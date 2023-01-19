Story Saved
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Give your pet these 3 dog treats, get up to 8% off

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 18, 2023 14:27 IST
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Reward your furry friends with these top dog treats. These snacks are highly nutritional as well as appetizing.

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get dog treats at attractive prices as part of this sale.

Isn’t it lovely to spend time with your dog? To play along with them, take them for a walk and teach them good behaviour; it’s a fun and soul-stirring activity that gives you an immense amount of serotonin. Based on their qualities, dogs genuinely are human’s best friends. So, it is always necessary to treat them for their good behaviour. But like any other pet owner or parent finding a nutritious and quality treat for dogs is a bit of a task. To ensure better health, dog snacks should be highly nutritional and appetizing.

To save you time and energy on researching and finding the best dog treat for your furry buddy, we have listed some of the best treats you can find. Amazon is currently hosting its Republic Day Sale, which will be on till 20th of January having begun on January 15. Check out our list.

1. Meat Up Chicken Flavour Real Chicken Dog Biscuit

It’s a non-age-based dog treat suitable for dogs of all life stages, and you can feed this to the puppy to a fully matured adult dog. It comes in as a biscuit treat shaped like a bone with a crunchy texture and without any artificial colours or flavours- it is made out of real chicken. Omega 3 fatty acids and 6 fatty acids promote its lustrous coating. Packed with various minerals and vitamins, it has all the nutritional benefits that keep your dog in its best health. A feeding guideline has also been provided to feed your dog. Overall, it’s a healthy and delicious treat for dogs, which they’ll love and enjoy.

Specifications

Brand: Meat Up

Flavour: Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Age Range: All Life Stages

Item Type: Biscuit

Size: 1000g

ProsCons
Good nutritional value.Bad packaging 
No artificial flavour or colours.  
cellpic 7% off
Meat Up Chicken Flavour Real Chicken Dog Biscuit For All Life Stages, 500g (Buy 1 Get 1 Free)
4.2 (35,537)
4.2 (35,537)
7% off
213 229
Buy now

2. Drools Absolute Calcium Bone Jar

Drools bone jar is a vegetarian dietary-based dog biscuit which can be fed to doggies of all life range. It contains 40 pieces which are chicken-flavoured and bone-shaped. A nutritious pet treat packed with minerals and vitamins is necessary for your precious pup's healthy development. It’s rich in beneficial antioxidants. It is said to be helpful with lowering bad cholesterol and has many other benefits. More, it’s rich in healthy fats like MUFA and PUFA, which are unsaturated fatty acids beneficial for your dog’s health. Treat your pup with these puppy treats to show them your love and to reward them for their excellent behaviour.

Specifications

Brand: Drools

Flavour: Chicken

Diet Type: Vegetarian

Age Range: All Life Stages

Item Type: Dry

Size: 600g

ProsCons
It lowers bad cholesterol. Packaging can be improved. 
The dog gets excellent nutritional value. 
cellpic 8% off
Drools Absolute Calcium Bone Jar, Dog Treats For All Life Stages - 40 Pieces (600g)
4.2 (8,699)
4.2 (8,699)
8% off
368 399
Buy now

3. Pedigree Dentastix Oral Care Treats

Pedigree is a well-known pet food company with a lot of satisfied customers. As its name suggests, it is a pup treat beneficial for your dog’s oral health, helping them to have healthy and strong teeth. It is rich in Sodium Triphosphate and Zinc Sulphate, which are beneficial for your pet’s health. It is formulated based on the research done by the Waltham centre of pet nutrition. It’s a bacon-flavoured stick-type treat which can be fed to adult dog age range—a healthy and tasty dog snack to feed your pet.

Specifications

Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Bacon

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Age Range: Adult

Item Type: Stick

Size: 720g

ProsCons
It is suitable for oral health. The dog treat is costly. 
This dog treats offers high nutritional value. 
cellpic
Pedigree Dentastix Oral Care Treats for Medium Breed Adult Dogs (10-25 kg), Bacon Flavor, 28 Sticks, 720g Monthly Pack
4.5 (7,206)
4.5 (7,206)
660
Buy now

Price of dog food at a glance:

ProductPrice
Meat Up Chicken Flavour Real Chicken Dog BiscuitRs. 259
Drools Absolute Calcium Bone JarRs. 399
Pedigree Dentastix Oral Care TreatsRs. 660

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Meat Up Chicken Flavour Real Chicken Dog BiscuitNo Artificial colour or flavour.Good Nutritional Value.Suitable for all age ranges.
Drools Absolute Calcium Bone JarGood Nutritional Value. Lowers Bad Cholesterol.Rich in fatty acids.
Pedigree Dentastix Oral Care TreatsGood for oral health. Highly nutritious.Improves teeth health.

Best value for money

Even though most of the products in the list are cost-efficient and cheap, “Meat Up Chicken Flavour Real Chicken Dog Biscuit” can be considered the best value for money as it is much cheaper and provides all the nutritional values as well. This dog treat is simply the best deal you can find.

Best overall product

Meat Up Chicken Flavour Real Chicken Dog Biscuit is the best overall product as it serves all the purposes of a pet treat: having good nutritional value and being delicious. Also, it can be fed to pets of all age ranges, unlike many others, which are limited to specific age ranges. Apart from these many benefits, it is also cost-effective, making it the best overall product.

How to find the perfect dog treat?

To find a perfect snack for dogs, make sure to follow these:

Check the ingredients to see if there are any harmful substances added

Look for nutritional value.

Check reviews on the product by a customer who’ve used it.

Make sure there is no artificial flavour or colour added.

Check the certification of the product.

Check for flavour based on your pet’s preference or liking.

Make sure no preservatives are added.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

