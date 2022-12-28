A beginner's guide to dog bowls

Best dog bowls

As you bring a new pet dog into your home, you want to get the best of everything for your new family member. A dog bowl for its food and water is one of the essential things that your dog would immediately need. Your dog should be comfortable with it as it will use the bowl daily for eating. Read this article to make an informed decision about the best feeding bowl available on the market. The article will also help if you want to change your favourite pet's existing feeding bowl. While making the list of best dog feeding bowls, we included some of the top-rated products on Amazon that would suit your pet's needs and won't mess up your house. Along with steel bowls, we have also included bowls with stands which are advised for old dogs and dogs with health problems. Since dogs can be fussy eaters, most products have an anti-skid base that prevents spillage. For quirky pet parents, the list also features dog bowls with eccentric designs or those that blend seamlessly with the interior decor of your house. How to find the perfect dog bowl? It is imperative to look out for your dog's comfort while choosing a feeding bowl. Make sure that the bowl's material is of the best quality and has no harmful elements, or it can cause health issues for your pet. Also, consider factors such as age, height, and your dog's medical condition. If your dog is a fast eater, take the slow feeders that will help to control the speed of your dog, leading to better consumption and digestion. Ensure that your dog is not allergic to the material of the bowl or the stand. The perfect dog bowl 1. Amazon Basics Pet Feeding Bowl Your fuzzy friend would enjoy its mealtime in this bright-coloured feeding bowl. The product comes with Amazon assurance and is available in multiple colours. The stainless steel used to make this bowl is rust-resistant, making it durable. The bowl has a unique anti-skid bottom that reduces spillage even if your dog is an active eater. These bowls are easy to maintain as it doesn't hold odours and can be washed in the dishwasher. Material: Stainless steel

Brand: Amazon Basics

Item weight: 140g

Included components: Not available

Capacity: 700ml

2. Pawspot Dog Bowl The 16-inch long raised double dog bowl is perfect for large dogs such as labs, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German shepherds, and so on. Its sleek modern design makes the feeding bowl a part of your home decor. The food-grade material used to build the bowl is of great quality, making it a good choice for your pet. The long stand of the bowl prevents bloating and gives the dog a healthy posture while eating. It is also great for dogs with arthritis or other medical conditions, as they don't have to bend their knees to access food and water. Material: Stainless steel, metal

Brand: Pawspot

Colour: Black and copper

Capacity: 1900ml

3. Pets Empire The new elevated feeder from Pets Empire comes in three different sizes and is made of very durable stainless steel. The product is designed in a way that the food and the water are easily dispensed and help in better digestion of your pet. The stainless steel of the bowl resists bacteria growth. It’s also easy to clean, as you can easily remove it from the stand. The grip of the bowl on the stand is good and does not get displaced, even with harsh handling by the dog. Material: Stainless steel

Brand: Pets Empire

Colour: Black

Item Weight: 1kg

4. Naaz Home This durable solid wooden product by Naaz Home is made of premium quality material. The feeding bowl has a 6.5-inch oblique stand that makes it easy for the dog. It is designed in a way that the stand is light in weight, foldable and can be easily portable from one place to another. The bowl is easy to maintain and clean and is dishwasher safe. Material: Stainless steel, wood

Brand: Naaz

Colour: Brown

Capacity: 1600ml

5. MidWest Home This raised dog feed bowl is perfect for your growing puppy because of its unique design. The height of this feeding bowl can be adjusted based on your dog’s height and can serve it for a long time as it grows. You can easily place and remove the stainless steel bowls from the hoop fittings in the stand. The bowl is also dishwasher-safe, making it easy to clean. The base of the stand has an H-shape that forms a steady base and prevents the feeding bowl from toppling. Material: Stainless steel

Brand: MidWest Homes for Pets

Colour: Silver

Capacity: 1600ml

Special features: Adjustable

6. Foodie Puppies This bright red-coloured bowl with a bone print design is ideal for your dog. The sustainable and lightweight bowl will last a long time, and you can use it to serve all kinds of food, such as dry kibble, treats, wet food, water and so on. With its no-tip design, you don’t have to worry about spillage, as the rubber base prevents it from sliding. The bowl's interior is also well polished in a way that resists sticking up food making it easier to clean. You also don’t have to worry if your dog has a habit of chewing, as it is suitable for chewers. Material: Stainless steel

Brand: Foodie Puppies

Colour: Red

Capacity: 700ml

7. Tandd The slow feeder bowl is scientifically designed to provide great health benefits to your dog. The bowl has certain raised parts that separate the food, increasing the feeding time. As your dog eats slowly, it prevents choking, vomiting, and over-eating, preventing any discomfort to your dog. The bowl is made of high-quality food-grade material that is harmless for your dog. The best thing about buying a product from Tandd is that they offer a 180-day warranty in case of any damage. Material: Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride

Brand: Tandd

Colour: Green

Pattern name: Moon

Operation mode: Manual

8. Qpets Dog Bowl The collapsible dog bowl by Qpets is ideal for all pet parents. Now you don't have to worry about packing a big feeding bowl for your dog while travelling. Because of its collapsible design, the Qpets dog bowl is easy to carry for all your travel needs. You can conveniently hang the bowl on your bag as it has a hook. The bowl can easily hold up to 12 ounces of liquid and 1.5 cups of food when expanded. The bowl is made of food-grade silicone grade material making it durable and safe. Material: Silicone

Brand: Qpets

Colour: Available in different colours

Operation mode: Manual

Item weight: 58.6g

9. The Pawpstar Co. This product is perfect for you if your dog is a fussy eater and tends to spill food and water. It is designed in a way that the two stainless steel bowls are placed on an anti-skid silicon mat making it very accessible for your dog. The silicone material is BPA-free and safe for feeding. The steel bowls can be easily removed and replaced, making them easy to wash and store. You can choose from a variety of colours to add that pop to your pet’s feeding time. Material: Silicone and stainless steel

Brand: The Pawpstar Co

Colour: Available in different colours

Item weight: 410g

10. Goofy Tails The round pet bowl from Goofy Tails has an exclusive design that renders the feeding experience of your dog. The stand is made of melamine, and the bowl is stainless steel, making this the only product where the stand is also dishwasher safe. You can also easily swipe clean the stands. Because of the long height of the stand, it reduces the pressure on their neck while eating and drinking. Material: Melamine

Brand: Goofy Tails

Colour: Black

Item weight: 461g

Capacity: 520ml

Price list of all products

S.no Product MRP Discounted Price 1. Amazon Basics ₹ 649 ₹ 484 2. Pawspot Dog Bowl ₹ 2,000 ₹ 1,999 3. Pets Empire ₹ 1,199 ₹ 775 4. Naaz Home ₹ 1,099 ₹ 919 5. MidWest Home ₹ 999 ₹ 649 6. Foodie Puppies ₹ 399 Rs. 249 7. Tandd ₹ 499 Rs. 284 8. Qpets Dog Bowl ₹ 418 ₹ 289 9. The Pawpstar Co ₹ 949 ₹ 809 10. Goofy Tails ₹ 975 ₹ 799

Best value for money The bright-coloured dog bowl by Foodie Puppies gives the best value for your money. The bowl has all the properties of a good feeding bowl and is made of the best food-grade material. It has an anti-skid mat at the bottom that prevents the bowl from sliding away, giving your dog a mess-free eating experience. You can easily place the bowl on a raised table or platform to make eating easier for your older dog or a dog with medical issues. Best overall product The adjustable raised dog feeding bowl is an excellent product from MidWest Homes. The food-grade material used in making this product is approved by specialists and is durable. The distinguishing feature of this product is that it can be adjusted as your little puppy grow to become a full-grown dog. The stand has a lever that lets you adjust the height your dog prefers.