8 recommended prescription deworming tablets for dogs by veterinarians

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 23, 2023 19:42 IST
Keep your furry friend healthy and happy with these prescription deworming tablets for dogs. Our list includes 8 such picks, which will help you choose the best option for your pet's needs.

Like human beings, our pets also need periodic deworming.

As a responsible pet owner, ensuring the health and well-being of your pet friend should always be a top priority. One of the essential aspects of maintaining your dog's health is regular deworming, which involves administering deworming tablets for dogs to get rid of harmful parasites that can cause various health issues. However, with so many available options, finding the right one for your pet can be difficult. To help you decide, we have curated a list of the top 8 prescription dog deworming tablet, as recommended by veterinarians. Our list is based on factors such as effectiveness, safety, and ease of administration, ensuring your pet receives the best possible care.

Product Descriptions:

1. Medfly Defender Plus Dewormer

Defender Plus Dewormer for Dogs by Medfly Healthcare is a potent deworming solution that effectively removes various worms in dogs of all life stages. The 10 tablets in each pack come in a palatable form, making it easy for pet owners to administer to their dogs. Medfly Healthcare Defender Plus Dewormer is an affordable and reliable option to help keep your dog healthy and free from parasitic infections.

Specifications:

Quantity: 10 tablets per pack

Age and weight suitability: Suitable for all life stages and all dog breeds

Composition: Each tablet contains Praziquantel 50 mg, Pyrantel Pamoate 144 mg, and Febantel 150 mg

Indications: Roundworms, Hookworms, Tapeworms, and Whipworms

Dosage: 1 tablet per 10 kg body weight, to be administered orally

Storage: Store in a cool and dry place, away from sunlight

Shelf Life: 24 months from the date of manufacturing

ProsCons
Palatable form makes it easy to administerMay cause mild side effects in some dogs, such as vomiting, diarrhoea, or loss of appetite
Suitable for dogs of all life stages and breeds 
Affordable price poin 

2. Furry Tails Kiwof Plus

Furry Tails Kiwof Plus Tab is an effective deworming solution for dogs that helps to eliminate various kinds of worms such as roundworms, tapeworms, hookworms, and whipworms. The pack contains two tablets, suitable for dogs weighing up to 30 kg. The tablets are palatable and easy to administer, making it convenient for pet owners to keep their furry friends healthy and worm-free.

Specifications:

Quantity: 2x10 tablets per pack

Age and weight suitability: Suitable for dogs weighing up to 30 kg

Composition: Each tablet contains Praziquantel 50 mg, Pyrantel Pamoate 144 mg, and Febantel 150 mg

Indications: Roundworms, Hookworms, Tapeworms, and Whipworms

Dosage: 1 tablet per 10 kg body weight, to be administered orally

Storage: Store in a cool and dry place, away from sunlight

Shelf Life: 24 months from the date of manufacturing

ProsCons
Suitable for various types of wormsNot suitable for dogs weighing more than 30 kg
Palatable and easy to administer 
Furry Tails Kiwof Plus Tab(pack-2)
. Vivaldis Endewor

Vivaldis Endewor Natural Enzyme & Probiotic Based De-wormer for Dogs & Cats is an all-natural and effective solution in eliminating various kinds of parasites and worms from your pet's body. The tablets are made with natural enzymes and probiotics that help maintain a healthy digestive system in dogs and cats. The pack contains 10 tablets, suitable for both dogs and cats.

Specifications:

Quantity: 10 tablets per pack

Age and weight suitability: Suitable for both dogs and cats

Composition: Natural enzymes and probiotics

Indications: Eliminates parasites and worms

Dosage: 1 tablet for every 10 kg of body weight, to be administered orally

Storage: Store in a cool and dry place, away from sunlight

Shelf Life: 24 months from the date of manufacturing

ProsCons
Made with natural enzymes and probioticsMay not be as effective as other chemical-based dewormers
Free from chemicals and toxinsNot suitable for pets with severe worm infestations
Helps in maintaining a healthy digestive system 

4.AbCD- All About Cats and Dogs

AbCD- All About cats and dogs dog deworming tablet - A pack of 20 is a safe and effective way to protect your furry friend from various worms. This dewormer contains pyrantel pamoate and praziquantel, which work together to kill and eliminate worms such as tapeworms, hookworms, and roundworms.

Specifications:

Quantity: 20 tablets

Suitable for: Dogs of all sizes and breeds

Ingredients: Pyrantel pamoate and praziquantel

 Pros Cons
 Effective against multiple types of worm Some dogs may be allergic to the ingredients
 Safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds 
AbCD- All About Cats and Dogs deworming tabletsfor Dogs.-Pack of 20
5 (1)
5 (1)
5.Durvet 12-Pack Triple Wormer Tablets for Medium and Large Dogs

Durvet 12-Pack Triple Wormer Tablets for Medium and Large Dogs is a powerful deworming medication designed to protect your pet dog from a variety of worms. This dewormer contains pyrantel pamoate, praziquantel, and febantel, which work together to eliminate and prevent tapeworms, roundworms, and hookworms in medium and large dogs.

Specifications:

Quantity: 12 tablets

Suitable for: Medium to large dogs over 11 kgs

Ingredients: Pyrantel pamoate, praziquantel, and febantel

ProsCons
Safe for medium and large dogsNot suitable for small dogs or puppies
Effective against multiple types of wormsHigher priced as compared to other deworming tablets for dogs
Durvet 12-Pack Triple Wormer Tablets for Medium and Large Dogs
6. Duravet 12-Pack Triple Wormer Tablets for Puppies and Small Dogs

If your pet dog is on the smaller side, worry not! Duravet 12-Pack Triple Wormer Tablets for Puppies and Small Dogs provide comprehensive protection against three types of worms in small dogs and puppies. This deworming medicine for puppies and small dogs is formulated to target roundworms, hookworms, and tapeworms, which are common parasites in dogs. It's easy to administer, making it a convenient solution for pet owners.

Specifications:

Pack size: 12 tablets

Form: Tablet

Targeted animals: Puppies and small dogs

Worm types targeted: Roundworms, hookworms, and tapeworms

Weight range: For puppies and dogs weighing between 1 to 11 kgs

ProsCons
Easy to administer tablet formNot suitable for large dogs
Specially formulated for puppies and small dogsHigher priced as compared to other deworming tablets for dogs
DURVET 12-Pack Triple Wormer Tablets for Puppies and Small Dogs
7. Tail & Collar Club Flyworm Dewormer

The Tail & Collar Club Flyworm Dewormer is an herbal deworming medicine for dogs that offers effective deworming for dogs. The tablet uses natural ingredients that kill and expel parasites from your dog's system. The herbal formula also keeps your dog’s skin and gut healthy. This pack of three offers 1 x 10 tablets of the product.

Specifications:

Form: Herbal Tablet

Pack size: 1 X 10 Tablets (Pack of 3)

Suitable for: Dogs of all life stages

Main ingredients: Herbs and natural extracts

Benefits: Kills and expels parasites, offers effective deworming, made using natural ingredients.

ProsCons
Made using natural ingredientsSome dogs may not like the taste.
Offers effective dewormingMay take longer to show results
Kills and expels parasites. 
Suitable for dogs of all life stages 
Tail & Collar Club Flyworm Dewormer for Dogs || Effective Deworming Formula - Herbal Tablet || Kills & Expels Parasites - 1 X 10 Tablets (Pack of 3)
5 (2)
5 (2)
8. Marshalls Petzone Beaphar Worex X

Beaphar Worex Xl is a deworming tablet for dogs that is effective in killing and expelling parasites, including roundworms and tapeworms. The tablets come in a pack of 10 and are designed for extra-large dogs. The active ingredients in the tablets work by paralyzing and killing the worms, which are then expelled from the dog's body. Regularly using this deworming tablet can help keep your dog healthy and free from parasites.

Specifications:

Quantity: 10 tablets

Suitable for: Dogs in all stages of life

Type: Deworm tablet for dog

Active ingredients: Praziquantel, Pyrantel pamoate, Febantel

Kills and expels roundworms, and tapeworms

Can be used for routine deworming

ProsCons
Effective in killing and expelling parasites, including roundworms and tapewormsSome dogs may experience side effect
Can be used for routine deworming 
Marshalls Petzone Beaphar Worex Xl -10 Tabs
3.2 (13)
3.2 (13)
Top 3 features of the products

 ProductsFeatures  1Features  2Features  3
Medfly Defender Plus DewormerSuitable for all dogsPraziquantel, Pyrantel pamoate, FebantelEffective against roundworms, tapeworms, and hookworms
Furry Tails Kiwof PlusSuitable for medium and large dogsPraziquantel, Pyrantel pamoate, FebantelEffective against roundworms, tapeworms, whipworms, and hookworms
Vivaldis EndeworSuitable for all dogsNatural plant extracts (Emblica officinalis, Terminalia chebula, and Terminalia belerica)Effective against roundworms, tapeworms, and hookworms
AbCD- All About Cats and DogsSuitable for all dogsPraziquantel, Pyrantel pamoate, FebantelEffective against roundworms, tapeworms, and hookworms
Durvet 12-Pack Triple Wormer Tablets for Medium and Large DogsSuitable for medium and large dogsPraziquantel, Pyrantel pamoate, FebantelEffective against roundworms, tapeworms, and hookworms
Duravet 12-Pack Triple Wormer Tablets for Puppies and Small DogsSuitable for medium and large dogsPraziquantel, Pyrantel pamoate, FebantelEffective against roundworms, tapeworms, and hookworms
Tail & Collar Club Flyworm DewormerSuitable for all dogsPraziquantel, Pyrantel pamoate, FebantelEffective against roundworms, tapeworms, and hookworms
Marshalls Petzone Beaphar Worex XlSuitable for medium and large dogsPraziquantel, Pyrantel pamoate, FebantelEffective against roundworms, tapeworms, and hookworms

Best value for money:

Among the products listed, the Medfly Defender Plus Dewormer offers the best value for money. It provides effective deworming at an affordable price, making it an ideal choice for pet owners on a budget. The pack comes with 4 tablets, each of which can be given to dogs weighing up to 10 kg, which means it can be used for multiple deworming sessions for a single dog or several dogs. Additionally, it is a broad-spectrum dewormer, effective against the most common types of intestinal worms found in dogs.

Best overall product:

The Furry Tails Kiwof Plus is the best overall product among those listed. This dewormer is a broad-spectrum treatment that effectively protects against many intestinal worms. It is suitable for both puppies and adult dogs, and each pack contains 2 tablets that can be given to dogs weighing up to 10 kg. It also comes reasonably priced, making it a great value-for-money option.

How to choose the right dewormer for your Dog?

Choosing the right dewormer for your dog can be confusing, with many available options. To make an informed decision, it is important to consider the type of worms your dog will likely be exposed to and its age and weight. Broad-spectrum dewormers like Furry Tails Kiwof Plus and Medfly Defender Plus Dewormer are good options, as they are effective against the most common intestinal worms. It is also essential to follow the recommended dosage and frequency of deworming as per the instructions on the product label. While some dewormers can be given to puppies and adult dogs, others are specifically formulated for certain age groups. Before administering any dewormer, it is always recommended to consult with a veterinarian to ensure that it is safe for your dog and that the product is being used correctly.

Product Price
Furry Tails Kiwof Plus Tab(pack-2) ₹ 599
AbCD- All About Cats and Dogs deworming tabletsfor Dogs.-Pack of 20 ₹ 899
Durvet 12-Pack Triple Wormer Tablets for Medium and Large Dogs ₹ 8,006
DURVET 12-Pack Triple Wormer Tablets for Puppies and Small Dogs ₹ 9,898
Tail & Collar Club Flyworm Dewormer for Dogs || Effective Deworming Formula - Herbal Tablet || Kills & Expels Parasites - 1 X 10 Tablets (Pack of 3) ₹ 450
Marshalls Petzone Beaphar Worex Xl -10 Tabs ₹ 1,010

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Pet Food And Supplements
