provides a healthy and balanced diet for your dog. Besides necessary vitamins and minerals, this vegetarian dog food consists of antioxidants to support a healthy immune system for your dog, along with omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to take care of their skin and coat. It is also rich in probiotics to improve their digestive and gut health and glucosamine to help with bone health, thus making it an ideal choice for dogs. This completely plant-based formula is specially curated for adult dogs and is recommended for dogs of all breeds. Specifications: Brand: Meat Up

Flavour: Vegetable

Age range: Adult

Target breed: All breeds

Item form: Dry

2. Pedigree Complete & Balanced Dry Food for Puppy & Adult Dogs Another well-known vegetarian dog food choice among pet owners is the Pedigree Complete & Balanced Dry Food, which caters to your dog's nutritional needs. Besides improving gut health in dogs, it also helps build stronger muscles, bones and teeth. It is rich in antioxidants, which help to build a more robust immune system, and its natural ingredients, like carrots, peas, and soybeans, help to maintain your dog’s natural defence. This 100% vegetarian food recipe is ideal for dogs with an active lifestyle, owing to its high protein and fibre content. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Age range: All ages

Special ingredients: Vegetables

Breed recommendation: All breeds

Item form: Dry

3. Purepet 100% Vegetarian Biscuit, Dog Treats for All Life Stages, Vegetable Flavour Packed with all the necessary vitamins and minerals, this Purepet 100% Vegetarian Biscuit is a perfect treat for your dog. With their crunchy texture, these biscuits help remove plaque and reduce tartar from your dog’s teeth. It is also enriched with the goodness of Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to give your dog a smooth and lustrous coat. This oven-baked and completely vegetarian dog food is also rich in protein and helps your dog’s active behaviour; these perfectly sized treats are ideal for rewarding your dog for their good behaviour and can even be used daily. Specifications: Brand: Purepet

Flavour: Vegetable

Age range: All life stages

Breed recommendation: All breeds

Item form: Dry

Shelf life: 24 months from the date of packaging

4. Benevo Vegetarian/Vegan Dog Food, 2 kg Another popular choice among dog parents for vegetarian dog food is the Benevo Vegetarian/vegan dog food, which is ideal for adult dogs of all breeds. This meets your dog's dietary requirements with a protein content of 27%, 12% fat and 4.5% crude fibre. Enriched with the goodness of peas, corn, sunflower oil, etc., they help maintain a healthy and lustrous coat for your dog, along with taking care of their digestive and bone health. This 100% plant-based formula is entirely wheat and dairy free and has hypoallergenic properties. Moreover, it also contains taurine, L-carnitine, prebiotic FOS and yucca extract for your dog's overall development; and is formulated to exceed AAFCO and FEDIAF standards. Specifications: Brand: Benevo

Flavour: Vegetable

Age range: Adult dogs

Breed recommendation: All breeds

Item form: Dry

5. Dogsee Chew Singles Vegetarian Chew Bone, 100% Natural Himalayan Chews With a high protein content of about 60%, this vegetarian dog food is perfect for supporting your dog’s active lifestyle. These 100% natural chew bars are free from grains, gluten, preservatives, colours or chemicals, and they help maintain your dog’s skin and hair. These are rich in calcium content and contribute to muscle and bone health. Moreover, the hard texture and unevenness can easily penetrate the grooves between your dog’s teeth and remove any plaque and tartar formation. These chew bars are smoked and sun-dried for up to 35 days, which gives them a rich flavour. Specifications: Brand: Dogsee Chew

Flavour: Cheese

Age range: All life stages

Breed recommendation: Medium and large-sized dogs

Item form: Stick

6. Choostix Multigrain Biskies with Real Milk Solids, Calcium & Vitamin D Dry Adult Dog Food, 1 kg This is a completely natural and plant-based product, which is a perfect snack for your dog owing to its high protein content. These easily digestible and highly palatable treats are ideal for satisfying your dog’s natural urge to chew and help in reducing tartar at the same time. This food is also effective in maintaining healthy teeth and gums and supports your dog's digestive health. Specifications: Brand: Choostix

Flavour: Milk

Age range: Adult

Breed recommendation: All breeds

Specific uses: Oral health

Item form: Dry

7. Chewers Mountain Dog Chew, 100% natural Himalayan Yak Milk Bone This 100% natural formula includes an ancient, tried and tested recipe from the Himalayas. Made from yak and cow milk, Himalayan salts, and lime, these are easily digestible high-grade chews free from unnatural additives, chemicals and preservatives. They can also last up to five times longer than a traditional rawhide dog chew and are the ideal treat for your dog. Specifications: Brand: Chewers

Flavour: Cheese

Age range: Adult

Breed recommendation: Small dog breeds

Item form: Stick, raw

8. Heads Up For Tails Yummy in My Tummy Pumpkin and Carrot Veg Dog Biscuits Enriched with natural ingredients like whole wheat flour, rice flour, pumpkin, carrot etc., these biscuits are a perfect snack for your dog anytime. The pumpkin helps your dog’s digestive health and immunity, while carrots help improve their eyesight. Moreover, these are also rich in vitamins, minerals, calcium and fibres; and completely free of artificial flavours. Specifications: Brand: Heads Up for Tails

Flavour: Fruit, vegetable

Age range: Puppies above eight weeks of age

Breed recommendation: All breeds

Item form: Dry

Best value for money “Meat Up 100% Veg Dry Adult Dog Food, Vegetable Flavour” is the best value-for-money product. Not only does it provide adequate nourishment to your dog, but it is also economical for your pocket. Apart from necessary vitamins and minerals, it also consists of antioxidants to support a healthy immune system for your dog, along with omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to take care of their skin and coat. Moreover, probiotics help to improve their digestive and gut health, and glucosamine helps with bone health, thus making it an ideal choice for dogs. Best overall product Purepet 100% Vegetarian Biscuit is the best overall product. Packed with all the necessary vitamins and minerals, Purepet 100% Vegetarian has a crunchy texture and helps remove plaque and reduce tartar from your dog’s teeth. Moreover, it is enriched with the goodness of omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to give your dog a smooth and lustrous coat. It also has protein to assist in the dog’s active behaviour, making it a perfect vegetarian dog food. Price list of all products

S.no Product Quantity Price 1. Meat Up 100% Veg Dry Adult Dog Food, Vegetable Flavour 3 Kg Rs. 789/- 2. Pedigree Complete & Balanced Dry Food for Puppy & Adult Dogs 3 Kg Rs.765/- 3. Purepet 100% Vegetarian Biscuit, Dog Treats for All Life Stages, Vegetable Flavour 905 grams. Rs. 290/- 4. Benevo Vegetarian/Vegan Dog Food, 2 kg 2 Kg Rs. 1,695/- 5. Dogsee Chew Singles Vegetarian Chew Bone, 100% Natural Himalayan Chews One count Rs. 149/- 6. Choostix Multigrain Biskies with Real Milk Solids, Calcium & Vitamin D Dry Adult Dog Food 1 Kg Rs. 300/- 7. Chewers Mountain Dog Chew, 100% natural Himalayan Yak milk bone 70 grams Rs. 290/- 8. Heads Up For Tails Yummy in My Tummy Pumpkin and Carrot Veg Dog Biscuits 800 grams Rs. 379/-