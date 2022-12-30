Story Saved
Best dog dematting tools for your furry friend

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 30, 2022 19:00 IST
Summary:

Looking for the best dog dematting tools for your little friend? In this comprehensive guide, you will find the 10 best dematting tools you can buy online.

product info
Pet owners should regularly brush their dogs using dematting tools.

There are plenty of dog dematting tools available in the market which can be used for dogs of every breed and age. Vets suggest pet owners regularly brush their dogs using dematting tools to ensure that the dog's coat is clean, detangled and shiny. Dog dematting tools also help in massaging the dog's skin, thus helping improve their overall blood circulation and getting rid of excess shedding.

However, given the huge number of dematting tool options available online, it is often overwhelming to select the best one for your dog. Therefore, here is a list of the best dog dematting tools available online from the most reputed and trusted brands. This comprehensive list consists of all details such as the prices, specifications, best overall product and most value-for-money product. Read on, to learn more!

How to find the best dog dematting tools?

Owning a pet is a huge responsibility. You have to train and groom your Dog so that it can have a healthy and happy life. To take care of your dog's hygiene, squatting is very crucial. It helps prevents mites and lice, gets rid of excess hair and also keeps the coat lustrous. So, finding the perfect dematting tool is very important. Here are the dog dematting tools available online so that you make an insightful decision.

1. Wooflix Professional Dematting Deshedding Comb Tool for Pet Grooming

The Wooflix Dematting and Deshedding Comb is an amazing tool for pet grooming. It is suitable for pets of all sizes, small, medium and large. It helps in reducing shedding by almost 95%. The Comb quality is sturdy, has a strong grip and the blades are replaceable, which makes it easy to use.

Specifications

Colour: Multicoloured tool

Handle material: Rubber

Weight: 100 gm

Blades: Replaceable

Price: Rs. 539.00

cellpic 64% off
Wooflix Professional Dematting Deshedding Comb Tool for Pet Grooming (Puppy Puppies Dog & Cat) Gentle Hair Brushes for Shedding and Cleaning Fur Lice Remover Clean Coat Accessories (Double Side Deshedding Comb)
4.5 (228)
4.5 (228)
64% off
539 1,499
Buy now

2. Qpets Dog Brush Dogs Comb 2 in-1 Deshedding Tool& Dematting Undercoat Rake

The Qpets Dog Brush is one of the 10 best dematting tools you can buy online. It has a dual use. The double-sided head can be used for a complete Dematting process. The 22 teeth of the tool are perfect for cutting off tangles, mats, and knots, while the 90 teeth-shedding brush side is better for shedding and thinning. The brush has a fine and solid grip which is easy to hold and use.

Specifications

Size: Small

Colour: Blue

suitability: Suitable for all pets

Price: Rs. 799.00

cellpic 26% off
Qpets® Dog Brush Dogs Comb 2 in 1 Deshedding Tool& Dematting Undercoat Rake for Mats& Tangles Removing, Dog Grooming Kit, Pet Brush,Great for Short to Long Hair Small Large Breeds
4.5 (279)
4.5 (279)
26% off
749 1,012
Buy now

3. ANZAILALA Pet Grooming Brush

Dual-Head Design: 2 sides, 2 coats, 1 tool! Use the 9-teeth side of this dog and cat brush for smooth dematting, and the 17-teeth side for quick coat thinning and deshedding. The brush has been manufactured using the latest technology so that it does not harm your dog's skin in any manner. The handle is easy to hold and use, and the product does its job.

Specifications

Colour: Blue

Shape: Round

Suitability: All breeds and Ages

Price: Rs. 488.00

cellpic 61% off
ANZAILALA Pet Grooming Brush,Double Sided Undercoat Rake Comb-Shedding and Dematting Tool for Dogs and Cats
4.4 (45)
4.4 (45)
61% off
388 999
Buy now

4. HANK Dematting Comb

The Hank Dematting comb is an all-in-one grooming solution for pets and is therefore among the 10 best Dematting tools you can buy online. It has a dual set of teeth, which are spaced differently to help get rid of all the tangles, knots and excess hair. The rubber handle has an ergonomic design and is very user-friendly, providing a very comfortable grip to users.

Specifications

Colour: Blue

Suitability: All breeds and Ages

Hair density: Thick

Price: Rs. 699.00

cellpic 40% off
HANK Dematting Comb | Dog Deshedding tool | 2 Sided Cat Shedding Brush | Easy Matted Tangles Remover Trimmer Clippers (DEMATTING COMB)
4.4 (707)
4.4 (707)
40% off
599 999
Buy now

5. Frackson Pets Fur Knot Cutter Professional Grooming Hair Removing Brush

If you want your doggo to be perfectly groomed, the Frackson Pets Fur Knot Cutter is the ideal tool for it. This Dematting brush helps reduce the shedding of Dog hair and tangling in their coat. Your pet will instantly look healthier once you start using this product, as the product helps achieve instant professional grooming results.

Specifications

Colour: Blue

Size: Medium

Suitability: Suitable for use in the thin-haired coat

Price: Rs. 429

cellpic 52% off
Frackson Pets Fur Knot Cutter Professional Grooming Hair Removing Brush for Dogs and Cats , De-matting Comb with 2 Sided Professional Grooming Rake
4.4 (34)
4.4 (34)
52% off
429 899
Buy now

6. ABOUT SPACE Dog Grooming Brushes - Double Side Dematting Pet Comb

Among the 10 best Dematting tools you can buy online is the About Space Dog Grooming Brushes. The brushes are of superior quality, with sharp yet safe blades, and a very easy-to-hold handle. The brushes have 16 teeth on both sides and help in getting rid of tangles, knots and excess shedding while also helping the blood circulation in Dogs. The brushes come in various colours from which you can choose one.

Specifications

Colour: Multicoloured Brush

Material: Stainless steel and Rubber

Suitability: Suitable for dogs with a short or medium density of coat hair.

Price: Rs. 469.00

cellpic 28% off
ABOUT SPACE Dog Grooming Brushes - Double Side Dematting Pet Comb - Professional Deshedding Brush for Tangle Removing - Suitable Tool for Pets with Short or Medium Hair - Pink/Blue Assorted Color
4.3 (350)
4.3 (350)
28% off
469 649
Buy now

7. Electomania Pet Grooming Brush, Dog Hair Brush, Deshedding Tool Dog

For Dog parents who are searching for a large-sized Dematting tool for their Dogs, Electomania Pet Grooming Brush is the one. This brush is used by professionals and has 22 teeth for getting rid of knots and tangles and an 88 teeth side shedding brush to reduce shedding and thinning the Dog coat. Considered one of the 10 best Dematting tools you can buy online, this Brush is effective as it is easy to use and delivers effective results.

Specifications

Colour: Blue

Material: Metalic body, rubber handle

Suitable for: medium-haired animals. ( Use on small hair is not recommended )

Price: Rs. 759.00

cellpic
Electomania Pet Grooming Brush, Dog Hair Brush, Deshedding Tool Dog, 2 in 1 Deshedding Tool & Dematting Undercoat Rake for Mats & Tangles Removing, Great for Short to Long Hair Small Large Breeds (Large, Bule)
4.5 (229)
4.5 (229)
Get Price

8. Healix Professional Dematting and Deshedding Comb Tool for Pet

The Healix Professional Dematting and Deshedding comb are undoubtedly among the 10 best Dematting tools you can buy online. It is recommended by professionals and is perfectly suitable for daily use. The tool has a double-sided utility, for getting rid of tangles and also for thinning and brushing the body of your dog. The blades are made with minute precision, so that they are sharp, and yet very gentle on sensitive skin as well. This Dematting brush also helps in getting rid of pest infestations like lice, and also helps in improving blood circulation in Dogs.

Specifications

Colour: Blue

Material: The body is made of steel and the handle is of rubber

Suitability: Suitable for hair of all lengths

Price: Rs. 539.00

cellpic 64% off
Healix Professional Dematting and Deshedding Comb Tool for Pet Grooming (Puppy Puppies Dog & Cat) Gentle Hair Brushes Shedding Cleaning Fur Lice Remover Clean Coat Accessories (Dematting Brush)
4.4 (55)
4.4 (55)
64% off
539 1,499
Buy now

9. VWMYQ-Pet Grooming Tool - 2-Sided Undercoat Rake for Cats and Dogs

Tired of Dog Hair in every corner of your home? Just buy the VWMYQ-Pet Grooming Tool - 2-Sided Undercoat Rake and all your problems will be sorted. This product is an amazing dematting tool which will help you get rid of all that excess fur and shedding. It will also help get rid of pest infestations, lice and every other dirt that gets stuck on the coat of Dogs. Using this Dematting tool regularly for 5 to 10 minutes will also help in improving the overall health of your Dog and help relieve their stress.

Specifications

Colour: Blue

Size: Large

Easy to clean

Suitability: Suitable for all pets

Price: Rs. 399.00

cellpic 37% off
VWMYQ-Pet Grooming Tool - 2 Sided Undercoat Rake for Cats and Dogs - Safe Dematting Comb for Easy Mats & Tangles Removing - No More Nasty Shedding and Flying Hair
4.6 (228)
4.6 (228)
37% off
399 629
Buy now

10. Wooflix Professional Dematting Deshedding Comb Tool for Pet Grooming

Wooflix is a top pet care brand, therefore, the Wooflix Professional Dematting and de-shedding tool are among the 10 best Dematting tools you can buy online. It helps pets lead a happy and healthy life by removing excess hair, lice, and infestations, and also improving their blood circulation. The brush has a sturdy body and easy-to-hold handles.

Specifications

Colour: Multicolour

Suitability: Ideal for Pups

Price: Rs. 699.00

cellpic 58% off
Wooflix Professional Dematting Deshedding Comb Tool for Pet Grooming (Puppy Puppies Dog & Cat) Gentle Hair Brushes for Shedding and Cleaning Fur Lice Remover Clean Coat Accessories (Deshedding Comb)
4.5 (603)
4.5 (603)
58% off
549 1,299
Buy now

Price of dog dematting tools at a glance:

ProductPrice
Wooflix Professional Dematting Deshedding Comb Tool for Pet GroomingRs. 539.00
Qpets Dog Brush Dogs Comb 2 in-1 Dematting ToolRs. 789.00
ANZAILALA Pet Grooming BrushRs. 488.00
HANK Dematting CombRs. 699.00
Frackson Pets Fur Knot Cutter Professional Grooming Hair Removing BrushRs. 429.00
ABOUT SPACE Dog Grooming Brushes - Double Side Dematting Pet CombRs. 469.00
Electomania Pet Grooming Brush, Dog Hair Brush, Deshedding Tool DogRs. 759.00
Healix Professional Dematting and Deshedding Comb Tool for PetRs. 539.00
VWMYQ-Pet Grooming Tool - 2-Sided Undercoat Rake for Cats and DogsRs. 399.00
Wooflix Professional Dematting Deshedding Comb Tool for Pet GroomingRs. 699.00

Best value for money

The VWMYQ-Pet Grooming Tool is the best value-for-money product among the 10 best Dematting tools you can buy online for grooming your dog. The product is available on Amazon at a highly discounted price of Rs. 399.00 and is perfectly suitable for dematting and de-shedding all sizes of pets, making it one of the best dog dematting tools.

Best overall product

The best dog dematting tools you can buy online is the Wooflix Professional Dematting Deshedding Comb Tool for Pet Grooming. The product has an amazing study stainless steel body and a user-friendly handle. The product is suitable for the Dematting and De-shedding of all dog breeds and hair lengths. It is available on Amazon at a 64% discount price of Rs. 539.00. The product also has great reviews on Amazon, making it an ideal choice for dematting dogs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

