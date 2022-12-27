Story Saved
New Delhi 18oCC
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022
New Delhi 18oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best bird feeders under 900

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 27, 2022 23:24 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

If you want to invite various birds to your garden, you must try one of these bird feeders. These are stylish, efficient and safe for birds.

product info
There are many stylish and affordable options available in bird feeders.

Birds find great comfort in their bird feeders, but without a suitable one, the food falls on the ground after a while. This list discusses the best feeders that are efficient and easy to clean.

Around the world, bird feeders are standard in yards, patios and balconies. The biggest reason is that they give us great pleasure to see the birds picking at their food. They are also great entertainment for kids, as they love to watch the birds.

Different types of bird feeders are available in the market, including tube feeders, hopper feeders and platform feeders. However, each of them has its advantages and disadvantages. This article talks about some of the best bird feeders that have proven efficient, durable and affordable.

How To Find The Perfect Bird Feeder?

If buying bird feeding supplies for the first time, consider the following points while choosing the best bird feeders.

Type: What type of bird feeder do you want? Hanging, tube, bowl, or with storage?

Safety: Bird feeders should be safe for the birds. As they are tiny creatures, they can quickly get struck. Make sure bird feeders have no such openings where birds will lock themselves.

Easy to clean: Bird feeders should be easy to clean so you can wash them frequently. It will ensure birds are eating fresh and healthy food.

Durability: High-quality material will ensure the bird feeders will last you a long.

Top Bird Feeders to Invest In:

1. Amijivdaya Medium Bird and Water Feeder Combo

You can hang it or place it in the garden; the Amijivdaya bird feeder is multipurpose. It has multiple openings so that many birds can eat the food simultaneously. It also has a dish at the bottom where birds can sit and eat.

The bird feeder is suitable for sparrows, silverbills, munias to parakeets. It is made with good quality plastic that is durable and safe for birds.

Specifications

Brand: Amijivdaya

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 1000 gm

cellpic
Amijivdaya Medium Bird and Water Feeder Combo (Green, Transparent)
67% off 498 1,494
Buy now

2. Skybeings Bird Feeder for Bird Food Large 2 Piece_Green

This is a similar bird feeder with a large size and capacity in a pack of two. You can store more bird food, so you do not have to refill it frequently. It has six openings where birds can sit and eat their food.

You can also pour some water into the dish attached at the bottom. Overall, it is one of the most affordable and durable bird feeders.

Specifications

Brand: Skybeings

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 1500 gm

cellpic
Skybeings Bird Feeder for Bird Food Large 2 Piece_Green
67% off 569 1,708
Buy now

3. Nature Forever Bird Feeder With Earthen Pot

How about a pack of feeders, food and a bath pot? This pack has everything you need to host a bird party every morning. It contains two transparent bird feeders with multiple openings, professionally mixed bird food suitable for many birds and an earthen pot for birds to take a bath.

It is beneficial in hot weather for birds. If you are a beginner, you must invest in this pack of bird feeders.

Specifications

Brand: Nature Forever

Material: Feeder - Plastic, Pot - Terracota

Capacity: Feeder - 1000 gm, Millet - 900 gm

cellpic
Nature Forever Bird Feeder, Transparent (2 Pieces) & All Life Stages Bird Seeds Feeder Mix, Millet, 900g, 1 Piece, All Breed Sizes & Earthen Pot (Teracotta Bird Bath) - 8 inch x 8 inch
889
Buy now

4. LIVEONCE Bamboo Open Feeder

Looking for a sustainable and stylish bird feeder? The LIVEONCE bird feeder is made with bamboo and is an open feeder. You can hang it on your balcony or garden. Many birds can sit and eat food because of its wide opening.

It is durable and attracts many birds as it is made with natural wood. It is also easy to clean. If you want an eco-friendly bird feeder, you must get this.

Specifications

Brand: LIVEONCE

Material: Bamboo

Dimension: 30L x 7W x 5H Centimeters

cellpic
LIVEONCE Bamboo Open Feeder for Birds Set of 1- Color -Natural
68% off 189 599
Buy now

5. ABOUT SPACE Hanging Bird Feeder

ABOUT SPACE Hanging Bird Feeder is a grain holder and feeder. It is made with high-grade plastic sturdy design so several birds can sit at a time. You can store up to 1 Kg of bird food for a few days.

The lid is easily detachable, making it easy to clean. You must get this one if you are looking for an efficient and stylish bird feeder.

Specifications

Brand: About Space

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 1 Kg

cellpic
ABOUT SPACE Hanging Bird Feeder - ( Holds 1 kg ) Hut Shaped Transparent Plastic Grain Holder for Balcony, Garden, Backyard - Rotatable Holder with Metal Cable & Drain Holes (Green, 20 x 22 cm)
47% off 799 1,499
Buy now

6. COZY PUPPIES Stainless Steel Hanging Bowl

This is a hanging bowl bird feeder pack of two. You can store water in one bowl and food in the other. These are made with high-quality stainless steel and will last forever. You can hang the bowls using the hook holder. Or you can get clamp holder bowls.

The bowls are easily removable, so you can refill and clean them frequently. You can hang them on the balcony or use them inside for your indoor birds.

Specifications

Brand: Cozy puppies

Material: Stainless steel

Capacity: 200 ml

cellpic
COZY PUPPIES Stainless Steel Hanging Bowl Bird Food Feeding Dish Water Seed Feeder For Parrot Macaw African Greys Budgies Parakeet Cockatiels Conure Lovebirds Finch (Hook Holder, 200.ML Pack of 2)
56% off 261 599
Buy now

7. Jainsons Pet Products Hanging Outdoor Bird Feeder

Jainsons bird feeders are one of the most affordable and sustainable bird feeders. These are made with earthenware making them safe for birds.

It has adjustable straps and a hook to hang them in your home garden or balcony. It contains two pots to store water in one and food in another.

Specifications

Brand: Jainsons

Material: earthenware

Dimension: 15.24 x 15.24 x 43.18 cm

cellpic
Jainsons Pet Products Hanging Outdoor Bird Feeder | Earthenware Bird Feeding/Watering Bowl for Birds
50% off 299 599
Buy now

8. Vreeny Sparrow Bird Water Feeder

If you are looking for lightweight bird feeders, Vreeny bird feeders are the one. These come in a pack of three. The spacious feeders attract many birds and are safe for them. Feeders have hooks to hang them, which are detachable for easy refilling and cleaning.

The chains are made with high-grade material that can sustain weight. So even if you attract several birds, it will not break into pieces.

Specifications

Brand: Vreeny

Material: Plastic

Pack of 3

Easy to fill and clean

cellpic
Vreeny Sparrow Bird Water Feeder (Sparrow Terra Cotta, Pack of 03)
40% off 299 499
Buy now

9. Nature Forever Hut Wooden Feeder

Nature Forever Hut Wooden Feeder is spacious and stylish. It is sustainable and bird-friendly. You can hang it in the garden and watch birds flying towards it.

It is easy to install and clean. Made with 100% recycled wood, it is durable and will last long. If you like an eco-friendly lifestyle, you must get it.

Specifications

Brand: Nature Forever

Material: Wood

Dimension: 31 x 20.3 x 21 cm

cellpic
Nature Forever Hut Wooden Feeder, Brown
448
Buy now

10. TrustBasket Hanging Metal Feeder

In addition to being stylish and elegant, TrustBasket Hanging Metal Feeder is also durable. It is made with high-grade metal, which is safe for birds.

The cherry on top is you can use it indoors and outdoors. It is suitable for parrots and woodpeckers. The bowl is easily detachable for easy refilling and cleaning.

Specifications

Brand: TrustBasket

Material: Metal

Dimension: 18L x 8.8W x 21.5H Centimeters

cellpic
TrustBasket Bird Feeder – Garden Bird Feeder,Hanging Metal Feeder for Balcony,Home,Indoor and Outdoor(Black)
249
Buy now

Price of bird feeders at a glance:

ProductPrice
Amijivdaya Feeder Combo 490
Skybeings Bird Feeder for Bird Food 569
Nature Forever Bird Feeder With Earthen Pot 889
LIVEONCE Bamboo Open Feeder 199
ABOUT SPACE Hanging Bird Feeder 749
COZY PUPPIES Stainless Steel Hanging Bowl 261
Jainsons Pet Products Hanging Outdoor Bird Feeder 299
Vreeny Sparrow Bird Water Feeder 299
Nature Forever Hut Wooden Feeder 490
TrustBasket Hanging Metal Feeder 249

Best value for money

COZY PUPPIES Stainless Steel Hanging Bowl offers the best value. It is easy to install and

clean. Plus, the material is high-quality, which makes it durable. The design of hanging bowls is suitable for feeding several birds without them getting hurt. The best part about the feeder is that it has two containers, so you do not have to invest in the water bowl separately. Overall it offers excellent quality and efficiency at this price.

Best overall

Nature Forever Bird Feeder With Earthen Pot is the best bird feeder pack. It has everything you need to feed birds and make them comfortable. The best part about the feeder is the earthen pot. Birds can drink water from it, swim, or take a bath. It is one of the wisest choices to make for a bird feeder.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
The best coffee makers under 1000
10 best laser printers in India: Buying guide
16-inch laptops in 2022- A buyer’s guide
Top 6 semi-automatic washing machines on Amazon: Buying guide
Amazon end of season sale: Get up to 73% off on sneakers and sandals

Best bird feeders

Which is the safest bird feeder?

What type of bird feeder attracts the most birds?

Which bird feeders don't make a mess?

What is the price of a bird feeder?

How often should I change the food in the bird feeder?

View More
pet care and supplies FOR LESS