Best anxiety wraps for dogs

Is your dog too moody these days? Has it been through surgery recently and keeps getting anxious all the time? If yes, you’d probably like to look at these anti-anxiety wraps available for dogs. We understand what a tough job it is to be a pet parent. Like any other parent in the world, you want to provide all the best goodies to your dogs and ensure they are sound and fit. But with pets, this can be incredibly challenging. Worry not; in this article, we have mentioned the 10 Best Anti-Anxiety Wraps for Dogs. So next time when your dogs get panicked or have an anxiety attack, you know what exactly you need to calm them down. How to find the perfect anxiety wrap for dogs? Before purchasing an anxiety wrap for your dog, you should consider a few factors, such as the fabric material, size recommendation, breed recommendation, etc. You should be careful while going through the product’s fabric material. Many dogs are sensitive to some specific fabrics. If your dog is allergic to the fabric of the wrap, it might cause side effects like excessive sneezing, skin rashes, aggression, etc. 1. Mellow Shirt Dog Anxiety Calming Wrap This dog shirt exerts gentle pressure on the pet to help them calm down from all sorts of fear and anxiety issues. For example, you can put it on your dogs if they get scared of thunderstorms, firecrackers, vet visits, car travel, etc. This shirt is made of lightweight, drug-free fabric that doesn’t cause irritation or breathing problems to your dogs. It consists of hook-and-loop fasteners that can adjust the pressure according to the dog’s size. USP: Neck style - Round neck

Closure type - Hook, loop

Color - Cypress

Minimum weight recommendation - 41 pounds

2. Healers Dog Anxiety Therapeutic Multi Use Wrap This anti-anxiety wrap from Healers warmly snuggles your dogs, reducing their anxiety. At the same time, its heat packs comfort them from tension and fear. It can also be used as a post-surgical wrap to cover your dogs from the front, back, or entire body. It’s much more comfortable than the typical cone collars or chains. You can put it on your dogs if they are sensitive to loud noises, panicking situations, during treatments, vet visits, or while travelling. Additionally, it comes with inner Velcro patch pockets that you can use to keep hot or cold packs to reduce swellings and provide comfort. USP: Inner Velcro patch pockets

Can be used as post-surgical wrap

Can be used as bandage wrap

Size - Front module small

3. BNF Dog Anxiety Calming Wrap This anti-anxiety wrap from BNF uses gentle pressure to calm your dogs' anxiety, fear, and over-excitement. You can use this wrap if your dogs feel uneasy while thunderstorms, fireworks, vet visits, car travels, training sessions, etc. It is manufactured of lightweight and comfortable fabric that can be machine-washed. In addition, it has reflective strips at the back to ensure your pet’s safety during night walks and exercises. USP: Made of lightweight fabric Can be machine-washed Reflective strips at the back Size - Small, Medium, Large

4. Dog Anxiety Jacket, Dog Anxiety Calming Vest This anxiety calming vest from Coppthinktu applies gentle pressure on the specific parts of your dog’s body that help relieve stress, anxiety, and fear. You can put it on your dogs during thunderstorms, fireworks, vet visits, travel, separation anxiety, etc. It contains one row of Velcro for each side that can adjust the pressure on the pet’s body. It is made of lightweight and breathable fabric, specially designed to ensure your dog's comfort. Additionally, the fabric is environmentally friendly and non-toxic. USP: Closure type - Hook and loop

Minimum weight recommendation - 30 pounds

Material - Cotton nylon

Size - Large

5. Enakshi Dog Snood Headwear This thick dog’s snood from Enakshi adds gentle compression to your pet’s body to calm them down by reducing excessive noise. It also helps your pet to fight against fear and anxiety. This snood is re-washable and reusable to last for a long time. The fabric is very soft and elastic so it won’t irritate your pet’s skin. USP: Fabric - Cotton

Size - Small, Medium, Large

Age range - All life stages

Can be reused

6. Ruse. Anti Anxiety Dog Ear Muffs These ear muffs from Ruse help relieve your dog's fear and anxiety caused due to deafening noise, firecrackers, etc. It is made of cotton and water-based organic inks to protect your pet from scratches or skin ulcers. In addition, it helps to keep your dog’s ears from getting dirty while eating or playing. This anti-anxiety ear muff ensures your pet’s comfort and ease. USP: Fabric - Cotton

Closure type - Pull on

Size - Small, Large

Washable and elastic

7. The Anxiety Wrap This anti-anxiety wrap from Animals Plus uses acupressure and gentle, constant, maintained pressure to relieve stress and lessen fears in your dogs. In addition, it has rear leg straps that create rear-end awareness to target pressure points in the hindquarters, where dogs often hold tension. These straps can also be adjusted or removed. It is made of stretchy, thin, breathable fabric to ensure your dog’s comfort. Velcro closures are also present. USP: Uses acupressure

Available in seven sizes

Velcro closures

Rear leg straps present

8. Yolent Quiet Ears for Dogs Anxiety These ear muffs from Yolent reduce noise, relieve your dog's anxiety, fear, and aggression, help it regain its composure, and stabilize it in loud environments. Its fabric is made of cation and wool to ensure the warmth and comfort of your pet and protect it from allergens and loud noise. It is suitable for many breeds, including Staffordshire terriers, Cattle dogs, Shepherds, Husky, Basset hounds, Bearded collies, Border collies, Bulldogs, etc. You can put it on your pet during a session of toenail clipping, brushing, bathing, hair blowing, etc. You can also use these to protect them from long-term exposure to loud sounds like thunder and fireworks. USP: Fabric - Wool

Size - Large

Breed recommendation - Large or medium breeds

Pattern - Christmas

9. Frienda Quiet Ears for Dogs This full-wrap design ear muff from Frienda keeps your dogs calm and protects it from noise irritation making them feel safe and stable. It also helps them relieve their anxiety and locks your pet’s body temperature in cold weather to keep them warm throughout the day. It is made of good quality cotton with cotton knitting technology, which is soft, comfortable, hard to deform, and elastic. You can put this er muff on your pet while bathing, blowing hair, cutting toenails, and brushing teeth in the pet grooming salon. USP: Neck size - 23 centimeters

Fabric - Cotton

Breed recommendation - Large breeds

Full-wrap design

10. FLAWISH Dog Anxiety Calming Wrap This anti-anxiety wrap from FLAWISH calms your dog's anxiety, fear, and over-excitement by applying gentle pressure on its body. Its fabric is lightweight, breathable, and comfortable. You can wash it in the washing machine. You can put this on your pet during thunderstorms, fireworks, vet visits, car travel, crating, etc. It is a 100% vegetarian product. It is easy to put on and take off and has back reflective strips to ensure safety during night walks. USP: Size - Five different sizes

Vegetarian product

Can be machine-washed

Contains reflective strip at the back

Price list of all products

Product Price Mellow Shirt Dog Anxiety Calming Wrap ₹ 5,701.00 Healers Dog Anxiety Therapeutic Multi Use Wrap ₹ 2,352.00 BNF Dog Anxiety Calming Wrap ₹ 2,086.00 Dog Anxiety Jacket, Dog Anxiety Calming Vest ₹ 4,012.00 Enakshi Dog Snood Headwear ₹ 824.00 Ruse. Anti Anxiety Dog Ear Muffs ₹ 549.00 The Anxiety Wrap ₹ 1,045.00 Yolent Quiet Ears for Dogs Anxiety ₹ 3,269.00 Frienda Quiet Ears for Dogs ₹ 2,399.00 FLAWISH Dog Anxiety Calming Wrap ₹ 2,030.00

Best value for money The Yolent Quiet Ears for Dogs Anxiety, can be considered as the product that offers the best value for money. The package contains an elastic dog bandage snood and a cute dog headgear. The product comes at a very minimal price of ₹3,269.00, making it pet and budget-friendly. Best overall product We nominate the Healers Dog Anxiety Therapeutic Multi Use Wrap as the best overall product. It is a multi-functionality wrap that relieves your pet’s fear and anxiety and can also be used as a post-surgical and bandage wrap.