Best bird feeders under 900

There are many stylish and affordable options available in bird feeders.

Birds find great comfort in their bird feeders, but without a suitable one, the food falls on the ground after a while. This list discusses the best feeders that are efficient and easy to clean. Around the world, bird feeders are standard in yards, patios and balconies. The biggest reason is that they give us great pleasure to see the birds picking at their food. They are also great entertainment for kids, as they love to watch the birds. Different types of bird feeders are available in the market, including tube feeders, hopper feeders and platform feeders. However, each of them has its advantages and disadvantages. This article talks about some of the best bird feeders that have proven efficient, durable and affordable. How To Find The Perfect Bird Feeder? If buying bird feeding supplies for the first time, consider the following points while choosing the best bird feeders. Type: What type of bird feeder do you want? Hanging, tube, bowl, or with storage? Safety: Bird feeders should be safe for the birds. As they are tiny creatures, they can quickly get struck. Make sure bird feeders have no such openings where birds will lock themselves. Easy to clean: Bird feeders should be easy to clean so you can wash them frequently. It will ensure birds are eating fresh and healthy food. Durability: High-quality material will ensure the bird feeders will last you a long. Top Bird Feeders to Invest In: 1. Amijivdaya Medium Bird and Water Feeder Combo You can hang it or place it in the garden; the Amijivdaya bird feeder is multipurpose. It has multiple openings so that many birds can eat the food simultaneously. It also has a dish at the bottom where birds can sit and eat. The bird feeder is suitable for sparrows, silverbills, munias to parakeets. It is made with good quality plastic that is durable and safe for birds. Specifications Brand: Amijivdaya Material: Plastic Capacity: 1000 gm

2. Skybeings Bird Feeder for Bird Food Large 2 Piece_Green This is a similar bird feeder with a large size and capacity in a pack of two. You can store more bird food, so you do not have to refill it frequently. It has six openings where birds can sit and eat their food. You can also pour some water into the dish attached at the bottom. Overall, it is one of the most affordable and durable bird feeders. Specifications Brand: Skybeings Material: Plastic Capacity: 1500 gm

3. Nature Forever Bird Feeder With Earthen Pot How about a pack of feeders, food and a bath pot? This pack has everything you need to host a bird party every morning. It contains two transparent bird feeders with multiple openings, professionally mixed bird food suitable for many birds and an earthen pot for birds to take a bath. It is beneficial in hot weather for birds. If you are a beginner, you must invest in this pack of bird feeders. Specifications Brand: Nature Forever Material: Feeder - Plastic, Pot - Terracota Capacity: Feeder - 1000 gm, Millet - 900 gm

4. LIVEONCE Bamboo Open Feeder Looking for a sustainable and stylish bird feeder? The LIVEONCE bird feeder is made with bamboo and is an open feeder. You can hang it on your balcony or garden. Many birds can sit and eat food because of its wide opening. It is durable and attracts many birds as it is made with natural wood. It is also easy to clean. If you want an eco-friendly bird feeder, you must get this. Specifications Brand: LIVEONCE Material: Bamboo Dimension: 30L x 7W x 5H Centimeters

5. ABOUT SPACE Hanging Bird Feeder ABOUT SPACE Hanging Bird Feeder is a grain holder and feeder. It is made with high-grade plastic sturdy design so several birds can sit at a time. You can store up to 1 Kg of bird food for a few days. The lid is easily detachable, making it easy to clean. You must get this one if you are looking for an efficient and stylish bird feeder. Specifications Brand: About Space Material: Plastic Capacity: 1 Kg

6. COZY PUPPIES Stainless Steel Hanging Bowl This is a hanging bowl bird feeder pack of two. You can store water in one bowl and food in the other. These are made with high-quality stainless steel and will last forever. You can hang the bowls using the hook holder. Or you can get clamp holder bowls. The bowls are easily removable, so you can refill and clean them frequently. You can hang them on the balcony or use them inside for your indoor birds. Specifications Brand: Cozy puppies Material: Stainless steel Capacity: 200 ml

7. Jainsons Pet Products Hanging Outdoor Bird Feeder Jainsons bird feeders are one of the most affordable and sustainable bird feeders. These are made with earthenware making them safe for birds. It has adjustable straps and a hook to hang them in your home garden or balcony. It contains two pots to store water in one and food in another. Specifications Brand: Jainsons Material: earthenware Dimension: 15.24 x 15.24 x 43.18 cm

8. Vreeny Sparrow Bird Water Feeder If you are looking for lightweight bird feeders, Vreeny bird feeders are the one. These come in a pack of three. The spacious feeders attract many birds and are safe for them. Feeders have hooks to hang them, which are detachable for easy refilling and cleaning. The chains are made with high-grade material that can sustain weight. So even if you attract several birds, it will not break into pieces. Specifications Brand: Vreeny Material: Plastic Pack of 3 Easy to fill and clean

9. Nature Forever Hut Wooden Feeder Nature Forever Hut Wooden Feeder is spacious and stylish. It is sustainable and bird-friendly. You can hang it in the garden and watch birds flying towards it. It is easy to install and clean. Made with 100% recycled wood, it is durable and will last long. If you like an eco-friendly lifestyle, you must get it. Specifications Brand: Nature Forever Material: Wood Dimension: 31 x 20.3 x 21 cm

10. TrustBasket Hanging Metal Feeder In addition to being stylish and elegant, TrustBasket Hanging Metal Feeder is also durable. It is made with high-grade metal, which is safe for birds. The cherry on top is you can use it indoors and outdoors. It is suitable for parrots and woodpeckers. The bowl is easily detachable for easy refilling and cleaning. Specifications Brand: TrustBasket Material: Metal Dimension: 18L x 8.8W x 21.5H Centimeters

Price of bird feeders at a glance:

Product Price Amijivdaya Feeder Combo ₹ 490 Skybeings Bird Feeder for Bird Food ₹ 569 Nature Forever Bird Feeder With Earthen Pot ₹ 889 LIVEONCE Bamboo Open Feeder ₹ 199 ABOUT SPACE Hanging Bird Feeder ₹ 749 COZY PUPPIES Stainless Steel Hanging Bowl ₹ 261 Jainsons Pet Products Hanging Outdoor Bird Feeder ₹ 299 Vreeny Sparrow Bird Water Feeder ₹ 299 Nature Forever Hut Wooden Feeder ₹ 490 TrustBasket Hanging Metal Feeder ₹ 249

Best value for money COZY PUPPIES Stainless Steel Hanging Bowl offers the best value. It is easy to install and clean. Plus, the material is high-quality, which makes it durable. The design of hanging bowls is suitable for feeding several birds without them getting hurt. The best part about the feeder is that it has two containers, so you do not have to invest in the water bowl separately. Overall it offers excellent quality and efficiency at this price. Best overall Nature Forever Bird Feeder With Earthen Pot is the best bird feeder pack. It has everything you need to feed birds and make them comfortable. The best part about the feeder is the earthen pot. Birds can drink water from it, swim, or take a bath. It is one of the wisest choices to make for a bird feeder.