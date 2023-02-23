8 recommended prescription deworming tablets for dogs by veterinarians By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 23, 2023 19:42 IST





Summary: Keep your furry friend healthy and happy with these prescription deworming tablets for dogs. Our list includes 8 such picks, which will help you choose the best option for your pet's needs.

Like human beings, our pets also need periodic deworming.

As a responsible pet owner, ensuring the health and well-being of your pet friend should always be a top priority. One of the essential aspects of maintaining your dog's health is regular deworming, which involves administering deworming tablets for dogs to get rid of harmful parasites that can cause various health issues. However, with so many available options, finding the right one for your pet can be difficult. To help you decide, we have curated a list of the top 8 prescription dog deworming tablet, as recommended by veterinarians. Our list is based on factors such as effectiveness, safety, and ease of administration, ensuring your pet receives the best possible care. Product Descriptions: 1. Medfly Defender Plus Dewormer Defender Plus Dewormer for Dogs by Medfly Healthcare is a potent deworming solution that effectively removes various worms in dogs of all life stages. The 10 tablets in each pack come in a palatable form, making it easy for pet owners to administer to their dogs. Medfly Healthcare Defender Plus Dewormer is an affordable and reliable option to help keep your dog healthy and free from parasitic infections. Specifications: Quantity: 10 tablets per pack Age and weight suitability: Suitable for all life stages and all dog breeds Composition: Each tablet contains Praziquantel 50 mg, Pyrantel Pamoate 144 mg, and Febantel 150 mg Indications: Roundworms, Hookworms, Tapeworms, and Whipworms Dosage: 1 tablet per 10 kg body weight, to be administered orally Storage: Store in a cool and dry place, away from sunlight Shelf Life: 24 months from the date of manufacturing

Pros Cons Palatable form makes it easy to administer May cause mild side effects in some dogs, such as vomiting, diarrhoea, or loss of appetite Suitable for dogs of all life stages and breeds Affordable price poin

2. Furry Tails Kiwof Plus Furry Tails Kiwof Plus Tab is an effective deworming solution for dogs that helps to eliminate various kinds of worms such as roundworms, tapeworms, hookworms, and whipworms. The pack contains two tablets, suitable for dogs weighing up to 30 kg. The tablets are palatable and easy to administer, making it convenient for pet owners to keep their furry friends healthy and worm-free. Specifications: Quantity: 2x10 tablets per pack Age and weight suitability: Suitable for dogs weighing up to 30 kg Composition: Each tablet contains Praziquantel 50 mg, Pyrantel Pamoate 144 mg, and Febantel 150 mg Indications: Roundworms, Hookworms, Tapeworms, and Whipworms Dosage: 1 tablet per 10 kg body weight, to be administered orally Storage: Store in a cool and dry place, away from sunlight Shelf Life: 24 months from the date of manufacturing

Pros Cons Suitable for various types of worms Not suitable for dogs weighing more than 30 kg Palatable and easy to administer

. Vivaldis Endewor Vivaldis Endewor Natural Enzyme & Probiotic Based De-wormer for Dogs & Cats is an all-natural and effective solution in eliminating various kinds of parasites and worms from your pet's body. The tablets are made with natural enzymes and probiotics that help maintain a healthy digestive system in dogs and cats. The pack contains 10 tablets, suitable for both dogs and cats. Specifications: Quantity: 10 tablets per pack Age and weight suitability: Suitable for both dogs and cats Composition: Natural enzymes and probiotics Indications: Eliminates parasites and worms Dosage: 1 tablet for every 10 kg of body weight, to be administered orally Storage: Store in a cool and dry place, away from sunlight Shelf Life: 24 months from the date of manufacturing

Pros Cons Made with natural enzymes and probiotics May not be as effective as other chemical-based dewormers Free from chemicals and toxins Not suitable for pets with severe worm infestations Helps in maintaining a healthy digestive system

4.AbCD- All About Cats and Dogs AbCD- All About cats and dogs dog deworming tablet - A pack of 20 is a safe and effective way to protect your furry friend from various worms. This dewormer contains pyrantel pamoate and praziquantel, which work together to kill and eliminate worms such as tapeworms, hookworms, and roundworms. Specifications: Quantity: 20 tablets Suitable for: Dogs of all sizes and breeds Ingredients: Pyrantel pamoate and praziquantel

Pros Cons Effective against multiple types of worm Some dogs may be allergic to the ingredients Safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds

5.Durvet 12-Pack Triple Wormer Tablets for Medium and Large Dogs Durvet 12-Pack Triple Wormer Tablets for Medium and Large Dogs is a powerful deworming medication designed to protect your pet dog from a variety of worms. This dewormer contains pyrantel pamoate, praziquantel, and febantel, which work together to eliminate and prevent tapeworms, roundworms, and hookworms in medium and large dogs. Specifications: Quantity: 12 tablets Suitable for: Medium to large dogs over 11 kgs Ingredients: Pyrantel pamoate, praziquantel, and febantel

Pros Cons Safe for medium and large dogs Not suitable for small dogs or puppies Effective against multiple types of worms Higher priced as compared to other deworming tablets for dogs

6. Duravet 12-Pack Triple Wormer Tablets for Puppies and Small Dogs If your pet dog is on the smaller side, worry not! Duravet 12-Pack Triple Wormer Tablets for Puppies and Small Dogs provide comprehensive protection against three types of worms in small dogs and puppies. This deworming medicine for puppies and small dogs is formulated to target roundworms, hookworms, and tapeworms, which are common parasites in dogs. It's easy to administer, making it a convenient solution for pet owners. Specifications: Pack size: 12 tablets Form: Tablet Targeted animals: Puppies and small dogs Worm types targeted: Roundworms, hookworms, and tapeworms Weight range: For puppies and dogs weighing between 1 to 11 kgs

Pros Cons Easy to administer tablet form Not suitable for large dogs Specially formulated for puppies and small dogs Higher priced as compared to other deworming tablets for dogs

7. Tail & Collar Club Flyworm Dewormer The Tail & Collar Club Flyworm Dewormer is an herbal deworming medicine for dogs that offers effective deworming for dogs. The tablet uses natural ingredients that kill and expel parasites from your dog's system. The herbal formula also keeps your dog’s skin and gut healthy. This pack of three offers 1 x 10 tablets of the product. Specifications: Form: Herbal Tablet Pack size: 1 X 10 Tablets (Pack of 3) Suitable for: Dogs of all life stages Main ingredients: Herbs and natural extracts Benefits: Kills and expels parasites, offers effective deworming, made using natural ingredients.

Pros Cons Made using natural ingredients Some dogs may not like the taste. Offers effective deworming May take longer to show results Kills and expels parasites. Suitable for dogs of all life stages

8. Marshalls Petzone Beaphar Worex X Beaphar Worex Xl is a deworming tablet for dogs that is effective in killing and expelling parasites, including roundworms and tapeworms. The tablets come in a pack of 10 and are designed for extra-large dogs. The active ingredients in the tablets work by paralyzing and killing the worms, which are then expelled from the dog's body. Regularly using this deworming tablet can help keep your dog healthy and free from parasites. Specifications: Quantity: 10 tablets Suitable for: Dogs in all stages of life Type: Deworm tablet for dog Active ingredients: Praziquantel, Pyrantel pamoate, Febantel Kills and expels roundworms, and tapeworms Can be used for routine deworming

Pros Cons Effective in killing and expelling parasites, including roundworms and tapeworms Some dogs may experience side effect Can be used for routine deworming

Top 3 features of the products

Products Features 1 Features 2 Features 3 Medfly Defender Plus Dewormer Suitable for all dogs Praziquantel, Pyrantel pamoate, Febantel Effective against roundworms, tapeworms, and hookworms Furry Tails Kiwof Plus Suitable for medium and large dogs Praziquantel, Pyrantel pamoate, Febantel Effective against roundworms, tapeworms, whipworms, and hookworms Vivaldis Endewor Suitable for all dogs Natural plant extracts (Emblica officinalis, Terminalia chebula, and Terminalia belerica) Effective against roundworms, tapeworms, and hookworms AbCD- All About Cats and Dogs Suitable for all dogs Praziquantel, Pyrantel pamoate, Febantel Effective against roundworms, tapeworms, and hookworms Durvet 12-Pack Triple Wormer Tablets for Medium and Large Dogs Suitable for medium and large dogs Praziquantel, Pyrantel pamoate, Febantel Effective against roundworms, tapeworms, and hookworms Duravet 12-Pack Triple Wormer Tablets for Puppies and Small Dogs Suitable for medium and large dogs Praziquantel, Pyrantel pamoate, Febantel Effective against roundworms, tapeworms, and hookworms Tail & Collar Club Flyworm Dewormer Suitable for all dogs Praziquantel, Pyrantel pamoate, Febantel Effective against roundworms, tapeworms, and hookworms Marshalls Petzone Beaphar Worex Xl Suitable for medium and large dogs Praziquantel, Pyrantel pamoate, Febantel Effective against roundworms, tapeworms, and hookworms

Best value for money: Among the products listed, the Medfly Defender Plus Dewormer offers the best value for money. It provides effective deworming at an affordable price, making it an ideal choice for pet owners on a budget. The pack comes with 4 tablets, each of which can be given to dogs weighing up to 10 kg, which means it can be used for multiple deworming sessions for a single dog or several dogs. Additionally, it is a broad-spectrum dewormer, effective against the most common types of intestinal worms found in dogs. Best overall product: The Furry Tails Kiwof Plus is the best overall product among those listed. This dewormer is a broad-spectrum treatment that effectively protects against many intestinal worms. It is suitable for both puppies and adult dogs, and each pack contains 2 tablets that can be given to dogs weighing up to 10 kg. It also comes reasonably priced, making it a great value-for-money option. How to choose the right dewormer for your Dog? Choosing the right dewormer for your dog can be confusing, with many available options. To make an informed decision, it is important to consider the type of worms your dog will likely be exposed to and its age and weight. Broad-spectrum dewormers like Furry Tails Kiwof Plus and Medfly Defender Plus Dewormer are good options, as they are effective against the most common intestinal worms. It is also essential to follow the recommended dosage and frequency of deworming as per the instructions on the product label. While some dewormers can be given to puppies and adult dogs, others are specifically formulated for certain age groups. Before administering any dewormer, it is always recommended to consult with a veterinarian to ensure that it is safe for your dog and that the product is being used correctly.

Topics Pet Food And Supplements

Advertisement