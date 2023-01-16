9 Impressive Amazon Republic Day Sale deals for dog food By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale has begun! If you are looking for dog food for your furry friend, you have come to the right place. This article provides detailed information for the same at an affordable price. Meat, meat byproducts, grains, cereal, vitamins, and minerals are typically found in dog food. Did you know? Britain's first dry, biscuit-like dog food was created in the 1860s, and it was considered the start of dog foods found today!

Best 9 Impressive Amazon Republic Day Sale deals for dog food

Because of their dietary needs, dogs' dentition and intestinal systems have adjusted to an omnivorous diet or a blend of animal and plant foods. Nutrients in a well-balanced diet help your pet live a better lifestyle by maintaining a lustrous, healthy coat, a robust immune system, and a healthy digestive system. In addition, dog foods' nutrients are easily accessible to your dog's digestive system. Digestibility is crucial so your dog can readily eliminate waste from their body and utilise all the components in its diet. With this, we have listed some of the best dog food sales deals you can choose from and give the best to your pet. This Republic Day will bring with it offers that you cannot miss! So, start shopping as the sale goes live on the 14th of January for prime members and from the 15th to the 20th of January for the rest of the users. The best dog food sales deals for you 1. Pedigree Wet Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy flavour This dog food brand is comprehensive, balanced, and ideal for mature dogs. You can find special offers on this product on amazon now. The juicy chicken chunks in this wet dog feed are gently cooked in nutritious broth. It has a delicious aroma and flavour that will appeal to picky eaters. It increases water content, boosts immunity, and lowers the danger of kidney stones. It can also be blended with home-cooked food to improve its nutritional value. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Special ingredients: Chicken, Soya bean oil & Wheat gluten

Item form: Wet

Pros Cons This product has high protein content. This dog food is not chewy. It provides a well-balanced meal for dogs.

2. Pedigree Wet Food for Puppy, Chicken Chunks in Gravy flavour Growing puppies usually need adequate protein in their diet for their development. Meat is the finest way to develop your puppy's rapidly developing physique, as it is a very dense source of protein. Fats aid both energy and nutrient absorption. Additionally, it promotes healthy skin and coat. You can also blend this gravy-based food with some home-food or dry dog food, as some pups can be picky eaters. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Special ingredients: Chicken, Soybean oil & Wheat gluten

Item form: Wet

Pros Cons This product is a complete, well-balanced meal for puppies This dog food does not help the pups to strengthen their teeth It enhances their muscle growth & immunity.

3. Pedigree Dry Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Vegetables Flavour Dogs require more vitamins & minerals than people, especially calcium, iron, and vitamin B12. This ideal dog food is comprehensive and balanced for mature dogs. It has a crude protein content of 20%, fat content of 10%, and fibre content of 5%. It provides a healthier and shinier coat and strong muscles, bones, and teeth. This brand of dog food also promotes natural defences and digestive health. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Special ingredients: Chicken & Vegetable

Item form: Dry

Pros Cons This dog food consists of good fibre content. The moisture content in this product is too low. It has a good mixture of plant & animal nutrients.

4. Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food This online dog food is a wonderful blend of nutrients that support bone strength and a robust digestive system. This food is protein-enriched and has the right balance of nutrients to give your pet the best possible health advantages. In addition, the chewy kibbles with a specific formulation aid in preventing tartar buildup, thereby enhancing your dog’s dental hygiene. Specifications: Brand: Drools

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Special ingredients: Chicken, Egg, Rice, Wheat, Corn & Fish oil

Item form: Pellet, Raw, Dry

Pros Cons This dog food has a perfect blend of vegetarian and non-vegetarian nutrients. Has to be mixed with gravy/broth to have some water content. It promotes the growth of lean muscles in your dog.

5. Drools Adult Wet Dog Food, Real Chicken and Chicken Liver Chunks in Gravy This dog food provides a balanced diet that promotes your pet's joint health. It has high moisture content to keep the digestive system in good shape. The organic minerals and vitamins work together to support strong bones and teeth. Your pet stays lively and nimble all day long thanks to chicken, liver, and eggs. Specifications: Brand: Drools

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Special ingredients: Chicken, Eggs & Gravy

Item form: Wet

Pros Cons This dog food has a good amount of Vitamin B12, which dogs highly require. This meal does not help dogs remove tartar buildup. It has a good amount of water content, making it easier to swallow.

6. Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy, Chicken & Milk Flavour This is an excellent dog food for puppies that is complete and balanced. It includes 5% crude fibre, 10% lipid content, and 24% crude protein. This meal is appropriate for newborn pups. This food provides all the 5 crucial benefits for growing puppies. It promotes healthier skin, shinier coats, and strong muscles, bones, and teeth. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Special ingredients: Chicken, Milk, Rice, Carrot & Peas

Item form: Dry

Pros Cons This dog food has milk as one of the ingredients which is a requirement for growing pups. This meal can include fish in some form to obtain Omega 3 fatty acids, which is good for the heart. It also has all the easily digestible proteins.

7. Chappi Dry Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Rice Flavour Adult dogs should eat a complete and balanced meal. This meal contains a unique combination of dietary fibre and minimal fat. Even the most food-sensitive dogs may digest this food with ease. It is an excellent source of polyunsaturated fatty acids and protein. This meal is not so concentrated with protein. Thus, it is made without red meat, dairy, soy, or eggs. Specifications: Brand: Chappi

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Special ingredients: Chicken & Rice

Item form: Dry

Pros Cons This dog food has only chicken as its primary protein source, which makes it easy to digest. This meal can include at least one plant protein to gain additional fibre, vitamins & minerals. It is the most basic dog food with minimal ingredients

8. Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food This dog food offers a good source of dietary fibre, protein, fat, and carbohydrates. Additionally, it contains a remarkable blend of nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which support bone strength and a healthier digestive system. Fish oil contains DHA, which supports retinal health and brain development. The dry kibbles are explicitly made to prevent tartar buildup. In other words, it encourages your puppy's best possible growth, improved digestion, and general wellness. Specifications: Brand: Drools

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Special ingredients: Chicken, Egg, Rice, Wheat, Corn & Fish oil

Item form: Pellet, Raw, Dry

Pros Cons This dog food has remarkable palatability The fat content seems high It consists of a good amount of Omega 3 fatty acids.

9. Purepet Chicken & Vegetable Adult Dry Dog Food This dog food can be considered a complete meal because it meets all its nutritional requirements. It is necessary to incorporate all the essential nutrients and antioxidants in the daily mature dog's diet to improve your dog's health and vitality. This dog food is enriched with vitamins and minerals to keep your dog healthy and active. Specifications: Brand: PUREPET

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Special ingredients: Chicken, Cereals, Vegetables & Vegetable oil

Item form: Dry

Pros Cons This dog food has impressive antioxidant content. It contains many byproducts. Vegetable oil contains linoleic acid (LA), which dogs cannot produce and require for maintaining better skin and fur.

Top 3 features for the mentioned products

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Pedigree Wet Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy flavour It has an appealing aroma It can be easily digested It has a good texture Pedigree Wet Food for Puppy, Chicken Chunks in Gravy flavour It has an appetising flavour It has well-balanced nutrition. It is cheaper. Pedigree Dry Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Vegetable Flavour It has good fibre content The food size is appropriate. It can be used as a treat. Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food It has good digestibility. It is highly palatable Good for all the breeds Drools Adult Wet Dog Food, Real Chicken and Chicken Liver Chunks in Gravy The packaging is good One pack can be used at a time Less risk of getting spoiled. Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy, Chicken & Milk Flavour The shape of the kibble is alluring. Uses natural ingredient which are best suited for puppies Appetising flavour for pups. Chappi Dry Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Rice Flavour The quantity of the product is good The food quality is good. No red meat, soya & dairy. Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food Good ingredients for the growth of puppies. Suitable for all breed puppies No preparations are required Purepet Chicken & Vegetable Adult Dry Dog Food It is free from artificial flavours It can be directly served Provides a well-defined food chart.

Best value for money Pedigree Wet Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy flavour - This Pedigree dog chow now offers the best deals on the occasion of the Republic Day sale. It contains chicken liver, wheat and soybean oil; hence it has a good combination of nutrients. Your dog can safely consume liver, a protein rich in vitamins. This simple but nutritious meal is offered at a very reasonable price. It can be bought as loose packs or a box full of these packs. Best overall product Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy, Chicken & Milk Flavour - This Pedigree puppy chow now offers the best deals on the occasion of the Republic Day sale. This perfect meal contains the proper proportions of protein, lipids, carbohydrates, minerals, and vitamins needed for the growth and development of the puppy. Additionally, it is much simpler to digest for their developing stomach than food made at home. It also enhances their immune system, bone strength, and dental health & also promotes muscle growth. How to find the perfect dog food product? To find the perfect product, one has to consider the following: ● Complete & well-balanced macro- & micro-nutrients ● High-quality ingredients ● No added chemicals ● Minimal flavouring agents ● Low preservatives Price list of all the products on Amazon

S.no Product Price 1. Pedigree Wet Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy flavour Rs. 600 2. Pedigree Wet Food for Puppy, Chicken Chunks in Gravy flavour Rs. 600 3. Pedigree Dry Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Vegetables Flavour Rs. 725 4. Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food Rs. 699 5. Drools Adult Wet Dog Food, Real Chicken and Chicken Liver Chunks in Gravy Rs. 840 6. Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy, Chicken & Milk Flavour Rs. 760 7. Chappi Dry Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Rice Flavour Rs. 3100 8. Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food Rs. 699 9. Purepet Chicken & Vegetable Adult Dry Dog Food Rs. 2299

