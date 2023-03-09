Story Saved
Best 10 Pedigree dog food to keep your paw friend healthy

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 15, 2023 20:05 IST
Summary:

Give your pet a healthy lifestyle with these 10 best dog food options from Pedigree.

product info
Pedigree dog food takes care of the nutritional requirements of dogs.

Pets dogs are indeed a blessing. The most important thing is taking care of all their needs and adjusting things according to their requirements. Choosing the perfect dog food pedigree should be your priority regarding your pet's food habits and conditions. Dog foods come in various flavours, pack sizes and different recommended breeds. You must carefully analyse these aspects and choose the most suitable dog food pedigree. However, making a perfect selection is challenging, so we have curated the 10 best dog food pedigrees to enhance your pup's taste buds and give them the proper nutritional value they need.

Product List

1 Pedigree Dry Food for Adult dogs Chicken and Vegetables Flavour

This dog food pedigree has a high nutritional value and is specially made for adult dogs. The dog food includes rice, carrots, corn, soybean, peas, meat and chicken. The texture is dry, and your pet gets 20% crude protein with 5% fibre. It strengthens the overall health of your friend, and you can feed the dog food pedigree without any problem. Your pet gets the perfect nutritional value with this product.

Specifications

Brand: Pedigree

Product Weight: 15 kg pack

Flavour: Chicken and Vegetable Flavour

Food Type: Dry Food

Breed: Pugs, Beagles, Labrador, Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds.

Unique Feature: The product promotes digestive health and the well-being of your dog.

ProsCons
The product is healthy with enhanced flavours and nutrition. Products need to be examined carefully for insect infestation.
cellpic 5% off
Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Vegetables Flavour, 15kg Pack
4.4 (21,016)
4.4 (21,016)
5% off
2,992 3,160
Buy now

2. Pedigree Dry Food for Adult dogs Chicken, Egg and Rice Flavour

This dog food pedigree contains 22% protein and 10% crude fibre, which benefits your dog’s health. Your pet gets the best flavours with the perfect blend of chicken, egg, and rice flavours. Moreover, it is developed by the Waltham Centre, a renowned pet care institute, and provides your pet with strong teeth, bones and muscles. The product offers a balanced meal curated based on the dog’s needs and requirements.

Specifications

Brand: Pedigree

Product Weight: 10 kg pack

Flavour: Chicken, Egg and Rice Flavour

Food Type: Dry Food

Breed: Pugs, Beagles, Labrador, Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds

Unique Feature: This product variant has more flavours.

ProsCons
The product offers value for money quality.The product's packaging and transportation could be improved.
cellpic 12% off
Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food (High Protein Variant), Chicken, Egg & Rice Flavour, 10kg Pack
4.4 (5,969)
4.4 (5,969)
12% off
2,235 2,540
Buy now

3. Pedigree Puppy Dry Dog food Meat and Milk Flavour

This dog food pedigree is specially made for your little pups. It comes in meat and milk flavours and includes chicken, vitamins, minerals and proper nutrients to help your puppy grow well and have good health. It has 24% crude protein and 5% fibre for appropriate dietary needs. This dog food pedigree packet can be served to any breed.

Specifications

Brand: Pedigree

Product Weight: 10 kg pack

Flavour: Meat and Milk Flavour

Food Type: Granules

Breed: All breeds

Unique Feature: The dog food contains zinc, fibre, proteins and Omega 6.

ProsCons
The product quality is excellent and healthy.It is not suitable for every dog type and breed.
The packaging is good 
cellpic 18% off
Pedigree Puppy, Dry Dog Food, Meat and Milk Flavour, 10 Kg
4.3 (1,913)
4.3 (1,913)
18% off
2,032 2,490
Buy now

4. Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter for Lactating/Pregnant Mothers & Pups

This dog food pedigree is a perfect pack for mothers and their puppies. Your pets get a good nutritional value of 32% protein and 5% crude fibre, making it healthy and beneficial for the mother’s health as well as the growth of the puppy. These are suitable for pups from 3 to 12 weeks and pregnant dogs. This dog food is rich in energy and vitamins, which are needed for the mother’s health and their babies.

Specifications

Brand: Pedigree

Product Weight: 3 kg pack

Flavour: Chicken

Food Type: Dry

Breed: All breeds

Unique Feature: The dog food provides enough strength to feed her babies with its rich and high-quality food.

ProsCons
The product has impressive and fresh qualityThe brand could improve packaging.
cellpic 5% off
Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter for Lactating/Pregnant Mothers & Pups (3-12 Weeks), Chicken Flavor, 3kg Pack
4.4 (2,201)
4.4 (2,201)
5% off
1,330 1,400
Buy now

5. Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy Chicken and Milk Flavour

This dog food pedigree pack contains chicken and milk flavour dry food. This dog food has 24% crude protein for the enrichment of body health and 5% fibre which is good for digestion. The food is rich in nutrients and supports natural defences delivering optimal quality food. This dog food is designed for puppies and is suitable for all breed types. It is a perfect treat for your pup's body and nutritional requirements and also suits the flavour choice.

Specifications

Brand: Pedigree

Product Weight: 6 kg pack

Flavour: Chicken and Milk Flavour

Food Type: Dry

Breed: Pugs, Beagles, Labrador, Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds.

Unique Feature: It has a 10% fat value for good food supplements.

Pros Cons
The flavours and ingredients enhance the pup’s taste buds wellThe product is expensive. 
cellpic
Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy, Chicken & Milk Flavour, 6kg Pack
4.4 (20,877)
4.4 (20,877)
1,450
Buy now

6. Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food for Active Adult Dogs

The product is designed with expert guidance and testing. The chicken ingredients contain natural antioxidants for healthy body strength and muscles. This dog food pedigree pack has up to 28% protein value, ensuring high energy and activeness. This dog food is curated for adult dogs. This product is preferable for breeds of 18 months or above.

Specifications

Brand: Pedigree

Product Weight: 3 kg pack

Flavour: Chicken Flavour

Food Type: Dry Food

Breed: Large breeds

Unique Feature: It has omega fatty acids and Prebiotics (MOS) for good digestive health

ProsCons
Overall health and coating are improved to the next level.The transportation system is average. 
cellpic
Pedigree PRO Adult Dry Dog Food for Large Breed Active Dog, 3kg Pack
4.4 (2,270)
4.4 (2,270)
1,160
Buy now

7. Pedigree PRO Active Adult Dog Dry Food Small Breed Dog (9 months)

This dog food pedigree is for small-breed adult dogs aged nine months and above. This dog food also provides 20% protein and 5% crude fibre for good nutritional value. It has zinc, omega three and omega 6 for healthy skin and coat shine. These are suitable for breeds like Cocker Spaniel, Lhasa Apso, Pug, German spitz and Beagle.

Specifications

Brand: Pedigree

Product Weight: 3 kg pack

Flavour: Chicken Flavour

Food Type: Dry

Breed: Small breed

Unique Feature: It contains Sodium Trypoly phosphate (STPP) for healthy dental health.

Pros Cons
The product offers value for money.The product might cause skin allergies in some breeds.
Dog food has immense health benefits.  

8. Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Large Breed Puppy Dry Food

This dog food pedigree offers 32% protein with 5% crude fibre making the food highly nutritional and valuable. This dog food also provides glucosamine and Omega fatty acids for strong joints and bones. It provides the necessary nutrients for growing pups of 3 to 18 months. It has intriguing chicken flavours and a calcium ratio for proper bone development.

Specifications

Brand: Pedigree

Product Weight: 10 kg pack

Flavour: Chicken Flavour

Food Type: Dry Food

Breed: Large breed Dog (pup)

Unique Feature: It has Prebiotics (MOS) for excellent digestive health.

ProsCons
The product is best suitable for a golden retriever. The product quality can be improved
cellpic 15% off
Pedigree PRO Puppy (3-18 months) Dry Dog Food for Large Breed Dog, 10kg Pack
4.3 (5,499)
4.3 (5,499)
15% off
3,099 3,650
Buy now

9. Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken, Egg & Rice flavour, 20kg Pack & Proactive Health Adult Large Breed Dogs

This dog food pedigree is a combo pack with a fusion of unique chicken, egg and rice flavours. Moreover, it has high nutritional value and provides your dog with good health, bones, joints and teeth. The dog food pedigree pack has a proactive health pack with L.Cartinine for proper weight management. The kibbles are crunchy for better dental health.

Specifications

Brand: Pedigree

Product Weight: 10 kg pack (Dry food) and 3 kg (Proactive)

Flavour: Chicken, Egg and Rice Flavour

Food Type: Dry Food

Breed: Adult Breed

Unique Feature: It is made with collaboration and guidance with Waltham centre.

ProsCons
The product has a more significant edge over many dog foods. The services could be better.
cellpic 21% off
Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food  Food- (High Protein Variant) Chicken, Egg & Rice, 20kg Pack & Proactive Health Adult Large Breed Dogs (1.5+ Years) Dry Dog Food, 3 kg
4.4 (5,969)
4.4 (5,969)
21% off
5,164 6,520
Buy now

10. Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food

The dog food pedigree for adult dogs also comes in wet form. The gravy consists of chicken chunks with good flavours and aroma. This dog food also has good water content, which helps them stay hydrated. It provides a perfectly balanced diet and boosts the health and bones of dogs. You can mix it with dry dog or home-cooked food and serve it to your puppy.

Specifications

Brand: Pedigree

Product Weight: 2100 grams (30 packs x 70 g pouch)

Flavour: Chicken and Liver Flavour

Food Type: Wet Food

Breed: All Breed

Unique Feature: Dog food reduces the risk of stones.

ProsCons
The flavours and aroma are intriguing.It lacks quality checks
cellpic 13% off
Pedigree Adult (1+ Years) Wet Dog Food, Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy Flavour, 30 x 70 g Pouches
4.5 (11,375)
4.5 (11,375)
13% off
1,040 1,200
Buy now

Comparison Table

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Pedigree Dry Food for Adult dogs Chicken and Vegetables FlavourMore protein intakeThe pet’s health improved. It enhances your pet’s taste buds.
Pedigree Dry Food for Adult dogs Chicken, Egg and Rice FlavourIt is made by Waltham Centre Flavours are intriguingThe product offers top quality. 
Pedigree Puppy Dry Dog food Meat and Milk FlavourIt contains vitamins, zinc, and Omega 6.You get a good packaging system.The dog's health is improved, and its growth is evident.
Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter for Lactating/Pregnant Mothers & PupsEnergy-packed for proper growthIt offers fresh quality Food The food is rich in vitamins. 
Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy Chicken and Milk FlavourBalanced diet for pupsThe food is suitable for all breedsIt has a good share of vitamins and fats for proper development. 
Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food for Active Adult DogsIt has prebiotics for good digestive health. It has natural antioxidants. The health is improved. 
Pedigree PRO Active Adult Dog Dry Food Small Breed Dog (9 months)It supplements healthy skin and coat.It is best suited for small-breed dogs. Dog food is enriched with proteins, omega and fatty acids. 
Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Large Breed Puppy Dry FoodIt has an excellent calcium ratio for bone development.It has excellent flavours. It has prebiotics for good digestive health. 
Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken, Egg & Rice flavour, 20kg Pack & Proactive Health Adult Large Breed DogsYou get excellent quality food.It has immense nutritional values.It has elements with proper weight management. 
Pedigree Adult Wet Dog FoodIt has enhanced aromatic flavours. It has good water contentThe food prevents kidney stones and related problems. 

Best overall product

The Pedigree dry food for adult dogs chicken, egg and rice flavour perfectly suits the title. Moreover, you get diverse flavours and more protein intake value. The dog receives fibres, vitamins and many other ingredients. It is suitable for all breed types, and the brand delivers top-notch product quality.

Value for money

You get the best value-for-money product with the Pedigree PRO Active Adult dog dry food small breed dog pack. This dog food pedigree is affordable and has a lot of nutritional value. It strengthens your dog's bones and boosts its overall growth. Your pet can enjoy flavour some food with high-quality ingredients and grow their bodies quickly.

How to find the best pedigree dog food?

To get the best dog food pedigree, you must consider many factors. Choosing the perfect dog food is not easy, and you certainly can’t opt for an average/poor quality product as it could affect your pet’s health. Therefore safety check is the most crucial stage before buying dog food.

Checking the protein and fatty acids is another essential thing. A good ratio of proteins can benefit your dog’s health and boost its growth. Doing market research and checking customer reviews is another crucial step to preventing the product's quality and customers' trust in the brand.

Product Price
Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Vegetables Flavour, 15kg Pack ₹ 2,992
Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food (High Protein Variant), Chicken, Egg & Rice Flavour, 10kg Pack ₹ 2,235
Pedigree Puppy, Dry Dog Food, Meat and Milk Flavour, 10 Kg ₹ 2,032
Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter for Lactating/Pregnant Mothers & Pups (3-12 Weeks), Chicken Flavor, 3kg Pack ₹ 1,330
Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy, Chicken & Milk Flavour, 6kg Pack ₹ 1,450
Pedigree PRO Adult Dry Dog Food for Large Breed Active Dog, 3kg Pack ₹ 1,160
Pedigree PRO Puppy (3-18 months) Dry Dog Food for Large Breed Dog, 10kg Pack ₹ 3,099
Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food  Food- (High Protein Variant) Chicken, Egg & Rice, 20kg Pack & Proactive Health Adult Large Breed Dogs (1.5+ Years) Dry Dog Food, 3 kg ₹ 5,164
Pedigree Adult (1+ Years) Wet Dog Food, Chicken & Liver Chunks in Gravy Flavour, 30 x 70 g Pouches ₹ 1,040

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Pet Food And Supplements
Best 10 dog food pedigree to keep your paw friend healthy

In how many forms are dog foods available?

What are the factors in buying dog food?

What food should be avoided to feed the dogs?

What food flavour should be fed to dogs?

What is Waltham centre?

