Best dog brushes to buy in 2022

Here is a list of the best dog brushes that are now on the market in India. This is the right place to start your search for brushes that your furry friend would love. Additionally, here are key details about each brush, including its quality, material, sturdiness, comfort, hardness, and how it stacks up against its rivals. So, here are the best dog brushes. How to Find the Perfect Dog Brush? When it comes to finding the best dog brushes, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. First, consider the type of coat your dog has. If your dog has a short coat, you'll want to look for a brush that has short, stiff bristles. If your dog has a long coat, you'll want to look for a brush that has long, soft bristles. You'll also want to consider the size of your dog. If you have a small dog, you'll want to look for a brush that has a small head. If you have a large dog, you'll want to look for a brush that has a large head. Finally, consider your budget. There are a variety of dog brushes on the market, so you'll want to find one that fits your needs and your budget. 1. Depets Self Cleaning Slicker Brush Depets cat & dog brush for shedding is the perfect way to remove loose hair, shedding mats, tangled hair, dander, and dirt from your beloved pet. The round beads on the brush can massage your pets and prevent scratching your pet's skin. The one-click cleaning button makes it easy to remove hair from the brush, and the washable design keeps it clean. The comfortable and nonslip handle is easy on the hand and has a massage function for your pet. With Depets shedding brush, your beloved pet will enjoy the time of grooming. Specifications Brand: Depets

Colour: Silver

Shape: Oval

Handle Material: Rubber & Metal

Hair Type: All

Material: Stainless

Item Weight: ‎ 159 g

2. Qpets® Slicker Dog Comb Brush The Qpets Comb Slicker Brush is the perfect tool for grooming your small to medium-sized pet. The brush head is 7.48 inches, making it perfect for long or short-haired cats, dogs, and puppies. The rounded tips of the brush are designed to be gentle on your pet's skin, and the easy-to-use release button makes it easy to remove hair from the brush. The Qpets Comb Slicker Brush is also great for preventing future fur loss and increasing pet body circulation. Specifications Brand: Qpets

Colour: Blue

Shape: Round

Hair Type: Thin

Material: Fur

Item Weight: 165 Grams

3. Foodie Puppies Pet Grooming Slicker This slicker brush is designed to be comfortable for both you and your pet, with an ergonomic grip and round-tip bristles that won't scratch or irritate your pet's skin. The quick and easy auto-clean feature means that you can simply push a button to release any hair that's been collected in the brush, making it easy to keep your pet looking its best. Specifications Brand Name: Foodie Puppies

Color: Blue

Hair Type: All

Handle Material: Plastic

Item Shape: Rectangular

Item Weight: 100 grams

4. Qpets® Dog Brush Dogs Comb 2 in 1 Deshedding Tool& Dematting Undercoat Rake The Qpets comb is a dual-purpose comb that can be used to remove knots, mats, and tangles, as well as to shed dead hair. The comb has a small, ergonomic grip that is comfortable to hold and is made of stainless steel that is resistant to rust. The comb can be hung anywhere and is easy to store. The Qpets comb is designed for medium to large dogs with single or double coats and long or medium hair. Specifications Brand: Qpets

Hair Type: All

Colour: Blue

Size: Small

Item Weight: ‎ 250 g

5. RvPaws 2-in-1 Pet Comb Pack The RvPaws All-In-One Brush is the perfect tool for keeping your furry friend looking their best. The unique design of the teeth allows you to remove loose hair and straighten the coat, while the ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold and provides a thumb rest and anti-slip grip. The high-quality materials used in the construction of the brush ensure long-lasting durability, making it a valuable addition to your pet care arsenal. Specifications Brand: RvPaws

Material: Other

Hair Type: Straight

Colour: MULTI COLOR

Size: M

Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 240 g

6. Foodie Puppies Dog Grooming Plastic Auto Slicker Self-Cleaning Hair Brush Foodie Puppies dog Self Cleaning slicker brush is the perfect brush to get all nasty mats out of your dog's fur. It gently removes loose hair and eliminates tangles, knots, dander, and trapped dirt; works great on dogs of all sizes with medium to large hair length; is not suitable for smooth coat dogs. It’s super easy to clean, simply click the button and the bristles retract back into the brush, making it simple to remove all the hair from the brush, so it's ready for the next time use; it also controls hair shedding. Specifications Brand: Foodie Puppies

Colour: May Vary

Shape: Rectangular

Bristle Material: Stainless Steel

Handle Material: Plastic

Special Feature: Removes Loose Undercoats, Mats, and Tangled Hairs

Product Benefits: Smoothening, Shiny

Hair Type: All

Item Weight: 100 Grams

7. Meat Up Bathing and Grooming Hand Brush with Rubber Bristles The Meat Up brand's softening and smoothening spike brush is a professional-grade quality tool used for grooming. It is made of rubber and has an adjustable hand grip. It increases blood circulation and is soft and smooth to the touch, making it a perfect choice for those who want the best possible grooming experience. Specifications Brand: Meat Up

Product Benefits: Softening, Smoothening

Material: Rubber

Item Weight: 60 Grams

8. RvPaws Combo of 2 RvPaws auto-cleaning pet hair brush is designed to quickly and easily remove hair from your cat, dog, small animal, or bear, wet or dry. The hair sticks to the glove, making it easy to peel and throw away hair after dog and cat grooming. The true touch by minimizing cat and dog shedding. The RvPaws pet hair brush is a great choice for all sizes and breeds of pets. Specifications Brand: RvPaws

Material: Plastic

Hair Type: All, Curly

Colour: Multicolor

Size: Standard

Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 240 g

9. The Pets Company Dog Brush Double-Sided Comb for Dogs and Cats The Pets Company Double-Sided Brush is the perfect brush to get all nasty mats out of your pet's fur. It gently removes loose hair and eliminates tangles, knots, dander, and trapped dirt. It works great for dogs and cats of all sizes and hair types! Your pet will not only look good but feel great too! This brush groom and massages for a healthy coat, increasing blood circulation and leaving your pet's coat soft and shiny. Your pet will love being brushed! Specifications Brand Name: The Pets Company

Colour: Silver

Hair Type: All

Item Shape: Oval

Material: Wood

Product Benefits: Shiny

Item Weight: 100 grams

10. Foodie Puppies Pet Massage Rubber Bath Glove This versatile brush can be used for bathing, washing, massaging, and deshedding, and is perfect for all hair types. The soft rubber tips quickly scrub away dirt, dead skin, and loose fur, leaving your pet's skin clean and their coat looking lustrous. The built-in massage bristles will make bath time your pet's new favourite activity, and the travel-friendly size means you can take it with you wherever you go. Specifications Brand: Foodie Puppies

Colour: Multicolor

Shape: Oval

Handle Material: Rubber

Special Feature: Scented, Travel Size

Product Benefits: Deshedding, Massage, Washing, Bathing

Hair Type: All

Item Weight: 100 Grams

Price list of the best dog brushes

Product Price Depets Self Cleaning Slicker Brush Rs. 330.00 Qpets® Slicker Dog Comb Brush Rs. 298.00 Foodie Puppies Pet Grooming Slicker Rs. 240.00 Qpets® Dog Brush Dogs Comb 2 in 1 Deshedding Tool& Dematting Undercoat Rake Rs. 759.00 RvPaws 2 in-1 Pet Comb Pack Rs. 299.00 Foodie Puppies Dog Grooming Plastic Auto Slicker Self-Cleaning Hair Brush Rs. 690.00 Meat Up Bathing and Grooming Hand Brush with Rubber Bristles Rs. 149.00 RvPaws Combo of 2 Rs. 299.00 The Pets Company Dog Brush Double-Sided Comb for Dogs and Cats Rs. 200.00 Foodie Puppies Pet Massage Rubber Bath Glove Rs. 160.00

Best value for money Meat Up Bathing and Grooming Hand Brush with Rubber Bristle is the most value for money amongst the bunch. It is because of the features it offers along with the quality, versatility, and comfort. It also looks the most premium among the affordable dog brushes. Best overall Qpets® Dog Brush Dogs Comb 2 in-1 is the best de-shedding and de-matting tool for dogs because it is specifically designed to remove loose hair and mats from your dog's coat while being gentle on their skin. The comb has two sides - a wide tooth side for de-shedding and a narrow tooth side for de-matting - and can be used on all types of coats, from short to long. It also has a comfortable, ergonomic grip that makes it easy to use.