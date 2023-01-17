Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 10 dog foods for your pet

Best dog foods for your pets at the best deal

Pet food is a special meal to meet domesticated animals' nutritional demands. Meat byproducts, cereals, grains, vitamins, and minerals are typically found in pet food. A dry dog meal like a biscuit created in England in 1860 is the forerunner of all commercial pet foods. Soon, producers came up with more sophisticated recipes containing minerals that were thought crucial for canines. From the start of the 20th century, pet foods in prepackaged form were also offered in the United States. They were initially mostly made of dry cereals, but during World War I, canned horse meat dog food became available. Canned cat food and dry dog food both became popular in the 1930s. By the 1960s, dry cat food, dry dog food with an expanded texture, and semi-moist pet food were among the developments. Here are some of the best grain-inclusive pet foods, which can be easily found online during the Republic Day sale. Product list 1. Meat up Chicken Flavour Dog Biscuit It is made up of actual chicken. It is a complete and wholesome dog food with vital components, including chicken, eggs, veggies, and vitamins and minerals that meet all of the growing puppies' nutritional needs. Your pet will enjoy this meal the most because it is balanced and grain-free. The main goal of feeding your pet is to give them wholesome wellness, improved performance, and increased stamina. The crunchiness of this dog food helps remove plaque. In addition, omega 3 and 6 fatty acids give it a lustrous coat. No artificial colour or preservative is added to this. Instead, vitamins and minerals have been added to keep dogs at their best. Specifications Price: Rs. 215 for 500 gms ( republic day sale price)

Brand: Meat Up

Flavour: Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Age Range: All Life Stages

Target Species: Dog

Item Form: Biscuit

Pros Cons Easily digestible Bad packaging No side effects

2. Promise adult dog food This dog food contains hydrolysed chicken protein, Chicken Meal, and Soy Lecithin, which helps build muscles and bones and maintains the pets' cardiovascular health. The function of the gut flora is optimised by natural prebiotics (FOS and inulin), which promote digestibility; additionally, rice without starch encourages simple digestion. Stool odour is lessened by yucca extracts when they are added to food. DHA-enriched dried Antarctic krill improves brain nutrition, cognitive function, and memory growth. The immune system is strengthened by antioxidants and trace elements in chelated form, which provide appropriate mineral intake. Specifications Price: Rs.2,549 for 4kgs ( republic day sale price)

Brand: Promise

Flavour: Chicken; Rice; Salmon

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Age Range: Adult

Target Species: Dog

Item Form: Oil

Pros Cons Easy to digest Quite expensive Contains salmon oil

3. Drools A nutritious diet that is comprehensive and balanced and provides your dog with all the necessary nutrients. It is made with the proper proportions of protein and fat for your pet's daily needs. This grain pet food's delicious taste will increase your appetite. In addition, it is highly palatable and promotes a healthy digestive system. All breeds of dogs can eat Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dog Food, as it contains all the necessary ingredients for the overall growth of your pet. All breeds of dogs will adore it because it is delicious and filled with goodness. Specifications Price: Rs.644 ( republic day sale price)

Brand: Drools

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: Non-Vegetarian

Age range (Description): Puppy

Item Form: Pellet, Raw, Dry

Pros Cons Can be mixed with home food Should not be given to small puppies

4. Bark out loud Delicious snacks prepared with fresh chicken give your dog everything they need to keep healthy. They contain more than 10 critical vitamins, minerals, and nutrients for your dog's health and vigour. Glow and Shine Chewstix from Bark Out Loud are a great way to give your pets, especially dogs and cats—the delight of healthy skin and fur as well as yourself—softer, fluffier cuddles. Fish oil, grape, and pumpkin seed extract, along with turmeric, are all included in this. Specifications Price: Rs. 825 ( Republic day sale price)

Brand: Bark out loud

Flavour: Chicken

Age Range (Description): All Life Stages

Target species: Dog

Item form: Stick

Specific Uses For Product: Skin, Weight

Pros Cons It helps in the proper functioning of enzymes Quite expensive Calms the anxiety level of your pet

5. Pedigree Pedigree, a grain-inclusive pet food which uses quality ingredients, enables your pet to enjoy a satisfying meal time while giving him a nutritional diet that is both complete and well-balanced. It is a dog food that has been developed in response to research by the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, and it is known to give dogs a shinier coat and other health-related benefits. Its main ingredients are cereals and their byproducts, meat and byproducts, vegetables and byproducts, vegetable oils, iodised salt, and necessary vitamins and minerals. Specifications Price: Rs. 674 ( republic day sale price)

Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Meat

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Age Range (Description): Adult

Target Species: Dog

Item Form: Dry

Pros Cons Healthy product Added preservatives Value for money

6. Himalaya Adult Dry Dog Food With over 20 nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, Himalaya pet food, is a complete and balanced meal that offers the ideal nutrition balance for dogs. It is also fortified with herbs to provide additional health benefits. Both adult and young dog breeds can eat it. Dogs of all breeds, including toys, small, medium, large, and giants, can eat this holistic dog food. Herbs and organic components that boost metabolism, such as Popala and Tree of Heaven, are added for dogs with stomach problems. Himalaya Dog Food is a diet that supports healthy skin and enhances the natural gloss of the coat by containing fatty acids like Omega 3 and 6. In addition, this dog chow contains animal protein, lipids, veggies, and the correct quantity of fibre to assist the overall development of the dog. Specifications Price: Rs. 2129 ( republic day sale price)

Brand: PetSutra

Flavour: Rice

Target Species: Dog

Item Form: Dry

Pros Cons Helps in digestion Potential choking hazard Immunity booster

7. Kennel Kitchen High in protein and lipids and made entirely from fresh meat. It is necessary for the development of muscles. Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, found in natural fats used by Kennel Kitchen, are crucial for maintaining healthy skin, hair, and joints. In addition, it is highly enriched with vitamins and minerals to boost your pet's immune system. No synthetic preservatives are used in the production of Kennel Kitchen products. Natural, boneless chicken of the highest calibre that is premium in quality and supplies the necessary amino acids for muscular growth. Specifications Price: Rs. 378 (republic day sale price)

Brand: Kennel Kitchen

Flavour: Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Age Range: All Life Stages

Target Species: Dog

Item Form: Chunks, Gravy

Pros Cons Available in gravy form It has an excessively thick consistency. Highly enriched with protein.

8. Chappi Dry Food One of the most recognisable dog food brands on the market, this one has been around for a while. No chemical preservatives or substances derived from genetically modified organisms are used in producing Chappi's food items; instead, they are manufactured from natural ingredients. As a result, they are the ideal combination of nutrients, including calcium, phosphorus, sodium, fibre, protein, carbohydrate, and fat, to give your dog the most outstanding care. In addition, they have a unique flavour that is a treat for your dog's palate. This product is ideal for dogs who struggle to digest food efficiently since it offers a stable ratio of low fat and essential dietary fibre. Additionally, it contains fatty acids, which give your beloved dog's fur a glossy, silky appearance. The kibbles' shape and size also ensure your dog's dental health. Specifications Price: Rs. 469 ( republic day sale price)

Brand: Chappi

Flavour: Chicken

Age Range: Adult

Target Species: Dog

Item Form: Dry

Specific Uses For Product: Nutrition

Pros Cons Suitable for all breeds of dog Contains artificial preservatives Contains low-fat

9. Purepet The complete and balanced diet provided by Purepet Chicken and Vegetables Adult Dog Food encourages your pet to engage in regular activities, which keeps them happy and active. As well as offering all the health advantages, it is combined with vital nutrients that support maintaining a healthy weight. All breeds of dogs can eat Purepet, a veterinarian-recommended premium diet. However, the suggested feeding recommendations are merely a starting point; depending on your pet's age, activity level, and environmental factors like weather, they may require more food. To get your pet into the finest possible physical form, you should alter their diet by adding purepet to their meal. Specifications Price: Rs. 359 ( Republic day sale price)

Brand: PUREPET

Flavour: Chicken

Age Range: Adult

Target Species: Dog

Pros Cons Best for gaining weight Strong odour Cheap and best

10. WIGGLES Ykibble Puppy Food It is a complete and balanced meal for your puppies that is enhanced with Omega 3, 6, 7 and 9 Fatty Acids and made with only natural meats and 100% human-grade components. Each farm-fresh item's inherent vitamins, minerals, colours, and aroma are preserved using a novel technology developed in India without sacrificing taste or quality. YKibble is a combination of protein, fresh fruits, vegetables, sea buckthorn, hemp seed oil, and herbs which is highly beneficial for pets. It can be easily digested and boost the immune system of your pet. Specifications Price: Rs. 594 ( Republic day sale price)

Brand: WIGGLES

Flavour: Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Age Range: Baby

Target Species: Dog, cat

Item Form: Pellet

Pros Cons Improves gut health Oven baked Aids good vision

Top three features for you

S.no Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 1. Meat up Chicken Flavour Dog Biscuit Available in different flavours Made up of real chicken 2. Promise adult dog food Easy to digest Given shine and lustrous coat 3. Drools Highly palatable Maintains joint health 4. Bark out loud Immunity booster Gives healthy skin and fur 5. Pedigree Reduce tartar Healthy gums 6. Himalaya Adult Dry Dog Food Maintains proper functioning of the kidney Promotes metabolism 7. Kennel Kitchen Full of nutrition Preservatives free 8. Chappi Dry food Contains low fat Gives healthy muscles 9. Purepet Fully vegetarian Easy to digest 10. Wiggles ykibble puppy food Maintains gut health Healthy skin and coat

Best overall product Selecting the best item from this collection of fantastic dog food is challenging. But if you had to pick only one from the above list, pedigree is the best. Everybody knows about it, and it can be available easily in stores or online at a reasonable price. Best value for money Meat up Chicken Flavour Dog Biscuit is the best according to price. It costs only ₹215. It is cheap and affordable and can be readily available. This dog food contains chicken, veggies, vitamins and minerals for the proper growth of your dogs. How to find the perfect dog food? It is challenging to choose the best dog food for your dogs. So, before buying any dog food for your dogs, carefully examine the components and their listing order while reading a dog food label. A meal with complete components, such as meat, poultry, vegetables, fruits, and grains, is ideal. Refrain from feeding your dog any food that has a lot of byproducts or fillers. Product price list

Product Price Meat up Chicken Flavour Dog Biscuit Rs.215 Promise adult dog food Rs.2,549 Drools Rs.644 Bark out loud Rs.825 Pedigree Rs.674 Himalaya Adult Dry Dog Food Rs.2,129 Kennel Kitchen Rs.378 Chappi dry food Rs.469 Purepet Rs.359 Wiggles ykibble puppy food Rs.594