9 Best guinea pig houses to buy today

Guinea Pig house

Introduction Being a pet parent is no easy task, especially for guinea pigs who enjoy having their spacious place. These guinea pigs like to have space to roam around, run and play with their parent. Hence, aguinea pig houseneeds to be spacious and one your little love can call home. Furthermore, this house benefits the guinea pig and assists you in keeping your house clean, as the waste won't pile up while allowing your guinea pig to roam around. Though cages are a common house type for small animals like guinea pigs, however, from natural wood to cave, pet parents have multiple options today to consider and pick an idealguinea pig housefor their pet. But one must ensure that the house has some solid ground. Moreover, glass aquariums and plastic tubs shouldn't be a choice as they give enclosed space and can be harmful in case of biting. So, it won't be wrong to admit that it takes much consideration and research to find the bestguinea pig housethat matches the owner's personality, of course, your guinea pig. A house with non-toxic and non-destructive material can be perfect for guinea pigs. To help you find and pick an idealguinea pig house,we have listed the topguinea pig housesavailable on Amazon, taking into account the best pricing and reviews. How to find the perfect house for guinea pigs? Guinea pigs are active animals. They like to roam around, run and play. Therefore, the house you choose for them must fulfil their needs. A house doesn't just need to be comfortable but roomy too. Guinea pigs refrain from excessively heated places, and small spaces might irritate them, eventually leading to bickering. So, choosing a spaciousguinea pig houseis important. Easy to climb, open, non-toxic, and harmless to chew are a few other attributes for pet parents to keep in mind while looking for aguinea pig house,along with due consideration to their nature. 1. Guinea Pig Tunnel House This tunnel house is adorable and is the most recommendedguinea pig house. The product is sunproof and protects the guinea pig's skin from direct sunlight but still gives enough light for the pet to play around with. Moreover, it is stable with its sturdy roof and is ultimately guinea pig climb-friendly. The removable mat makes it easy for you to clean and is equally comfortable, making it a soft bed too. Features Product dimensions (LxWxH) - 30 x 17.8 x 14.7 cm

Easy to assemble

It can also be used as a toy to play It can be used for other small pets, like hamsters and chinchillas

2. Hamster hideout wood house with windows A perfect house for your guinea piggies and a decoration for your porch. With its absorbent pee pads, this Hamster Hideout Wood House is easy to clean and does not let the space smell of piggy pee. The side windows are large enough for the pets to climb through, while the front windows allow them to play hide and seek. Moreover, these windows ensure enough light and don't let it get dark inside. The closed top is the cherry on the cake, making it a good hideout place. Furthermore, the pine wood material makes it a sturdy and well-built housing. Features Product dimensions (LxWxH) - 11.8" x 10.8" x 6.7"

Easy to assemble

It can also be used as a toy to play

It can be used for other small pets, like hamsters and chinchillas.

3. Guinea pig multi-room house A wooden house with a tunnel maze is suitable for small animals like guinea pigs and can be used as a toy too. This Guinea Pig Multi-Room House is made of birch plywood with odourless paint to make the housing non-toxic and safe. With its removable roof, it can be made into top open housing. With its three rooms and natural wood environment, it is the best guinea pig house to consider, allowing the little pet to climb through with low windows. Features Product dimensions (LxWxH) - 12.5" x 11" x 6.3"

Non-destructive

Easy to assemble

Has a playroom

It can be used for other small pets, like hamsters and chinchillas.

4. Guinea Pigs Cage House This premium Guinea Pigs Cage House has two platforms, a ladder, a bowl, an exercise wheel, and a bottle, making it a complete household for your guinea pig. With product dimensions (LxWxH) of 19 x 12 x 11 inches, this can be a perfect fit for one guinea pig. Moreover, the ladder and exercise wheel can keep your piggy playful and push boredom at bay. Furthermore, the inlaid feeding bowl and side bottle for water prevent the water and food from spilling and ruining the space. Features Solid base

Easy to move with its two handles at the side

Colourful

Decorative

It can be used for hamsters.

5. Single door folding metal cage A Folding Metal cage is a spacious little place for your little pet. The cage folds into a flat and makes it easy to carry and store while not in use. Moreover, you can also use the cage for house or potty training your guinea pig. The solid plastic bottom is removable, making it easy for pet parents to clean. On the other hand, the sliding locks on the doors are safe and easy to lock. So, it can be one perfect home for your little love. Features Product dimensions (LxWxH) - 45.7x 30.5x 35.6

Durable

Easy to set

Chewable

Non-destructive

It can be used for other animals, such as squirrels, rats or hamsters.

6. Small animals natural ideout Made with natural wood, this Small Animals Natural Hideout for guinea pigs is non-toxic. Little piggies can even chew the wood to make their teeth stronger and healthy. The roof is sturdy and can be used for climbing and running, and you can use this natural wooden hideout to house other small animals too. Moreover, it has a removable bottom, ideal for one small animal and can be put up in another cage to make the housing. Features Product dimensions (LxWxH) - 12x6.5x8

Easy to clean

Durable It can be used for other pets, like hedgehogs, chinchillas, tortoises, and gerbils.

7. Guinea pig bed cave This cosy pet nest comes in four sizes, from small to extra large. It is made of high-density foam, soft cloth, and fleece material. Moreover, it is lightweight and machine washable. The material of the bed cave is sturdy and won't collapse on itself, and the bed cave is snug and provides security to relax among its soft padding. Furthermore, the enclosed bedding makes it a perfect private spot to sleep and relax, and it is easy to wash with its machine-washable and dryer-friendly features. Features Product dimensions (LxWxH) - 15 x 10 x 5 cm

Decorative

Good for winters

High-quality material

It can be used for other pets, like hedgehogs, rabbits, chinchillas, and squirrels.

8. Wooden hideout hut This wooden hideout is made just for small animals. The wooden place is spacious, so your little pet can roam around, sleep, and relax. The material is non-toxic and odourless, which does not cause any irritation to the guinea pigs. Moreover, it can also be placed in a cage and comes completely assembled. Features Product dimensions (LxWxH) - 23 x15x15 cm

Removable top and bottom

Easy to clean

Chewable It can be used for other pets, like Hedgehogs, Rabbits, Hamsters, and Gerbils.

9. House bed for small animal A colourful house for your pet. This house is made of non-toxic and environmentally friendly material. It is compact and adorable, where the little guinea pig can play hide and seek. It is perfect for small-sized animals such as hamsters, hedgehogs and squirrels. Features Product dimensions (LxWxH) - 14.5x15.5x13.5cm

Easy to assemble

Decorative

Easy to clean

It can be used for other pets, like Hedgehogs, Rats, Hamsters, and Gerbils.

Price list of all roducts

Product Name MRP Guinea Pig Tunnel House ₹ 3,725 Hamster Hideout Wood House with Windows ₹ 6,405 PAWCHIE Guinea Pig Multi-room House ₹ 7,499 Guinea Pigs Cage House ₹ 3,705 Single Door Folding Metal Cage ₹ 1,590 Small Animals Natural Hideout ₹ 899 Guinea Pig Bed Cave ₹ 1,109 Wooden Hideout Hut ₹ 797 House Bed for Small Animal ₹ 1,740

Best value for money PAWCHIE Guinea Pig Hideout with Multi-Rooms has the best value for money to consider. This wooden house with a tunnel maze is made of birch plywood with odourless paint and is non-toxic and safe. Moreover, with its removable roof, you can turn it into a top-open house. With its three rooms and natural wood environment, it is the best guinea pig house to consider, allowing the little pet to climb through with low windows. Furthermore, it can be used for other small pets, like hamsters and chinchillas, and is easy to assemble. Best overall product The Hamster Hideout Wood House with Windows is the best overall product. With its absorbent pee pads, this can be a perfect house for your guinea piggies. The side windows are large enough for the pets to climb through, while the front windows allow them to play hide and seek. It is easy to clean and does not let the space smell of piggy pee. Moreover, it makes it a good hideout place and can be used for other small pets, like hamsters and chinchillas. Thus, it is the best choice in the guinea pig house category.