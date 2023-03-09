Best 10 Pedigree dog food to keep your paw friend healthy

Pedigree dog food takes care of the nutritional requirements of dogs.

Pets dogs are indeed a blessing. The most important thing is taking care of all their needs and adjusting things according to their requirements. Choosing the perfect dog food pedigree should be your priority regarding your pet's food habits and conditions. Dog foods come in various flavours, pack sizes and different recommended breeds. You must carefully analyse these aspects and choose the most suitable dog food pedigree. However, making a perfect selection is challenging, so we have curated the 10 best dog food pedigrees to enhance your pup's taste buds and give them the proper nutritional value they need. Product List 1 Pedigree Dry Food for Adult dogs Chicken and Vegetables Flavour This dog food pedigree has a high nutritional value and is specially made for adult dogs. The dog food includes rice, carrots, corn, soybean, peas, meat and chicken. The texture is dry, and your pet gets 20% crude protein with 5% fibre. It strengthens the overall health of your friend, and you can feed the dog food pedigree without any problem. Your pet gets the perfect nutritional value with this product. Specifications Brand: Pedigree Product Weight: 15 kg pack Flavour: Chicken and Vegetable Flavour Food Type: Dry Food Breed: Pugs, Beagles, Labrador, Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds. Unique Feature: The product promotes digestive health and the well-being of your dog.

Pros Cons The product is healthy with enhanced flavours and nutrition. Products need to be examined carefully for insect infestation.

2. Pedigree Dry Food for Adult dogs Chicken, Egg and Rice Flavour This dog food pedigree contains 22% protein and 10% crude fibre, which benefits your dog’s health. Your pet gets the best flavours with the perfect blend of chicken, egg, and rice flavours. Moreover, it is developed by the Waltham Centre, a renowned pet care institute, and provides your pet with strong teeth, bones and muscles. The product offers a balanced meal curated based on the dog’s needs and requirements. Specifications Brand: Pedigree Product Weight: 10 kg pack Flavour: Chicken, Egg and Rice Flavour Food Type: Dry Food Breed: Pugs, Beagles, Labrador, Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds Unique Feature: This product variant has more flavours.

Pros Cons The product offers value for money quality. The product's packaging and transportation could be improved.

3. Pedigree Puppy Dry Dog food Meat and Milk Flavour This dog food pedigree is specially made for your little pups. It comes in meat and milk flavours and includes chicken, vitamins, minerals and proper nutrients to help your puppy grow well and have good health. It has 24% crude protein and 5% fibre for appropriate dietary needs. This dog food pedigree packet can be served to any breed. Specifications Brand: Pedigree Product Weight: 10 kg pack Flavour: Meat and Milk Flavour Food Type: Granules Breed: All breeds Unique Feature: The dog food contains zinc, fibre, proteins and Omega 6.

Pros Cons The product quality is excellent and healthy. It is not suitable for every dog type and breed. The packaging is good

4. Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter for Lactating/Pregnant Mothers & Pups This dog food pedigree is a perfect pack for mothers and their puppies. Your pets get a good nutritional value of 32% protein and 5% crude fibre, making it healthy and beneficial for the mother’s health as well as the growth of the puppy. These are suitable for pups from 3 to 12 weeks and pregnant dogs. This dog food is rich in energy and vitamins, which are needed for the mother’s health and their babies. Specifications Brand: Pedigree Product Weight: 3 kg pack Flavour: Chicken Food Type: Dry Breed: All breeds Unique Feature: The dog food provides enough strength to feed her babies with its rich and high-quality food.

Pros Cons The product has impressive and fresh quality The brand could improve packaging.

5. Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy Chicken and Milk Flavour This dog food pedigree pack contains chicken and milk flavour dry food. This dog food has 24% crude protein for the enrichment of body health and 5% fibre which is good for digestion. The food is rich in nutrients and supports natural defences delivering optimal quality food. This dog food is designed for puppies and is suitable for all breed types. It is a perfect treat for your pup's body and nutritional requirements and also suits the flavour choice. Specifications Brand: Pedigree Product Weight: 6 kg pack Flavour: Chicken and Milk Flavour Food Type: Dry Breed: Pugs, Beagles, Labrador, Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds. Unique Feature: It has a 10% fat value for good food supplements.

Pros Cons The flavours and ingredients enhance the pup’s taste buds well The product is expensive.

6. Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food for Active Adult Dogs The product is designed with expert guidance and testing. The chicken ingredients contain natural antioxidants for healthy body strength and muscles. This dog food pedigree pack has up to 28% protein value, ensuring high energy and activeness. This dog food is curated for adult dogs. This product is preferable for breeds of 18 months or above. Specifications Brand: Pedigree Product Weight: 3 kg pack Flavour: Chicken Flavour Food Type: Dry Food Breed: Large breeds Unique Feature: It has omega fatty acids and Prebiotics (MOS) for good digestive health

Pros Cons Overall health and coating are improved to the next level. The transportation system is average.

7. Pedigree PRO Active Adult Dog Dry Food Small Breed Dog (9 months) This dog food pedigree is for small-breed adult dogs aged nine months and above. This dog food also provides 20% protein and 5% crude fibre for good nutritional value. It has zinc, omega three and omega 6 for healthy skin and coat shine. These are suitable for breeds like Cocker Spaniel, Lhasa Apso, Pug, German spitz and Beagle. Specifications Brand: Pedigree Product Weight: 3 kg pack Flavour: Chicken Flavour Food Type: Dry Breed: Small breed Unique Feature: It contains Sodium Trypoly phosphate (STPP) for healthy dental health.

Pros Cons The product offers value for money. The product might cause skin allergies in some breeds. Dog food has immense health benefits.

8. Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Large Breed Puppy Dry Food This dog food pedigree offers 32% protein with 5% crude fibre making the food highly nutritional and valuable. This dog food also provides glucosamine and Omega fatty acids for strong joints and bones. It provides the necessary nutrients for growing pups of 3 to 18 months. It has intriguing chicken flavours and a calcium ratio for proper bone development. Specifications Brand: Pedigree Product Weight: 10 kg pack Flavour: Chicken Flavour Food Type: Dry Food Breed: Large breed Dog (pup) Unique Feature: It has Prebiotics (MOS) for excellent digestive health.

Pros Cons The product is best suitable for a golden retriever. The product quality can be improved

9. Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken, Egg & Rice flavour, 20kg Pack & Proactive Health Adult Large Breed Dogs This dog food pedigree is a combo pack with a fusion of unique chicken, egg and rice flavours. Moreover, it has high nutritional value and provides your dog with good health, bones, joints and teeth. The dog food pedigree pack has a proactive health pack with L.Cartinine for proper weight management. The kibbles are crunchy for better dental health. Specifications Brand: Pedigree Product Weight: 10 kg pack (Dry food) and 3 kg (Proactive) Flavour: Chicken, Egg and Rice Flavour Food Type: Dry Food Breed: Adult Breed Unique Feature: It is made with collaboration and guidance with Waltham centre.

Pros Cons The product has a more significant edge over many dog foods. The services could be better.

10. Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food The dog food pedigree for adult dogs also comes in wet form. The gravy consists of chicken chunks with good flavours and aroma. This dog food also has good water content, which helps them stay hydrated. It provides a perfectly balanced diet and boosts the health and bones of dogs. You can mix it with dry dog or home-cooked food and serve it to your puppy. Specifications Brand: Pedigree Product Weight: 2100 grams (30 packs x 70 g pouch) Flavour: Chicken and Liver Flavour Food Type: Wet Food Breed: All Breed Unique Feature: Dog food reduces the risk of stones.

Pros Cons The flavours and aroma are intriguing. It lacks quality checks

Comparison Table

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Pedigree Dry Food for Adult dogs Chicken and Vegetables Flavour More protein intake The pet’s health improved. It enhances your pet’s taste buds. Pedigree Dry Food for Adult dogs Chicken, Egg and Rice Flavour It is made by Waltham Centre Flavours are intriguing The product offers top quality. Pedigree Puppy Dry Dog food Meat and Milk Flavour It contains vitamins, zinc, and Omega 6. You get a good packaging system. The dog's health is improved, and its growth is evident. Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter for Lactating/Pregnant Mothers & Pups Energy-packed for proper growth It offers fresh quality Food The food is rich in vitamins. Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy Chicken and Milk Flavour Balanced diet for pups The food is suitable for all breeds It has a good share of vitamins and fats for proper development. Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food for Active Adult Dogs It has prebiotics for good digestive health. It has natural antioxidants. The health is improved. Pedigree PRO Active Adult Dog Dry Food Small Breed Dog (9 months) It supplements healthy skin and coat. It is best suited for small-breed dogs. Dog food is enriched with proteins, omega and fatty acids. Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Large Breed Puppy Dry Food It has an excellent calcium ratio for bone development. It has excellent flavours. It has prebiotics for good digestive health. Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken, Egg & Rice flavour, 20kg Pack & Proactive Health Adult Large Breed Dogs You get excellent quality food. It has immense nutritional values. It has elements with proper weight management. Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food It has enhanced aromatic flavours. It has good water content The food prevents kidney stones and related problems.