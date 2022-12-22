Best birds watering supplies available at online market

Summary:
If you are an ardent bird lover, you must be worried about quenching the thirst of birds visiting your garden, balcony or terrace. There are different kinds of bird watering supplies in the market. So, you may feel confused about picking the best product from so many options. However, the given list of bird water feeders in this article can help you buy the best bird water feeder online.
We searched on the internet for bird water feeders, which will satisfy your requirement. We picked bird water feeders made of environment-friendly materials that will not harm birds. There is enough space for water in each feeder. Moreover, these bird water supplies are affordable and will enrich the beauty of your garden or balcony when placed there.
You need to check the bird water feeder's size so that it fits well in its designated space. The weight of the bird feeder is another important factor that you should not overlook. The bird feeder should be made of materials that are environment-friendly and safe for birds.
Your chosen bird feeder should be easily storable. It is best to choose a feeder of a simple design that you can handle without facing any problems. The price of the feeder is also an important factor, for which you need to compare the quoted price of all bird water supplies while considering their features. Moreover, you should check the reviews and ratings of the product on Amazon to get a clear idea regarding its efficacy.
This bird water feeder made by Amijivdaya ranks among the top products in the list of bird water supplies on Amazon. Due to the green and transparent plastic, this bird water feeder attracts all small birds visiting your garden. Its dimensions are 3 inches x 3 inches x 12 inches, without the bottom plate. Two bird water feeders are provided in this pack.
Product USPs
This bird water feeder by Amijivdaya is ideal due to its high-grade making. It is mainly used to feed sparrows and other birds of similar size. High-tech machinery is used to manufacture this product so that it can be flawless. The plastic used to make it is safe for the environment and the birds. Its dimensions are 3 inches x 3 inches x 9 inches without the bottom plate.
Product USPs
· Made of green, transparent plastic
· Highly durable
· Can hold 900 ml of water
· Can be handled easily
· Weighs only 600 g
This small bird feeder made by Amijivdaya is available at an affordable cost. It is made of food-grade plastic and is not harmful to birds. It has a unique design and is a value-for-money product. You can mount it by hanging conveniently on your balcony or garden to feed water to sparrows and other small birds. The bottom plate of 6 inches x 6 inches has a lively green colour. The entire feeder has the dimensions of 5 inches x 2 inches x 2 inches, weighing only 200 g.
This bird water feeder of Amijivdaya has the capacity to hold one litre of water. You can hang it from a hook or simply place it on flat ground. It is made of environment-friendly plastic. It is suitable for feeding water to all kinds of birds, including sparrows, pigeons, parrots, and crows.
Product USPs
Vishwas Enterprise manufactures this simple bird water feeder. It has got 4.1 stars due to its design of a tray feeder and easiness of handling it. Though it is made of plastic, it looks like a terracotta product due to its brick-red colour. You can keep this feeder outdoors all the times and it can withstand all types of weather. This pack contains three bird water feeders, which you can hang in your garden to attract birds.
Product USPs
This bird feeder helps you in feeding all types of birds visiting your garden or terrace. It is available in different random colours. It is made of high-quality plastic, and you can easily insert it inside the cage bars. It is suitable for feeding all types of birds.
Product USPs
You can use this unique bird feeder manufactured by Sage Square to feed your pet birds inside a cage. It has a simple design and it is easy to handle. Since it is just a steel bowl, you can check the amount of food or water left in the feeder for birds. All kinds of birds can comfortably drink water from this feeder.
Product USPs
This bird water feeder is specially designed to supply water to all types of birds. It is very easy to use. You can place it easily inside the enclosure of your pet birds to provide them with drinking water throughout the day. It does not cause any mess in the birds’ enclosure. This pack contains three bird water supplies.
Product USPs
This environment-friendly bird water feeder has a simple yet sophisticated look. It is an earthenware bowl, which you can hang from hooks or branches of trees. You can adjust the length of the wires used to support this earthenware. This pack contains two pieces of bird feeders.
Product USPs
This bird water feeder made by Jainsons Pet Products is ideal for supplying water to birds in your garden. This colourful earthenware bowl will enhance the beauty of your garden when hung there for birds. This pack contains two earthen bird water feeders.
Product USPs
Price list of all products
|Product
|MRP
|Discounted Price
|Amijivdaya Double Decker Small Bird Food and Water Feeder
|₹2,670
|₹890
|Amijivdaya Medium Bird and Water Feeder Combo
|₹1,494
|₹498
|Bird Feeder Ayushi Nano Bird Feeder Combo for Food and Water
|₹782
|₹261
|Amijivdaya Medium Bird Water Feeder (1 Liter)
|₹1,178
|₹393
|Vreeny Sparrow Bird Water Feeder
|₹499
|₹299
|Sage Square 80ml Tube Shape Cage Bird Food, Seed, Water Feeder Plastic Dispenser Cum Bowl with Removable Tray
|₹398
|₹280
|Sage Square Rustproof Stainless Steel Cage Food, Seed, Water Feeder Cum Bowl with Holder clamp for Birds
|₹249
|₹179
|Bird Cage Plastic Drinker Feeder for Any Bottle Fit Green
|₹399
|₹197
|Jainsons Pet Products Hanging Outdoor Bird Feeder
|₹599
|₹299
|Jainsons Pet Products Earthenware Water Feeder Hanging Bowl for Birds
|₹499
|₹338
Sage Square Rustproof Stainless Steel Cage Feeder is the most affordable bird water feeder available on Amazon. Now, it is offered at a discounted price of ₹179. But even without any discount, this bird feeder is the cheapest. Moreover, it is highly durable. Thus, customers have awarded it very high ratings.
Sage Square Rustproof Stainless Steel bird feeder can also be considered the best overall product among this list of bird water supplies. It can hold more water in its steel bowl compared to other feeders. It will last longer than plastic or earthenware bowls. You just need to clamp it on the cage bars with clamps fixed to it.
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
It is best to hang a bird water feeder in an open space where all birds can have access to it. You may hang it from the branch of a large tree or a hook fixed at a conveniently high point.
It is recommended to clean the bird water feeder at least once a week or two to keep it germ-free. When many birds drink from the same bowl, it may be contaminated soon and needs to be cleaned thoroughly.
If you place the feeder on the ground or at a low height, squirrels or other animals can share the water given there, leaving nothing for birds. Also, small birds can become prey to cats while drinking water.
You just need to add a little vinegar to the water and rinse the feeder with this mixture. It is better not to use soap or other chemical cleaning agents, as they can harm birds.
You need to change the water of the bird water feeder at least every two to three days to prevent bacterial formation. It is healthier for birds to drink fresh water.