Best Dog Carriers in India: A quick buying guide

Best dog carriers in India

Nowadays, more households have started welcoming pets to their families. Interestingly, dogs are the most common species adopted as pets. With almost six in ten Indians being pet parents, there can never be enough knowledge about the type of carriers that your four-legged companions need. Apart from travelling, there are several additional situations where it makes sense to carry them around in a comfortable bag. The ideal carrier will quickly become a haven of rest and shower them will comfort and love. Travelling with a pet might be challenging if you don't have the proper equipment. Consider getting dog carriers to ease their journey and provide them with comfort. We have compiled a list of the top carriers accessible online to assist you in searching through the highly competitive market and selecting the ideal carrier. How to find the perfect Dog Carrier? Several dog parents purchase multiple carriers for various situations. But before you invest in a carrier, it is essential to consider its use. First and foremost, you need to know the height and width of your dog to check the measurements available online under the product specs. To measure correctly, you need to start from the dog’s neck, where the collar sits up to the base of its tail. Adding a few inches to the total measurement will give your pet enough space to stretch out vertically and curl horizontally while sleeping. A puppy will grow out of its carrier when it becomes an adult, so it is essential to find affordable and high-quality options. Best Dog Carriers 1. AmazonBasics Pet Kennel This AmazonBasics pet carrier has been rated as Amazon's bestseller for a reason. This pet kennel comes in two different sizes, 19 inches and 23 inches. Two doors, one at the front and one on top, are thoughtfully placed into the pet kennel to give our little friends more options than other carriers. Easy access promotes relief to the pet as well as the owner. It is made of durable plastic with a steel wire front for longevity. It has ventilation on the crate's sides, top and back for your pet’s comfort. The carrier also has a handle on the top for easy one-handed carrying. Four locks on the top and bottom of the kennel allow for quick assembly, and the provided screws may be used to strengthen both parts even further. Once the pet is secured inside, the kennel's top handle makes transporting it simple and one-handed. Specification: Brand- AmazonBasics

Material- Plastic

Weight- 2.06 kg

Size- 19-inch, 23-inch

Colour- Grey and Blue

Speciality- Lightweight, most suitable in all aspects.

2. KIKA Dog Carrier Front Pack This backpack is made of polyester fibre and breathable mesh. The open-neck part of this carrier is adjustable. It allows your dog to stay ventilated and easily interact with you and other people. The dog-front carrier backpack is scientifically built and incredibly comfortable. It eases the strain on the owner's back and shoulders. It is constructed of thick foam and breathable mesh fabric. Solid bottom coverings, which are also detachable and washable, offer comfort, keep things stable, and are simpler to change and wash. It also keeps in mind the other necessities required while travelling, for which there are open pockets at both the sides and the front. It is also a Made in India product and is very affordable. Specifications: Brand- KIKA

Material- Polyester, Neoprene

Weight- 810 grams

Size- M, L, XL

Colour- Black and Grey

Speciality- Quilted, compact, and easy to store

3. Risan Pet Transparent carrier This product is made of environmentally friendly PVC Material and an acrylic panel that caters to the most critical need of being completely waterproof. It has a transparent cover which allows light to pass through the carrier and makes the dog less anxious. With the help of transparency, your dog may engage with the outside world and enjoy the sunshine with you, as it can be worn as a backpack on your back, in front of you, or by holding it in one hand. Creating a comfortable and breathable environment for our pets is the top priority hence enough ventilation holes are curated to ensure adequate air. Specifications: Brand- Risan

Material- Polyester

Weight- 6.3 kilograms

Size- S

Colour- Yellow

Speciality- It can be worn on the front or back and has a handle for one-hand ease.

4. AmazonBasics Soft-Sided Travel Carrier Bag This is a very stylish, lightweight product perfect for travelling. The elegant, all-black pet carrier, which is made to keep your pet safe, secure, and cosy, is ideal for regular vet visits and for car travel or airline. The fleece bed at the bottom is detachable and safe for machine-wash, while the carrier is supposed to be spot cleaned. It has two straps on the top for easy balance while carrying. Apart from this, it also offers hands-free travelling as it comes with adjustable shoulder straps. The carrier has two connecting loop handles that may be used as dual seatbelt/luggage straps for safe transportation. There is also an adjustable shoulder strap for hands-free carrying. The front and top apertures of the Amazon Basics pet carrier allow for easy access and stress-free loading. Two zippers—one in the front and one on the top—securely seal the flaps while travelling. Specifications: Brand- AmazonBasics

Material- Polyester, Nylon Mesh

Weight- 1.6 kilograms

Size- Medium

Colour- Black

Speciality- Elegant and stylish travel with a lightweight carrier.

5. Trixie-Sling Front Bag Carrier The Trixie Sling Front Carrier is excellent for bringing your pet safe on the move with you. The inbuilt leash will help keep your pet safe and prevent them from leaping out. The carrier features a net pocket for storage and also offers the option to be opened from the top. The cushioned strap is adjustable for optimal comfort. This sling is a very stylish way to carry around your pet, and it provides the most comfort as the dog is held in the front part of the body, making him feel safe and sound. It is a very safe option with multipurpose uses. Specifications: Brand- Trixie

Material- Polyester

Weight- 5 kilograms

Size- 19 inches

Colour- Blue and Grey

Speciality- It has an integrated short leash for protection.

6. Jranter Dog Carrier Backpack Durable, comfortable, and made of breathable mesh and canvas material. Maximum air circulation is made possible by the legs-out and tail-out arrangement, which keeps the pet cool and cosy. It integrates simple installation and adjustable straps with clips that may be worn on your front or back. The straps' extra padding foam will keep your dog close to your body while relieving pressure on your shoulders. Similarly, pressure on the pet's neck will be relieved by the specially constructed circular foam at the top. A secure lock is also built into the collar to prevent your pet from moving. Specifications: Brand- Jranter

Material- Canvas

Weight- 336 grams

Size- Medium

Colour- Grey

Speciality- ‎Easy to Clean, Durable, Adjustable

7. Royale Dog Backpacks This product is ideal for dogs weighing 3-10 kilograms. It is a perfect product for outdoor activities like hiking, cycling, walking or travelling to longer destinations. The bag has metal wrapping at the head and base to avoid deformation, and the inner cord has a hook to prevent any escaping by your pet. The shoulder straps are adjustable and padded for the owner’s comfort. Several pockets are stitched to this product to store things like phones, keys, water bottles etc. The best part about this product is that it’s made of cotton. Living in India, other materials might get uncomfortable for the dog inside. Still, this carrier ensures that the fabric is airy and easily breathable for the dog to survive the adverse heat of India. Specifications: Brand- Royale Dogs

Material- Cotton

Weight- 10 kilograms

Size- 14.5 Inches

Colour- Grey

Speciality- The ‎material will keep the pet comfortable and easily washable.

Price list of all the products

S.no Product Name MRP Discounted Price 1. AmazonBasics Pet Kennel Rs. 2,800 Rs. 2,049 2. KIKA Dog Carrier Rs. 3,299 Rs. 960 3. Risan Pet Transparent Carrier Rs. 1,999 Rs. 835 4. AmazonBasics Soft-Sided Carrier Rs. 3,500 Rs. 1,589 5. Trixie- Sling Front Bag Carrier Rs. 2,250 Rs. 2,138 6. Jranter Dog Carrier Backpack Rs. 5,999 Rs. 2,999 7. Royale Dog Backpacks Rs. 4,499 Rs. 3,499

Best value for money The Amazon Basics Soft-Sided Carrier gives you the best value for money. It has all the specifications combined, with dual straps for easy holding from the top and a removable shoulder strap for hands-free travel. Also, it ranges at an affordable price, and the material used is very breathable. Adding to the former stance, the lightweight feature also adds up to its value. Best overall product The Amazon Basics Pet Kennel is the most durable product. It is a budget-friendly product which is a one-time investment. It also provides a one-year warranty. The steel wire front adds to the quality of the product. It caters to all the possible needs a dog owner might expect from a carrier. Therefore, this product is the highest-rated carrier compared to all the features.